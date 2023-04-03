You are here

  • Home
  • Thai PM touts experience ahead of tough election

Thai PM touts experience ahead of tough election

Thai PM touts experience ahead of tough election
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, center, and his party are lagging in the polls. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ywbfd

Updated 03 April 2023
AFP

Thai PM touts experience ahead of tough election

Thai PM touts experience ahead of tough election
  • Former army chief faces a difficult challenge from a resurgent opposition fronted by Paetongtarn Shinawatra
Updated 03 April 2023
AFP

BANGKOK: Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, facing a tough battle to win a new term, said Monday the kingdom needs an experienced leader, as candidates began registering for next month’s general election.
The former army chief, who came to power in a coup in 2014, faces a difficult challenge from a resurgent opposition fronted by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of billionaire former PM Thaksin Shinawatra.
Prayut, 69, arrived on an open-top truck with prospective MPs and supporters from his United Thai Nation party in lively scenes at a Bangkok sports hall.
Thailand “needs people who know how to do the job. If they have never done it, they can’t do it,” Prayut told Thairath TV.
Thais go to the polls on May 14 for the first election since the kingdom was rocked by major youth-led pro-democracy protests in 2020.
Prayut and his party are lagging in the polls behind Paetongtarn’s Pheu Thai and the pro-reform Move Forward Party led by Pita Limjaroenrat.
Under Prayut, the kingdom has struggled to bounce back from the economic impact of COVID-19.
Thailand is the only country in Southeast Asia — apart from coup-hit Myanmar — where GDP has not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels, according to the World Bank.
While opposition parties are riding high in the polls, Thailand’s junta-scripted 2017 constitution gives army-favored parties a big advantage when it comes to forming a government.
To become prime minister, a candidate must win a majority of the 500 elected lower-house MPs as well as 250 military-appointed senators.
Pheu Thai has said it is targeting a landslide victory in the election to prevent the military establishment from blocking its route to power, as happened in 2019 when it won most seats but was shut out of government.
Paetongtarn — who is eight months pregnant — came to support Pheu Thai candidates as they registered, though neither she nor Prayut is running as an MP.
The 2017 constitution does not require the prime minister to be an elected lawmaker.
If successful, the 36-year-old would be following both her father and her aunt Yingluck — whom Prayut ousted in his 2014 coup — in becoming PM.

Topics: Thailand Prayut Chan-O-Cha

Related

Thailand dissolves parliament for election
World
Thailand dissolves parliament for election
Thailand’s opposition party unveils policies and candidates
World
Thailand’s opposition party unveils policies and candidates

Finland to become 31st NATO member on Tuesday

Finland to become 31st NATO member on Tuesday
Updated 10 sec ago

Finland to become 31st NATO member on Tuesday

Finland to become 31st NATO member on Tuesday
Updated 10 sec ago

Philippine lawmaker accused of organizing governor’s murder

Philippine lawmaker accused of organizing governor’s murder
Updated 03 April 2023
AFP

Philippine lawmaker accused of organizing governor’s murder

Philippine lawmaker accused of organizing governor’s murder
  • Gunmen wearing military-style uniforms shot and killed Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo, and eight others
  • ‘Congressman Teves was the producer or executive producer of the whole production’
Updated 03 April 2023
AFP

MANILA: A Philippine lawmaker has been accused of organizing the murder of a provincial governor last month, officials said Monday, after an investigation into one of the country’s deadliest political attacks in years.
Gunmen wearing military-style uniforms shot and killed Roel Degamo, governor of the central province of Negros Oriental, and eight others in Degamo’s home.
Police have arrested 11 people over the audacious attack in the sugarcane-growing heartland of the Philippines. A twelfth suspect was killed in a shoot-out.
Arnolfo Teves, who represents a Negros Oriental district in the national Congress, was alleged to be the mastermind of the shooting, Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla told reporters.
Teves, who is overseas, has denied involvement in Degamo’s murder.
The congressman’s brother, Henry Teves, was unseated as governor of Negros Oriental after the election commission declared in September that Degamo was the rightful winner of the 2022 election following a vote count.
The Supreme Court upheld the decision in February.
Arnolfo Teves’ longtime bodyguard Marvin Miranda allegedly recruited the shooters, Remulla said, likening the crime to a movie.
“Marvin was the director, producer of the props and casting director. He recruited the men,” he said.
“Congressman Teves was the producer or executive producer of the whole production.”
Arnolfo Teves could face charges for murder and illegal possession of firearms once a preliminary investigation wrapped up, Remulla said.
He has been suspended from the House of Representatives for 60 days after failing to return home and report for work after his authority to travel abroad expired.
His lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio, accused the justice department and the police of subjecting suspects in the case to “improper pressure and influence” to make them testify against his client.
“These acts evince not just the weakness of the government’s case, but an illegal scheme to manipulate the evidence to unfoundedly incriminate a person,” Topacio said.
Degamo campaigned for President Ferdinand Marcos when he ran for the nation’s top job last year.
Marcos has condemned the “dastardly and heinous” assassination of his political ally and has sent his top officials, including police and military chiefs, to investigate.
The Philippines has a long history of attacks on politicians.
In the bloodiest politically motivated ambush on record, the leaders of a powerful southern clan and about two dozen followers were sentenced to life in prison for a 2009 attack on supporters of a gubernatorial election rival in Maguindanao province.
Fifty-eight people were killed in the attack, including the politician’s wife and relatives, along with 32 journalists and media workers who were covering the race.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Governor, five others shot dead in latest attack on Philippine politicians
World
Governor, five others shot dead in latest attack on Philippine politicians
Three arrested over killing of Philippine governor
World
Three arrested over killing of Philippine governor

India’s opposition leader Rahul Gandhi to appeal defamation charge

India’s opposition leader Rahul Gandhi to appeal defamation charge
Updated 03 April 2023
AP

India’s opposition leader Rahul Gandhi to appeal defamation charge

India’s opposition leader Rahul Gandhi to appeal defamation charge
  • Rahul Gandhi earlier sentenced to two years in prison for defamation for a comment made in a 2019 election speech
  • Critics say India’s democracy has been in retreat since Narendra Modi first came to power in 2014
Updated 03 April 2023
AP

NEW DELHI: Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in a Gujarat court Monday to appeal a criminal conviction for mocking the prime minister’s surname that saw Gandhi expelled from Parliament, dealing a huge blow to his Congress Party ahead of general elections next year.
Gandhi, a fierce critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his main challenger in the 2024 polls, was ousted after a court sentenced him to two years in prison for defamation for a comment made in a 2019 election speech.
The case against Gandhi, the great-grandson of India’s first prime minister and scion of the dynastic Congress party, were widely condemned by opponents of Modi as the latest assaults against democracy and free speech by a ruling government seeking to crush dissent. The speed of his removal from Parliament shocked political circles in India.
Gandhi is flying from the capital, New Delhi, to Surat, a city in India’s Gujarat state, today to appear in a local court where the opposition leader is expected to seek a suspension or temporary stay of his conviction, his lawyers told the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency.
A man who shares the prime minister’s surname, which is common in his home state of Gujarat, accused Gandhi of defamation over a 2019 speech in which he asked, “Why do all thieves have Modi as their surname?” Gandhi then referred to three well-known, and unrelated Modis, in the speech: a fugitive Indian diamond tycoon, a cricket executive banned from the Indian Premier League, and the prime minister. The petitioner who filed the case is a member of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat, but is not related to the prime minister or the other two Modis Gandhi invoked in his speech.
Gandhi was convicted on March 23 and expelled from Parliament the next day, sparking opposition lawmakers to rally to his defense and call his expulsion a new low for India’s constitutional democracy. Gandhi was given bail for 30 days.
Under Indian law, a criminal conviction with a prison sentence of two years or more is grounds for expulsion from Parliament. If Gandhi’s conviction is not suspended or overturned by a higher court, he could face prison and will likely not be able to contest national elections in 2024.
Modi’s critics say India’s democracy — the world’s largest with nearly 1.4 billion people — has been in retreat since he first came to power in 2014. They accuse his populist government of pursuing a Hindu nationalist agenda, a charge his administration has denied. Modi’s government says its policies benefit all Indians.
Gandhi’s family, starting with his great-grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru, has produced three prime ministers. Two of them — Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother, Indira Gandhi, and father, Rajiv Gandhi — were assassinated.
Even though Gandhi is projected to be the main challenger to the Modi government, his Indian National Congress party has suffered humiliating defeats in the last two general elections. In a bid to woo voters, Gandhi has railed against Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party in recent months, accusing them of corruption and of tarnishing India’s democratic credentials.

Topics: India Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi

Related

Putin creates fund for soldiers fighting in Ukraine

Putin creates fund for soldiers fighting in Ukraine
Updated 03 April 2023
AFP

Putin creates fund for soldiers fighting in Ukraine

Putin creates fund for soldiers fighting in Ukraine
  • The decree comes in support of the “Defenders of the Fatherland”
Updated 03 April 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree creating a special fund to support soldiers fighting in Ukraine and their families.
Russia rarely gives any estimates of its losses in its military operation launched in February 2022, where its military faced series of setbacks.
The decree in support of the “Defenders of the Fatherland” was published on the official government website.
The measures are “aimed at ensuring a decent life” for soldiers involved in the Ukraine offensive, and for their partners and children, according to the decree.
Putin had announced the support measure at the Federal Assembly on February 21, almost a year after he sent his troops to Ukraine.
“Our duty is to support the families that have lost their loved ones and to help them raise their children and give them an education and a job,” Putin then said.
The fund should “bring targeted, personalized assistance to the families of fallen fighters, as well as veterans of the special military operation,” he said in February.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin

Related

War-crimes warrant for Putin could complicate Ukraine peace
World
War-crimes warrant for Putin could complicate Ukraine peace
Volodymyr Zelensky: Russia’s Vladimir Putin has ‘lost everything’ over the last year of war with Ukraine
World
Volodymyr Zelensky: Russia’s Vladimir Putin has ‘lost everything’ over the last year of war with Ukraine

Headmistress guilty of sexual abuse at Australian school

Headmistress guilty of sexual abuse at Australian school
Updated 03 April 2023
AFP

Headmistress guilty of sexual abuse at Australian school

Headmistress guilty of sexual abuse at Australian school
  • Malka Leifer guilty on 18 charges including raping a student and sexually assaulting another teenage pupil
  • A dual Israeli-Australian citizen, Leifer fled to Israel before she could be arrested
Updated 03 April 2023
AFP

MELBOURNE: A former headmistress was found guilty on Monday of sexually assaulting two sisters at an ultra-orthodox Jewish school in Australia, 15 years after she escaped arrest by fleeing to Israel.
Malka Leifer was guilty on 18 charges, the jury said, including raping a student during a sleep-over and sexually assaulting another teenage pupil during a school camp.
She was cleared of a further nine charges.
Leifer was the principal of the Adass Israel School in Melbourne when she was first accused of sexual assault in 2008.
A dual Israeli-Australian citizen, Leifer fled to Israel before she could be arrested, sparking a drawn-out court battle spanning more than 70 extradition hearings.
The fugitive mother-of-eight was finally flown back to Australia in 2021 and was put on trial in February this year.
Prosecutors alleged during the trial that Leifer sexually assaulted three sisters who were studying at the Adass Israel School, which is part of a reclusive Jewish sect on the city’s outskirts.
After a seven-week trial, and seven days of deliberations, the jury convicted Leifer of sexually assaulting two of the sisters.
Leifer, who has maintained her innocence throughout, sat with her hands folded and stared straight ahead as the verdicts were read.
Leifer’s abuse “held us hostage for many years,” said one of the sisters, Dassi Erlich.
“Today we can start to take that power back that she stole from us as children,” she told reporters outside the court.
Another sister, Elly Sapper, said justice had been served.
“She abused the three of us for so many years and while today’s verdict may not properly reflect that, today Malka Leifer was finally found accountable,” Elly Sapper said.
The court heard how Leifer had abused her high standing within the Adass community to prey on the sisters.
According to an indictment, Leifer raped one student in 2006 after inviting her home to “sleep over for kallah lessons” — a kind of pre-wedding etiquette class that includes sexual education.
On other occasions Leifer told the students she was preparing them to be wives, prosecutor Justin Lewis told the court in his opening statement.
“This will help you for your wedding night,” Leifer said after one sexual assault, according to Lewis.
“This is what is good for you,” she allegedly said during another incident.
Leifer fled Australia in 2008 after one of the students confided in her therapist about the sexual assaults.
She eventually settled in the ultra-orthodox Emmanuel settlement in the occupied West Bank.
Australian police filed charges against Leifer in 2012 and requested her extradition from Israel two years later, sparking a lengthy legal saga.
Leifer claimed that crippling depression had left her catatonic and that she was mentally incapable of standing trial.
The extradition process was suspended — until a private investigator secretly filmed Leifer going about her daily chores, apparently unafflicted by the mental illnesses she had claimed.
She was eventually extradited to Melbourne in 2021.
Defense lawyer Ian Hill previously said Leifer denied “all of the criminal conduct alleged by each of the complainants” and that her interactions with the students were “professional and proper.”
“We deny that they are telling the truth,” he said.

Topics: Australia

Related

Israeli to face trial on 70 sex abuse charges in Australia
Middle-East
Israeli to face trial on 70 sex abuse charges in Australia
Israel extradites woman wanted for sex crimes to Australia
Middle-East
Israel extradites woman wanted for sex crimes to Australia

Latest updates

Calvin Klein taps Arab creatives in new campaign  
Calvin Klein taps Arab creatives in new campaign  
Amman Stock Exchange-listed firms record 85% rise in profits in 2022 
Amman Stock Exchange-listed firms record 85% rise in profits in 2022 
Finland to become 31st NATO member on Tuesday
Finland to become 31st NATO member on Tuesday
Bahrain’s cross-border solar project underway  
Bahrain’s cross-border solar project underway  
Guerlain’s master perfumer Thierry Wasser on why the Gulf is constant source of inspiration
Guerlain’s master perfumer Thierry Wasser on why the Gulf is constant source of inspiration

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.