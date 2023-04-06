You are here

Oil Updates — Crude heads for third weekly gain; Shell sees stronger LNG volumes in Q1 
Brent crude fell 51 cents, or 0.60 percent, to $84.48 a barrel at 12.00 PM Saudi time. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Oil prices eased on Thursday after weak US job openings data signaled cooling economic conditions which may hit demand. 

Brent crude fell 51 cents, or 0.60 percent, to $84.48 a barrel at 12.00 PM Saudi time, while West Texas Intermediate US crude dipped by 57 cents, or 0.71 percent to $80.04. 

Prices jumped by more than 6 percent on Monday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, pledged voluntary production cuts. 

Investors join activists to press TotalEnergies on climate targets 

A group of investors with $1.1 trillion in assets under management has joined climate activist group Follow This in asking TotalEnergies shareholders to push for more ambitious targets on emissions cuts. 

The resolution filed for the company’s May 26 annual general meeting follows others that Follow This has filed for coming shareholder meetings at rival energy majors BP, Chevron, Exxon Mobil and Shell. 

“To achieve the goal of (the) Paris (climate deal), the world has to almost halve emissions by 2030, but TotalEnergies has no plan to drive down emissions this decade,” Follow This founder Mark van Baal said. 

“These climate resolutions at Big Oil will show which investors are serious about resolving the climate crisis and which prefer to just talk about it.” 

The investor group co-filing the latest resolution represents 1.5 percent of TotalEnergies’ shares. 

Follow This wants the companies to commit to absolute emissions cuts by 2030, rather than intensity-based targets, including Scope 3 emissions from the combustion of the fuels they sell. 

TotalEnergies has said its emissions will not register a big reduction by 2030 in absolute terms. 

Shell sees stronger LNG volumes in Q1 

Shell expects higher liquefied natural gas output in the first quarter after outages at its Australian plants last year as well as stable earnings from LNG trading, it said on Thursday. 

Shell, which recorded a record $40 billion profit last year, said in an update ahead of results due on May 4 that it expected first-quarter liquefaction volumes of 7 to 7.4 million tons, up from 6.8 million tons in the previous quarter. 

Its oil products division also likely boosted earnings through a “significantly higher” trading performance, the world’s biggest fuel retailer said. 

It expects to have paid between $2.6 and $3.4 billion in tax for the first quarter, down from $4.4 billion. 

Its renewables unit is set to contribute $100 to $700 million to adjusted earnings, compared with $300 million in the last quarter of 2022. 

Colombia’s oil output up 2.29 percent in February 

Colombia’s crude oil production in February rose 2.29 percent versus the same month a year earlier, the government said on Wednesday. 

Oil output was up to an average of 757,339 barrels per day in February, compared with production of 740,358 bpd in the same month in 2022, the Ministry of Mines and Energy said in a statement. 

Natural gas output in February was 1.08 billion cubic feet per day, the ministry said, up a very slight 0.22 percent from the year before. 

The ministry had not previously released January figures, but said in the statement that oil production in that month was 773,565 bpd, while gas output was 1.02 billion cubic feet per day. 

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: Oil OPEC Shell TotalEnergies

WTO sees 'subpar' 2023 global trade growth

WTO sees 'subpar' 2023 global trade growth
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

WTO sees 'subpar' 2023 global trade growth

WTO sees 'subpar' 2023 global trade growth
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

GENEVA: The World Trade Organization said Wednesday that 2023 global trade growth would be slightly better than feared, but would remain "subpar", weighed down by the Ukraine war and stubbornly high inflation. 

Presenting their annual trade forecast, WTO economists said they expected to see the volume of global merchandise trade slow to 1.7 percent this year -- a full percentage point lower than in 2022. 

That forecast was slightly better than feared last October, when the WTO projected 2023 trade growth would be as low as one percent, but a far cry from the 3.4 percent expansion initially projected a year ago. 

The uptick from the October forecast was largely linked to China's lifting of Covid pandemic controls, which WTO said was "expected to unleash pent-up consumer demand in the country, in turn boosting international trade". 

"Of course, a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine and the reduction of broader geopolitical tensions would also greatly improve the outlook for the global economy," WTO's chief economist Ralph Ossa told reporters in Geneva. 

He added that vulnerabilities recently revealed in the banking sector posed risks, warning that "rapidly increasing interest rates could create further strains in financial markets, (with) implications for international trade". 

The organization's economists also estimated that real global GDP growth at market exchange rates would be 2.4 percent this year, a notch above the 2.3 percent forecast in October. 

"Trade continues to be a force for resilience in the global economy, but it will remain under pressure from external factors in 2023," WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said. 

The WTO's report cautioned that "the pace of trade expansion in 2023 is still expected to be subpar, weighed down by the ongoing war in Ukraine, stubbornly high inflation, tighter monetary policy and financial uncertainty". 

The organization said that goods trade was more resilient than expected for most of last year, despite the significant drag exerted by Russia's war in Ukraine. 

But in the end, trade growth ticked in at just 2.7 percent in 2022 -- significantly lower than the 3.5 percent projected last October -- following a sharp slump in the fourth quarter, the WTO said. 

It pointed to several factors for the steep decline at the end of the year, including elevated global commodity prices, monetary policy tightening in response to inflation and outbreaks of COVID-19 that disrupted production and trade in China. 

Higher commodity prices helped the value of world merchandise trade rise 12 percent in 2022 to $25.3 trillion, the WTO said. 

"The lingering effects of COVID-19 and the rising geopolitical tensions were the main factors impacting trade and output in 2022 and this is likely to be the case in 2023 as well," Ossa said. 

He cautioned that "interest rate hikes in advanced economies have also revealed weaknesses in banking systems that could lead to wider financial instability if left unchecked." 

"Governments and regulators need to be alert to these and other financial risks in the coming months." 

Central banks have hiked interest rates in efforts to tame high inflation, but the higher borrowing costs have raised fears about the health of the financial system following the collapse of three US regional banks last month. 

Okonjo-Iweala stressed that the external pressures taking their toll on global trade made "it even more important for governments to avoid trade fragmentation and refrain from introducing obstacles to trade". 

She called instead for more multilateral cooperation on trade to "bolster economic growth and people's living standards over the long term". 

Looking forward, the WTO said trade growth in 2024 should rebound to 3.2 percent, while GDP picks up to 2.6 percent. 

But it warned that "this estimate is more uncertain than usual due to the presence of substantial downside risks, including rising geopolitical tensions, global food insecurity, the possibility of unforeseen fallouts from monetary tightening, risks to financial stability and increasing levels of debt."

Topics: WTO trade Growth

Gold off one-year highs as dollar firms ahead of US payrolls data

Gold off one-year highs as dollar firms ahead of US payrolls data
Updated 18 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

Gold off one-year highs as dollar firms ahead of US payrolls data

Gold off one-year highs as dollar firms ahead of US payrolls data
Updated 18 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

RIYADH: Gold prices retreated from one-year highs on Thursday as the dollar regained some ground, while investors awaited the US non-farm payrolls report to gauge the Federal Reserve's monetary policy strategy. 

Spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $2,013.13 per ounce by 0701 GMT, after hitting its highest since March 2022 on Wednesday. US gold futures dipped 0.2 percent to $2,030.70. 

The dollar index edged 0.1 percent higher, making bullion expensive for overseas buyers. 

"This is a market due for some technical correction because the rally was very sharp," said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities in Mumbai. 

The economic data points this week were major components supporting gold prices, he added, while also noting some profit-booking ahead of the Good Friday holiday. 

Bullion has gained about 2.3 percent so far this week, after a surprise oil output cut by OPEC+ and weak US economic data over the week added to fears of an economic slowdown and sent the yellow metal soaring above $2,000. 

Wednesday's data showed the US services sector slowed more than expected in March. Separate data showed private sector job ads fell well short of expectations. 

Investors now await Friday's non-farm payrolls report for March. 

While gold is traditionally considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, higher interest rates dim non-yielding bullion's appeal. 

Markets see a 59 percent chance of the Fed standing pat on interest rates in May, according to CME's FedWatch tool. Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said it was too early to know if the Fed would need to raise interest rates at its May policy meeting. 

"The gold trade is getting a bit overcrowded but the macro backdrop still strongly remains firmly in its favor," Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note, adding that gold's immediate resistance is at the $2,050 level. Spot silver fell 0.6 percent to $24.82 per ounce, platinum gained 0.8 percent to $1,005.01, while palladium edged 0.1 percent lower to $1,427.74.

Topics: Gold US Dollars Price

PIF’s Savvy Games to acquire gaming firm Scopely for $4.9bn

PIF’s Savvy Games to acquire gaming firm Scopely for $4.9bn
Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

PIF’s Savvy Games to acquire gaming firm Scopely for $4.9bn

PIF’s Savvy Games to acquire gaming firm Scopely for $4.9bn
Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Savvy Games, wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has signed an agreement to acquire US-based gaming firm Scopely for $4.9 billion. 

Touted to be one of the biggest acquisitions ever happened in the gaming industry, the move is expected to catalyze Saudi Arabia’s efforts to evolve as a global gaming hub, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals. 

“At Savvy Games Group, our mission is to invest in – and grow – the global games community by inviting the best minds to join us,” said Brian Ward, CEO of Savvy Games Group. 

He added: “Scopely is one of the fastest-growing games companies today, and we have long admired their ability to build loyal, engaged player communities.” 

Topics: PIF Saudi gaming

US crude stockpiles fall sharply on strong export, refinery demand

US crude stockpiles fall sharply on strong export, refinery demand
Updated 05 April 2023
Reuters

US crude stockpiles fall sharply on strong export, refinery demand

US crude stockpiles fall sharply on strong export, refinery demand
Updated 05 April 2023
Reuters

HOUSTON: US crude oil stockpiles fell more than expected last week due to strong export and refining demand, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday,

Gasoline and distillate inventories also drew down sharply, hinting at rising demand just days after OPEC+ announced further oil output cuts of around 1.16 million barrels per day.

Crude inventories fell by 3.7 million barrels in the week to March 31 to 470 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.3 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 970,000 barrels in the week, the EIA said.

“Across the board we’ve had draws in crude and products and I think that’s supportive for the market in conjunction with the recently announced OPEC+ production cuts,” said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

Oil prices pared some losses after the report, but gave up those gains later with Brent crude futures trading down 0.9 percent at $84.20 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate crude trading 1 percent lower at $79.90.

US crude exports climbed to 5.2 million bpd, their second highest level on record. On a net basis, crude imports rose by 1.16 million bpd, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 198,000 bpd last week, edging down slightly from the highest level this year of 15.8 million bpd the week before, the EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates was also at its second highest level this year at 89.6 percent of total capacity, slipping only 0.7 percentage point in the week as companies continued to wrap up maintenance ahead of the summer driving season.

Gasoline stocks fell by 4.1 million barrels in the week to 222.6 million barrels, the EIA said, more than double forecasts for a 1.7 million-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 3.6 million barrels to 113.1 million barrels, far exceeding expectations for a 400,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Topics: Oil US WTI OPEC+ stockpiles

Turkiye’s exports rise 4.4% to $23.6bn in March

Turkiye’s exports rise 4.4% to $23.6bn in March
Updated 05 April 2023
Arab News

Turkiye’s exports rise 4.4% to $23.6bn in March

Turkiye’s exports rise 4.4% to $23.6bn in March
Updated 05 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Turkish exports increased 4.4 percent year-on-year in March to reach $23.6 billion, despite the repercussions of the earthquake that struck 11 provinces the previous month, according to the country’s minister of trade.

Mehmet Mus stated at a press conference the affected regions were responsible for 8.6 percent of Turkiye’s exports in 2022.

He added that imports increased 4.2 percent year-on-year in March to $32.2 billion, with overall commerce volume rising 4.3 percent to $55.7 billion.

“We expect the impact from the earthquakes on production and exports to wane further in the coming months,” Mus said.

Additionally, Turkiye’s global trade imbalance increased by 3.7 percent as record exports struggled to balance soaring gold and vehicle imports. Purchases of gold surged by 63 percent to $1.7 billion.

From January to March 2023, the trade deficit climbed by 31.5 percent to $34.9 billion from the previous year.

Moreover, Turkiye’s exports increased by 2.5 percent to $61.6 billion in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the same time in 2022.

The trade gap increased to $8.57 billion from $8.27 billion in the same period last year, with Mus noting higher demand for automobiles as the worldwide semiconductor shortage eases.

According to the Turkish Exporters Assembly, also known as TIM, March’s energy imports totaled $6 billion, down 28.6 percent from the same month last year.

Rolling 12-month energy imports came to $93.1 billion, a decrease of nearly $2.4 billion from the previous month.

TIM also added that Germany accounted for $2 billion of Turkiye’s exports in March, followed by the US for $1.38 billion and Italy for $1.19 billion.

In March, the country’s top three import destinations were Russia at $3.99 billion, China at $3.78 billion and Germany at $2.69 billion. The EU’s total imports from Turkiye were $9.76 billion, while its exports to Turkiye totaled $10.12 billion.

Topics: Turkei exports Mehmet Mus

