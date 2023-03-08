GCC corporate companies to remain resilient amid slower growth in 2023: S&P Global

You are here

S&P Global said the operating performance of GCC companies accelerated in 2022 (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Corporate and infrastructure firms in the Gulf Cooperation Council region are expected to maintain a resilient performance in 2023 despite the looming threat of inflation, higher interest rates, less-accommodating debt capital markets and the possibility of an economic slowdown, according to a recent report by S&P Global. 

The US-based credit rating firm noted that the corporates and infrastructure issuers in the GCC will comfortably navigate through 2023, driven by stable earnings profiles, strong balance sheets, and healthy funding and maturity profiles. 

“Most companies exhibit a balanced debt composition with about half of their funding exposed to floating interest rates, and the rest based on fixed rates. However, a handful of companies have higher floating rate exposure, making them more vulnerable to further interest hikes, especially for those operating in cyclical industries that may suffer from economic headwinds,” said Tatjana Lescova, a credit analyst at S&P Global. 

S&P Global went on to note the operating performance of GCC companies accelerated in 2022 accompanied by positive rating actions, thanks to improvements in the regional oil and gas-based economies. 

“Seventy-five percent of our rating outlooks are stable, while over 20 percent are on a positive outlook, which reflects our expectations of resilience for the rated corporate and infrastructure issuers in 2023,” said the firm’s credit analyst Sapna Jagtiani. 

The agency further noted that the growth of gross domestic product in GCC countries is expected to slow down due to the oil product cut decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+. 

In October 2022, OPEC+ had agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels per day, the equivalent of about 2 percent of world demand, from November until the end of 2023.

According to S&P Global, Brent crude could average $90 per barrel in 2023, while it will slightly go down to $80 in 2024.

“Hydrocarbon prices in 2023 and 2024 should support intrinsic credit quality for the oil and gas sector in the region,” said S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Rawan Oueidat. 

The report further pointed out that there will not be any significant negative impact on non-oil GDP and corporate sector performance in the GCC region, while inflation could affect profitability margins for some of the regional operators. 

RIYADH: A Regional Center for Climate Change will be established in Saudi Arabia after the Kingdom’s cabinet signed off on the plan as part of its initiatives to protect the environment.

During the meeting, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Irqah Palace in Riyadh, the cabinet announced that the focus of the center will be to build the knowledge base required to encourage adaptation to climate change, reduce its effects and achieve sustainability in line with the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030, the  Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The cabinet also endorsed the first wave of projects supported by the Private Sector Partnership Reinforcement Program, also known as Shareek. 

It said the program, worth over SR192 billion ($51.14 million), affirmed economic growth by fostering private-sector investment, boosting domestic content and raising the Kingdom’s gross domestic product. 

The cabinet’s recommendations also included launching the Saudi Program for Attracting International Companies Headquarters under the supervision of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City. 

The council of ministers touched on the Kingdom’s participation at the recent G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi, emphasizing the importance of taking collective action to address global challenges and foster dialogue and peace to make the world safer. 

Among other decisions, the cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of tourism between the Saudi Ministry of Tourism and the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information and Culture. 

It reviewed several regional and international issues, reiterating the commitment made by the Kingdom during the 40th meeting of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers to strengthen security cooperation, step up efforts to combat drug use, and address any issues that pose a threat to pan-Arab security. 

Meanwhile, the Cabinet ratified a memorandum of cooperation between the Saudi Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Education of China to teach Chinese in the Kingdom. 

It also consented to a memorandum of understanding between Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority and the National Anti-Corruption Commission of Thailand in preventing and combating corruption.

DUBAI: The Islamic Development Bank is set to raise $2 billion from a sale of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, maturing in five years, a bank document showed on Tuesday. 

The spread on the sukuk was set at 55 basis points over secured overnight financing rate mid-swaps, tightened 2 basis points from guidance earlier in the day. 

Demand for the debt sale was over $2.2 billion, including $175 million of interest from joint lead managers. 

BNP Paribas, Citi, Dukhan Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector, SMBC Nikko, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered are joint lead managers and bookrunners for the sukuk sale. 

BEIJING: China logged 39.72 million entry and exit trips between Jan. 8 to March 7, according to National Immigration Administration data, showing the revival in travel after COVID-19 restrictions were dismantled. 

The numbers were up 112.4 percent year-over-year. 

Data showed 122,000 visas and residence permits for foreigners were issued by immigration administration agencies nationwide by March 7, up 33.1 percent from before the policy U-turn. 

Chinese citizens flocked to travel sites and airports after the country re-opened its borders, allowing people to take advantage of travel after being cut off from the rest of the world. 

During the recent Lunar New Year in late January holiday trips surged in the country. 

The number of people entering and leaving the country hit 1.013 million on Feb. 25, exceeding one million in a single day for the first time since 2020, said the National Immigration Administration. 

 

 

 

 

RIYADH: Oil prices fell for a second straight session on Wednesday, driven by fears that more aggressive US interest rate hikes would hit demand, while the market awaited further clarity on inventories.

Brent crude futures dipped 5 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $83.24 per barrel at 11.50 a.m. Saudi time. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slid 19 cents, or 0.24 percent, to $77.39 a barrel.

Both Brent and WTI fell by more than 3 percent on Tuesday after comments by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the central bank would likely need to raise interest rates more than expected in response to recent strong data.

OPEC says China 2023 oil demand to grow 500,000-600,000 bpd

China’s oil demand will grow 500,000 to 600,000 barrels per day in 2023, the Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, also known as OPEC, Haitham Al Ghais said on Tuesday, as the world’s top crude importer emerges from COVID-19 restrictions.

“With China opening up, we are quite optimistic, cautiously,” he told the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.

OPEC expects global oil demand growth to grow by 2.3 million barrels per day in 2023, he said.

Al Ghais said he was not concerned about the rerouting of Russian crude exports to countries such as China and India in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. OPEC had witnessed many such changes in oil flows in the past, whether due to international politics or the emergence of new demand centers, he said.

“This is typical where we have redirection in flows from the east to the west or west to the east,” Al Ghais said.

Russian oil production has been resilient, Al Ghais said, adding that the country’s barrels have found buyers in markets like China, India and Turkiye.

OPEC and Russia are part of the OPEC+ alliance, working together on supply policy for global markets. When asked whether the alliance remained viable, Al Ghais said that the alliance is critical to stable oil markets and has been since producers started working together in 2016.

US crude output, demand to rise in 2023: EIA

US crude production and demand will rise in 2023 the US Energy Information Administration said in its Short Term Energy Outlook on Tuesday.

The EIA projected that crude production will rise to 12.44 million bpd in 2023 and 12.63 million bpd in 2024.

The agency also projected petroleum and other liquid fuels consumption would rise to 20.4 in 2023 and rise to 20.8 million bpd in 2024.

(With input from Reuters) 

BERLIN: Qatar Airways announced plans for rapid growth on Tuesday, as the travel industry recovers from the pandemic. 

Announcing objectives at the ITB tourism fair in Berlin, the Gulf carrier said it would add seven destinations, restore 11 others and boost the frequency of flights to 35 markets — marking a 21 percent rise in flights by July 2023, compared with the same month last year. 

Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker, speaking in his first appearance since settling a major legal dispute with Airbus, said the airline was being conservative because of its dependence on deliveries from Airbus or Boeing amid supply woes. 

"Unfortunately, it is not in their hands; I think supply chain problems will last a bit longer," Al Baker told a news conference during the world's largest tourism expo. 

Newly planned airline destinations include five in Europe, including three in France, and two in Africa. 

"The aviation industry is slowly rebounding ... (from) unprecedented pressures," Al Baker said. 

Al Baker noted upward inflationary pressure on ticket prices but said the airline was not passing on all fuel increases. 

Al Baker, whose roles include tourism minister of Qatar, also announced a campaign to increase visitors to the Gulf state, building on attention from hosting the 2022 soccer World Cup to boost its domestic tourism industry. 

He said Qatar aimed to increase the number of annual visitors threefold compared to 2019 levels to six to seven million, with a target of contributing to 10 percent of its economy. 

Gulf analysts say the small peninsula state faces stiff competition from neighboring Dubai, an international tourist destination, as well as from Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom opens up and invests heavily in tourism and entertainment. 

Al Baker said Qatar had been the target of disinformation and vigorously defended its performance in staging the World Cup. He lashed out at media coverage surrounding the event. 

Airbus meanwhile also said on Tuesday it had reinstated orders for 73 aircraft from Qatar Airways after revoking them during a dispute over damage to the surface of grounded A350s. 

Airbus and Qatar Airways settled the dispute at the end of January, averting a rare and potentially damaging UK court trial in the jet sector.  

Qatar Airways chief called the settlement a "win-win". 

 
 

