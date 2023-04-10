What We Are Reading Today: Seaweeds of the World

Author: John Bothwell
Seaweeds are astoundingly diverse. They’re found along the shallows of beaches and have been recorded living at depths of more than 800 feet; they can be microscopic or grow into giants many meters long. They’re beautiful, too, with their undulating shapes anchored to the sea floor or drifting on the surface.
“Seaweeds of the World” makes sense of their complicated world, differentiating between the three main groups—red, green, and brown—and delving into their complex reproductive systems.