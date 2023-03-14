You are here

  • Home
  • Scuffles break out in Lahore as police move to arrest ex-PM Khan

Scuffles break out in Lahore as police move to arrest ex-PM Khan

Special Scuffles break out in Lahore as police move to arrest ex-PM Khan
Riot police fire teargas shells to push back supporters of former PM Imran Khan, who were gathered outside Khan’s house to prevent officers from arresting him, Lahore, Pakistan, Mar. 14, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jr84n

Updated 13 sec ago
Aamir Saeed  

Scuffles break out in Lahore as police move to arrest ex-PM Khan

Scuffles break out in Lahore as police move to arrest ex-PM Khan
  • Ex-PM Imran Khan urges supporters to ‘come out’ as police in anti-riot gear surround his residence  
  • TV footage shows Khan supporters resisting law enforcers and many being arrested in the process  
Updated 13 sec ago
Aamir Saeed  

ISLAMABAD: Several people were injured in clashes between police and supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore as law enforcers attempted to arrest the ex-premier on Tuesday, with Khan urging his followers to “come out.”  

The development comes a day after an Islamabad court issued Khan’s non-bailable arrest warrants in a case related to the sale of state gifts. A six-member team of Islamabad police is currently visiting Lahore to arrest Khan.  

Television footage from outside Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore showed the Punjab police in anti-riot gear backing their Islamabad counterparts and clearing the road of Khan’s supporters.  

Aerial shots showed heavy presence of law enforcement personnel around Khan’s residence and tear gas billowing from shells fired inside his home. Charged supporters of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party could also be seen pelting stones at the police, with a number of them being arrested in the process.  

“The police have come to take me (to jail)…If something happens to me or I go to jail or I am killed, you have to prove that this nation will (continue to) struggle even without Imran Khan,” Khan said in televised comments.  

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a senior PTI figure and Khan aide, urged the law enforcers to not “spoil the situation.”  

“Don’t spoil the situation. We don’t want bloodshed. You should come and meet with me. Talk to me,” Qureshi told reporters in Lahore.  

“Show me the warrants. I will speak to my chairman, consult lawyers, and we’ll try to find a way.” 

Shibli Faraz, another PTI member, said Khan’s arrest warrants in the Toshakhana (state repository) case have been challenged in the Islamabad High Court.  

“The hearing is expected after a while,” said Faraz, who was present on the IHC premises.  

Apart from the Toshakhana case, the ex-premier has been booked in over 70 different cases on various charges, including blasphemy, terrorism and sedition, since being ousted from power last April. He has been avoiding arrest in all the cases by seeking relief from various courts.  

“Our six-member police team is already in Lahore to arrest the former prime minister as per the court orders,” Taqi Jawad, an Islamabad police spokesperson, told Arab News on Tuesday.  

“We have been following the legal procedure,” he said, adding it was the police’s responsibility to act on court orders.  

Jawad declined to give any specific details about when or how the police wanted to arrest the former prime minister from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore. Khan’s supporters have erected barriers outside his home and set up makeshift camps to stop law enforcement agencies from detaining him.  

In the case involving the sale of state gifts, a district court on Monday restored the former prime minister’s non-bailable arrest warrants due to his continuous absence from the court.  

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq also directed Khan to appear before the court on March 13 in the case, but the ex-PM failed to comply while citing security reasons.  

The court rejected Khan’s exemption plea and directed the police to present him in court on March 18.  

“We will be following the court orders to ensure the accused’s presence in the court,” the police spokesperson said. 

Topics: Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan

Related

Spanish police refloat homemade drug semi-submersible

Spanish police refloat homemade drug semi-submersible
Updated 13 sec ago

Spanish police refloat homemade drug semi-submersible

Spanish police refloat homemade drug semi-submersible
Updated 13 sec ago
MADRID: Civil Guard police in northwestern Spain on Tuesday refloated a homemade semi-submersible vessel they suspect may have been used to transport cocaine.
The 16-meter (52-foot) fiberglass vessel was spotted Monday sunk a kilometer (a half-mile) off the coast in the Arousa estuary. It will be towed to a nearby port where police will investigate its contents.
Police said it was too early to say whether it had been used to transport cocaine or where it came from.
A similar vessel with three metric tons of cocaine on board was found in another northern Spanish estuary in 2019. In 2021, Spanish police seized a homemade narco-semisubmersible able to carry up to two metric tons (2.2 tons) of cargo while it was being built in Malaga, on southern Spain’s Costa del Sol.
Similar drug-smuggling crafts have been discovered in the Atlantic Ocean, especially off Central and South America. They aren’t so common in Europe. The vessels lie low in the water to escape detection and rarely are able to fully submerge.

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state
Updated 26 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state
  • In comments to workers at an aviation factory, Putin repeated his familiar argument that the West was bent on pulling Russia apart
Updated 26 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that what was at stake in Ukraine was Russia’s very existence as a state.
In comments to workers at an aviation factory, Putin repeated his familiar argument that the West was bent on pulling Russia apart.
“So for us this is not a geopolitical task, but a task of the survival of Russian statehood, creating conditions for the future development of the country and our children,” he said.
Putin has accused the West of using Ukraine as an tool to wage war against Russia and inflict on it a “strategic defeat.” The United States and its allies say they are helping Ukraine to defend itself from an imperial-style invasion that has destroyed Ukrainian cities, killed thousands of civilians and forced millions to flee their homes.
Putin said in a response to a question that he had been worried about the economy when the West imposed unprecedented waves of sanctions last year but it had proved stronger than anyone had thought.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict President Vladimir Putin

Related

Drones fly deep inside Russia; Putin orders border tightened
World
Drones fly deep inside Russia; Putin orders border tightened
CIA chief says Putin too confident he can grind down Ukraine
World
CIA chief says Putin too confident he can grind down Ukraine

Swedish leader: Finland likely to join NATO before Sweden

Swedish leader: Finland likely to join NATO before Sweden
Updated 59 min 4 sec ago
AP

Swedish leader: Finland likely to join NATO before Sweden

Swedish leader: Finland likely to join NATO before Sweden
  • It has been clear since NATO’s Madrid summit in June that Finland’s road into membership has been smoother than Sweden’s
  • Now, however, Kristersson told reporters, "it’s not out of the question that Sweden and Finland will be ratified in different stages”
Updated 59 min 4 sec ago
AP

HELSINKI: Sweden’s prime minister acknowledged Tuesday that it is increasingly likely that neighbor Finland will join NATO before his country does, due to Turkiye’s opposition to the Swedish bid.
Ulf Kristersson said during a news conference in Stockholm on Tuesday that it has been clear since NATO’s Madrid summit in June that Finland’s road into membership has been smoother than Sweden’s, and that it is now increasingly likely that Finland will enter NATO first.
Turkiye accuses both nations, but particularly Sweden, of being too soft on groups it deems to be terror organizations or existential threats to Turkiye, including Kurdish groups. Last month, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara has fewer problems with Finland joining.
Since they announcing their intention to join the military alliance in May last year, Finland and Sweden have consistently stressed that they would become members of the military alliance at the same time “hand in hand.”
Now, however, Kristersson told reporters, “it’s not out of the question that Sweden and Finland will be ratified in different stages.”
All 30 existing members of NATO have to approve a new member. They all signed the accession protocols for Finland and Sweden last year, and 28 of them have ratified the texts for both countries. Hungarian lawmakers earlier this month started debating the Nordic duo’s membership bids and Budapest may ratify them by the end of March, leaving Turkiye as the final holdout. It says it is still seeking guarantees and assurances from the two countries.
Oscar Stenström, who is the chief Swedish government negotiator in the NATO accession process, said that Stockholm has done what has been required to be approved by Turkiye. Among other things, Sweden last week presented a draft law to parliament aimed at making it illegal to support or participate in terrorist organizations — something that is hoped to reduce NATO opposition from Turkiye.
The activities of groups in Sweden and Finland that Ankara considers to be terrorists is one of the main objections by Turkiye to the Nordic duo, and particularly Sweden, joining NATO. The Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, has waged a 38-year insurgency against Turkiye that has left tens of thousands dead. It is designated a terrorist organization by the USand the European Union.
Sweden has a Kurdish diaspora of around 100,000 people, while there are estimated 15,000 Kurds living in Finland.
Last week, representatives from Sweden, Finland and Turkiye met at NATO headquarters in Brussels after a hiatus of several weeks in attempt to clear the path to the Nordic nations’ membership.
Kristersson said Tuesday that the ultimate decision is in Turkiye’s hands and that Sweden is ready to handle a situation where Finland enters NATO without Sweden.
He repeated what NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said previously, that it would only be a delay.
“Basically, this is not about whether Sweden becomes a NATO member but about when Sweden becomes a NATO member,” Kristersson told reporters.

Topics: NATO Sweden Finland

Related

NATO chief warns Bakhmut may fall to Russian invaders in coming days
World
NATO chief warns Bakhmut may fall to Russian invaders in coming days
NATO chief sees ‘progress’ on Sweden, Finland bids
World
NATO chief sees ‘progress’ on Sweden, Finland bids

India hopes to boost ties with Saudi Arabia after e-visas restored

India hopes to boost ties with Saudi Arabia after e-visas restored
Updated 14 March 2023

India hopes to boost ties with Saudi Arabia after e-visas restored

India hopes to boost ties with Saudi Arabia after e-visas restored
  • Both countries have been making efforts to increase bilateral exchanges
  • India has also emerged as a key tourism source market for the Kingdom
Updated 14 March 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India is hoping to boost people-to-people interactions with Saudi Arabia, the country’s ambassador in Riyadh said on Tuesday, as the country resumed electronic visa services for visitors from the Kingdom.

The e-visa facility for Saudi nationals was restored last week, after being suspended for all countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It will boost people-to-people interactions, travel for businesses, tourism,” Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, India’s ambassador in Riyadh, told Arab News.

“It’s a positive step in line with our overall friendly relations and strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia.”

The e-visa service for Saudi nationals was only launched in 2019 before the pandemic.

India’s latest move to ease the immigration process for Saudi travelers, which covers visas for tourism, business, medical and conferences, was welcomed by tourism players in the country.

“India and Saudi Arabia are deepening their bonds, and I feel the easier it becomes to reach each other’s countries, the better it would be to boost tourism and business,” Abhishek Sharma, who runs a travel agency in the city of Agra where the Taj Mahal monument is located, told Arab News.

“India is also known for medical tourism and the restoration of e-medical (visa) facilities can help in the growth of the tourism industry,” said Sharma.

Jyoti Mayal, president of the Travel Agents Association of India, said the decision “will mean a huge success for inbound tourists.

“The ease of getting a visa will ensure more tourists in the most important categories of tourism including leisure, medical, business and conferences,” Mayal told Arab News.

“This decision will not only increase business for the Indian tourism industry but will also help Indians to travel to Saudi,” she said. “Business needs to increase from both sides and that’s the best environment to grow in tourism. Saudi has been trying to woo tourists for some time now and this is the best way to have tourists as ambassadors of each other’s country.”

Saudi officials have also been promoting the Kingdom as a leading destination for Indian visitors, as the South Asian country has emerged as Saudi Arabia’s key tourism source market and is expected to become the largest one by 2030.

The Saudi Tourism Authority conducted a roadshow and participated in a series of travel and trade events across India in February, and said it was opening up dedicated visa centers in India to improve accessibility for Indian travelers to enter the Kingdom.

Topics: India Saudi Arabia

Related

Special Saudi Arabia’s tourism appeal grows in India after roadshow video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s tourism appeal grows in India after roadshow
Saudi Arabia emerges as ‘new destination’ for Indian travelers
World
Saudi Arabia emerges as ‘new destination’ for Indian travelers

NGOs urge the release of Burundi rights campaigners

NGOs urge the release of Burundi rights campaigners
Updated 14 March 2023
AFP

NGOs urge the release of Burundi rights campaigners

NGOs urge the release of Burundi rights campaigners
Updated 14 March 2023
AFP

NAIROBI: Three human rights groups called Tuesday for the immediate unconditional release of five Burundian activists charged with rebellion and undermining state security.
Burundian intelligence agents arrested the five, four of whom were about to fly to Uganda from the economic capital Bujumbura, last month.
They were later charged with rebellion and undermining the domestic security of the state as well as the functioning of public finances, before being detained in Bujumbura’s central prison.
Under Burundian law, they face up to 30 years in prison.
Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch (HRW) and the Burundi Human Rights Initiative said the charges were “baseless” and demanded they be dropped.
“Burundian authorities should immediately and unconditionally release five human rights defenders arbitrarily arrested,” they said in a joint statement.
“The arrests... and the serious charges brought against them signal a worsening climate for independent civil society in Burundi,” said Clementine de Montjoye, Africa researcher at HRW.
The jailed activists include Sonia Ndikumasabo, president of the Association of Women Lawyers of Burundi, who was arrested at the airport.
Another was Prosper Runyange, a member of the Association for Peace and the Promotion of Human Rights (APDH), arrested the same day in the northern town of Ngozi.
“If working in partnership with or receiving funding from international groups is treated as a criminal offense and a threat to state security, what little space was left for civil society to operate in Burundi will be closed,” HRW’s Montjoye warned.
Despite ongoing concerns about the rights situation, both the European Union and the United States last year resumed aid flows to the deeply impoverished landlocked nation, citing political progress under President Evariste Ndayishimiye.
Ndayishimiye has been praised for slowly ending years of Burundi’s isolationism under former leader Pierre Nkurunziza’s chaotic and bloody rule.
But he has failed to improve its wretched record on human rights and the African Great Lakes nation of 12 million people remains one of the poorest on the planet.
Burundi had been under US and EU sanctions over a bloody crisis that erupted in 2015 when Nkurunziza made a controversial bid for a third term in office.
The turmoil claimed the lives of 1,200 Burundians and led to 400,000 fleeing the country.

Topics: BURUNDI Kenya

Latest updates

Closing bell: TASI falls 98 points as the US banking crisis rattles investors 
Closing bell: TASI falls 98 points as the US banking crisis rattles investors 
Scuffles break out in Lahore as police move to arrest ex-PM Khan
Scuffles break out in Lahore as police move to arrest ex-PM Khan
Spanish police refloat homemade drug semi-submersible
Spanish police refloat homemade drug semi-submersible
Egypt’s economy expected to grow over 4%, unemployment rate drops to 7% 
Egypt’s economy expected to grow over 4%, unemployment rate drops to 7% 
PIF’s robust governance model paves way for effective private partnerships  
PIF’s robust governance model paves way for effective private partnerships  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.