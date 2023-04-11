You are here

Oil Updates — Crude ticks up; Citi's Morse says Brent expected to fall below $80 per barrel

Oil Updates — Crude ticks up; Citi’s Morse says Brent expected to fall below $80 per barrel
Brent crude futures rose 66 cents, or 0.78 percent, to $84.84 a barrel at 11.50 a.m. Saudi time
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Oil Updates — Crude ticks up; Citi’s Morse says Brent expected to fall below $80 per barrel

Oil Updates — Crude ticks up; Citi’s Morse says Brent expected to fall below $80 per barrel
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Tuesday on expectations of potential economic stimulus by China, healthy demand in the rest of Asia and a drop in US crude stockpiles.

Brent crude futures rose 66 cents, or 0.78 percent, to $84.84 a barrel at 11.50 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate futures gained 69 cents, or 0.87 percent, to $80.43 a barrel.

Data from China showed consumer inflation in March at its slowest pace since September 2021, suggesting demand weakness persists amid an uneven economic recovery, which spurred expectations Beijing may take steps to boost growth.

Britain’s Harbor Energy, BP to develop Viking CCS project

Harbor Energy, Britain’s largest oil and gas producer, said on Tuesday it has entered into an agreement with BP to develop the Viking Carbon Capture and Storage project.

Harbor will continue as operator of Viking CCS with a 60 percent interest, with BP acquiring a 40 percent non-operated share, the company said in a statement.

India’s March fuel demand soars on robust economic activity

India’s fuel consumption jumped to a record high in March, data showed on Monday, fueled by robust economic activity in the world’s third-biggest oil consumer.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, rose by 5 percent from a year earlier to 4.83 million barrels per day, the highest recorded in data going back to 1998 from the Indian Oil Ministry’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.

Sales of bitumen jumped 16.5 percent from February, while jet fuel sales rose more than 10.4 percent to 0.69 million tons and diesel sales were up 11.4 percent to 7.80 million tons.

On an annual basis, sales of gasoline, or petrol, rose 6.8 percent to 3.1 million tons in March, while cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas, sales slipped 2.7 percent to 2.41 million tons.

Citi’s Morse says Brent expected to fall below $80 per barrel

Benchmark Brent crude prices are poised to fall below $80 per barrel despite the recent output cuts announced by the Organization of Petroleum Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+. 

“The market has changed from a point of massive oversupply in our judgment to one of market tightness, but still with the risks to the downside. We won’t have the underlying fundamentals of a price crash but we think prices could go down much below the preferred OPEC+ price of $80/b, to $70/b and even touch below that,” Morse told Bloomberg TV. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC crude

No escape from the zero lower bound for top central banks, IMF says

No escape from the zero lower bound for top central banks, IMF says
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

No escape from the zero lower bound for top central banks, IMF says

No escape from the zero lower bound for top central banks, IMF says
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Interest rates eventually should fall back to levels seen before the outbreak of COVID-19, with advanced economies again within sight of the "zero lower bound" and developing countries seeing rates in steady decline, the International Monetary Fund said in a new analysis of whether the "natural" rate of interest was changed by the pandemic.

Though rates are high now as major central banks battle inflation, "when inflation is brought back under control, advanced economies’ central banks are likely to ease monetary policy and bring real interest rates back toward pre-pandemic levels," IMF analysts said in research released as part of the latest World Economic Outlook.

The so-called "natural" rates of interest, an anchor for monetary policy that neither stimulates nor discourages economic activity, "will remain low in advanced economies or decline further in emerging markets," the IMF concluded.

If accurate, that means less fiscal pressure as government will be able to borrow more cheaply. But it also means central banks, particularly in developed countries, may again have to rely on bond buying and other strategies once some future downturn prompts them to cut policy interest rates to zero.

Some economists have argued the pandemic shifted the natural rate of interest higher, reversing forces like globalization that helped keep borrowing costs low and also driving up government debts to historic levels.

The IMF said it is possible things have changed, and noted that the impact of developments like the transition to a less carbon-intensive economy remains to be seen.

But the fund said its analysis suggests that current high rates "are likely to be temporary."

Once rates normalize at prior low levels, a deep enough recession may force central banks "to resort to the same strategies they employed in the decade before the pandemic, such as balance sheet policy and forward guidance."

Topics: IMF World Bank Inflation GDP

Credit Suisse job cuts must be frozen, says a bank employees’ leader

Credit Suisse job cuts must be frozen, says a bank employees’ leader
Updated 8 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

Credit Suisse job cuts must be frozen, says a bank employees’ leader

Credit Suisse job cuts must be frozen, says a bank employees’ leader
Updated 8 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

ZURICH: Credit Suisse and UBS must freeze any job cuts planned as part of their emergency merger, the Swiss Bank Employees' Association said on Tuesday, in an open letter to the country's parliament. 

SBPV managing director Natalia Ferrara has written to lawmakers to demand they consider staff affected by the collapse of Credit Suisse and halt any job losses until the end of 2023. 

"We ... call on you to support our demand for a freeze on layoffs by the end of 2023 in parliament," Ferrara wrote in the letter seen by Reuters. "Politicians must not shirk their responsibility," she added. 

The Swiss parliament is due to meet in an extraordinary session on Tuesday to discuss the state-sponsored rescue of Credit Suisse which took place last month. 

UBS agreed to buy Zurich rival Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.31 billion) in a deal engineered by the government, the central bank and market regulator to avoid a meltdown in the country's financial system. 

"For the past three weeks, many of the approximately 17,000 employees at Credit Suisse and the 22,000 UBS employees have been looking at their future with uncertainty," said Ferrara, referring to the staff numbers in Switzerland. 

Credit Suisse employs 45,000 people globally, while UBS has 74,000 in total. 

"In the public debate about the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, there is a lot of talk about numbers, money, regulation, 'too big to fail' or bonuses," wrote Ferrara, whose organization represents 6,000 workers in Switzerland. 

"But the affected employees of the two banks remain only a side note. That needs to change." 

UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti last week warned there would be "change and hard decisions" ahead following the takeover. 

The giant bank created could reduce its workforce by 20%-30 percent, it has been reported by the Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger, with 11,000 jobs being cut in Switzerland. 

UBS has said it is too early to speculate on job cuts. 

Ferrara said it was not the fault of the bank employees that the rescue was required, adding it would take months for UBS's plans to be worked out. 

"Now it is time for the affected employees of the two banks to be given protection and respect," Ferrara wrote in the letter that was first published by the Swiss newspaper Blick on Tuesday. 

"It must not be the case that parliament debates money and technical aspects of the CS rescue for days during the extraordinary session and the people affected are forgotten."

Topics: Credit Suisse job cuts Banks merger

Oman’s second-largest bank pursues merger with smaller rival 

Oman’s second-largest bank pursues merger with smaller rival 
Updated 26 min 7 sec ago
Associated Press 

Oman’s second-largest bank pursues merger with smaller rival 

Oman’s second-largest bank pursues merger with smaller rival 
Updated 26 min 7 sec ago
Associated Press 

DUBAI: Oman's second-largest bank is pursuing a potential merger with its smaller rival, potentially creating a lender with just under $20 billion in assets, according to regulatory filings made on Tuesday. 

The filings on the Muscat Stock Exchange show Bank Dhofar's interest in its smaller rival, Ahli Bank. Bank Dhofar has over $11 billion in assets, while Ahli has under $8 billion. 

Ahli said it would study Bank Dhofar's offer. Bahrain's Ahli United Bank owns over a third of Oman's Ahli Bank. 

Stock in Bank Dhofar rose over 3 percent in trading Tuesday on the Muscat Securities Market, to more than 40 cents a share. 

While a smaller oil producer than other Gulf Arab states, analysts expect Oman to use higher crude prices to bring down its budget deficits. Ratings firm Fitch noted in December that Bank Dhofar “remains highly dependent on government spending." 

Last year, HSBC Bank Oman and local rival Sohar International Bank entered into a binding merger agreement, which was awarded approval from the central bank in February. The merger is expected to complete in the second half of this year. 

Topics: Oman Bank merger stock exhange

China consumer inflation falls below 1% in March

China consumer inflation falls below 1% in March
Updated 51 min 14 sec ago
AFP

China consumer inflation falls below 1% in March

China consumer inflation falls below 1% in March
Updated 51 min 14 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: China's consumer price inflation fell below one percent in March, official figures showed Tuesday, a sign of weak demand as the world's second-largest economy tries to recover from its pandemic-driven slump. 

The March consumer price index — the main gauge of inflation — came in at 0.7 percent, down from the one percent seen a month earlier, according to the country's National Bureau of Statistics. 

Beijing is targeting an average inflation rate of three percent for 2023, which is still far below the current rates of many developed economies. 

Analysts had expected a faster pace in March, with economic activity picking up again after the abandonment of zero-Covid restrictions at the end of 2022. 

The producer price index, which measures the cost of goods leaving factories, shrank for the sixth consecutive month, with prices falling 2.5 percent — indicating lower margins for businesses. 

"Economic recovery is on track but not strong enough to push up prices," Zhiwei Zhang of Pinpoint Asset Management wrote in a note. 

"This suggests the economy is still running below its potential," he added, suggesting the data made an interest rate cut more likely. 

Fresh fruit prices rose 11.5 percent year-on-year, and pork, the most consumed meat in the country, jumped 9.6 percent. 

The cost of fuel for transport fell 6.4 percent. 

Globally, commodity and food prices are rising, though China has remained relatively unscathed by increases linked to the war in Ukraine. 

"We think consumer price inflation will rebound in the coming months as the labor market tightens again," analysts from Capital Economics said in a note. 

"But it will be well below the government's ceiling of around three percent, and the increase in inflation will be far smaller than what was seen elsewhere when they opened up." 

China is targeting five percent economic growth this year, one of the lowest targets in decades, but Premier Li Qiang warned last month even this could be difficult to achieve.

Topics: China Inflation Investment consumer

Dubai’s non-oil business conditions rebound in March: S&P Global 

Dubai’s non-oil business conditions rebound in March: S&P Global 
Updated 11 April 2023
  Nirmal Narayanan 

Dubai’s non-oil business conditions rebound in March: S&P Global 

Dubai’s non-oil business conditions rebound in March: S&P Global 
Updated 11 April 2023
  Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Dubai’s non-oil private sector grew at its fastest rate since September 2022, as the Emirate’s Purchasing Managers’ Index hit 55.5 in March, according to S&P Global. 

In its latest PMI report for Dubai, the global rating agency noted that this sharp improvement in non-oil business conditions was supported by stronger growth in output, employment and stocks of purchases. 

According to the index, PMI readings above the 50-mark show non-oil private sector growth, while those below 50 signal contraction. 

In February, the PMI of Dubai stood at 54.1, while it was 54.5 and 55.2 in January and December 2022 respectively. 

Topics: Dubai PMI non-oil Production

