Italian prosecutors probe response to migrant tragedy

Prosecutors from the Calabrian town of Crotone have asked the Guardia di Finanza police for documents on their actions before the boat carrying 150-200 migrants broke up on rocks just a few metres from the shore last Sunday.
Updated 02 March 2023
Reuters

  Prosecutors from the Calabrian town of Crotone have asked the Guardia di Finanza police for documents on their actions
  The same request has been made to the Coast Guard, Italian media reported
Updated 02 March 2023
Reuters

ROME: Italian prosecutors are looking into the way emergency services responded to last weekend’s migrant boat disaster in which dozens of people were killed after accusations that authorities were slow to react, a police source said on Thursday.
Prosecutors from the Calabrian town of Crotone have asked the Guardia di Finanza police for documents on their actions before the boat carrying 150-200 migrants broke up on rocks just a few meters from the shore last Sunday. The same request has been made to the Coast Guard, Italian media reported.
There was no immediate comment from the Coast Guard or the prosecutors.
Italian President Sergio Mattarella visited survivors in a local hospital on Thursday, handing out toys to children. He also went to the sports hall where victims’ coffins are laid out, bowing his head as he paid his respects.
Local authorities said another body was recovered on Thursday, taking the death toll to 68. Fifty-four of the victims have now been identified — 48 Afghans, three Pakistanis, a Syrian, a Tunisian and a Palestinian.
One of the victims from Pakistan was former national hockey player Shahida Raza.

QUESTIONS RAISED
The tragedy has intensified a debate on migration in Europe and Italy, where the recently elected right-wing government’s tough new laws for migrant rescue charities have drawn criticism from the United Nations and others.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called on fellow European leaders to do more to halt illegal immigration and prevent further tragedies at sea.
There are also questions about the emergency response.
The boat, which had set sail from Turkiye, was first spotted late on Saturday about 74 km from the coast of Calabria by a plane operated by Frontex, the European Union’s border agency.
Frontex said the boat was sailing without signs of distress but it alerted the Italian authorities as its thermal cameras indicated there could be a number of people below deck.
The Guardia di Finanza, which polices the coastline, said it sent out two patrol boats, but they gave up searching for the migrants and returned to port due to weather conditions.
Media have questioned why the Coast Guard, whose vessels are better equipped to face rough seas, was not deployed until it received an emergency call the next morning.

Updated 03 March 2023
Reuters

Two dead, dozens of police held hostage in Colombia in protest against oil company

Two dead, dozens of police held hostage in Colombia in protest against oil company
  Local folks had blocked access to the oil field to demand the company, a subsidiary of China's state-owned company Sinochem help fix roads in the region
Updated 03 March 2023
Reuters

BOGOTA: A police officer and civilian were killed during violent protests in Colombia’s Caqueta province on Thursday, and 79 officers and nine oilfield workers were taken hostage by rural communities, the human rights ombudsman said.
The violence erupted in a rural part of the San Vicente del Caguan municipality, where an oil field belonging to Emerald Energy was attacked and fire started by protesters, according to Colombia’s national police.
“It’s lamentable that, amid these protests, a policeman and civilian were killed, while several policemen were detained and others were injured,” ombudsman Carlos Camargo said in a statement, adding that his office is offering mediation.
Rural and Indigenous communities had blocked access to the oil field to demand the company, a subsidiary of China’s state-owned company Sinochem, help fix roads in the region.
The officer and civilian killed in the protests died from gunshot wounds, police sources said, adding that FARC dissidents who reject a 2016 peace deal are present in the region and could be involved in the unrest.
Protests in areas close to oil and mining projects regularly occur in Colombia as communities push for companies to build infrastructure including roads and schools.
Reuters could not immediately reach Emerald Energy for comment.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro ordered a joint commission from Colombia’s Defense and Interior ministries, as well as the armed forces, be dispatched to the region to put an end to the violence, he said on Twitter. 

Gunmen threaten Messi, shoot up family-owned supermarket

Gunmen threaten Messi, shoot up family-owned supermarket
Updated 03 March 2023
AP

Gunmen threaten Messi, shoot up family-owned supermarket

Gunmen threaten Messi, shoot up family-owned supermarket
  Nobody was injured in the early morning attack, and it was unclear why assailants would target Messi or the Unico supermarket
  Police said two men on a motorcycle fired at least a dozen shots into an Unico branch in the early hours, leaving a message on carboard that read, "Messi, we're waiting for you"
Updated 03 March 2023
AP

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: Gunmen threatened Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi in a written message left Thursday when they opened fire at a supermarket owned by his in-laws in Argentina, police said.
Nobody was injured in the early morning attack, and it was unclear why assailants would target Messi or the Unico supermarket in the country’s third-largest city of Rosario, owned by the family of his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo.
The city’s mayor, Pablo Javkin, went to the supermarket and lashed out at federal authorities over what he called their failure to curb a surge in drug-related violence in Rosario, located about 190 miles (300 kilometers) northwest of the capital of Buenos Aires.
Police said two men on a motorcycle fired at least a dozen shots into an Unico branch in the early hours, leaving a message on carboard that read, “Messi, we’re waiting for you. Javkin is also a drug trafficker, so he won’t take care of you.”
Messi has not commented. Considered by many to the greatest soccer player of all time, Messi is revered in Argentina, especially since he led the national team to the country’s first World Cup victory in 36 years in Qatar in December.
Messi currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain and spends much of his time overseas, though he often visits Rosario where he has a home in the suburb of Funes. The French team posted a photo on social media of Messi training on Thursday morning.
In Rosario, prosecutor Federico Rébola said authorities were reviewing security camera footage and that the investigation was “preliminary.” It was the first time Messi’s in-laws had received this kind of threat, he added.
Celia Arena, justice minister for Santa Fe province, where Rosario is located, said the attack amounted to “terrorism” by a “mafia” group meant to intimidate the broader population.
“The aim is to deliberately cause terror in the population and discourage those of us who are fighting against criminal violence, knowing that it will be an event of global significance,” Arena wrote in a social media post.
Javkin, a center-left politician in opposition to the ruling Peronist coalition, appeared to throw suspicion of complicity for the attack on both criminal gangs and federal security officials.
“I doubt everyone, even those who are supposed to protect us,” Javkin said in an interview with a local radio station.
He said that he had recently had “very strong discussions” with members of the federal security forces over the past couple of weeks demanding that they crack down on the city’s crime.
“Where are the ones who need to take care of us?” Javkin said. “It’s clear that those who have the weapons and have the possibility of investigating the criminals aren’t doing it, and it’s very easy for any gang to carry out something like this.”
The federal government’s Security Minister Aníbal Fernández said drug-related violence was not a recent phenomenon in the city, and that Thursday’s attack was typical of what has happened there “for the last 20 years.”
He said the incident was an example of how drug traffickers “have won” in Rosario, but now “we have to reverse that.”
Opposition politicians blamed President Alberto Fernández’s administration for the continuing violence in Rosario. His predecessor, Mauricio Macri, characterized the events as a warning that the country cannot “co-exist” with drug traffickers.
Messi, 35, is currently renegotiating a contract with Paris Saint-Germain that ends this year amid speculation that the soccer superstar could decide to end his career playing for one of the local Rosario clubs, Newell’s.
Messi, who this week won FIFA’s best men’s player award, could travel to Argentina later this month to join the national squad in playing two friendly matches. One takes place March 23 against Panama in Buenos Aires, while the other one will be five days later against Curacao in the northern city of Santiago del Estero.

UK spends up to third of overseas aid budget on housing refugees

UK spends up to third of overseas aid budget on housing refugees
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

UK spends up to third of overseas aid budget on housing refugees

UK spends up to third of overseas aid budget on housing refugees
  Money spent in least developed countries falls by 50%
  MPs say government is hiding true figures while costs soar due to crises including Afghanistan and Ukraine
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Britain’s government is spending up to a third of its overseas aid budget on housing refugees in the UK, a parliamentary report has said.

The international development select committee study also said that aid spending per refugee in the UK had nearly tripled in three years, rising from £6,700 in 2019 to £21,700 in 2021.

Committee members said they were facing resistance from the government on obtaining exact figures on current spending. However, reportedly more £1 billion of the aid budget was spent on refugees in the UK in 2021, about 10 percent of the total. 

The committee described the trend as unsustainable and unprecedented, and stated that it was the government’s political decision to spend so much on refugees in the UK, despite the fact that international rules defining legitimate aid do not require it to do so, the Guardian reported.

Under government rules, the Home Office can take money from the Foreign Office’s overseas aid budget to cover costs of a refugee’s first year in the UK.

According to the report, per capita spending on refugees exceeds that of any other OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC) country between 2018 to 2021, and is roughly three times that of the DAC average of £7,400. 

The Home Office's supplementary estimate includes plans for more than £2.6 billion in official development assistance (ODA) between 2022 to 2023, almost £2 billion more than the main estimate. 

The main reason is that between March 2020 and September 2022, the number of asylum seekers housed in “contingency accommodation,” mostly hotels, increased from fewer than 2,600 to more than 37,000, the Guardian reported.

Partly as a result, in 2021 UK bilateral aid spending in least developed countries (LDCs) was slashed by 50 percent.

Given the government’s failure to provide full figures, the committee instead referred to claims by the respected Center for Global Development, which estimates that the amount of aid spent on in-country refugees in 2022 could surpass £3 billion, an increase of more than 300 percent since 2020. 

UK-based charity Save the Children told the Guardian that  those costs could reach £4.5 billion in 2022-23, accounting for one-third of the total aid budget.

“There has been a determined effort to prevent us from seeing the full picture,” Sarah Champion, the chair of the committee, told the Guardian. 

“The government has wilfully attempted to prevent us carrying out our scrutiny role. 

“Our attempts to access straightforward information about how the government is spending the ODA budget in the UK hit a brick wall.”

A Foreign Office statement said: “The government has acted decisively and compassionately to support the people of Ukraine and Afghanistan to escape oppression and conflict and find refuge in the UK, and at the autumn statement we provided an additional £2.5 billion to help meet the increased costs of this support.

“We report all aid spending in line with the OECD’s rules, which allow funding to be spent on food and shelter for asylum seekers and refugees for their first year in the UK.

“The UK government spent more than £11 billion in aid in 2021 and remains one of the largest global aid donors with most of it still going towards supporting the poorest communities around the world, helping tackle deadly diseases and getting millions of girls into school.”

UK far-right personal trainer admits distributing Christchurch mosque killer’s manifesto

UK far-right personal trainer admits distributing Christchurch mosque killer’s manifesto
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

UK far-right personal trainer admits distributing Christchurch mosque killer’s manifesto

UK far-right personal trainer admits distributing Christchurch mosque killer’s manifesto
  Kristofer Thomas Kearney, 38, pleads guilty to two offenses of disseminating terrorist publications
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A personal trainer from the UK has pleaded guilty to sharing far-right terrorist documents online, including the manifesto of Christchurch mosque killer Brenton Tarrant.

Kristofer Thomas Kearney, 38, who used the name “Charlie Big Potatoes” on social media, was a member of the far-right group Patriotic Alternative and is thought to be the first to be convicted of terror offenses, the Daily Telegraph reported.

He was extradited from Spain last year after being accused of posting a slew of terrorist content on social media, including Tarrant’s manifesto and writings from far-right Norwegian mass killer Anders Breivik.

The 38-year-old appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Chelmsford prison, pleading guilty to two offenses of disseminating terrorist publications.

His motivation for posting the content will be determined in May hearings, Judge Richard Marks said.

The court heard that Kearney used Telegram in 2021 to distribute a bulleted list of 89 extremist documents, including the Tarrant manifesto. 

The court also heard that he was formerly a member of proscribed far-right group National Action, leaving the outfit before it was banned in 2016.

UK charity describes legal battle with pro-Israeli advocacy group as ‘lawfare’ against NGOs working in Palestine

UK charity describes legal battle with pro-Israeli advocacy group as ‘lawfare’ against NGOs working in Palestine
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

UK charity describes legal battle with pro-Israeli advocacy group as ‘lawfare’ against NGOs working in Palestine

UK charity describes legal battle with pro-Israeli advocacy group as ‘lawfare’ against NGOs working in Palestine
  Christian Aid spent £700,000 defending itself against allegations of supporting terrorists before five-year case was dismissed by US courts
  Case was intended to 'throw sand in the wheels of our advocacy' and make charitable work with Palestinians expensive, charity chief said
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: UK-based Christian Aid has described a $78.3 million legal battle with a pro-Israeli advocacy group as “lawfare” aimed at causing financial and reputational damage to organizations that do charitable work with Palestinians, the Guardian reported on Thursday. 

The New York-based Zionist Advocacy Center filed a complaint in 2017 alleging that the “virulently anti-Israel” NGO obtained US government funding through fraudulent means. 

The case dragged on for over five years before being dismissed by US courts in September. 

Christian Aid CEO Patrick Watt told the Guardian that the charity was forced to spend around £700,000 defending itself against allegations that it provided “material support” to terrorists, with no hope of the money being reimbursed. 

The charity, which had remained silent about the case while it was continuing, decided to speak out in order to shed light on the legal challenges facing NGOs operating in Palestinian territories. 

“I am very keen to try to draw more attention to the tactics that are being deployed against organizations defending Palestinian rights, to try to make that work increasingly costly and difficult, but also to attempt to delegitimize that work, which I think this overarching strategy of ‘lawfare’ is ultimately geared toward doing,” Watt told the newspaper.

Christian Aid said that the dismissal reflected “what we have known all along: This is a case that never should have been brought.” 

The Zionist Advocacy Center has previously filed similar complaints under the US False Claims Act against Norwegian People’s Aid, Oxfam and the Carter Center, the NGO founded by former President Jimmy Carter and his wife. The first case was settled out of court with the US government for just over $2 million, with TZAC receiving more than $300,000, while the other two were dismissed. 

“I don’t believe this case was brought against us in the belief that it had legs. I think it was brought against us in an effort to throw sand in the wheels of our advocacy and to make working (in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory) very expensive,” Watt said.

Lara Friedman, president of the Foundation for Middle East Peace, said she believed the lawsuits are intended to send a “chilling effect” through the international NGO sector. 

“It’s letting organizations know that if you stick a toe in this Palestine work, it could take down everything you’re doing worldwide,” she told the Guardian. 

“It could end up being a reputational weapon against you. It could end up taking time and money away from everything else.

“Even people that win end up getting dragged through the mud,” she said. 

“So all the good work you do in the world, are you willing to risk it by doing a project in Gaza? And I think what they’re gambling is no, you’re not.”

However, Watt said the lawsuit had strengthened Christian Aid’s determination to stay involved in the region. 

“I would say if anything it has only reinforced our commitment to working on these issues in that part of the world,” he said.

TZAC Executive Director David Abrams rejected comparisons between the organization’s previous legal battles and its case against Christian Aid. 

“Only when it appears to me that organizations have crossed the line into actionable conduct do I start legal proceedings,” Abrams told the Guardian. 

“Moreover, on two occasions so far (including against Norwegian People’s Aid), the US government has agreed with me, resulting in millions of dollars in recoveries. 

“Thus, I reject any accusation that I am engaged in a harassment campaign or pursuing so-called ‘Slapp’ litigation (strategic lawsuits against public participation).”

Abrams has been public about the political motivations behind his legal strategy, writing on Facebook in 2018: “The modern battlefield includes the courtroom.”

He also told Turkish television in 2019: “I’m completely an advocate for Israel and I’ve never made any secret of that fact.”

