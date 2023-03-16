Al-Shabab and Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya draw in first round of King Salman Cup for Clubs

RIYADH: Iraqi club Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya and Al-Shabab of Saudi Arabia shared the spoils, 1-1 in Basra, in the first round of the King Salman Cup for Clubs 2023, organized by the Arab Football Association.
In all, 6 matches were played, resulting in 5 wins and a single draw.
Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya scored through Karrar Nabil, while Al-Shabab’s equalizer came from Aaron Popendza.
The 2nd leg takes place on the 16th of April at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.
Al-Hilal of Sudan registered a 3-0 victory over Manama of Bahrain, with Fabrice Ngoma, Macabe Lilibo and Mohamed Abdel-Rahman on the scoresheet.
Bahrain’s Muharraq registered a two-goal victory over Oman’s Al-Seeb, goals coming from Victor Morelo and Hassan bin Haddush.
Kuwait’s Kuwait also registered a victory against the Algerian club Shabab Al-Saoura with the goal scored by Mohamed Marhoun.
Mauritania’s Nouadhibou defeated Jordan’s Shabab Al-Ordon 4-1, and Hamia Al-Tanji and Othman Fay scored two goals each, while the goal of Shabab Al-Ordon came from Wassim Al-Abdullah.
Morocco’s AS FAR registerd a 4-1 victory over the Libya’s Al-Ittihad, the goals coming from Mustafa Sahd, Adam Al-Nafati, Cando Joseph and Ahmed Hamoudi, while Al-Ittihad’s goal came through Moaz Issa.
Eddie Howe has Champions League in his sights — but won’t lose Premier League focus at Newcastle United
While supporters get carried away with talk of continental adventure, head coach Eddie Howe remains grounded
Updated 17 March 2023
Arab News
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe is refusing to be drawn on any talk of a Newcastle United return to Europe’s top table next season.
A win at Nottingham Forest this evening would see the Magpies climb to within one point of Tottenham Hotspur, who occupy the last of the Premier League’s Champions League spots — a competition the Geordies have not graced for almost two decades.
A decade outside of Europe altogether has fans’ appetite whetted, but while supporters get carried away with talk of continental adventure, head coach Howe remains grounded, knowing nothing short of Newcastle’s best in the final 13 games will guarantee nothing other than another season in the wilderness, even if Europe feels within touching distance.
“I’m going to duck the question,” said Howe when asked about whether Champions League football is possible for the Magpies.
“Of course it’s about what we do and people are obsessed with Europe, but for me it’s about being the best we can be every week and ultimately we will achieve what we deserve to achieve. It’s about the small steps not the end goal. That will take care of itself.”
Pushed further, Howe was asked when he’d start thinking about European football. He said: “At the end of the season.”
One thing that has become apparent in the second half of the campaign for Howe’s men is a lack of squad depth. Only Arsenal, who crashed out of the Europa League last night, heightening their title charge, have used less players in the top flight so far this campaign.
And while Howe has been loyal to his starters and leaders, he has had a lack of options when change is needed — and whether Europe is secured or not this season, he knows that situation needs to be addressed.
“I think hypothetically if we were in more competitions, absolutely we’d need to boost the squad in terms of depth,” he said.
“But of course quality, because there’s no point in having depth if the quality is not there, so you need both.”
One way in which the club are looking to bridge the gap to those above them is by bulking up their recruitment team. Newcastle are actively advertising for development scouts in South America, with Brazil a particular focus, as well as mainland Europe.
Howe approves of the moves. He said: “Your football club’s success depends on recruitment. It’s that important. Who you bring into your football club really dictates what happens afterwards.
“I’m not involved in the structure of how we set up those departments. That’s other people’s jobs, but I’ll certainly welcome any changes that are positive for what we do.”
At the City Ground, Newcastle will face a familiar foe, with January departure Jonjo Shelvey likely to line up in the center of midfield against the side where he spent seven years.
“There’s a hole in the squad left by his departure,” said Howe of Shelvey.
“He’s a big character, a big personality, with a lot of experience and that’s certainly something we will need at some stage to replace. Ideally we would not have lost that from the squad in the first place, but these things happen. Our midfield is light, as I’ve said before, and there’s a lot to be said for having Jonjo’s experience, general game management and know-how in your squad.”
Footballers at higher risk of dementia, suggests study in the Lancet Public Health
Study analyzed the medical records of more than 6,000 male footballers in Sweden’s top division from 1924 to 2019
Updated 17 March 2023
AFP
PARIS: Top level Swedish football players — except for goalkeepers — were significantly more likely to develop dementia than the general public over the last century, a large study suggested on Friday.
Experts said the study adds to “convincing evidence” linking the world’s most popular sport to a higher risk of degenerative brain disorders, and comes as head injury controversies rumble throughout other codes such as rugby and the NFL.
While traumatic brain injuries like concussions may be less common in football than those sports, the repeated heading of the ball by footballers has previously been associated with dementia.
The new study, published in The Lancet Public Health journal, analyzed the medical records of more than 6,000 male footballers in Sweden’s top division from 1924 to 2019.
The researchers compared their rates of a range of degenerative brain disorders to 56,000 similarly aged Swedish men.
The footballers were 1.5 times more likely to get Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias than the control group, the study suggested.
An exception was goalkeepers, who rarely need to head the ball and did not show any increased likelihood of degenerative brain disorders.
“This finding lends support to the hypothesis that heading the ball might explain this association,” the study’s lead author Peter Ueda of Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet told AFP.
Ueda said it was the largest research conducted on the subject since a 2019 Scottish study which suggested that footballers were 3.5 times more likely than to get degenerative brain disorders.
- ‘Protect people’s heads’ -
The Swedish study also found that footballers lived slightly longer than similarly aged men, which Ueda said could be related to the higher levels of exercise and socioeconomic status that come with being an elite footballer.
The study found no increased risk of motor neuron diseases such as ALS among the footballers, and a even slightly lower risk for Parkinson’s disease.
Ueda cautioned that the observational study was not able to show that playing football directly caused the dementia, and its findings could not be extended to female, amateur or youth football.
Because there is so much time between people playing football and the development of these brain disorders, many of the players covered by the study were active during the mid-20th century.
This means that better equipment, knowledge and training could have since made the game safer for modern professional players, Ueda said.
“But you can also speculate that contemporary players today are exposed to intense football from a very young age, so maybe the risk would even be higher among them,” he added.
Gill Livingston, professor in psychiatry of older people at the University College London, said the “high-quality paper” added to “convincing evidence” that footballers whose heads come in contact with the ball were at a higher risk of dementia.
“We need to act to protect people’s heads and brains and keep playing sport,” said Livingston, who was not involved in the research.
Research into head injuries in sport, and post-career side-effects, has recently exploded, notably in rugby union and rugby league.
Last year research indicated former international rugby players are 15 times more likely to develop motor neurone disease. A group of former rugby union players is suing various governing bodies for allegedly failing to protect them from permanent injury.
Thuram, Chelsea’s Fofana among new faces in France squad for Euro qualifiers
Khephren Thuram, the 21-year-old Italy-born son of France legend Lilian Thuram, has been rewarded for his outstanding form in Ligue 1
Updated 17 March 2023
AFP
PARIS: Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana and the Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram were handed first call-ups to the France squad named by coach Didier Deschamps on Thursday as the World Cup runners-up prepare to start their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign this month.
The Lens goalkeeper Brice Samba was also included after long-serving captain Hugo Lloris and his regular back-up Steve Mandanda both retired from international duty following 2018 world champions France’s defeat to Argentina in the final in Qatar in December.
Manchester United centerback Raphael Varane has also stood down from international football, while Karim Benzema’s France career is over too. He played no part at the World Cup after suffering an injury on the eve of the tournament.
“Even if the weeks have gone by, when you come so close to winning the biggest title of all it is not easy,” Deschamps said of the penalty shootout defeat in Doha.
“We need to try to feed off that, but without living in the past. The experience will help us, even if we mustn’t tell ourselves we have already qualified for the Euro just because we got to the World Cup final.”
Deschamps, who must find a new captain following the departure of Lloris, is also without other high-profile names such as Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante, Ousmane Dembele and Christopher Nkunku, but Olivier Giroud is retained in the squad at the age of 36.
Giroud became France’s all-time record goal-scorer during the World Cup as he overtook Thierry Henry’s mark of 51 goals and scored his 53rd for his country in the quarter-final win over England.
Khephren Thuram, the 21-year-old Italy-born son of France legend Lilian Thuram, has been rewarded for his outstanding form in Ligue 1 with Nice.
The marauding midfielder is the younger brother of Borussia Moenchengladbach forward Marcus, who returns to the squad after featuring at the World Cup.
The 22-year-old center-back Fofana, who has been capped at Under-21 level, is set for a full France debut too after moving to Chelsea last August from Premier League rivals Leicester City.
Samba, who helped Nottingham Forest win promotion to the Premier League last year before returning to Ligue 1, is set to be a back-up in the goalkeeping department where Mike Maignan is the expected successor to Lloris.
The AC Milan shot-stopper missed the World Cup due to injury.
The only other member of the squad who did not go to Qatar is the Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby, who has previously won eight caps.
France will host the Netherlands at the Stade de France next Friday in their opening qualifying match for next year’s European Championship, which will be staged in Germany.
They will then travel to Dublin to face Ireland on March 27, and will also take on Greece and Gibraltar in Group B, with the top two teams in the section both qualifying.
The matches will be France’s first since long-serving coach Deschamps signed an extension to his contract to stay until 2026.
France squad:
Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham United/ENG), Mike Maignan (AC Milan/ITA), Brice Samba (Lens)
Defenders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid/ESP), Wesley Fofana (Chelsea/ENG), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan/ITA), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool/ENG), Jules Kounde (Barcelona/ESP), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich/GER), William Saliba (Arsenal/ENG), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich/GER)
Man United cruise past Betis to Europa League quarterfinals, Arsenal eliminated
Rashford's 27th goal of the season came after the striker wasted several decent chances
"Betis are a really good team, we saw that against Real Madrid and Barcelona, but we beat them twice, so I think we performed really well," manager Erik ten Hag told BT Sport
Updated 17 March 2023
AP
SEVILLE, Spain: Manchester United cruised into the quarterfinals of the Europa League after a 1-0 victory at Real Betis on Thursday, while English Premier League leader Arsenal was eliminated by Sporting Lisbon in a penalty shootout.
Marcus Rashford produced a clinical finish in the 56th minute, finding the bottom corner of the net with a low drive from outside the area to help United advance on a 5-1 aggregate score in the second-tier European competition.
Rashford’s 27th goal of the season came after the striker wasted several decent chances to put the visitors ahead at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville.
“Betis are a really good team, we saw that against Real Madrid and Barcelona, but we beat them twice, so I think we performed really well,” manager Erik ten Hag told BT Sport. “Second half, we were much better on the ball, keeping it in their half and then you create chances.”
United won 4-1 in the first leg at Old Trafford last week.
Following a 0-0 draw against Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday, Ten Hag made four changes in his starting lineup with right winger Facundo Pellistri getting his first start for the club.
United withstood Betis’ early pressure with Real’s 41-year-old captain Joaquín’s long-distance effort hitting the post 11 minutes into the game.
United won the Europa League in 2017.
Arsenal vs Lisbon
Lisbon reached the quarterfinals by prevailing 5-3 in the shootout at the Emirates Stadium after a 1-1 draw in regulation in the second leg of their round-of-16 encounter. The first leg ended 2-2.
Gabriel Martinelli failed to convert from the spot for Arsenal.
“It’s a huge blow,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told BT Sport. “There were moments, especially during the first 75 minutes, when we weren’t at our level and gave every ball away.”
Arsenal dominated the extra time with playmaker Martin Ødegaard coming on as a substitute but Sporting goalkeeper Antonia Adán made some stunning saves to force the shootout.
Manuel Ugarte was sent off two minutes before the end of extra time after picking his second yellow card.
Granit Xhaka gave Arsenal a first-half lead on a rebound to complete a flowing move by the hosts. Martinelli had his effort on goal blocked by Adán but the ball came into Xhaka’s path for the Arsenal captain to curl it into the net from inside the area.
Pedro Gonçalves leveled the score on the hour to spark the visitors’ attack and force extra time. Feyendoord's rout
Feyenoord routed Shakhtar Donetsk 7-1 in Rotterdam to advance 8-2 on aggregate.
Shakhtar was the last Ukrainian team in the European competitions. The teams drew 1-1 in the first leg played in Poland due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Orkun Kökçü scored twice, the second one from the spot, in the first half and Oussama Idrissi struck twice in the second to lead the rout.
Santiago Gimenez, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Danilo Pereira also had one each for the Dutch club before Kevin Kelsy got a consolation one for the visitors.
Betis’ crosstown rival Sevilla were more successful despite losing 1-0 at Fenerbahçe. Sevilla, the six-time Europa League champion, advanced 2-1 on aggregate. Enner Valenicia scored the winner four minutes before the break for Fenerbahçe.
Juventus beat 10-man Freiburg 2-0 to advance 3-0 on aggregate.
Dušan Vlahović converted from the penalty spot and substitute Federico Chiesa doubled the advantage in stoppage time for the Italian powerhouse.
The hosts were reduced to 10 after defender Manuel Gulde received his second yellow card for handling late in the first half. Europa Conference League
Fiorentina rallied to beat Turkiye’s Sivasspor 4-1 to progress 5-1 on aggregate. Sivasspor finished the home game with 10 after captain Hakan Arslan picked a red card.
Sweden’s Djurgarden lost 3-0 to Polish club Lech Poznan for a 5-0 aggregate elimination while the match between Slovan Bratislava and Basel went to extra time after the two teams were 4-4 on aggregate.
On Wednesday, Gent advanced by beating Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir 4-1.
Man City tie down World Cup winner Alvarez to 2028
Alvarez has largely had to play second fiddle to Erling Haaland
The 23-year-old also had a huge impact in helping Argentina to win their third World Cup
Updated 16 March 2023
AFP
MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Manchester City extended Julian Alvarez’s contract to 2028 on Thursday in recognition of an impressive debut season from the Argentine World Cup winner.
Alvarez has largely had to play second fiddle to Erling Haaland, but has still scored 10 goals in 33 appearances in his first season in England.
The 23-year-old also had a huge impact in helping Argentina to win their third World Cup in Qatar.
Alvarez scored four goals in the tournament, including two in the semifinal victory over Croatia.
The former River Plate forward has reportedly been handed a significant wage rise on top of extending the deal he signed just over a year ago by an extra 12 months.
“This is a very proud moment for me and my family. For a club like City to put their faith in me like this is amazing,” said Alvarez in a club statement.
“I have been really pleased with my first season here, but I have plenty more I can do. I know I can be better, and City offer me everything I need to fulfil my potential.”