Saudi representatives join in G20 Finance Meeting in India 
In total, India will hold more than 200 meetings across some 50 cities, involving ministers, officials and civil society.  (Supplied)
Updated 26 February 2023
Arab News

Updated 26 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia took part in the first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' meeting under India's G20 Presidency on Feb. 24-25.  

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan and Saudi Central Bank Governor Ayman Alsayari represented the Kingdom alongside ministers, governors, and organizational leaders from the G20 countries and invited nations in India's Bengaluru.   

Taking place amid the most unpredictable global landscape in decades, the two-day meeting included three sessions to discuss repercussions, suggestions and collaborations for the global economy.   

In the first session, the leaders examined international financial architecture, sustainable financing, and infrastructure.   

It discussed how the leading countries can enable the strengthening of multilateral development banks to better tackle the common global challenges.   

The Sustainable Development Goals remained at the heart of the conversation –for instance discussing the provision of debt treatment for heavily indebted countries.   

The G20 meeting’s second session followed the theme of “Financial Sector and Financial Inclusion.”  

It addressed the general financial impact of the progression of crypto assets in multiple forms, the threats they pose, and the way forward in the globally coordinated policy response.  

In the third session, participants underlined matters regarding the global economy, health, and international taxation.   

They expressed their views on the global economic outlook and risks, including the risk of rising global inflation and its consequential impact.   

In total, India will hold more than 200 meetings across some 50 cities, involving ministers, officials and civil society.   

The pinnacle of this will be the leadership summit in New Delhi in September, which will be attended by about 30 heads of state and governments, from both G20 members and invited countries, including Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the UAE. International organizations such as the UN, the World Health Organization, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund are also going to be part of this summit. 

Updated 26 February 2023
Arab News

Updated 26 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority on Sunday signed an agreement worth SR1 billion ($0.26 billion ) with Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry to develop an integrated logistics area in Al-Khumra region south of Jeddah.

The aim of the logistics zone is to support economic development, boost investments and encourage the private sector to play its due role in the sector.

The integrated logistics zone spans over ​​3 million sq. m, and is divided into three sub-areas of shared modular warehouses, single warehouses, large yards, and on-demand warehouses. 

In addition to providing administrative, commercial, and residential areas, the zone will fulfill the storage needs of importers and exporters. 

According to an official statement, the zone will provide basic services including “ready-made warehouses, storage yards, areas for re-export, specialized storage, multiple logistical sites, and subsidiary services consisting of commercial units, housing units and resting places for workers.”  

The zone’s development will also support the Kingdom’s infrastructure, as well as cultivate the urban landscape and afforestation.     

Saudi Arabia intends to utilize its ports to diversify its assets and companies, as well as create over 10,000 new direct and indirect jobs in the logistics sector.

Updated 26 February 2023
Arab News

Updated 26 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index on Sunday lost 101.52 points — or 1 percent — to close at 10,051.78, extending last week’s 3.8 percent fall. 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index fell 12.43 points to 1,371.41, the parallel market Nomu dropped 0.79 percent to 18,967.99. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR2.77 billion ($740 million) as 37 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 179 receded. 

Among sectoral indices, 18 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange declined, while three gained. 

The Diversified Financials Index witnessed heavy selling as the sector shed 204.07 points to 4,057.15. 

Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. took the worst hit as its share price plunged 6.81 percent to SR61.60. 

Other prominent losers were Thob Al Aseel Co., Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co., Arabian Cement Co. and Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. 

Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. reported a 28 percent decline in net profit after zakat and tax to SR424.6 million in 2022 from SR587.7 million in 2021. 

In a statement to the stock exchange, the group said that its operating expenses increased 16.6 percent to SR644.3 million in 2022 due to a rise in salaries and related benefits.  

Operating revenue declined 8.1 percent to SR1.07 billion in 2022 from SR1.16 billion in 2021.  

Earnings per share reduced to SR3.54 in 2022 from SR4.9 in the year-ago period. 

Tadawul Group’s board of directors recommended a 23.1 percent cash dividend, or SR2.31 per share, for 2022, totaling SR277.13 million. Its share price fell 4.7 percent to SR150.20. 

Middle East Healthcare Co., also known as Saudi German Health, on the other hand, was the topmost gainer as its share price shot up 9.96 percent to SR29.80 after its outstanding financial results. 

The company reported a 337 percent surge in 2022 net profit after zakat and tax of SR75.2 million from SR17.2 million in 2021. 

The profit spike was spurred by an increase in the number of patients in outpatient and inpatient clinics, higher revenue due to the revised prices with major customers, accreditation and case mix, and better efficiency due to the ramp-up of new facilities. 

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the healthcare services provider achieved a net profit of SR33.2 million against a net loss of SR18.39 million in the year-ago period. 

Astra Industrial Group’s share prices also jumped 7.68 percent to SR60.30, its highest level since May 2014 

On the announcements front, Saudi Ceramic Co. also reported a decline of 26 percent in net profit to SR173.9 million in 2022 from SR233.8 billion a year earlier. 

The profit decline is attributed to a slight decrease in sales and an increase in the cost of production inputs, affecting profit margins.  

The company reported an 11 percent decline in net profit to SR41.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from SR47.1 million in the year-ago period. Its share price fell 2 percent to SR29.35. 

On Sunday, the board of National Environmental Recycling Co., also known as Tadweeer, recommended on Feb. 23 a stock split from SR10 to SR1, with no change in the company’s capital. Accordingly, the total shares will increase to 58.08 million from 5.81 million. Its share price slumped 9.08 percent to SR69.10. 

Meanwhile, Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co. expects to list its international development subsidiary, Dar Global, and begin trading its shares on the London Stock Exchange on Feb. 28. 

In a statement on Tadawul, the company said that Dar Global issued its prospectus, approved by the United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority, regarding its listing. Dar Al Arkan’s share price rose 1.93 percent to SR13.72. 

Updated 26 February 2023
Arab News

Updated 26 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The trade balance between Jordan and the US has recorded a surplus of about 625 million Jordanian dinars ($881 million) in 2022, according to a statement.   

The volume of trade exchange between the two countries last year amounted to about 2.75 billion dinars, according to foreign trade data issued by the Department of Statistics in Jordan. Moreover, the value of exports from Jordan to the US has surged over the past year, to about 1.685 billion dinars.   

This figure reflects a 6.2 percent increase when compared to about 1.586 billion dinars back in 2021.  

Similarly, the value of Jordan's imports from the US also increased in 2022 by 7.3 percent, to about 1.060 billion dinars, compared to 988 million dinars in 2021.  

The free trade agreement between Jordan and the US entered into full force in January 2010, and provides for exemption from customs duties for Jordanian exports in an attempt to raise trade exchange between the two countries.  

Last month, King Abdullah of Jordan and the country’s foreign minister, Ayman Safadi greeted a delegation from Business Executives for National Security, the Jordan News Agency reported.    

BENS is an American nonprofit, nonpartisan network of business and industry executives that was founded in 1982, to help address security challenges in the US through business practices.   

During the meeting at Al-Husseiniya Palace in Amman, King Abdullah praised the strong, strategic relationship between Jordan and the US, expressing his desire to further strengthen it in all sectors.   

He highlighted the importance of expanding cooperation to address global challenges, particularly those related to food security, energy, and climate change. The participants also discussed recent regional and international developments.    

The BENS delegation also met Yousef Huneiti, chairperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces, with whom they discussed opportunities for cooperation. 

Updated 26 February 2023
Reuters

Updated 26 February 2023
Reuters

SYDNEY: An Australian regulator has sent legal letters to Twitter and Google telling them to hand over information about their efforts to prevent online child abuse.

The action by the country’s e-safety commissioner keeps a spotlight on the anti-exploitation practices at Twitter under the ownership of billionaire Elon Musk, who called child protection his top priority.

“With Elon Musk declaring child sexual abuse a top priority, this is an opportunity for him to explain what he is indeed doing,” Julie Inman Grant, e-safety commissioner, told Reuters in an interview, referring to several of Musk’s tweets.

She said it was in Twitter’s interests to show that it was acting effectively to eradicate child sexual abuse material, otherwise advertisers could turn away from the company.

Inman Grant, who had served as a public policy director for Twitter until 2016, said the responses of larger tech firms, coupled with reports of looser content moderation at Twitter since Musk took over, prompted her to take action.

Twitter closed its Australian office after Musk’s buyout so there was no local representative to respond to Reuters, and a request for comment sent to the San Francisco-based company’s media email address was not immediately answered.

Updated 26 February 2023
Arab News

Updated 26 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Assets under the management of China’s public offering funds totaled 27.25 trillion yuan ($3.95 trillion) by the end of January 2023, the Asset Management Association of China reported on Sunday.  

By the end of last month, a total of 10,607 public offering funds were being operated by 142 fund management companies, the association said.  

The data revealed that the scale of closed-end funds reached over 3.58 trillion yuan, while open-end funds stood at about 23.67 trillion yuan.  

The association said that of the 142 fund management companies, 47 were foreign-funded and 95 were domestic firms.  

In the same breath, data from the country’s top banking and insurance regulator showed that Chinese banking institutions saw a steady asset expansion in 2022.  

Local and foreign currency assets of these institutions totaled 379.4 trillion yuan at the end of last year, up 10 percent year-on-year, according to the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.  

A breakdown of the asset data showed that large commercial banks accounted for 41.2 percent of the total, while joint-stock commercial banks contributed 17.5 percent.  

The country’s commercial banks reaped combined net profits of 2.3 trillion yuan in 2022, up 5.4 percent from 2021.  

By the end of last year, the nonperforming loan ratio of commercial banks stood at 1.63 percent, lower than the level at the end of the third quarter of last year. 

