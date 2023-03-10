You are here

Drop in British embassy staff numbers in Indo-Pacific countries at odds with UK policy in region, say critics

Embassy of the United Kingdom in Beijing. (Wikimedia Commons/N509FZ, CC BY-SA 4.0)
Embassy of the United Kingdom in Beijing. (Wikimedia Commons/N509FZ, CC BY-SA 4.0)
  Drop comes despite government report in March 2021 which highlighted China, India and Pakistan in list of vital nations with which to deepen ties
LONDON: Staff numbers in British embassies in key Indo-Pacific countries such as China, India, and Pakistan have declined by up to 50 percent since 2015, according to an exclusive published by The Guardian on Thursday.

Workers at the Pakistan Embassy and consulate fell from a figure of almost 120 eight years ago to fewer than 60 last year; from nearly 80 in the Indian Embassy to under 50 in the same period; and from 110 to 119 in Beijing to 70 to 79, Foreign Office figures seen by The Guardian revealed.

The drop comes despite a government report in March 2021 which highlighted all three countries in a list of vital nations with which to deepen ties over the next 10 years.

The report said the British government would be looking to set up an “Indo-Pacific tilt” to make the UK the “country with the broadest and most integrated presence” in the region, ahead of European rivals over the next decade.

Official trips to countries in the Indo-Pacific region by British ministers and Foreign Office staff also fell during the period — from 37 in 2018 to just 12 last year.

The drop in numbers garnered criticism from UK Labour Party politician Catherine West, who accused the government of peddling a “hollow rhetoric” over its commitment to the region “that leaves the UK ill-prepared for the shifting of gravity in world affairs.”

She continued: “Labour recognizes China’s growing economic and political power as the most significant change in global affairs this century.

“We need to be prepared, not by tilting one way or another, but by following through with a serious, long-term approach to the vital Indo-Pacific region.”

A Foreign Office spokesperson told The Guardian that the figures were not as serious as claimed by the Labour Party, adding they did not paint an “accurate picture” of the UK’s role and commitment to the region, which had been successfully shown by “results on the ground.”

The reduction in numbers of UK-based staff in China and India was in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic and how Britain’s overseas development budget was spent, The Guardian reported.

China's Xi handed historic third term as president

China’s Xi handed historic third term as president
China’s Xi handed historic third term as president

China’s Xi handed historic third term as president
BEIJING: Xi Jinping was handed a third term as Chinese president on Friday, capping a rise that has seen him become the country’s most powerful leader in generations.
The appointment by China’s rubber-stamp parliament comes after Xi locked in another five years as head of the Communist Party (CCP) and the military — the two more significant leadership positions in Chinese politics — in October.
Since then, 69-year-old Xi has weathered widespread protests over his zero-Covid policy and its subsequent abandonment that saw countless people die.
Those issues have been avoided at this week’s National People’s Congress (NPC), a carefully choreographed event that is also set to appoint Xi ally Li Qiang as the new premier.
And on Friday they handed Xi a third term as China’s President — the culmination of a remarkable rise in which he has gone from a relatively little-known party apparatchik to the leader of a global superpower.
His coronation sets him up to become modern China’s longest-serving president, and will mean Xi will rule well into his seventies — if no challenger emerges.
Adrian Geiges, co-author of “Xi Jinping: The Most Powerful Man in the World,” told AFP he did not think Xi was motivated by a desire for personal enrichment, despite international media investigations having revealed his family’s amassed wealth.
“That’s not his interest,” Geiges said.
“He really has a vision about China, he wants to see China as the most powerful country in the world.”
For decades China — scarred by the dictatorial reign and cult of personality of founding leader Mao Zedong — eschewed one-man rule in favor of a more consensus-based, but still autocratic, leadership.
That model imposed term limits on the largely ceremonial role of the presidency, with Xi’s predecessors Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao relinquishing power after 10 years in office.
Xi has torn up that rulebook, abolishing term limits in 2018 and allowing a cult of personality to foster his all-powerful leadership.
But the beginning of his unprecedented third term leading China comes as the world’s second-largest economy faces major headwinds, from slowing growth and a troubled real estate sector to a declining birth rate.
Relations with the United States are also at a low not seen in decades, with the powers sparring over everything from human rights to trade and technology.
“We will see a China more assertive on the global stage, insisting its narrative to be accepted,” Steve Tsang, Director of the SOAS China Institute, told AFP.
“But it is also one that will focus on domestically making it less dependent on the rest of the world, and making the Communist Party the centerpiece of governance, rather than the Chinese Government,” he said.
“It is not a return to the Maoist era, but one that Maoist will feel comfortable in,” Tsang added.
“Not a direction of travel that is good for the rest of the world.”

Malaysia's former PM charged with abuse of power, money laundering

Malaysia’s former PM charged with abuse of power, money laundering
Malaysia’s former PM charged with abuse of power, money laundering

Malaysia’s former PM charged with abuse of power, money laundering
  • Muhyiddin Yassin pleaded not guilty and has previously said the charges were politically motivated
  • He was granted bail by the judge and ordered to surrender his passport
KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was charged with abuse of power and money laundering at a Kuala Lumpur court on Friday.
Muhyiddin pleaded not guilty and has previously said the charges were politically motivated.
The former premier faces up to 15 years in jail if found guilty on the money laundering charge, and up to 20 years for the abuse of power charge.
He will also be subject to a heavy financial penalty.
Muhyiddin was granted bail by the judge and asked to surrender his passport.

US targets 'shadow banking' network helping Iran evade sanctions

US targets ‘shadow banking’ network helping Iran evade sanctions
US targets ‘shadow banking’ network helping Iran evade sanctions

US targets ‘shadow banking’ network helping Iran evade sanctions
  • US has targeted Chinese firms over the export of Iran’s petrochemicals as the prospects of reviving the nuclear pact have dimmed
  • Thursday’s action would put a dent in Iran’s ability to keep moving oil and get paid for it, says former Treasury Department official Brian O’Toole
WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on 39 entities, including many based in the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong, that Washington said facilitate Iran’s access to the global financial system, describing them as a “shadow banking” network that moves billions of dollars.
The US Treasury Department in a statement said those targeted had granted companies previously slapped with Iran-related sanctions, such as Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industry Commercial Co. (PGPICC) and Triliance Petrochemical Co. Ltd, access to the international financial system and helped them hide their trade with foreign customers.
The latest US move against Iran comes as efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal have stalled, while ties between the mullah-ruled country and the West have become increasingly strained as Iranians keep up anti-government protests.
Washington has targeted Chinese companies over the export of Iran’s petrochemicals as the prospects of reviving the nuclear pact have dimmed.
“Iran cultivates complex sanctions evasion networks where foreign buyers, exchange houses, and dozens of front companies cooperatively help sanctioned Iranian companies to continue to trade,” said Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo.

He said the new measures showed the US commitment to enforcing sanctions and its “ability to disrupt Iran’s foreign financial networks, which it uses to launder funds.”
Liu Pengyu, spokesman for China’s embassy in Washington said the US actions had no basis in international law and were “typical unilateral sanctions and illegal ‘long-arm jurisdiction’” that were detrimental to Chinese interests.
“We deplore and reject this move,” he said, adding China had “actively promoted peace talks and sought a political solution” in Ukraine, while the United States “has been fanning the flame and fueling the fight with more weaponry.”
Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Thursday’s move freezes any US assets of those designated and generally bars Americans from dealing with them. Those that engage in certain transactions with them also risk being hit by sanctions.
Many of the entities designated on Thursday are based in the UAE and Hong Kong, according to the Treasury website. The Treasury accused companies operating out of Hong Kong — including Foraben Trading Limited, Hongkong Well International Trading Limited, and Salita Trade Limited — of transferring millions of dollars related to petrochemical sales to China.
The Treasury Department’s top sanctions official, Brian Nelson, traveled to the UAE earlier this year, where he planned to warn officials about “poor sanctions compliance,” a department spokesperson said at the time.
Nelson also visited Turkiye on the trip to warn that Washington will continue to aggressively enforce its sanctions.
Among those designated on Thursday were two Turkiye-based entities, as well as Iran-based Mehr Petrochemical Company.
Brian O’Toole, a former Treasury Department official, said Thursday’s action would put a dent in Iran’s ability to keep moving oil and get paid for it.
“This is a pretty big deal, because this kind of thing should have an impact on what Iran is able to sell,” O’Toole said. 

Indonesia unveils construction site of new capital city

Indonesia unveils construction site of new capital city
Indonesia unveils construction site of new capital city

Indonesia unveils construction site of new capital city
PENAJAM PASER UTARA, Indonesia: Orange-red ground has been broken in the jungle of East Borneo, where the Indonesian government has begun construction of its new capital city.
Officials promise a “sustainable forest city” that puts the environment at the heart of development and aims to be carbon-neutral by 2045. But the project has been plagued by criticism from environmentalists and Indigenous communities, who say it degrades the environment, further shrinks the habitat of endangered animals such as orangutans and displaces Indigenous people that rely on the land for their livelihoods.
Indonesia began construction of the new capital in mid 2022, after President Joko Widodo announced that Jakarta — the congested, polluted current capital that is prone to earthquakes and rapidly sinking into the Java Sea — would be retired from capital status.
Plans for the new capital — about twice the size of New York City — are grandeur. Officials tout the creation of a futuristic green city centered on forest, parks and food production that utilizes renewable energy resources, “smart” waste management and green buildings.
“We have to think beyond what is happening today and try to tackle (things) that are futuristic,” said Bambang Susantono, chairman of Nusantara National Capital Authority, speaking about the city’s design and ability to answer future challenges.
Digital renderings shared by the government show a city surrounded by forest, with people walking on tree-lined sidewalks and buildings with plant-covered rooftops surrounded by walking paths, ponds, clean creeks and lush forest.
Building architecture is inspired by modern urban towers combined with traditional Indonesian architecture: the presidential palace in the shape of a garuda — a mythical bird and the national symbol of Indonesia — and other buildings that give a stylistic nod to traditional architecture used by Indigenous groups around the archipelago.
In its current state, the new city is far from the tidy finish presented by its planners, but there is progress. Basuki Hadimuljono, Indonesia’s minister for public works and housing, said in February that the city’s infrastructure is 14 percent completed.
Some 7,000 construction workers are clearing, plowing and building the first phases of the site. Worker dormitories, basic roads and a helipad are already being used. Construction of key buildings — such as the presidential palace — is expected to be completed by August 2024.
Sites visited by The Associated Press in early March showed mounds of freshly turned earth with excavators and cranes around them. At least one site has a sign with a QR code that visitors can scan to see 3D visuals of what the area will look like when finished; others have printed signboards showing what’s to come.
The government has said it’s working to be considerate of the environment. Signs of a more-conscious approach to construction are visible: patches of trees remain fenced-off to protect them from machinery, a plant nursery has already started for the replanting process officials promise and industrial forest surrounds the site.
But with construction set to ramp up this year, environmentalists warn building a metropolis will speed up deforestation in one of the world’s largest and oldest stretches of tropical rainforest. Forests, called the lungs of the world, suck in planet-warming carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and are home to numerous wildlife species. The island has already been compromised by palm oil plantations and coal mines.
Dwi Sawung, an infrastructure specialist at the Indonesian Forum for Living Environment, an environmental nongovernmental organization that has been monitoring the new capital project, said that the government’s plans lack consideration of the region’s unique wildlife like orangutans and sun bears. The new city cuts through an important animal corridor.
“The animals should be relocated first and then build the construction,” he said. “But since they need to hurry up, they just built the area without relocating the animals first.”
Experts have also expressed concerns about how the new capital will be powered. While the government vows the city will rely on a “smart energy” system, groups worry that some of the region’s coal-fired power plants could be used in the short term.
Indonesia has significant energy potential from solar, hydropower, geothermal, wind and other sources, but only some 12 percent of them are tapped, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency. And while user-friendly public transport might keep cars off the city’s roads, there will likely be extensive air travel between the new capital and Jakarta, about 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) away.
Indigenous groups that reside in the region and already lost parts of their land fear that urban sprawl from the new capital could make things even worse.
Officials have vowed to respect Indigenous rights and compensate those losing their homes. Local officials said they would verify all land claims and accept documents of proof of ownership, but much of the area is passed down through families without paperwork and not all tribal areas are formally recognized.
“We do not want to be relocated. We do not want they move our graves of our ancestors, or make changes or remove our historical site,” said Sibukdin, an Indigenous community leader, who like many in the country only uses one name and lives in Sepaku, a ward very close to the construction area.
Susantono said that Indigenous residents have “a couple of options for them to be included in the process” including compensation, relocation or share ownership of stores that will open.
“We are going to always persuade them and tell them about the future of the city,” he said. “Hopefully they will understand that this is for the sake of everybody.”
But as Indonesia continues to court investors, construction is moving forward, with the government planning to inaugurate the city on Aug. 17 next year to coincide with Indonesia’s Independence Day.
“Nusantara is the city for tomorrow,” said Susantono. “It will become a vibrant city, not just a government city.”

Report: Trump invited to testify before NY grand jury

Report: Trump invited to testify before NY grand jury
Report: Trump invited to testify before NY grand jury

Report: Trump invited to testify before NY grand jury
NEW YORK: Former President Donald Trump has been invited to testify next week before a New York grand jury that has been investigating hush money payments made on his behalf during his 2016 presidential campaign, according to a news report.
The New York Times cited ” four people with knowledge of the matter ” in reporting that the invitation was made by the Manhattan district attorney’s office. Such an invitation often indicates a decision on indictments is near.
The district attorney’s office declined to comment. A Trump spokesperson issued a statement that disparaged the investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, as politically motivated.
Any indictment would mark the first time any former US president has been charged with a crime. It would come as Trump is ramping up a run to regain the White House in 2024 while simultaneously battling legal problems on multiple fronts.
The district attorney in Atlanta, Georgia, has said decisions are “imminent” in a two-year investigation into possible illegal meddling in the 2020 election by Trump and his allies. A US Justice Department special counsel is also investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to undo the election as well as the handling of classified documents at his Florida estate.
The New York grand jury has been probing Trump’s involvement in a $130,000 payment made in 2016 to the porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her from going public about a sexual encounter she said she had with the Republican years earlier.
The money was paid out of the personal funds of Trump’s now-estranged lawyer, Michael Cohen, who then said he was reimbursed by the Trump Organization and also paid extra bonuses for a total that eventually rose to $420,000.
Cohen pleaded guilty to federal charges in 2018 that the payment, and another he helped arrange to the model Karen McDougal through the parent company of the National Enquirer tabloid, amounted to an illegal campaign contribution.
Federal prosecutors at the time decided not to bring charges against Trump, who by then was president. The Manhattan district attorney’s office then launched its own investigation, which lingered for several years but has been gathering momentum in recent weeks.
Several figures close to Trump have been spotted in recent days entering Bragg’s office for meetings with prosecutors, including his former political adviser Kellyanne Conway and former spokesperson Hope Hicks.
Cohen has also met several times with prosecutors, saying after a recent visit that he thought the investigation was nearing a conclusion.
Under New York law, people who appear before a grand jury are given immunity from prosecution for things they say during their testimony, so potential targets of criminal investigations are generally invited to testify only if they waive that immunity. Lawyers generally advise clients not to do so if there is a potential for a criminal case.
It isn’t clear what charges prosecutors might be exploring.
Legal experts have said one potential crime could be the way the payments to Cohen were structured and falsely classified internally as being for a legal retainer. New York has a law against falsifying business records, but it is a misdemeanor unless the records fudging is done in conjunction with a more serious felony crime.
Separately, the district attorney’s office has also spent years investigating whether Trump and his company inflated the value of some its assets in dealings with lenders and potential business partners. Those allegations are the subject of a civil lawsuit, filed by the state’s attorney general.

