You are here

  • Home
  • Biban Talks Theater to host 170 speakers

Biban Talks Theater to host 170 speakers

Biban 2023 will take place between March 9 to 13 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Convention Center. (Screenshot)
Biban 2023 will take place between March 9 to 13 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Convention Center. (Screenshot)
Short Url

https://arab.news/629eb

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Biban Talks Theater to host 170 speakers

Biban Talks Theater to host 170 speakers
  • Biban 2023 aims to help harness entrepreneurs’ passion and highlight local, regional and international companies that are renowned for their entrepreneurship
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 170 professionals are expected to speak at the Biban Talks Theater, a Biban 2023 event, to enrich the experience of entrepreneurs and attendees.

Biban 2023 will take place between March 9 to 13 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Convention Center. It aims to help harness entrepreneurs’ passion and highlight local, regional and international companies that are renowned for their entrepreneurship.

It also reviews the best areas and sectors of investment in the Kingdom, and brings entrepreneurs closer to the community and specialists.

At the event, experts and entrepreneurs will discuss various topics including the environment, media, tourism, sports, retail, education, finance, funding and investment.

The event will highlight main pillars of business viability and provide an opportunity for young people to become more successful, and to contribute to raising awareness on how to make a business grow and progress.

Biban 2023 aims to enrich and motivate Saudis to launch their own projects, and works as a catalyst for entrepreneurs who get acquainted with the latest developments globally, while urging them to embrace technology and the culture of innovation, in a bid to attract entrepreneurial ideas with a positive return on the domestic and international economy.

More than SR10 million ($2.7 million) is up for grabs in a dozen new competitions and “hackathons” at Biban to encourage startups to highlight their entrepreneurial projects. The participating teams will have the opportunity to attend several training workshops, lectures and practical exercises provided by entrepreneurship and innovation experts through Biban. 

It is being organized by the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, the National Competitiveness Center and the Ministry of Commerce.

Topics: Biban Talks Theater Riyadh Front Exhibition and Convention Center

Related

The Biban 2023 event will take place between March 9 to 13 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Convention Center. (@BibanGlobal)
Saudi Arabia
$2.7m in awards up for grabs at Biban 2023
Riyadh Biban forum to attract new entrepreneurs
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh Biban forum to attract new entrepreneurs

100 global entities to attend Riyadh education, science forum

100 global entities to attend Riyadh education, science forum
Updated 05 March 2023
Arab News

100 global entities to attend Riyadh education, science forum

100 global entities to attend Riyadh education, science forum
  • Among organizations to be represented are UNESCO and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization
Updated 05 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Representatives of more than 100 international organizations are set to attend the inaugural Future of Education, Science and Culture International Organizations Forum in Riyadh this week.

The two-day event, which opens on Wednesday, is organized by the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization and Saudi National Commission for Education, Culture and Science under the theme “Together for Impact in the 21st Century.”

Among the other organizations to be represented are UNESCO and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

The forum aims to provide opportunities for dialogue and discussion between a wide range of experts from financial institutions and nongovernmental entities. The agenda includes more than 20 sessions and panel discussions focused on establishing a shared vision and identifying opportunities for cooperation.

More than 65 speakers will participate, including high-level representatives from UNESCO, ALECSO and ICESCO, as well as other multilateral organizations such as the UN Development Program, the UNESCO Institute for Statistics and the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.

There will also be talks, workshops and breakout sessions where attendees can acquire effective tools and resources to use in their work.

The four sub-themes of the event are: “Re-imagining the Future of International Organizations,” “Driving a Future-Forward Ecosystem,” “Enabling Investment and Knowledge Sharing” and “Empowering Mutual Opportunities for Collaboration.”

Topics: FESCIOF 2023 Saudi Arabia Education

Related

Saudi Arabia ranks first globally in technical and vocational education
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia ranks first globally in technical and vocational education
Education key to Saudi vision of future, experts say
Saudi Arabia
Education key to Saudi vision of future, experts say

Riyadh’s justice conference discusses judicial digital transformation 

People attend the International Conference on Justice at Riyadh’s Ritz Carlton on Sunday. (Abdulrahman Al-Mofarreh)
People attend the International Conference on Justice at Riyadh’s Ritz Carlton on Sunday. (Abdulrahman Al-Mofarreh)
Updated 05 March 2023
Ghadi Joudah and Sulafa Alkhunaizi

Riyadh’s justice conference discusses judicial digital transformation 

People attend the International Conference on Justice at Riyadh’s Ritz Carlton on Sunday. (Abdulrahman Al-Mofarreh)
  • Two-day conference will see the participation of 50 international experts and over 4,000 guests across a number of sessions
Updated 05 March 2023
Ghadi Joudah and Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: The judicial system needs to keep pace with accelerating changes and take its opportunities to improve and develop, Saudi Arabia’s minister of justice said on Sunday. 

Walid Al-Samaani was speaking at the International Conference on Justice, which is being held at Riyadh’s Ritz Carlton.   

Themed “Enhancing Access to Justice through the Use of Digital Technologies,” the two-day conference will see the participation of 50 international experts and over 4,000 guests across a number of sessions.  

“The conference aims to build justice partnerships to transfer experiences and exchange procedures … especially with regard to technical support and reinforcement of judicial and legal guarantees,” said Al-Samaani.

He added that the Kingdom’s legal sector seeks “to raise efficiency of judicial procedures” while working with international experts. 

“The country aims to develop all sectors, including the justice sector, through transforming digital consultations and launching initiatives … that reflect justice, transparency, and values.”

Al-Samaani said that it is natural for humans to fear the rise of technology in our lives.  

“The change in digital transformation is a reality. What is an option now, after five years, will not be an option.” 

However, Al-Samaani explained, technology cannot replace humans or human thinking regardless of its advancement.  

Rahayu Mahzam — a senior parliamentary secretary for law and health in Singapore, appearing in place of Kasiviswanathan Shanmugam, Singapore’s minister for home affairs and law — agreed with Al-Samaani.  

“What it (technology) cannot showcase is meaningful interaction, assessment of lawyers, the legal analysis which comes from humans,” Mahzam said. “That human input will always be necessary, especially in the legal system, because we're talking about engagement.”  

Bostjan Skrlec, vice president of the European Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation, discussed the protection of personal data, which is very high on the agenda of judicial cooperation within the EU. 

He also stressed the importance of trust within countries when it comes to technology in future.  

“A dialogue will enable us to build trust. We need to talk to each other. We need to explain the reasons. We need to understand the legal provisions and this will enable us to find vision,” he said.

“There is no magic formula. The role is always difficult. It has also been within the EU where we have, you could say, very similar systems. But still it took us 20 years to develop to the stage that we are today, where we can exchange the tools of mutual corporations in a blink of an eye,” he added. 

Saudi lawyer Reem Arif, during her presentation, stated that “artificial intelligence has already been transforming the justice system throughout the world.

“All these transformations and all these developments in the name of technology have helped us streamline the judicial process while enhancing decision-making,” said Arif. 

During 2022, 95 percent of hearings and 100 percent of mediation sessions in Saudi Arabia were conducted virtually, she revealed. 

In the past two years, the Saudi judicial system saw 30 million power of attorneys issued online, and 170 million real estate documents were digitalized. 

On the sidelines of the conference, the Judicial Technologies Exhibition is being held for visitors to explore the latest ICT and AI technology in the judicial sector.

Topics: Justice conference Riyadh

Related

Special International conference in Riyadh to explore how justice can harness the power of digital transformation photos
Saudi Arabia
International conference in Riyadh to explore how justice can harness the power of digital transformation
Human Rights Commission head meets Sudan justice minister in Geneva
Saudi Arabia
Human Rights Commission head meets Sudan justice minister in Geneva

Saudi Arabia issues royal decrees

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman. (File/SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman. (File/SPA)
Updated 05 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia issues royal decrees

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman. (File/SPA)
  • Salman bin Yusuf bin Ali Al-Dosari has been appointed minister of media
Updated 05 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issued a raft of royal decrees on Sunday.

They include the appointment of Salman bin Yusuf bin Ali Al-Dosari as minister of media.

Ibrahim bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Sultan is appointed minister of state and a member of the Cabinet.

Hammoud bin Badah Al-Muraikhi is appointed as an advisor at the Royal Court at the rank of minister.

Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Amer bin Mohammed Al-Harbi is appointed as deputy chief of the General Intelligence Presidency.

Rakan bin Ibrahim Al-Touq is appointed as assistant to the minister of culture.

Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Harkan is appointed governor of the State Properties General Authority.

Ismail bin Saeed bin Ali Al-Ghamdi is appointed as assistant to the minister of human resources and social development for joint services.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman

Related

Saudi Arabia ranks first globally in technical and vocational education
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia ranks first globally in technical and vocational education
Saudi Arabia overcome Bahrain to win ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2023
Sport
Saudi Arabia overcome Bahrain to win ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2023

Saudi anti-corruption authority arrests several citizens, Bangladeshi residents in criminal case

Saudi anti-corruption authority arrests several citizens, Bangladeshi residents in criminal case
Updated 05 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi anti-corruption authority arrests several citizens, Bangladeshi residents in criminal case

Saudi anti-corruption authority arrests several citizens, Bangladeshi residents in criminal case
  • Employees of the Interior Minister arrested for allegedly forcing a resident to sign a SR23 million ($6.1 million) financial commitment to a foreign investor
  • SR20 million cash plus gold ingots and luxury vehicles — proceeds of illegally selling work visas in the Kingdom — seized from the Bangladeshi residents
Updated 05 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority announced on Saturday that it had initiated a criminal case.

The authority, also known as Nazaha, said that two employees of the Ministry of Interior were arrested for allegedly forcing a resident to sign a SR23 million ($6.1 million) financial commitment to a foreign investor, in exchange for receiving SR60,000 from an investor.

“The names of those arrested are Sergeant of the Court Security (Riyadh region police) Metab Saad Al-Ghnoum, Corporal of the Special Missions Forces in Riyadh Hatem Mastoor Saad bin Tayeb, and Palestinian investor Saleh Mohammed Saleh Al-Shalout,” the authority said in a statement.

“Upon further investigation, several residents were also arrested,” including Bangladeshi residents Ashraf Uddin Aknad, Almgeer Hussain Khan, Shfeeq Alislam Shah Jahan, it added.

The arrests also include Bangladeshi residents Mohammed Nasser Uddin Noor — owner of a recruitment office in his home country, Zaid Uosied Mafy, Abulklam Mohammed Rafeeq Alislam, Aziz Alhaq Muslim Uddin, and visitor Alameen Khan Shahid Allah Khan, “for their involvement in illegal visa trading and money smuggling outside the Kingdom.”

Nazaha said that they admitted to engaging in illegal visa trading with the complicity of employees of the Saudi embassy in Bangladesh, and after “searching their homes, SR20,180,000 was found in cash, as well as gold ingots, and luxury vehicles, which turned out to be the proceeds of illegally selling work visas in the Kingdom.”

The authority said that two more people were arrested as the investigation unfolded, including Head of the Consular Section at the Saudi Embassy in Bangladesh and former Deputy Ambassador Abdullah Falah Mudhi Al-Shammari, and Deputy Head of the Consular Section at the embassy Khaled Nasser Ayed Al-Qahtani.

They were arrested for their complicity with the Bangladeshi national and for receiving SR54 million in installments while working at the embassy in exchange for finalizing the issuances of work visas.

“They acknowledged receiving parts of the money from the arrested residents inside Saudi Arabia and invested the rest outside the Kingdom,” the authority said.

Nazaha said that it would continue to pursue anyone who exploited public office to achieve personal gain or harm the public interest in any way, and that accountability extended far beyond the retirement of individuals as these types of crimes had no statute of limitations.

Topics: Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) corruption

Related

Nazaha oversees 176 arrests in Saudi corruption crackdown
Saudi Arabia
Nazaha oversees 176 arrests in Saudi corruption crackdown
Saudi Arabia’s Nazaha, UNDP sign MoU to fight corruption
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Nazaha, UNDP sign MoU to fight corruption

Arabic Coffee Institute teaches Saudi youth the secrets of making specialty coffee

The Arabic Coffee Institute is the first coffee institute licensed by the Ministry of Culture, and it was launched in 2022.
The Arabic Coffee Institute is the first coffee institute licensed by the Ministry of Culture, and it was launched in 2022.
Updated 05 March 2023
Nada Hameed

Arabic Coffee Institute teaches Saudi youth the secrets of making specialty coffee

The Arabic Coffee Institute is the first coffee institute licensed by the Ministry of Culture, and it was launched in 2022.
  • Coffee consumption in Saudi Arabia grew by 4 percent per year between 2016 and 2021
  • Kingdom is best known for its traditional coffee, gahwa
Updated 05 March 2023
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: A coffee institute in the Kingdom is aiming to streamline the coffee industry and capitalize on surging consumption of Saudi products, its founder has told Arab News.

The spike in interest led to the opening of the Arabic Coffee Institute, the first center of its kind in the Kingdom, which will help entrepreneurs from the region pave their way professionally. The institute was launched in Jeddah last year and is the first to be licensed by the Ministry of Culture.

According to a report by global business analysts Euromonitor International in January 2022, coffee consumption in Saudi Arabia grew by 4 percent per year between 2016 and 2021 and is forecast to increase by a further 5 percent annually up to 2026, reaching an expected consumption of 28,700 tons each year.

Although the Kingdom is best known for its traditional coffee, gahwa, which is served with dates and highlights the Saudi style of hospitality, the science behind specialty coffee has attracted hundreds of Saudis to take a step ahead in the coffee industry. 

Al-Mohanad Al-Marwai, ACI co-founder and CEO, worked to elevate the institute from  thought to reality. “The idea of the institute is 12 years old, but we started a few years ago. Its proof of concept is five years old,” he told Arab News.

ACI aims to develop the coffee sector by qualifying Saudi youth and enriching local talent. Al-Marwai said: “It is the first institute of its kind in Saudi Arabia and the Arab world, with a special focus on training those interested in the field of coffee based on international curricula by a team of experts, researchers and trainers. We cover the whole value chain from the seed to the cup provided to the consumer and after that, including research and development.”

The institute has received endorsements from the Saudi Technical Vocational and Training Corporation and is authorized by four international coffee associations including AST, Coffee Quality Institute, the Coffee Skills Program and Specialty Coffee Association.

ACI is currently under the umbrella of Coffee Lights company, which is specialized in the operation of coffee shops, consultation, training of staff and baristas, as well as the import and export of coffee.

The ACI aims to become one of the leading international coffee organizations in the Middle East and will be launched this year in Riyadh, the Eastern Province and Jazan. The institute has plans to expand to other countries in the Arab world, including the UAE, Qatar, Egypt and Jordan.

Through leading the institute, Al-Marwai offers Saudi cafes a transparent supply chain of authentic specialty coffee to be served to the public. Over the past 12 years, Al-Marwai has founded eight companies in Saudi Arabia, Uganda, the UK and the US.

“There are only 30 certified coffee instructors distributed among the Kingdom. ACI has 13 of them — most of which have been trained at ACI, At a world level, there are only around 3,000 Certified Q Graders, of which ACI has 4,” Al-Marwai said. CQIs are professionals skilled in the sensory evaluation of coffee quality.

“With over 2,000 trainees enrolled, within 2023, ACI aims to receive 50,000 trainees as we have more than 70 courses of international standards to offer,” Al-Marwai added.

The institute offers accredited, customized and online training courses, as well as institutional solutions and consultation services. Courses cover brewing, barista and sensory skills, as well as coffee farming and roasting.

Speaking of coffee roasting as one of the integral aspects in the world of specialty coffee, Al-Marwai said it is just “the tip of the iceberg.” There are many sensitive skills, standards and operations behind roasting coffee that should be acquired before rushing into the business as it costs a whole crop, he added.

“We don’t just teach roasting as a technical skill, we teach roasting as a business to make sure that trainers succeed and make money,”Al-Marwai said.

Under his leadership is Ash Cafes and Roastery in Jeddah, a place known for its high-quality coffee and appealing ambiance, and which was also listed recently by the Ministry of Tourism as one of the top five cafes in the region.

After only one year of launching the institute, a series of significant partnerships and MoUs were signed with the government and private sectors seeking to enable Saudi youth to contribute economically and achieve the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Last year, in line with the goals of the Culinary Arts Commission, the Ministry of Culture, the Saudi Coffee Company under the umbrella of the Saudi Coffee Year 2022 and ACI signed a cooperative agreement with Community Jameel to launch a program to develop the coffee sector with the aim of qualifying Saudi youth in the industry.

ACI also signed an array of partnerships with Al-Hokair Group, the Saudi Coffee Company, Bunyan and the University of Prince Mugrin to accommodate different coffee-related aspects such as education, hospitality training, development of standards and metrics, research and development, and more.

The institute took part in the first “Coffeethon,” a technical challenge that was conducted in Riyadh for six days in December. The event highlighted the framework of the coffee production chain and devised projects to serve the industry.

Recently, ACI signed an agreement with Jazan Chamber to implement several development and training programs in the region’s coffee industry and support coffee farmers.

The institute is also planning to launch a coffee magazine to highlight the latest trends in the industry for the Saudi community.

Topics: Saudi Arabia coffee Saudi coffee Saudi Coffee company

Related

Saudi Arabia’s specialty Khawlani coffee will soon be reaching a wider audience photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Coffee Company set to share Jazan’s specialty coffee with the world 
2nd Chocolate and Coffee Exhibition to launch March 8 in Jeddah
Saudi Arabia
2nd Chocolate and Coffee Exhibition to launch March 8 in Jeddah

Latest updates

Biban Talks Theater to host 170 speakers
Biban Talks Theater to host 170 speakers
Palestinians cautiously watching anti-Netanyahu protests in Israel
Palestinians cautiously watching anti-Netanyahu protests in Israel
2023 will be the ‘year of recovery’ for cryptocurrency industry, says SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci
Anthony Scaramucci remains firm in his conviction that 2023 will be the “year of recovery” for the cryptocurrency industry
Four things we learned from the Dubai Tennis Championships
Daniil Medvedev accompanied by his wife after winning in the ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship final in Dubai.
Fire destroys homes Cox’s Bazar refugee camp in Bangladesh
Fire destroys homes Cox’s Bazar refugee camp in Bangladesh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.