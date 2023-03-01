You are here

Gold hits one-week peak on softer dollar; rate-hike fears linger

Gold hits one-week peak on softer dollar; rate-hike fears linger
Spot gold extended its gains to a third session, rising 0.4 percent to $1,834.75 per ounce, as of 0701 GMT (Shutterstock)
Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters

Gold hits one-week peak on softer dollar; rate-hike fears linger

Gold hits one-week peak on softer dollar; rate-hike fears linger
Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters

BENGALURU: Gold advanced to a one-week high on Wednesday as the dollar pulled back, although fears of further US interest rate hikes on the back of stubbornly high inflation worldwide kept a lid on prices, according to Reuters.

Spot gold extended its gains to a third session, rising 0.4 percent to $1,834.75 per ounce, as of 0701 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.3 percent to $1,842.90.

“Gold is oversold over the near-term, having found support at its 200-day exponential moving average, and the US dollar is due a pullback against February’s gains,” said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.

“Next stop for gold could be the $1,850-$1,860 area, at which point we’ll be on the lookout for another top.”

The yellow metal marked its worst month since June 2021 in February after a string of US data pointed to a resilient economy and a tight labor market, stoking fears that the US Federal Reserve would deliver more interest rate hikes to curb inflation.

High interest rates dampen gold’s appeal as an inflation hedge while raising the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

Money markets expect the US central bank’s target rate to peak at 5.420 percent in September, from a current range of 4.50 percent to 4.75 percent. Chances of rate cuts this year have been largely priced out.

US consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in February, with the decrease concentrated among lower-middle-income households, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The dollar index was down 0.2 percent, making bullion more affordable for buyers holding other currencies.

Meanwhile, data on Wednesday showed top bullion consumer China’s manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than a decade in February, smashing expectations as production zoomed after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions late last year.

Spot silver added 1 percent to $21.13 per ounce, platinum gained 1.1 percent to $962.96 and palladium climbed 2 percent to $1,444.77.

 

Topics: Gold gold markets

Arab crude oil reaches 94.4% of Japan's imports in January

Arab crude oil reaches 94.4% of Japan’s imports in January
Updated 01 March 2023
Khaldon Azhari

Arab crude oil reaches 94.4% of Japan’s imports in January

Arab crude oil reaches 94.4% of Japan’s imports in January
  • A marked change in January was resumption of imports from Russia, who provided 0.9 percent
Updated 01 March 2023
Khaldon Azhari

TOKYO: The total crude oil Japan imported in January amounted to 84.423 million barrels with 94.4 percent (or 79.721 million barrels oil) of that amount came from the five GCC countries of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman, according to data from the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Saudi Arabia retained its position as the largest source, providing 43.9 percent, or 37.095 million barrels, an increase over the previous month of December. It was followed by the UAE with 34.2 percent, or 28.854 million barrels.

Next was Kuwait with ten percent or 8.448 million barrels, and Qatar with 4.6 percent, or 3.875 million barrels, of the total. The Sultanate of Oman provided 1.2 percent, 998.578 thousand barrels. 449.691 thousand barrels came from the Neutral Zone bordering Saudia Arabia and Kuwait.

The remainder of imported oil in January came from the US at 2.6 percent, Central and South America supplied 1.6 percent and Malaysia and Indonesia each supplied 0.2 percent with Oceania supplying the final 0.1 percent of the total.

A marked change in January was resumption of imports from Russia who provided 0.9 percent, or 747.647 thousand barrels of the total oil imported. However, Japanese companies continued to boycott Iranian oil following the sanctions imposed by the USA on that country.

Japan uses oil to generate about a third of its energy needs with the figures above representing the quantities of oil that reached refineries, tanks, and warehouses in ports in Japan during January.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Japan Oil

Saudi Arabia's Dar Global shares rise in London debut

Saudi Arabia’s Dar Global shares rise in London debut
Updated 28 February 2023
Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s Dar Global shares rise in London debut

Saudi Arabia’s Dar Global shares rise in London debut
Updated 28 February 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Shares in property developer Dar Global rose in its market debut on Tuesday, making this London’s first significant float since Ithaca Energy’s initial public offering late last year.

The stock opened at $3.55, up from the $3.33 paid by investors ahead of the float. By the close of trade, 27,500 shares had changed hands, according to Refinitiv data. The shares were indicated at a closing mid price of $3.6, marking an 8 percent rise on the pre-float price.

The trading volumes were much lower than those on Ithaca’s market debut in November. They were also well below those after Wise’s direct listing in 2021, which saw over 60 million shares change hands on the day it went public.

However, both Ithaca and Wise had larger market capitalizations upon admission to the London Stock Exchange than Dar Global, which has a market value of roughly $600 million, based on Tuesday’s share price.

Dar Global, the international arm of Saudi Arabia’s Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co., announced last week that it had raised $72 million from investors in a private placement, with a view to listing directly on the LSE.

In a conventional IPO, investment banks market and sell shares on the company’s behalf and commit to mop up any stock that investors fail to pick up in exchange for a fee.

Direct listings are less common but can offer a cheaper route to market for companies by cutting back on intermediaries.

Dar Global’s debut is a welcome sign for those hoping for a pick-up in public offerings after war in Ukraine and soaring interest rates brought the market almost to a halt last year.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Dar al Arkan IPO LSE

Saudi venture capital firm Emkan Capital launches $31m tech fund

Saudi venture capital firm Emkan Capital launches $31m tech fund
Updated 28 February 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

Saudi venture capital firm Emkan Capital launches $31m tech fund

Saudi venture capital firm Emkan Capital launches $31m tech fund
Updated 28 February 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Saudi-based venture capital firm Emkan Capital has launched a fund valued at $31 million for early-stage tech startups across the region. 

The fund, named Emkan Capital Fund I, drew its investment from institutions and businesses across the world with a third of the capital coming from partners based in Silicon Valley. 

The capital will be directed at pre-seed and seed startups in technology sectors including fintech, e-commerce, logistics, artificial intelligence, cyber, cloud, and health tech. 

“We are excited to launch such an important fund, which will help bridge the knowledge and funding gap that is stifling many founders’ ambitions and limiting growth opportunities,” Ghassan Aloshban, general partner at Emkan Capital, said. 

Emkan Capital’s team consists of seasoned investors and entrepreneurs collectively bringing nearly 50 years of experience in successfully investing in businesses across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the US, and Asia. 

The company’s current portfolio includes InvestSky, NovoGenomics, FENIX, Trukkin, Moji, Awaed, and Hubpay.

Topics: Saudi venture Capital funding statups Investment expansion

New shipping service links Dammam port with India and Iraq

New shipping service links Dammam port with India and Iraq
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News

New shipping service links Dammam port with India and Iraq

New shipping service links Dammam port with India and Iraq
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A new shipping service has been added to Dammam’s King Abdulaziz Port linking it with India and Iraq, the Saudi Ports Authority said on Tuesday.

The India-Saudi-Iraq service was added by the Bengal Tiger Line, a Singapore-based company, it added.

The addition affirms the authority’s goal to “improve the maritime navigation network’s connectivity index with international shipping services and shipping lines.” 

This also aligns with the goals and objectives of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services to consolidate the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics center and a connecting hub for the three continents.  

The ISI connects the King Abdulaziz Port with the Indian port Mundra and the Iraqi port Umm Qasr, with a carrying capacity of 929 standard containers. 

In January, the ports authority approved five new shipping services linking the Kingdom with as many as 43 international ports.  

The five new services are projected to support commercial traffic, strengthen the national imports and exports system, as well as provide alternatives for importers, exporters, and shipping agents.  

In addition, the new services will enable the authority to back the logistics system and upgrade the services of importers, exporters, and shipping agents.  

The five new services are dispersed across three Saudi ports — Jeddah Islamic Port, King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, and Jubail Commercial Port.  

 

Topics: Saudi ports logistics maritime shipping

stc Group and Alaian sign deal during MWC 2023 to share best practices and success cases in innovation

stc Group and Alaian sign deal during MWC 2023 to share best practices and success cases in innovation
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News

stc Group and Alaian sign deal during MWC 2023 to share best practices and success cases in innovation

stc Group and Alaian sign deal during MWC 2023 to share best practices and success cases in innovation
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi digital firm stc Group has signed an agreement with global telecommunications alliance Alaian which will see them working together to search for innovative start-ups across the world.

The memorandum of understanding was inked during the Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona, Spain, and will see the entities exchanging pioneering solutions and successful business models from the telecommunications industry, as well as sharing best practices, lessons learnt and success cases in the Open Innovation field.

The collaboration will also see the organizations seeking to gain visibility in entrepreneurial ecosystems by launching joint communication strategies in media and raising their profiles at global innovation events, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Alaian is a global alliance for innovation that brings together eight of the world's leading telecommunications companies, with its members having a total of 700 million customers in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America.

The alliance has already opened a global search for start-ups based on use cases that enrich existing and new technologies, such as 5G and Fibre, with offerings that generate additional customer value.

stc Group continues to support start-ups, part of its strategy to grow the local talents in Saudi Arabia. As a digital enabler in the Kingdom and the region, stc has supported 92 digital start-ups where financial transactions reached more than SR10 billion ($2.6 billion) total market value of these incubated start-ups.

Topics: STC group Alaian MWC 2023

