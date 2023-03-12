You are here

French Senate adopts pension bill despite street protests

French gendarmes face protesters during a demonstration, as part of a nationwide day of strikes and protests called by unions on Saturday. (AFP)
French gendarmes face protesters during a demonstration, as part of a nationwide day of strikes and protests called by unions on Saturday. (AFP)
Updated 12 March 2023
AP

French Senate adopts pension bill despite street protests

French Senate adopts pension bill despite street protests
  • Macron has refused a request by unions to meet with him, which leftist CGT union leader Philippe Martinez said amounted to “giving the finger”
Updated 12 March 2023
AP

PARIS: A contentious bill that would raise the retirement age in France from 62 to 64 got a push forward with the Senate’s adoption of the measure amid strikes, protests and uncollected garbage piling higher by the day.
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne tweeted late on Saturday after the 195-112 vote that she looks forward to the bill’s definitive passage, hailing a “decisive step toward a reform that will assure the future of our retirement” system.
But the legislation must now move through tricky political territory with multiple potential outcomes.
It heads first to a committee of seven senators and seven lower-house lawmakers to find a compromise between the two houses’ versions of the text on Wednesday — when unions planned an eighth round of nationwide protest marches.
President Emmanuel Macron is undaunted by the uncollected trash piling up in Paris and other cities from a strike by garbage workers opposed to the bill and reduced services and supplies in other sectors like transport and energy.
Macron has refused a request by unions to meet with him, which leftist CGT union leader Philippe Martinez said amounted to “giving the finger.”
There has been no government response to a union request for a “citizens’ consultation” on the legislation, made on Saturday after a new day of marches which drew a far smaller number of people into the streets than protest marches four days earlier.
Senate President Gerard Larcher voiced pride in the job of his colleagues after their vote — a day before the deadline — saying the body controlled by the conservative right played its role “with only one objective whatever our feelings are, the interest of the country and the interest of the French people.”
Unions maintain that French people are voting their opposition to the reform in the streets and through strikes, continuing though reduced in some sectors.
The government hopes to avoid using a special constitutional power to force the bill through parliament without a vote. Parliamentary approval would give a large measure of legitimacy to the pension plan.
But there are multiple scenarios before the reform could become law, making its path uncertain.
If the mixed committee reaches an accord on Wednesday, the pension reform plan would get a final vote the following day in the Senate and National Assembly, the lower house.
Without agreement, the bill would likely return to the National Assembly for more debate and a final vote, then likely back to the Senate. Borne, the prime minister, was optimistic the measure would be “definitively adopted in the coming days.”

 

Topics: Paris France

Updated 47 min 30 sec ago
AP

`Navalny,' about dissident fighting Kremlin, wins doc Oscar

`Navalny,’ about dissident fighting Kremlin, wins doc Oscar
  • Navalny is a media savvy, anti-corruption campaigner in his mid-40s who has for many years been a headache for Russian President Vladimir Putin
Updated 47 min 30 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK (AP) — “Navalny,” a look at a Russian opposition leader following an attempt on his life, has won the Oscar for best documentary feature.
Director Daniel Roher’s portrait of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has shadowy operatives, truth-seeking journalists, conspiracy theories and Soviet-era poisons. It is a film with obvious political poignance following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Navalny is a media savvy, anti-corruption campaigner in his mid-40s who has for many years been a headache for Russian President Vladimir Putin. He’s released numerous reports about corruption in Russia and the Putin administration and become a popular and rallying figure among like-minded Russians.
Roher was able to sit down with Navalny during his brief stay in Berlin in 2020 and early 2021 as he was recovering from being poisoned and seeking the truth behind the unsuccessful murder attempt. The media has called Navalny the Kremlin’s fiercest critic. And he is seemingly undaunted by the intimidation and the arrests he’s endured.
The film was a hit at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won both the documentary audience award and the festival favorite award
“Navalny” beat the other documentary nominees “All That Breathes’; “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”; “Fire of Love”; and “A House Made of Splinters.”
 

 

Topics: Alexei Navalny Oscar 2023

US, South Korea kick off largest drills in five years

US, South Korea kick off largest drills in five years
Updated 13 March 2023
AFP

US, South Korea kick off largest drills in five years

US, South Korea kick off largest drills in five years
  • Drill follows North Korea's escalating weapons tests, including the firing of two “strategic cruise missiles” from a submarine last weekend
  • Seoul military reveals the joint military exercises involves simulating precision strikes on key facilities in North Korea
Updated 13 March 2023
AFP

SEOUL: South Korea and the United States kicked off their largest joint military exercises in five years on Monday, after nuclear-armed Pyongyang warned such drills could be seen as a “declaration of war.”
Washington and Seoul have ramped up defense cooperation in the face of growing threats from the North, which has conducted a series of banned weapons tests in recent months.
The US-South Korea exercises, called Freedom Shield, are scheduled to run for at least 10 days from Monday and will focus on the “changing security environment” due to North Korea’s redoubled aggression, the allies said.
In a rare move, the Seoul military this month revealed that it and Washington special forces were staging “Teak Knife” military exercises — which involve simulating precision strikes on key facilities in North Korea — ahead of Freedom Shield.
All such exercises infuriate North Korea, which views them as rehearsals for an invasion.
It has said its nuclear weapons and missile programs are for self-defense.
Over the weekend, North Korea fired two “strategic cruise missiles” from a submarine in waters off its east coast, the official KCNA news agency reported Monday.
The agency cited the country’s “invariable stand” to confront a situation in which “the US imperialists and the South Korean puppet forces are getting ever more undisguised in their anti-DPRK military maneuvers.”
“Pyongyang has military capabilities under development it wants to test anyway and likes to use Washington and Seoul’s cooperation as an excuse,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.
DPRK is the initialism for North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
In a separate statement, North Korea’s foreign ministry said the United States was “scheming” to call a UN Security Council meeting on human rights in the reclusive communist state, to coincide with the joint maneuvers.
“The DPRK bitterly denounces the US vicious ‘human rights’ racket as the most intensive expression of its hostile policy toward the DPRK and categorically rejects it,” the ministry said, according to KCNA.
Last year, the North declared itself an “irreversible” nuclear power and fired a record-breaking number of missiles, with leader Kim Jong Un last week ordering his military to intensify drills to prepare for a “real war.”

Washington has repeatedly restated its “ironclad” commitment to defending South Korea, including using the “full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear.”
South Korea, for its part, is eager to reassure its increasingly nervous public about the US commitment to so-called extended deterrence, in which US military assets, including nuclear weapons, serve to prevent attacks on allies.
Although the official policy of both countries toward the North — that Kim must give up his nukes and return to the table for talks — has not changed, experts said there had been a practical shift.
Washington has “effectively acknowledged that North Korea will never give up its nuclear program,” An Chan-il, a defector turned researcher who runs the World Institute for North Korea Studies, told AFP.
This Freedom Shield training is the first since that happened, meaning it “will be very different — both qualitatively and quantitatively — from previous joint exercises that took place in recent years,” he added.
North Korea, which recently called for an “exponential” increase in weapons production, including tactical nukes, had been widely expected to respond with missile launches and drills of its own — with experts saying more were likely over the course of the US-South Korean exercises.
“North Korea will use the Freedom Shield 2023 Exercise to unify its people and as an excuse to further invest in weapons of mass destruction,” said Chun In-bum, a retired South Korean army general.
“More missile launches with variations in style and scope should be expected with even a nuclear test. More acts of intimidation from North Korea should not come as a surprise.”
But Hong Min of the Korea Institute for National Unification said Pyongyang was not expected to “cross the red line.”
The North is likely to refrain from activities “at which the US and South Korea are forced to counter strike in response,” he said.
 

Topics: Korean conflict North Korea Pyongyang

Pence says history will hold Trump 'accountable' for Capitol attack

Pence says history will hold Trump 'accountable' for Capitol attack
Updated 13 March 2023
AFP

Pence says history will hold Trump 'accountable' for Capitol attack

Pence says history will hold Trump 'accountable' for Capitol attack
  • "President Trump was wrong," Pence said in a speech at the annual Gridiron Dinner in Washington, a white-tie gala put on by journalists that draws top politicians
Updated 13 March 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Former US vice president Mike Pence said Saturday that history would hold former president Donald Trump "accountable" for his role in the 2021 attack on the US Capitol, US media reported.
The remarks are likely to widen the rift between the former running mates, who have been at loggerheads since Pence refused to go along with Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and remain in power.
"President Trump was wrong," Pence said in a speech at the annual Gridiron Dinner in Washington, a white-tie gala put on by journalists that draws top politicians.
"I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day. And I know that history will hold Donald Trump accountable," Pence was quoted as saying by multiple media outlets.
Some of the thousands who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, called for Pence to be hanged, forcing him to seek a safe location.
Trump has already declared his intention to seek a new term as president in 2024 elections, and Pence indicated he may challenge him for the Republican nomination.
The Gridiron Dinner is usually a light-hearted event with skits and musical entertainment, and Pence initially sought to poke fun.
"I will wholeheartedly, unreservedly support the Republican nominee for president in 2024 -- if it's me," he said.
Near the end of his speech, Pence said there was one issue he would not joke about.
"The American people have a right to know what took place at the Capitol on January 6th," he said, according to The Washington Post newspaper.
"But make no mistake about it, what happened that day was a disgrace, and it mocks decency to portray it in any other way."
Pence's sharp remarks aimed at Trump were unexpected at the gala.
"Was at the dinner and can confirm @Mike_Pence definitely caught the room by surprise--lots of dropped jaws," tweeted Maryam Mujica, a former State Department official.

 

Topics: US Capitol on January 6 2021 Donald Trump

Moldova police say they foiled Russia-backed unrest plot

Moldova police say they foiled Russia-backed unrest plot
Updated 13 March 2023
AP

Moldova police say they foiled Russia-backed unrest plot

Moldova police say they foiled Russia-backed unrest plot
  • The demonstrators are demanding that the government fully cover the costs of winter energy bills and to “not involve the country in war.” They have repeatedly called on President Maia Sandu to step down
Updated 13 March 2023
AP

CHISINAU, Moldova: Police in Moldova said they foiled a plot by groups of Russia-backed actors who were trained to cause mass unrest during a Sunday protest against the country’s new pro-Western government.
The head of Moldova’s police, Viorel Cernauteanu, said in a news conference that an undercover agent had infiltrated groups of “diversionists,” some Russian citizens, who allegedly were promised $10,000 to organize “mass disorder” during the protest in the capital, Chisinau. Seven people were detained, he said.
Separately, police said they arrested 54 protesters, including 21 minors, who exhibited “questionable behavior” or were found to be carrying prohibited items, including at least one knife.
The protest Sunday is one of several held in recent weeks organized by a group calling itself Movement for the People, which is backed by Moldova’s Russia-friendly Shor Party, which holds six seats in the country’s 101-seat legislature.
The demonstrators are demanding that the government fully cover the costs of winter energy bills and to “not involve the country in war.” They have repeatedly called on President Maia Sandu to step down.
Police said that four bomb threats on Sunday, including one at the capital’s international airport, had been registered, which they called “an ongoing part of the destabilization measures” against Moldova, a former Soviet republic with a population of about 2.6 million.
Moldova’s border police also said Sunday that 182 foreign nationals in the last week have been denied entry into Moldova, including a “possible representative” of Russia’s Wagner Group, the private military company that is fighting in Ukraine, Moldova’s war-torn neighbor.
The police announcement Sunday comes just days after US intelligence officials said they have determined that actors with ties to Russian intelligence are planning to use protests in Moldova, a European Union candidate since last June, as a basis to foment an insurrection against the country’s government.
On Saturday, Moldova’s national anti-corruption agency said that it has seized more than 220,000 euros ($234,000) during searches in a case of alleged illegal party financing of the Shor Party by an organized criminal group.
The agency said that car searches of “couriers” for the Shor Party discovered the money stuffed into envelopes and bags in various currencies, and that it was earmarked to “pay for the transport and remunerate people who come to the protests organized by the party.”
The Shor Party’s leader, Ilan Shor, is a Moldovan oligarch currently in exile in Israel. Shor who is named on a US State Department sanctions list as working for Russian interests. The United Kingdom also added Shor to a sanctions list in December.
Moldova’s interior minister, Ana Revenco, said the protests “aim to shake the democracy and stability” of the country and that “the voice of the people does not mean violence and betrayal of the country.”
“I warn the traitors of our country that they will soon be brought to justice, no matter how much money and assistance they receive to destroy our country,” Revenco said in a Facebook post.
Cristian Cantir, a Moldovan associate professor of international relations at Oakland University, says that while it’s difficult to determine how the alleged plans to topple Moldova’s government would play out, “Russia has always sought to undermine pro-European governments.”
“I think the concerns are legitimate, it’s difficult to tell what the exact nature of the threat is and how dangerous some of these groups might be,” he told The Associated Press, “but it’s absolutely a realistic concern.”
The Shor Party also organized a series of anti-government protests last fall, when Moldova’s government asked the country’s Constitutional Court to declare the Shor Party illegal, in a case that is ongoing. Around the same time, anti-corruption prosecutors also alleged that the protests were partly financed with Russian money.
Last week, authorities in Moldova’s breakaway region of Transnistria, which has close ties to Moscow and hosts Russian troops, claimed it had thwarted an assassination attempt on its president allegedly organized by Ukraine’s national security service, the SBU, but did not provide evidence.
The SBU rejected the allegation, saying it “should be considered exclusively as a provocation orchestrated by the Kremlin.”
 

 

Topics: Moldova Russia Ukraine

Thirty migrants missing, 17 rescued after boat capsizes in central Mediterranean

Thirty migrants missing, 17 rescued after boat capsizes in central Mediterranean
Updated 13 March 2023
Reuters

Thirty migrants missing, 17 rescued after boat capsizes in central Mediterranean

Thirty migrants missing, 17 rescued after boat capsizes in central Mediterranean
  • Alarm Phone, another charity which picks up calls from migrant vessels in distress, said on Twitter it had first alerted authorities on Saturday, emphasising the boat, which was carrying 47 people, needed immediate rescue
Updated 13 March 2023
Reuters

ROME: Thirty people are missing and 17 were rescued in the central Mediterranean on Sunday after the boat in which they were traveling from Libya capsized in bad weather, Italy’s coast guard said.
Rescue operations were ongoing, supported by merchant ships and aerial support by the EU’s border agency Frontex, while two further merchant vessels were en route to the area, the coast guard said in a statement.
Earlier on Sunday, the Mediterranea Saving Humans charity had tweeted that according to several sources, the vessel, traveling in the direction of Italy, had capsized about 110 miles north-west of Benghazi.
Alarm Phone, another charity which picks up calls from migrant vessels in distress, said on Twitter it had first alerted authorities on Saturday, emphasising the boat, which was carrying 47 people, needed immediate rescue.
After an initial rescue attempt by a merchant ship failed due to bad weather, Libyan authorities asked Rome for help given that they lacked the means to carry out the rescue, the coast guard said in the statement.
Rome then requested merchant ships in the area to join the rescue efforts. However, the migrant vessel turned over during an attempt to transfer the people on to the “FROLAND” merchant ship on Sunday morning, it said.
The coast guard added that two of the rescued people were in need of medical assistance and would be disembarked in Malta before the merchant vessel could resume its trip to Italy.

ARRIVALS ON THE RISE
Italy’s coast guard said on Sunday that the capsize occurred outside Italy’s Search and Rescue area (SAR).
However, Rome’s ability to rescue migrants at sea has come under scrutiny following a Feb. 26 shipwreck near the southern region of Calabria, in which at least 79 died.
On Saturday the coast guard said that more than 1,300 migrants had been rescued in three separate operations off the southern tip of Italy, with a further 200 saved off Sicily.
The numbers of migrant arrivals in Italy have been on the rise, piling pressure on the country’s conservative government, which took office last October promising to cut the flow only to see a sharp increase in such landings this year from both North Africa and Turkiye.
Some 17,600 people had reached Italy this year as of March 10, compared to 6,000 in the same period of 2022. Hundreds have also died trying to cross the Mediterranean and reach Europe.

 

Topics: Mediterranean

