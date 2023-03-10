You are here

South Carolina attorney Murdaugh appeals conviction of murdering wife, son

South Carolina attorney Murdaugh appeals conviction of murdering wife, son
Alex Murdaugh was convicted of murder on Thursday. (The State via AP)
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

South Carolina attorney Murdaugh appeals conviction of murdering wife, son

South Carolina attorney Murdaugh appeals conviction of murdering wife, son
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

Richard “Alex” Murdaugh, the South Carolina lawyer convicted last week of murdering his wife and son, appealed his conviction and life sentence on Thursday, according to court records.
Murdaugh, 54, a member of a powerful South Carolina family, was found guilty on March 2 on two counts of shooting his wife Maggie, 52, and youngest son, Paul, 22, on their family estate on June 7, 2021.
Attorneys for Murdaugh, who prosecutors said carried out the murders as part of an attempt to hide a drug addiction and theft of millions of dollars, filed a notice of appeal before the state’s appeals court.
Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman on March 3 sentenced Murdaugh to prison for the remainder of his life, with terms for both murders to run consecutively. It was the sentence requested by prosecutors, who did not seek the death penalty.
The scion of an influential legal family in an area west of Charleston, Murdaugh had faced a minimum of 30 years in prison for each of the two counts of murder under South Carolina law, as well as up to 10 years for two related firearms charges.
For decades until 2006, Murdaugh family members served as the leading prosecutor in the area, and Murdaugh was a prominent personal injury attorney in the state.
Murdaugh has maintained his innocence.
During his trial, prosecutors said Murdaugh fatally shot his wife and son to distract from an array of financial misdeeds, including the theft of millions of dollars from his law partners and clients, money used to feed a years-long addiction to opioids and support an expensive lifestyle.
Murdaugh’s lawyers tried to paint their client as a loving family man who, while facing financial difficulties and a drug addiction, would never harm his wife and child.

Topics: Alex Murdaugh

Some dead in shooting at Jehovah’s Witness hall in Germany

Some dead in shooting at Jehovah’s Witness hall in Germany
Updated 45 sec ago
AP

Some dead in shooting at Jehovah’s Witness hall in Germany

Some dead in shooting at Jehovah’s Witness hall in Germany
Updated 45 sec ago
AP

BERLIN: Shots were fired inside a building used by Jehovah’s Witnesses in the northern German city of Hamburg on Thursday evening, and several people were killed or wounded, police said.
The shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometers (miles) north of the downtown area of Germany’s second-biggest city.
“We only know that several people died here; several people are wounded, they were taken to hospitals,” police spokesman Holger Vehren said.
He said he had no information on the severity of the injuries suffered by the wounded.
Police did not confirm German media reports, which named no sources, of six or seven dead.
The scene of the shooting was the Jehovah’s Witnesses’ Kingdom Hall, a modern and boxy three-story building next door to an auto repair shop.
Vehren said police were alerted to the shooting about 9:15 p.m. and were on the scene quickly.
He said that after officers arrived and found people with apparent gunshot wounds on the ground floor, they heard a shot from an upper floor and found a fatally wounded person upstairs who may have been a shooter. He said police did not have to use their firearms.
Vehren said there was no indication that a shooter was on the run and that it appeared likely that the perpetrator was either in the building or among the dead.
Two witnesses interviewed on n-tv television, whose names weren’t given, said they heard 12 shots.
Police had no information on the event that was under way in the building when the shooting took place.
They also had no immediate information on a possible motive. Vehren said that “the background is still completely unclear.”
Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher tweeted that the news was “shocking” and offered his sympathy to the victims’ relatives.
Jehovah’s Witnesses are part of an international church, founded in the United States in the 19th century and headquartered in Warwick, New York. It claims a worldwide membership of about 8.7 million, with about 170,000 in Germany.
Members are known for their evangelistic efforts that include knocking on doors and distributing literature in public squares. The denomination’s distinctive practices include a refusal to bear arms, receive blood transfusions, salute a national flag or participate in secular government.

Drop in British embassy staff numbers in Indo-Pacific countries at odds with UK policy in region, say critics

Embassy of the United Kingdom in Beijing. (Wikimedia Commons/N509FZ, CC BY-SA 4.0)
Embassy of the United Kingdom in Beijing. (Wikimedia Commons/N509FZ, CC BY-SA 4.0)
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News

Drop in British embassy staff numbers in Indo-Pacific countries at odds with UK policy in region, say critics

Embassy of the United Kingdom in Beijing. (Wikimedia Commons/N509FZ, CC BY-SA 4.0)
  • Drop comes despite government report in March 2021 which highlighted China, India and Pakistan in list of vital nations with which to deepen ties
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Staff numbers in British embassies in key Indo-Pacific countries such as China, India, and Pakistan have declined by up to 50 percent since 2015, according to an exclusive published by The Guardian on Thursday.

Workers at the Pakistan Embassy and consulate fell from a figure of almost 120 eight years ago to fewer than 60 last year; from nearly 80 in the Indian Embassy to under 50 in the same period; and from 110 to 119 in Beijing to 70 to 79, Foreign Office figures seen by The Guardian revealed.

The drop comes despite a government report in March 2021 which highlighted all three countries in a list of vital nations with which to deepen ties over the next 10 years.

The report said the British government would be looking to set up an “Indo-Pacific tilt” to make the UK the “country with the broadest and most integrated presence” in the region, ahead of European rivals over the next decade.

Official trips to countries in the Indo-Pacific region by British ministers and Foreign Office staff also fell during the period — from 37 in 2018 to just 12 last year.

The drop in numbers garnered criticism from UK Labour Party politician Catherine West, who accused the government of peddling a “hollow rhetoric” over its commitment to the region “that leaves the UK ill-prepared for the shifting of gravity in world affairs.”

She continued: “Labour recognizes China’s growing economic and political power as the most significant change in global affairs this century.

“We need to be prepared, not by tilting one way or another, but by following through with a serious, long-term approach to the vital Indo-Pacific region.”

A Foreign Office spokesperson told The Guardian that the figures were not as serious as claimed by the Labour Party, adding they did not paint an “accurate picture” of the UK’s role and commitment to the region, which had been successfully shown by “results on the ground.”

The reduction in numbers of UK-based staff in China and India was in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic and how Britain’s overseas development budget was spent, The Guardian reported.

Topics: UK China India Pakistan

UK migration bill would have prevented some of Britain’s best and brightest from seeking asylum, says charity chief

UK migration bill would have prevented some of Britain’s best and brightest from seeking asylum, says charity chief
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News

UK migration bill would have prevented some of Britain’s best and brightest from seeking asylum, says charity chief

UK migration bill would have prevented some of Britain’s best and brightest from seeking asylum, says charity chief
  • The bill has faced criticism in the UK and from international bodies, including the UN
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The British government’s illegal migration bill, announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak this week, would have denied entry to thousands of refugees, some of whom have become leading figures in their fields since arriving in the UK, a charity boss has said.

Sabir Zazai, who heads the Scottish Refugee Council, told The Guardian newspaper he would not have found sanctuary in the UK had the policy been law in 2000, when he arrived in the country on the back of a lorry having fled Afghanistan.

Zazai also said Somalian-born, Olympic-winning runner Mo Farah, one of Britain’s most decorated athletes, would have been deported on his 18th birthday under the controversial policy, having been trafficked to the UK aged 9.

The UK’s Home Secretary Suella Braverman dodged questions from Sky News on Wednesday regarding the status of Farah under the contentious bill, which will see asylum-seekers who arrive in the UK via small boats detained and deported.

If passed, it will also introduce an annual cap, to be decided by parliament, on the number of refugees offered sanctuary in the UK, and only through safe and legal routes.

“There’s no regular route. If there was a regular route, I wouldn’t have risked my life and many other people will not risk their lives and the lives of their children,” Zazai told The Guardian.

“This would have affected all of us, not just [Mo] Farah or me, but hundreds of thousands of people who fled and live their lives here: The friends, colleagues and neighbors, the people who have brought so much to this country, all of them would be affected.

“There’s no other way my family or the families of many other people that could come to the UK, from places like Afghanistan, Syria, Iran, Eritrea, and Sudan, places that we know that there are still ongoing conflicts.”

The bill has faced criticism in the UK and from international bodies, including the UN. It has warned Sunak’s government it risked “extinguishing the right to seek refugee protection in the UK.”

During her interview with Sky News, Braverman insisted the policy was lawful.

She said: “We’re not breaking the law, and no government representative has said that we’re breaking the law. In fact, we’ve made it very clear that we believe we’re in compliance with all of our international obligations, for example the Refugee Convention, the European Convention on Human Rights, [and] other conventions to which we are subject.

“They are breaking our laws, they are abusing the generosity of the British people and we now need to ensure that they are deterred from doing that.”

Applicants for asylum in the UK currently must be physically in the country, and just 1,185 refugees were resettled to the UK last year, a 75 percent decrease from 2019.

Only 22 refugees came to the UK on the Afghan Citizens’ Resettlement Scheme.

Topics: UK Afghanistan asylum seekers afghan asylum seekers British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

German woman risks tougher sentence over Yazidi girl’s death

Defendant Jennifer W. arrives in a courtroom for her trial in Munich, Germany, Oct. 25, 2021. (File/AP)
Defendant Jennifer W. arrives in a courtroom for her trial in Munich, Germany, Oct. 25, 2021. (File/AP)
Updated 09 March 2023
AP

German woman risks tougher sentence over Yazidi girl’s death

Defendant Jennifer W. arrives in a courtroom for her trial in Munich, Germany, Oct. 25, 2021. (File/AP)
  • Woman allowed a 5-year-old Yazidi girl she and her husband kept as a slave to die of thirst in the sun
  • Federal court found that Munich judges erred in sentencing the woman for a “less severe case” of crimes against humanity
Updated 09 March 2023
AP

BERLIN: A German appeals court on Thursday ordered a new sentencing hearing for a German convert to Islam who was given 10 years in prison on charges that, as a member of Daesh in Iraq, she allowed a 5-year-old Yazidi girl she and her husband kept as a slave to die of thirst in the sun.
The 31-year-old defendant now risks a higher sentence.
The Federal Court of Justice threw out an appeal by the woman, who has been identified only as Jennifer W. in line with German privacy rules, but partly approved an appeal by prosecutors. It overturned the sentence, though not the rest of the verdict, and sent the case back to the Munich state court for a new decision.
The woman was convicted in October 2021 of, among other things, two counts of crimes against humanity through enslavement, in one case resulting in death, being an accessory to attempted murder and membership in a terrorist organization abroad.
The federal court found that Munich judges erred in sentencing the woman for a “less severe case” of crimes against humanity and overlooked aggravating circumstances. German law allows for a life sentence in cases where a defendant’s actions result in a person’s death.
At the trial in Munich, prosecutors accused the woman of standing by as her then husband chained the young Yazidi girl in a courtyard and left her to die of thirst. The court found that she did nothing to help the girl, although doing so would have been “possible and reasonable.”
She was taken into custody while trying to renew her identity papers at the German Embassy in Ankara in 2016, and deported to Germany.
Her former husband, an Iraqi citizen who was identified only as Taha Al-J., was convicted by a Frankfurt court in November 2021 of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and bodily harm resulting in death. He was sentenced to life imprisonment.
The girl’s mother, who survived captivity, testified at both trials.

Topics: Germany Daesh Yazidi Jennifer W Iraq

Spain confirms three dead in mine collapse

Spain confirms three dead in mine collapse
Updated 09 March 2023
AFP

Spain confirms three dead in mine collapse

Spain confirms three dead in mine collapse
  • Rescuers had recovered and identified the bodies of three people who were "around 30 years old"
  • Rescuers said the trio had been trapped "at a depth of about 900 metres" after one of the galleries collapsed
Updated 09 March 2023
AFP

SURIA, Spain: Three people trapped deep inside a Spanish potash mine when a gallery collapsed earlier on Thursday have died, Catalan leader Pere Aragones said.
“Unfortunately, we can confirm the death of three young people who were working in the mine,” he told reporters outside Cabanasses mine in Suria, 75 kilometers (46 miles) northwest of Barcelona.
Rescuers had recovered and identified the bodies of three people who were “around 30 years old,” Aragones said, sending his deepest condolences to their families and colleagues.
Rescuers said the trio had been trapped “at a depth of about 900 meters” (2,950 feet) after one of the galleries collapsed just before 9:00 am (0800 GMT).
Despite frantic efforts to reach them, it was hours before rescuers got down to the place where they were and were able to confirm their deaths.
“The information we have makes us fear the worst,” regional interior minister Joan Ignasi Elena had told reporters at the mine a few hours before as the rescue efforts continued.
The rescue was complicated by the need to ensure the safety of the teams involved, he said, indicating it would be “reckless” to rush such an operation.
Just after midday, Aragones had announced their deaths on Twitter saying: “We deeply regret the death of the three miners in the accident in Suria mine.”
Several minutes later, he deleted the tweet.
Many local and national media outlets also said they had died, citing sources in the emergency services, but police said they could not confirm the reports until “they were reached by a doctor” and their families had been notified.
When the gallery collapsed, all three were carrying out “a routine task that they do every day,” mine worker Carlos Arnaldo told reporters at the scene.
He said it was “difficult” for him to believe that they might have survived.
“Sometimes the mine gives you no warning: the roof caves in and nothing can be done,” he said.
“This is terrible news,” tweeted Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz, sending “love and solidarity to the families and colleagues of the workers caught up in the collapse at the Suria mine.”
Owned by ICL Iberia, the Spanish arm of Israel’s ICL Group, which specializes in fertilizers and chemicals, the Cabanasses mine had recently passed a security inspection, officials said.
“The last inspection was just three weeks ago and it was cleared without any sign of irregularities,” Catalan regional business minister Roger Torrent told reporters at the scene.
ICL Iberia is the only company that produces potassium salts in Spain, handling both the extraction, treatment and marketing, its website says.
Based in Suria, it has 1,100 employees.
Two miners died in December 2013 when a gallery collapsed at the same mine, the Catalan press reported at the time, citing an official statement.
The last major mining accident in Spain was two months earlier, in October 2013, when six people were killed and five others injured following a gas leak at a coal mine in the northwest.
It was the worst accident at a Spanish mine since 14 miners were killed in August 1995 during a methane explosion at a coal mine in the northern province of Asturias.

Topics: Spain Mine Collapse

