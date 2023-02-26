What We Are Reading Today: Trading Worlds

What We Are Reading Today: Koala

Author: Danielle Clode

Koalas regularly appeared in Australian biologist Danielle Clode’s backyard, but it was only when a bushfire threatened that she truly paid them attention. She soon realized how much she had to learn about these complex and mysterious animals.

“Koala” investigates the remarkable physiology of these charismatic creatures and explores the complex relationship and unexpected connections between this endearing species and humans.

The book explains how koalas are simultaneously threatened with extinction in some areas due to disease, climate change, and increasing wildfires, while overpopulating forests in other parts of the country.