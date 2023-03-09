PIF-owned ROSHN signs land deal with Al-Habib Real Estate to develop 1,500 houses   

You are here

SEDRA comprises eight phases across 20 million sq. m which will accommodate over 30,000 homes and around 300 amenities. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Public Investment Fund-owned ROSHN Real Estate has signed an agreement with Al Habib Real Estate Co. to develop more than 1,500 housing units within the second phase of the SEDRA district located in Riyadh. 

Under the terms of the agreement, the Kingdom’s leading real estate developer sold Al Habib Real Estate Co. a conditional land of more than 96,000 sq. m, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

“As part of our commitment to provide the best products and services to our customers in the ROSHN communities, we are confident that Al Habib Real Estate Company will represent our vision of creating integrated and humanized communities that enhance the quality of life for residents,” the firm's CEO, David Grover, said. 

In December, the national developer signed a land purchase agreement with real estate firm Ajdan to develop over 270 family villas in its flagship community SEDRA.   

Encompassing an area of 80,700 sq. m, the new villas will be integrated into SEDRA’s development of walkable residential neighborhoods in Riyadh.   

SEDRA comprises eight phases across 20 million sq. m which will accommodate over 30,000 homes and around 300 amenities.   

ROSHN said it aims to further partnerships with real estate developers in the Kingdom in a bid to boost the sector by providing investment opportunities and creating new jobs.   

By partnering with leaders in the real estate arena, like Ajdan, Grover had said they want to ensure that the residents of their communities have access to the best products and services that the industry has to offer. “Like us, Ajdan is introducing new living experiences to the Saudi housing market,” he added. 

Topics: ROSHN real estate Projects

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s real estate developer ROSHN has launched a new program targeting working women who have faced challenges in balancing work and life. 

The initiative, known as Awda, includes vocational training, and intends to support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objective of increasing the labor force among females to 50 percent by 2030. 

The Public Investment Fund-owned developer inaugurated the program on March 8 – International Women’s Day – at the group’s headquarters in Riyadh.

 “The Awda program is the first initiative of its kind in the Kingdom, to support the women’s return to the workforce, as we are working in ROSHN Group to harness the capabilities and resources to support them,” the group’s Chief Human Resources Officer Nasreen Al-Dossary said. 

“It is the beginning of a series of qualitative initiatives to support increasing the percentage of females in the workforce by 2030 within the Kingdom’s Vision initiative,” she continued. 

The initiative’s launch comes within ROSHN’s framework of continuous expansion in Saudi Arabia, as the group aspires to build dynamic communities throughout the Kingdom. 

In accordance with expanding in Saudi Arabia, the group recently announced its second residential community in eastern Riyadh’s Al Janadriyyah district, providing homes for 13,000 residents. 

Topics: ROSHN Saudi Vision 2030

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s communications and technology market is witnessing rapid growth with SR93 billion ($24.7 billion) worth of investments already pumped in over the last six years to develop the country’s digital infrastructure, revealed the Kingdom’s Communications and Space and Technology Commission during the ICT Indicators Forum in Riyadh. 

With an estimated market size of around SR154 billion as of 2022, the Kingdom was the fastest and largest digital infrastructure market in the Middle East and North Africa region, according to the organization, also known as CITC.

It noted that Saudi Arabia’s improved digital infrastructure has helped provide a better quality of services to customers, as mobile internet speed in the Kingdom has now exceeded 181 megabits per second, twice the global average. 

The Kingdom is now also one of the top ten countries in the world in mobile internet speed. 

During his speech at the forum, Mohammed Al-Tamimi, governor of CITC noted that Saudi Arabia has launched high-speed internet service in 21,000 villages and immigration areas of various regions of the Kingdom, ensuring the continuity of communication services for more than 5 million people. 

He further added that 5G coverage in the Kingdom has increased to 53 percent, while in Riyadh, it has exceeded 94 percent. 

Al-Tamimi also revealed that fiber optics coverage has reached 3.7 million Saudi homes. 

According to the CITC governor, internet service usage has dramatically increased in Saudi Arabia, where the subscription rate for mobile communications has reached 172 percent of the Kingdom’s population. 

The average daily mobile internet data consumption per individual in the Kingdom has also crossed over 1200MB, three times the global average, Al-Tamimi added. 

During the event, CITC also issued the Saudi Internet Report 2022, which noted that the percentage of purchasing products and services online reached 62.6 percent in 2022, with females topping the highest purchasing categories at 74.4 percent, while males stood at 53.6 percent. 

The report also noted that 49.4 percent of internet users spend seven hours a day surfing, adding that the average per capita mobile internet data consumption in the Kingdom reached 37GB per month in 2022.

Topics: Saudi 5G Digital infrastructure Internet

RIYADH: In line with UAE’s aim to achieve net-zero by 2050, Emirates Water and Electricity Co. has recommended a 606 percent rise in its solar power generation capacity by 2030.  

In its Future Capacity Requirements report, the Abu Dhabi-based company said it plans to increase its total solar power generation capacity to 7.3 gigawatts, in addition to the development of 300 megawatts of Battery Energy Storage Systems. 

The report forecasts the requirement for an additional 3 GW of solar power capacity by 2029 on top of the 1.5 GW procured from the Al Ajban Solar PV Project once it becomes operational in 2026.  

The recommendations, approved by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, endorse continued investment in low-carbon intensive reverse osmosis water desalination technology to enable over 90 percent of the total water demand to be met using RO by 2030. 

The implementation of these strategic renewable and clean energy projects will see the company’s average carbon dioxide intensity from electricity generation fall from 0.33kg per kilowatt-hour in 2019, to an estimated 0.19kg/kWh by 2029.  

Othman Al Ali, CEO of EWEC, said: “Our growing portfolio of renewable and clean energy projects is accelerating the decarbonization of the country’s energy sector in line with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative whilst supporting the realization of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy’s Clean Energy Target 2035.” 

Thermal power projects using gas turbine technology are part of EWEC’s plans to support the transformation of the energy mix by serving as an effective bridge to a decarbonized energy sector that achieves the country’s energy transition objectives.  

To meet reserve margin requirements, growing demand, and replace 7 GW of contract-expiring thermal cogeneration plants, the statement recommends securing a total of 9 GW of thermal capacity from open- or combined-cycle gas turbines through asset extension, reconfiguration or new development.  

EWEC’s report also forecasts the need to proceed with the development of two low-carbon intensive RO desalination plants, Mirfa 2 Reverse Osmosis and the Shuweihat 4 Reverse Osmosis.  

EWEC forecasts that over 90 percent of its water production will be generated from RO water desalination plants by 2030.   

Bruce Smith, strategy and planning executive director at EWEC, said: “EWEC is making tangible progress towards further diversifying the energy mix and increasing the share of renewable energy and low-carbon intensive RO to ensure a secure, sustainable, and least-cost supply of water and electricity across Abu Dhabi and beyond.” 

Topics: Abu Dhabi solar Net Zero

RIYADH: Local and international investors from more than 40 countries concluded their participation in a Middle East trade forum held in Riyadh on March 8.

The gathering, organized by the General Entertainment Authority in partnership with the Global Association for the Attractions Industry, sought to highlight the capital’s Discover Riyadh initiative, the next fast-growing attraction hub in the region.

Sector delegates attended eight panel sessions organized during the two-day forum, during which 45 international experts discussed issues related to improving the Kingdom’s entertainment industry.

An exhibition staged on the sidelines of the forum saw 24 local and international companies showcase their products and services.

The IAAPA Middle East Trade Summit included a vocational development program presented by the association’s Institute for Attractions Managers.
 

Topics: General Entertainment Authority Global Association for the Attractions Industry Discover Riyadh

RIYADH: Oil prices were in a holding pattern on Thursday, as a larger-than-expected draw in US crude stocks and hopes for China demand contended with worries that more aggressive US interest rate rises would slow economic growth and dent oil consumption.

Brent crude futures edged down by 5 cents to $82.61 per barrel at 11.00 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures went down 4 cents at $76.62 per barrel. 

Both benchmarks declined between 4 percent and 5 percent over the previous two days.

Barclays cuts 2023 oil price forecasts on resilient Russian output

Barclays cut its 2023 oil price forecasts on Wednesday, due in part to more resilient output from Russia than expected, and said the market could flip into a deficit in the second half of the year due to growing demand in China.

The bank cut its average forecasts for the Brent and West Texas Intermediate benchmarks by $6 per barrel and $7/b, respectively, to $92/b and $87/b.

It also forecast Brent would average $97 per barrel next year and WTI $92 per barrel. 

OPEC does not need to make up for Russia oil output cut: Angola Minister

There is no need for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to increase oil output to make up for Russia’s 500,000 barrel per day cut, Angola’s secretary of state for oil and gas told Reuters on Wednesday.

“We believe the Russian oil is still there,” Angola’s Jose Barroso said on the sidelines of an energy conference in Houston. “They find a way, they find new markets... There is a balance in the market.”

Russia said it would cut 500,000 bpd of supply from March. The Group of Seven countries, the EU and Australia implemented the price cap on seaborne cargoes of Russian oil on Dec. 5, setting it at $60 a barrel.

Russian oil has found buyers in countries such as China and India that have not imposed sanctions.

If China is importing more oil from Russia, then perhaps it is importing less from other countries, Barroso said.

“We believe for the time being there is no need for the OPEC member countries to increase their production,” he added.

OPEC and allies, known as OPEC+, agreed to cut their output target by 2 million barrels per day from last November through 2023. As part of this, the 10 OPEC members bound by the deal have a target to produce 25.416 million bpd.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC

