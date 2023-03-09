PIF-owned ROSHN signs land deal with Al-Habib Real Estate to develop 1,500 houses   

RIYADH: Public Investment Fund-owned ROSHN Real Estate has signed an agreement with Al Habib Real Estate Co. to develop more than 1,500 housing units within the second phase of the SEDRA district located in Riyadh.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Kingdom’s leading real estate developer sold Al Habib Real Estate Co. a conditional land of more than 96,000 sq. m, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

“As part of our commitment to provide the best products and services to our customers in the ROSHN communities, we are confident that Al Habib Real Estate Company will represent our vision of creating integrated and humanized communities that enhance the quality of life for residents,” the firm's CEO, David Grover, said.

In December, the national developer signed a land purchase agreement with real estate firm Ajdan to develop over 270 family villas in its flagship community SEDRA.

Encompassing an area of 80,700 sq. m, the new villas will be integrated into SEDRA’s development of walkable residential neighborhoods in Riyadh.

SEDRA comprises eight phases across 20 million sq. m which will accommodate over 30,000 homes and around 300 amenities.

ROSHN said it aims to further partnerships with real estate developers in the Kingdom in a bid to boost the sector by providing investment opportunities and creating new jobs.

By partnering with leaders in the real estate arena, like Ajdan, Grover had said they want to ensure that the residents of their communities have access to the best products and services that the industry has to offer. “Like us, Ajdan is introducing new living experiences to the Saudi housing market,” he added.