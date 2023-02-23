You are here

Stoltenberg sees progress in Sweden's NATO bid, talks to resume in March

Stoltenberg sees progress in Sweden's NATO bid, talks to resume in March
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attends a news conference during a NATO defense ministers’ meeting at the Alliance’s headquarters in Brussels, Belgium Feb. 15, 2023. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Stoltenberg told Reuters he and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had agreed that Turkiye, Finland and Sweden would meet at NATO headquarters mid-March
  • "My aim is to have both Finland and Sweden as full members by the NATO summit,"
BRUSSELS: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday he saw progress in stalled talks with Turkiye on Sweden’s membership bid and aimed to have both Sweden and Finland join the alliance by the time of its July summit.
Stoltenberg told Reuters he and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had agreed that Turkiye, Finland and Sweden would meet at NATO headquarters mid-March “to address the challenges we face when it comes to Turkish ratification of the Swedish accession protocol.”
Stoltenberg, who met Erdogan last week in Ankara, sounded more upbeat on the topic than in past months.
“I see progress,” he said in an interview. “My aim is to have both Finland and Sweden as full members by the NATO summit,” due to take place in Lithuania from July 11-12.
Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the trans-Atlantic alliance after Russia invaded Ukraine, but Sweden faced unexpected objections from Turkiye.
Ankara accuses Stockholm of harboring what Turkiye considers members of terrorist groups, and has demanded their extradition as a step toward giving Sweden’s NATO membership its green light.
Talks between Finland, Sweden and Turkiye have been stalled since January after a copy of the Qur'an was burned outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm by Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line.
Turkiye and Hungary are the only NATO allies that have not yet ratified the membership of Finland and Sweden, though Budapest has said it aims to take that step for both countries in early March.
Stoltenberg said that, regardless of the outstanding ratification, both Nordic states were safer than before their NATO application.
“As part of the accession process, several NATO allies, including the United States, have issued bilateral security assurances,” he said.
“So it’s inconceivable that Finland or Sweden will face any military threats from Russia without NATO reacting.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said there would be no threat to Russia if Sweden and Finland joined NATO, but that Moscow would respond if the US-led alliance bolstered military infrastructure in the two Nordic countries.
He has repeatedly cited the post-Soviet enlargement of the NATO alliance eastwards toward his borders as a reason for what he called Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Ukraine 'will prevail', Zelensky says ahead of invasion anniversary

Ukraine ‘will prevail’, Zelensky says ahead of invasion anniversary
Ukraine 'will prevail', Zelensky says ahead of invasion anniversary

Ukraine ‘will prevail’, Zelensky says ahead of invasion anniversary
KYIV:  Ukraine “will prevail” over invading Russian forces, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday, a day before the first anniversary of Moscow’s assault on his country.
“We have not broken down, we have overcome many ordeals and we will prevail. We will hold to account all those who brought this evil, this war to our land,” Zelensky said on social media.

Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Japan celebrates Emperor Naruhito's 63rd birthday

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Japan celebrates Emperor Naruhito’s 63rd birthday
Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Japan celebrates Emperor Naruhito's 63rd birthday

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Japan celebrates Emperor Naruhito’s 63rd birthday
  • The Ambassador attended the official reception held at the Imperial Court in Tokyo
DUBAI: The Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Japan Nayef Al-Fahadi congratulated Emperor Naruhito on his 63rd birthday, according to Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Japan.
The Ambassador attended the official reception held at the Imperial Court in Tokyo. He expressed his sincere wishes for the emperor’s good health and happiness.

 


Al-Fahadi also congratulated Japan’s Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa on behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Hayashi in turn congratulated the Ambassador and Saudi Arabia’s leaders on Saudi Founding Day.

Prince Harry 'boasting' over Taliban kills: UK defense minister

Prince Harry ‘boasting’ over Taliban kills: UK defense minister
Prince Harry 'boasting' over Taliban kills: UK defense minister

Prince Harry ‘boasting’ over Taliban kills: UK defense minister
  • Royal ‘let down’ former military colleagues with comments in memoir: Ben Wallace
  • Ben Wallace: ‘For an infanteer to go over the top, that person is supported by hundreds of people behind them’
LONDON: Prince Harry was “boasting” over his recollection of killing 25 Taliban fighters and has “let down” his former military colleagues, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said in a radio interview, The Times reported.

The minister is the most senior figure to criticize the prince over his comments, which were part of the recently released memoir “Spare.”

In the book, Prince Harry claims to have killed 25 fighters while serving as an Apache helicopter pilot during the War in Afghanistan.

He said: “So my number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me.

“When I found myself plunged in the heat and confusion of combat, I didn’t think of those 25 as people. They were chess pieces removed from the board. Bad people eliminated before they could kill good people.”

Wallace, who served with the armed forces in Northern Ireland and elsewhere, said during the interview on LBC: “Look, I think you’d have to ask Prince Harry … I frankly think boasting about tallies or talking about tallies does two things.

“It distorts the fact that the army is a team game. For an infanteer to go over the top, that person is supported by hundreds of people behind them, whether they’re in headquarters in Britain, whether they’re in the royal logistic corps, who helped them get there.

“It’s a team, and so it’s not about who can shoot the most or who doesn’t shoot the most.

“If you start talking about who did what, what you are actually doing is letting down all those other people, because you’re not a better person because you did and they didn’t.”

In a previous interview with The Sunday Times, Wallace spoke about his military experience in Northern Ireland.

He said: “The (Irish Republican Army) were very, very active. We had over 100 incidents: would-be bombings, shootings, riots.

“We had two soldiers die, one murdered, one committed suicide. There were some scary times, but I never felt scared.

“I can remember lying in bed and hearing a machine gun open up against the fence a few meters away from me. I was on the way to the cookhouse and they threw some grenades against the fence that blew up. Someone tried to throw a bomb at me once.”

Prince Harry has faced criticism from the UK’s military community over his memoir.

Derek Hunt, who campaigns for veteran mental health welfare, and whose son Nathan served in Afghanistan and later committed suicide, condemned “Spare” in comments to MailOnline.

He said: “However he tries to justify his comments, what he said cannot be unsaid. This is too painful for too many people to be discussed so loosely in public.

“Veterans were not crying out for this debate, they have spent years trying to forget about the realities of combat, such as taking people’s lives.

“If the disclosure was part of his therapy, then it should have stayed between him and his therapist.

“I think he has brought back a lot of memories for those men and women who served and are trying to forget. If all this was for their benefit, then Harry has made a mistake.”

Takreem America to celebrate Arab US success at awards gala

Takreem America to celebrate Arab US success at awards gala
Takreem America to celebrate Arab US success at awards gala

Takreem America to celebrate Arab US success at awards gala
LOS ANGELES: The success stories of Arab Americans throughout the US will on Saturday be celebrated at a Los Angeles gala evening hosted by Takreem America.

It is the US-arm of Takreem, an organization that aims to rectify the Arab world’s image and its misconceptions by highlighting Arab accomplishments all around the world.

The awards recognize the journeys of Arab individuals and institutions who have found ways to give back to the community through the categories of young entrepreneurship, corporate leadership, cultural excellence, scientific and technological achievement, and environmental development and sustainability.

Former laureates include Lebanese British clean-energy entrepreneur Assaad Razzouk, Edwards Lifesciences Foundation Chairman Michael Mussallem, Syrian American entrepreneur Peter Rahal, and Cherien Dabis, a Palestinian American film and television director.

The awards ceremony will be followed by the TAKminds Forum, an open meeting bringing together Arab minds to brainstorm ideas on building a brighter future for youth.

The forum will include panel discussions, interactive sessions, screenings, and other events and activities, all designed to explore key questions raised and increase dialogue between the diaspora and beyond.

UK raises almost $120m in Turkiye, Syria quake relief appeal

UK raises almost $120m in Turkiye, Syria quake relief appeal
UK raises almost $120m in Turkiye, Syria quake relief appeal

UK raises almost $120m in Turkiye, Syria quake relief appeal
  • British Red Cross ‘has distributed 36m hot meals,’ says charity group CEO
London: Britons have raised almost $120 million in an appeal for aid to Turkiye and Syria following the recent deadly earthquakes, Metro newspaper reported on Thursday.

The funds have helped in search and rescue operations as well as in providing urgent food, water, clothing and accommodation to the affected.

“The British Red Cross through the Turkish Red Crescent has distributed 36 million hot meals including 31 million loaves of bread,” said Saleh Saeed, CEO of the Disasters Emergency Committee, which includes 15 UK charities.

“I think that just demonstrates the scale of the humanitarian operation, and people also need medical care.”

About 865,000 people are living in tents due to the disaster, while UN officials have warned that the death toll could exceed 50,000.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to move forward with “swift” rebuilding through an economic relief plan.

