Ukraine minister to visit India for talks

NEW DELHI: A Ukrainian minister will visit India from Sunday in the first face-to-face talks between the two countries since Russia’s invasion of its European neighbor last year.
India imports much of its military hardware from Russia, and is walking a delicate balancing act between its increased security cooperation with Western countries and its reliance on Russia for defense and oil imports.
Its longstanding security ties with Russia have put New Delhi in an awkward diplomatic position, and while it has called for an end to hostilities in Ukraine, it has refused to condemn the invasion.
Emine Dzhaparova, Kyiv’s first deputy foreign minister, will “exchange views on the current situation in Ukraine” with a senior member of India’s foreign ministry, according to an Indian government statement.
India shares “warm and friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation” with Ukraine and the visit will be an occasion to “further mutual understanding and interests,” the foreign ministry statement added.
There was no indication that Dzhaparova would meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi or ministers from his government.
While India has stopped short of publicly denouncing the invasion, Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin last year that this was “not a time for war” in comments seen as a rebuke to Moscow.
India is also snapping up discounted crude from Russia, resisting Western pressure to freeze out Moscow.
It has opted instead to strengthen trade ties with its long-standing ally — with the added benefits of tempering inflation while saving public money.
A report in The Hindu newspaper on Saturday said Dzhaparova would meet with media and think-tanks in New Delhi in an effort to build support for Ukraine.
She was also likely to invite Modi to visit Kyiv, it said.
Putin may visit India in July for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, in what would be his first trip to Russia’s longstanding ally since December 2021.
Canada repatriates 14 citizens from Islamic State camps in Syria
This is the fourth repatriation operation conducted by the Canadian government of its nationals held in camps under Daesh control in Syria
Montreal: Canada repatriated four women and 10 children from Daesh camps in northeastern Syria this week, police said on Friday. This is the fourth repatriation operation conducted by the Canadian government of its nationals held in camps under Daesh camps control in Syria. Three of the women were arrested at the airport before appearing in court on a “terrorism peace bond application,” a type of restraining order, police said in a statement. One of them, an unidentified 38-year-old woman, was transported to Alberta in western Canada and released on bail pending a hearing on conditions of her status. “This is not a criminal charge,” her lawyer, Lawrence Greenspon, told AFP, adding that the prosecutor will want to “ensure that the person follows the conditions for a period of up to one year.” The other two, Ammara Amjad and Dure Ahmed, “will remain in custody until their next hearing, which is scheduled for Tuesday,” police added. “Everything was good” regarding the fourth woman, said Greenspon, who is representing all four repatriated women. She faces neither criminal charges nor a request for a peace bond on terrorism. “The 10 children are repatriated and are with their families here in Canada,” the lawyer added. Canada’s Foreign Affairs Department said Thursday it was concerned for the “health and well-being” of the Canadian children following the “deteriorating conditions in the camps” where they were confined until recently. Last October, Canada repatriated two women and two children held in Syria, and in 2020, Ottawa allowed the return of an orphaned five-year-old girl, after her uncle filed a lawsuit against the government. Since the end of the “caliphate” established by the Daesh group in Syria, many countries have been reticent to accept the repatriation of women and children of jihadists.
China starts drills around Taiwan after US Speaker meeting
China angered by Taiwan president meeting US House Speaker
Announcement comes shortly after French president leaves China
FUZHOU, China/TAIPEI: China began three days of military exercises around Taiwan on Saturday to express anger at Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with the speaker of the US House of Representatives, as the island’s defense ministry said it would respond calmly.
The drills, announced the day after Tsai returned from the United States, had been widely expected after China condemned the meeting with Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles.
China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan’s government strongly objects to China’s claims.
Beijing’s announcement also came just hours after China hosted a visit by senior European leaders.
The People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command said it had started the combat readiness patrols and “Joint Sword” exercises around Taiwan, having said earlier it would be holding them in the Taiwan Strait and to the north, south and east of Taiwan “as planned.”
“This is a serious warning to the Taiwan independence separatist forces and external forces’ collusion and provocation, and it is a necessary action to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” it said in a short statement.
Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said it was monitoring the situation, maintaining a high degree of vigilance and would respond appropriately to defend the island’s security.
China was using Tsai’s US visit “as an excuse to carry out military exercises, which has seriously damaged regional peace, stability and security,” the ministry said in a statement.
“The military will respond with a calm, rational and serious attitude, and will stand guard and monitor in accordance with the principles of ‘not escalating nor disputes’ to defend national sovereignty and national security.”
‘Harass’ and ‘squeeze’
A senior Taiwan official familiar with security planning in the region said China was likely to increase its air and sea patrols in an attempt to “harass” Taiwan’s air defense zone and “squeeze” closer to the Taiwan Strait’s median line, which normally serves as an unofficial barrier between the two.
The situation was “as expected” and manageable, and Taiwan’s government has rehearsed various scenarios for its response, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media.
The ministry said earlier on Saturday that in the previous 24 hours it had spotted four Chinese aircraft in Taiwan’s air defense zone, not an unusual number.
Reuters reporters in a seaside area near Fuzhou, which sits opposite the Taiwan-controlled Matsu islands, saw a Chinese warship firing shells onto a drill area on China’s coast, part of drills announced by China late on Friday.
Tsai will meet visiting US lawmaker delegation, led by Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, later on Saturday.
The People’s Daily, the official newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party, said in a commentary on Saturday that the government has “a strong ability to thwart any form of Taiwan independence secession.”
“All countermeasures taken by the Chinese government belong to China’s legitimate and legal right to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” it said.
Tsai has repeatedly offered talks with China but has been rebuffed as the government views her as a separatist. She says only Taiwan’s people can decide their future.
Diplomacy and drills
China had threatened unspecified retaliation if the meeting with McCarthy — second in line to succeed the US president, after the vice president — were to take place. Beijing staged war games around Taiwan, including live-fire missile launches, in August after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei.
However, unlike in August, China has yet to announce whether it will also stage missile drills. In the previous instance, China published a map at the time it announced the drills, showing which maritime areas near Taiwan it would be firing into.
Taiwanese officials had expected a less severe reaction to the McCarthy meeting, given it took place in the United States, but they had said they could not rule out the possibility of China staging more drills.
China’s announcement came hours after French President Emmanuel Macron left China, where he met President Xi Jinping and other senior leaders. Macron urged Beijing to talk sense to Russia over the war in Ukraine.
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen, also in China this week to meet Xi, said stability in the Taiwan Strait was of paramount importance.
Xi responded by saying that expecting China to compromise on Taiwan was “wishful thinking,” according to China’s official reading of the meeting.
China’s defense ministry, as well as carrying the announcement of the drills around Taiwan, showed pictures on its home page of Xi meeting Macron and von der Leyen.
The Taiwan security source said China’s recent efforts to charm foreign leaders were in vain after the announcement of the drills.
“Upon the announcement of drills in the strait, all those efforts have vanished overnight and become a wasted effort.”
North Korea says it tested another ‘underwater nuclear attack drone’
Pyongyang calls its supposed underwater nuclear attack drone "Haeil", which means tsunami in Korean
South Korea says it was “capable of monitoring and detecting such drones infiltrating underwater”
SEOUL: North Korea claimed Saturday it had tested another underwater nuclear attack drone, in its latest response to South Korean and United States military drills, though analysts have questioned whether Pyongyang has such a weapon.
In recent weeks, North Korea has tested what state media have described as an underwater nuclear-capable drone, and also carried out the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
“A national defense science research institute in the DPRK carried out a test of underwater strategic weapon system from April 4 to 7,” the official Korean Central News Agency said.
“The underwater nuclear attack drone ‘Haeil-2’... cruised 1,000 km of simulated underwater distance ... for 71 hours and 6 minutes.”
KCNA added that “the test warhead accurately detonated underwater. The test perfectly proved the reliability of the underwater strategic weapon system and its fatal attack ability.”
North Korea has claimed to have conducted three tests of underwater drones in less than three weeks so far.
On March 23, it claimed to have conducted the first test of the Haeil, which means tsunami in Korean, able to unleash a “radioactive tsunami” as it blamed US-South Korea exercises for a deteriorating regional security situation.
Five days later it said it had carried out a second test.
In response South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup told MPs Seoul was “capable of monitoring and detecting such drones infiltrating underwater.”
Satellite imagery has also indicated a high level of activity at North Korea’s main nuclear complex after leader Kim Jong Un ordered the production of weapons-grade nuclear material be ramped up.
North Korea last year declared itself an “irreversible” nuclear power and Kim recently called for an “exponential” increase in weapons production, including tactical nuclear weapons.
South Korea and the United States on Wednesday staged joint air drills involving at least one US nuclear-capable B-52H strategic bomber, Seoul’s military said.
North Korea views such exercises as rehearsals for invasion, and has responded to other recent drills with a spate of increasingly provocative banned weapons tests.
North Korea is seeking to diversify its delivery mechanisms in addition to increasing its nuclear stockpile.
Russia has also reportedly developed a similar weapon — nuclear-capable Poseidon torpedoes — but mastering the complex technology required for such weaponry might yet be beyond North Korea, experts said.
But the North’s claims about the tests should not be “easily dismissed for being exaggerated,” Choi Gi-il, professor of military studies at Sangji University, told AFP.
“While the North could have exaggerated the degree of success to some extent, they appear to show Pyongyang’s underlying confidence in this technology, some of which could have been transferred from Russia.”
Russia and North Korea have not officially commented on the transfer of the underwater drone technology, Choi added.
Kherson’s looted treasures show Ukraine’s cultural heritage as a casualty of war
Ukrainians say artworks, heritage sites, and even the bones of an 18th century military leader have been plundered
Official of Kherson Regional Art Museum accuses Russians of stealing 80 percent of the collection during occupation
KHERSON: Built in the early 20th century, Kherson Regional Art Museum stands proudly in the heart of the southern Ukrainian city. With its grand and imposing architecture, the historic building has variously served as the city council chambers, its main court, and even a public bank.
In 1977, the building became an art gallery, housing about 15,000 pieces — one of the biggest art collections in the country. Today, however, its walls are dotted with pinned paper notes identifying the many artworks looted during the Russian occupation of the city.
For eight months last year, Russian forces controlled Kherson. In November, following a massive Ukrainian counteroffensive, they were forced to abandon the territory but not without first removing thousands of exhibits from the museum’s collection.
According to a Human Rights Watch report of December 2022, “during this (occupation) period, and particularly over the final three weeks, Russian soldiers and other state agents working with them pillaged the Kherson Regional Art Museum, the Kherson Regional Museum, St. Catherine’s Cathedral, and the Kherson Region National Archives.”
Igor Rusol, deputy chief of the Kherson Regional Art Museum, estimates that about 80 percent of the valuable contents of the collection were stolen by the Russian occupiers and shipped by the truckload across the border into Russia.
“The Russian soldiers secured help from some civilians here to help them carry the art pieces,” he told Arab News. “But the civilians didn’t look right. They seemed drugged up and were homeless. I don’t think they were aware of the gravity of what they were doing.”
Rusol has been with the art museum for eight years. “This place is my soul,” he said. “I stayed during the occupation but I saw the looting coming. I prepared myself mentally for it but I remain disgusted with the situation.”
The material cost of the stolen artifacts is placed at hundreds of millions of dollars but Rusol said it is the cultural significance of the loss that matters most to him.
“Not only did they loot pieces, they stole the hard drives and books that served as our archives,” he said. “Thankfully we had backups and we are now working to finalize the list with a special commission office.”
According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture, at least 580 cultural sites have been damaged or destroyed across the country since Russia launched what it called a “special military operation” on Feb. 24, 2022, designed to “denazify” the Ukrainian government.
Among these sites are 22 archaeological treasures, 28 military graveyards, 42 historical districts, 268 architectural sites and 19 monumental art pieces. About 1,322 objects of cultural value have been damaged or destroyed.
As of March 22 this year, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization had verified damage to 248 Ukrainian sites since the war began, including 107 religious sites, 21 museums, 89 buildings of historical or artistic interest, 19 monuments and 12 libraries.
The collections at the Kherson Regional Art Museum became vulnerable during the occupation when the number of staff on shift at the institution was reduced, Rusol said. It is thought that two employees with pro-Russian sympathies collaborated with the occupiers and advised them about what to take. One of the suspected collaborators subsequently moved to the Russian Federation and has not returned.
Rusol believes some items were looted purely for financial gain, while others were likely destined for Russian museums.
Russian officials might argue that the decision to remove artworks and artifacts was intended to protect them from harm. Indeed, when Russian forces declared martial law in annexed territories of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk in September, authorities were granted permission to “evacuate” items of economic, social and cultural significance. In October, Russian state news agency Ria Novosti reported that two statues of historical Russian naval commanders were removed from Kherson “because of the threat of damage during shelling or terrorist attacks by the Ukronazis.”
As he gave Arab News a tour of the art museum, Rusol pointed out two portraits of Vladimir Lenin, the Russian revolutionary leader and founder of the Soviet Union.
“Isn’t it ironic that they left his portraits here?” he said.
The art museum had been undergoing restoration work before the invasion but, not surprisingly, the process has been put on hold. Rusol believes it will be a long time before it can resume.
“Firstly, Ukraine has to win the war,” he said. “I don’t think the restoration will take place during my lifetime. There are people who have lost their homes, whole towns raised to the ground.”
He suspects the war is not likely to end anytime soon.
“Russians are unpredictable and stubborn,” Rusol said. “They still insist there is no war. How do you reason with such people?”
It is not only precious artworks that have been looted from Kherson. At St. Catherine’s Cathedral, the grave of famed 18th century Russian statesman and military commander Grigory Potemkin was plundered and his remains moved across the Dnipro River to Russian-held territory, along with a statue of him.
To reach his resting place and remove his remains, the occupiers had to open a trap door in the middle of the church floor and go down a small flight of stairs. Little attempt appeared to have been made to conceal the theft.
“This church wasn’t properly looked after during the Soviet era,” Father Ilya, the cathedral’s priest, told Arab News. “It was us who restored it after we received our independence. We have guarded Potemkin’s remains and now they’ve desecrated him.”
Standing beside Potemkin’s looted grave, Father Ilya added: “Whether one is a prince or an ordinary man, the disturbance of a corpse should not be done. We have looked after his remains, we have taken better care of history than the Russians have.”
Potemkin, an adviser to Empress Catherine the Great, played a critical role in the annexation of Crimea from the Ottomans in 1783. As a result, he is a celebrated figure among Russian nationalists. President Vladimir Putin even cited Potemkin’s legacy as part of his justification for Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.
During a speech in September last year marking the annexation of several other eastern Ukrainian territories, Putin again mentioned Potemkin as one of the founders of many towns in the region, and he referred to the area as Novorossiya, or “New Russia.”
In 2021, prior to the invasion, Putin wrote an essay titled “On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians” in which he expressed his belief that Russians and Ukrainians are one people artificially divided by borders and outsiders.
Russia is accused of seeking, on the basis of this disputed notion, to dismantle Ukrainian national identity, commandeer its cultural artifacts, rewrite its history, erase local traditions, and subsume its territory into the Russian Federation.
Anastasia Bondar, Ukraine’s deputy minister of culture and information, described the destruction and looting of her country’s cultural heritage as a war crime.
“We will take this to court,” she told Arab News.
It will be a difficult task to identify and trace all of the artworks and artifacts that have gone missing since the invasion, she conceded, but added: “We will not give up on our history and we will take what is rightfully ours back.
“But it is more than the looted pieces. The invaders are purposely destroying our infrastructure and cultural sites; they are even burning our books.”
Asked whether more might have been done to protect heritage sites and collections before the Russian troops moved in, Bondar said there was simply no time to safely remove all of the items.
“We were not able to evacuate our museums properly because such things take time,” she said. “There are special ways to remove an artifact properly without causing any damage to the piece.”
Ukraine is now lobbying for a special tribunal to be established to hold Russia accountable for its aggression and its consequences, including the alleged destruction of cultural heritage.
The deliberate destruction of cultural heritage and the looting and smuggling of cultural artifacts are considered war crimes under the 1954 Hague Convention, to which both Russia and Ukraine are signatories.
Back at the Kherson Regional Art Museum, where empty picture frames hang poignantly on largely bare walls, Rusol remains defiant, believing Russia will ultimately fail to quash Ukraine’s sense of national identity.
“They came here to destroy us and our culture,” he said. “But they won’t be able to.”
Thousands of migrants stranded in scorching desert in Mali
ASSAMAKA: A long line of people appears in silhouette, walking along the flat desert in northern Niger.
The strong walkers are at the front. The weakest at the rear.
Every week hundreds more migrants thrown out of Algeria end up here in Assamaka, the first village on the Niger border.
More than 4,500 of them so far have washed up in this tiny windswept corner of the Sahara — Malians, Guineans and Ivorians mainly, but also Syrians and even Bangladeshis.
They have marched across 15 km of wasteland only to enter a new purgatory.
A transit center run by the UN’s International Organization for Migration cannot cope with the numbers and only handles about a third of arrivals.
“When we got here we were told we were not recognized as migrants by the IOM and so we had to pay for our own transport to return home,” said Abdoul Karim Bambara from the Ivory Coast.
Assamaka’s water tanks are nearly dry, food rations insufficient and shelter from the cruel sun is in short supply.
In temperatures that can nudge 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit), thousands seek shade beneath walls or under tarpaulins.
The migrants say that they were stripped of their possessions in Algeria, the stepping-stone to a hoped-for new life in Europe.
They cannot afford to pay for travel home, or even to phone relatives.
They are stranded in what is an open prison in the desert, sometimes for months.
Their numbers include talented and educated people — doctors, students and traders.
But around the barbed-wire walls of the IOM compound, individual traits are forgotten as an angry crowd of needy people forms, pushing and shoving in visceral despair.
“We have become like cattle,” said Herman, also from Ivory Coast.
Many of the migrants are physically ill, ravaged by scabies or suffering infected wounds. All are hungry.
“You saw that?” one man said, showing a lump of fly-infested sticky rice. “Would you eat that? We are falling sick from that.”
Off to the side, two groups of hungry men are throwing stones at each other amid a cloud of dust.
Fights are common. Days earlier, the death of a Cameroonian ignited a riot that was put down with tear gas. The IOM centre was ransacked by the protesters.
“We are all traumatised. People can no longer control themselves, they are losing their minds, there’s nothing here. People are dying,” raged Aboubacar Cherif Cisse from Sierra Leone.
“If there was enough to eat, people wouldn’t fight, but there is no food -- what can they do? If they have nothing, they will fight each other just to stay alive,” said Mohamed Mambu, who represents Sierra Leoneans at another transit centre at Arlit, 200 km away.
The 1,500 residents of Assamaka are overwhelmed by the migrant situation.
“They are everywhere in the village, near the health centre, by the walls,” said Francois Ibrahim who works with an NGO called Alarme Phone Sahara, which helps migrants stranded in the desert.
Ibrahim said the migrants steal animals from residents and kill them for food.
The number of migrants pushed into Niger has been increasing since the start of the year, creating an “unprecedented situation,” according to the French charity Doctors without Borders known as MSF.
Niger’s regional capital Agadez, 350 km from Assamaka, has a third transit centre, but all three are overwhelmed.
The roads heading south are threatened by armed jihadist groups, which means migrants have to be flown out on charter flights for their safety.
“The flights are often cancelled ... Yet every week people are expelled” from Algeria, said Ousmane Atair, a manager at the Arlit center.
Migrants are taken by road from Assamaka to Arlit and then on to Agadez in convoys organized by IOM sub-contractors.
The region seems to be paying the price for its relative stability.
“The road from Assamaka to Arlit is the best protected and that’s why the migration flow heads this way,” said Arlit mayor Abdourahamane Maouli.
With demand for international aid soaring globally, the EU, eager to keep migrants away, has become the main financial support for the IOM in the region.
“The IOM plays a key role in the policy of EU states to externalize their borders to African territory,” said Alarme Phone Sahara.
Tari Dogo, secretary of the regional council, said Agadez became the “last gateway” to Europe after the Libyan crisis erupted in 2011, but the EU had failed to act decisively to tackle the migrant flow.
“The European Union bears its share of responsibility for this situation,” he said.