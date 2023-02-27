You are here

  SABIC Agri Nutrients' net profit soars 92% to $2.67bn in 2022 

SABIC Agri Nutrients’ net profit soars 92% to $2.67bn in 2022 

Update SABIC Agri Nutrients’ net profit soars 92% to $2.67bn in 2022 
SABIC Agri Nutrients reported SR10.03 billion ($2.67 billion) net profit in 2022 (Supplied)
Updated 44 sec ago
  Nirmal Narayanan 

SABIC Agri Nutrients’ net profit soars 92% to $2.67bn in 2022 

SABIC Agri Nutrients’ net profit soars 92% to $2.67bn in 2022 
Updated 44 sec ago
  Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: SABIC Agri Nutrients reported SR10.03 billion ($2.67 billion) net profit in 2022, registering 92 percent year-on-year growth, driven by higher average selling prices and sales volumes, according to a bourse filing. 

The company, however, noted in a filing to Tadawul that the profit was impacted by the increase in general and administrative expenses, as well as a rise in selling and distribution costs.  

The net profit of SABIC Agri Nutrients after Zakat and tax in the fourth quarter of 2022, however, decreased by 22 percent to SR22.6 billion, against the same period of the previous year.  

While compared with the third quarter of 2022, the firm’s net profit in the fourth quarter decreased by 7 percent.  

This comes as shareholders’ equity, after minority interest, rose to SR19.89 billion as of Dec. 31, 2022, from SR15.55 billion in 2021. 

SABIC Agri-Nutrients, formerly known as Saudi Arabian Fertilizers Co., took over marketing its products from Saudi Basic Industries Corp. 

SABIC will disclose its financial results on Feb. 28 at 10.00 a.m. through a virtual press conference. 

Earlier, in a filing to the Saudi exchange, SABIC reported SR16.24 billion profit for the first nine months of 2022, compared to SR18.10 billion in the same period in 2021. 

In August 2022, SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund-owned Saudi Agricultural Livestock Investment Co. to study the possibility of collaboration in the field of food security. 

Through the investment plan, the company aims to establish projects related to the agricultural nutrients industry to support its growth strategy for fertilizers and nutrients. 

According to a bourse filing, the deal with the Public Investment Fund will set out a framework to address growing environmental challenges and ensure food security through joint investments. 

The agreement between SABIC Agri-Nutrients and SALIC is valid until February 2024. 

In May 2022, SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co.’s Chairman Abdulrahman Shamsaddin hinted that the company will continue exploring investment plans, both inside and outside Saudi Arabia.

ADNOC raises gas unit IPO stake being offered to 5% - statement

ADNOC raises gas unit IPO stake being offered to 5% - statement
Updated 10 min 36 sec ago
REUTERS 

ADNOC raises gas unit IPO stake being offered to 5% - statement

ADNOC raises gas unit IPO stake being offered to 5% - statement
Updated 10 min 36 sec ago
REUTERS 

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. will increase the stake in its gas business being offered in an initial public offering to 5 percent from 4 percent, the state oil giant said on Monday. 

ADNOC made the decision "based on significant investor demand across all tranches," it said in a statement. 

As a result, the retail tranche of ADNOC Gas has been increased from 10 percent to 12 percent of the offering. 

ADNOC also raised the tranche reserved for employees and UAE national retirees of ADNOC Group companies residing in the country to 4 percent from 2 percent. 

The remaining 84 percent of the offering has been reserved for institutional investors. 

Oil Updates — Crude falls; Airbus, Qantas close to first joint SAF investment 

Oil Updates — Crude falls; Airbus, Qantas close to first joint SAF investment 
Updated 25 min 36 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Oil Updates — Crude falls; Airbus, Qantas close to first joint SAF investment 

Oil Updates — Crude falls; Airbus, Qantas close to first joint SAF investment 
Updated 25 min 36 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Oil prices fell in volatile trade on Monday, as a stronger dollar and fears of recession risks offset gains arising from Russia’s plans to deepen oil supply cuts. 

West Texas Intermediate US crude futures traded at $76.04 a barrel, 28 cents, or 0.37 percent lower, while Brent crude futures were down 37 cents, or 0.44 percent, at $82.79 a barrel at 11.00 a.m. Saudi time. 

Both benchmarks closed more than 90 cents higher on Friday. 

Capricorn Energy gets new CFO 

Capricorn Energy has appointed Clare Mawdsley, previously a director of finance, as its acting chief financial officer, replacing James Smith, the oil and gas producer said on Monday. 

Smith had stayed on temporarily after resigning from the company’s board earlier this month, as shareholders voted in favor of six new directors activist investor Pallizer had proposed. 

Russia halts pipeline oil to Poland 

Russia has halted supplies of oil to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline, PKN Orlen’s CEO said on Saturday, adding that the Polish refiner would tap other sources to plug the gap. 

The halt in supplies via the pipeline — which has been exempted from EU sanctions imposed on Russia following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine — came a day after Poland delivered its first Leopard tanks to Ukraine. 

“Russia has halted supplies to Poland, for which we are prepared. Only 10 percent of crude oil has been coming from Russia and we will replace it with oil from other sources,” PKN Orlen CEO Daniel Obajtek wrote on Twitter. 

Orlen said it could fully supply its refineries via sea and that the halt in pipeline supplies would not impact deliveries of gasoline and diesel to its customers. 

As of February, after a contract with Russia’s Rosneft expired, Orlen has been getting oil under a deal with Russian oil and natural gas company Tatneft. 

Airbus, Qantas close to first joint sustainable aviation fuel investment 

Airbus and Qantas Airways plan to announce the first investment from a $200 million fund to develop a sustainable aviation fuel industry in Australia within about a month, an Airbus executive said on Monday. 

The companies established the fund last year after Qantas set a target of using 10 percent SAF in its fuel mix by 2030 and placed a multibillion-dollar order for Airbus narrowbody and widebody planes. 

Australia lacks an SAF industry, meaning Qantas’ purchases of the fuel are made at overseas airports. 

Stephen Forshaw, Airbus’ chief representative for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific, said the manufacturer and Qantas were meeting weekly to discuss $1 million-plus investments in early-stage SAF projects in Australia. 

“The first investment has been made but not fully closed yet,” he said in an interview ahead of the Australia International Airshow, which begins on Tuesday. 

He added: “We’ve both agreed to it, and I think we’ll make some announcements probably in the next month or so around the completion of that.” 

Forshaw said most of the investments being considered involved seed funding, where the partners might take a minority equity stake. 

“Some of them may be even earlier than Series A. What it may do is provide us with the opportunity or right of first refusal to go in at Series A or Series B or beyond,” he said. “And then the pace will determine whether we want to do that or whether we see it is time to open it up to other investors.” 

He declined to say what type of project was planned for the first investment but said that in the longer term, Australia had lots of potential to use solar power for projects that would help meet demand given limited feedstock available from sources like oils and fats. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Pfizer in talks to buy Seagen for likely for more than $30 billion - WSJ 

Pfizer in talks to buy Seagen for likely for more than $30 billion - WSJ 
Updated 37 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

Pfizer in talks to buy Seagen for likely for more than $30 billion - WSJ 

Pfizer in talks to buy Seagen for likely for more than $30 billion - WSJ 
Updated 37 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

RIYADH: Pfizer is in early talks to acquire drugmaker Seagen, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. 

Seagen has a market value of some $30 billion and would be expected to command a premium over that, the report said, adding that the deal talks are in preliminary stages. 

Pfizer declined to comment on the report, while Seagen did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment. 

Seagen was in advanced talks last year to be acquired by Merck, in a deal that would have been worth $40 billion or more, the Journal reported at the time, but the two sides failed to reach agreement. 

 

Saudi Ports Authority, Jeddah Chamber to develop $268m integrated logistics hub

Saudi Ports Authority, Jeddah Chamber to develop $268m integrated logistics hub
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi Ports Authority, Jeddah Chamber to develop $268m integrated logistics hub

Saudi Ports Authority, Jeddah Chamber to develop $268m integrated logistics hub
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority on Sunday signed an agreement worth SR1 billion ($0.26 billion) with Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry to develop an integrated logistics area in Al-Khumra region south of Jeddah.

The aim of the logistics zone is to support economic development, boost investments and encourage the private sector to play its due role in the sector.

The integrated logistics zone spans over ​​3 million sq. m, and is divided into three sub-areas of shared modular warehouses, single warehouses, large yards, and on-demand warehouses. 

In addition to providing administrative, commercial, and residential areas, the zone will fulfill the storage needs of importers and exporters. 

According to an official statement, the zone will provide basic services including “ready-made warehouses, storage yards, areas for re-export, specialized storage, multiple logistical sites, and subsidiary services consisting of commercial units, housing units and resting places for workers.”  

The zone’s development will also support the Kingdom’s infrastructure, as well as cultivate the urban landscape and afforestation.     

Saudi Arabia intends to utilize its ports to diversify its assets and companies, as well as create over 10,000 new direct and indirect jobs in the logistics sector.

Closing bell: TASI plunges by 101.52 points, extends last week’s 3.8% drop 

Closing bell: TASI plunges by 101.52 points, extends last week’s 3.8% drop 
Updated 26 February 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI plunges by 101.52 points, extends last week’s 3.8% drop 

Closing bell: TASI plunges by 101.52 points, extends last week’s 3.8% drop 
Updated 26 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index on Sunday lost 101.52 points — or 1 percent — to close at 10,051.78, extending last week’s 3.8 percent fall. 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index fell 12.43 points to 1,371.41, the parallel market Nomu dropped 0.79 percent to 18,967.99. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR2.77 billion ($740 million) as 37 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 179 receded. 

Among sectoral indices, 18 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange declined, while three gained. 

The Diversified Financials Index witnessed heavy selling as the sector shed 204.07 points to 4,057.15. 

Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. took the worst hit as its share price plunged 6.81 percent to SR61.60. 

Other prominent losers were Thob Al Aseel Co., Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co., Arabian Cement Co. and Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. 

Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. reported a 28 percent decline in net profit after zakat and tax to SR424.6 million in 2022 from SR587.7 million in 2021. 

In a statement to the stock exchange, the group said that its operating expenses increased 16.6 percent to SR644.3 million in 2022 due to a rise in salaries and related benefits.  

Operating revenue declined 8.1 percent to SR1.07 billion in 2022 from SR1.16 billion in 2021.  

Earnings per share reduced to SR3.54 in 2022 from SR4.9 in the year-ago period. 

Tadawul Group’s board of directors recommended a 23.1 percent cash dividend, or SR2.31 per share, for 2022, totaling SR277.13 million. Its share price fell 4.7 percent to SR150.20. 

Middle East Healthcare Co., also known as Saudi German Health, on the other hand, was the topmost gainer as its share price shot up 9.96 percent to SR29.80 after its outstanding financial results. 

The company reported a 337 percent surge in 2022 net profit after zakat and tax of SR75.2 million from SR17.2 million in 2021. 

The profit spike was spurred by an increase in the number of patients in outpatient and inpatient clinics, higher revenue due to the revised prices with major customers, accreditation and case mix, and better efficiency due to the ramp-up of new facilities. 

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the healthcare services provider achieved a net profit of SR33.2 million against a net loss of SR18.39 million in the year-ago period. 

Astra Industrial Group’s share prices also jumped 7.68 percent to SR60.30, its highest level since May 2014 

On the announcements front, Saudi Ceramic Co. also reported a decline of 26 percent in net profit to SR173.9 million in 2022 from SR233.8 billion a year earlier. 

The profit decline is attributed to a slight decrease in sales and an increase in the cost of production inputs, affecting profit margins.  

The company reported an 11 percent decline in net profit to SR41.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from SR47.1 million in the year-ago period. Its share price fell 2 percent to SR29.35. 

On Sunday, the board of National Environmental Recycling Co., also known as Tadweeer, recommended on Feb. 23 a stock split from SR10 to SR1, with no change in the company’s capital. Accordingly, the total shares will increase to 58.08 million from 5.81 million. Its share price slumped 9.08 percent to SR69.10. 

Meanwhile, Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co. expects to list its international development subsidiary, Dar Global, and begin trading its shares on the London Stock Exchange on Feb. 28. 

In a statement on Tadawul, the company said that Dar Global issued its prospectus, approved by the United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority, regarding its listing. Dar Al Arkan’s share price rose 1.93 percent to SR13.72. 

