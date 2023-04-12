Four killed in firing at Indian military station, shooters at large

You are here

Barricades are set up outside Bathinda Military Station following a 'firing incident' on April 12, 2023
Updated 44 sec ago
  The area was cordoned off as further details of the incident were being ascertained
NEW DELHI: Four army personnel were killed in a firing incident at a military station in the Indian border state of Punjab early on Wednesday, officials said, adding that a search for the shooters was in progress.

An unknown number of shooters were at large at the Bathinda military station and had ammunition on them, a defense source said, declining to be named citing the sensitivity of the matter.

The incident was “not a terror attack,” and took place in a canteen, a senior police official in Punjab, S.P.S. Parmar said.

“Station quick-reaction teams were activated. Area was cordoned off and sealed,” the army said in a statement. “Search operations are in progress. Further details being ascertained.”

The incident took place at 4:35 a.m. (2305 GMT Tuesday), the statement said.

The military station, located about six hours north of New Delhi, houses mostly families of soldiers and is a residential army base.

Topics: India

Myanmar military justifies deadly attack on insurgent ceremony

Myanmar military justifies deadly attack on insurgent ceremony
Myanmar’s military said it carried out a deadly attack on a village gathering organized by its insurgent opponents this week and if civilians were also killed it was because they were being forced to help the “terrorists.”
Up to 100 people, including children, were killed in Tuesday’s air strike in the Sagaing area in northwest Myanmar, according to media reports, making it the deadliest in a recent string of military air attacks.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since a 2021 coup ended a decade of tentative reform that included rule by a civilian government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.
Some opponents of military rule have taken up arms, in places joining ethnic minority insurgents, and the military has responded with air strikes and heavy weapons, including in civilian areas.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the air attack in Sagaing and called for those responsible to be held accountable, his spokesperson said, adding that Guterres “reiterates his call for the military to end the campaign of violence against the Myanmar population throughout the country.”
Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told military broadcast channel Myawaddy late on Tuesday the attack on the ceremony held by the National Unity Government (NUG), a shadow administration, for their armed People’s Defense Force was aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region.
“During that opening ceremony, we conducted the attack. PDF members were killed. They are the ones opposing the government of the country, the people of the country,” said Zaw Min Tun.
“According to our ground information we hit the place of their weapons’ storage and that exploded and people died due to that,” he said.
Referring to accusations of civilian casualties, he said “some people who were forced to support them probably died as well.”

’BODY PARTS’
Zaw Min Tun said photographs showed some of those killed were in uniform and some in civilian clothes, accusing the PDF of falsely claiming civilian deaths when their forces were killed.
He also accused members of the PDF of committing “war crimes” and killing “monks, teachers and innocent residents” in the area who did not support the opposition.
UN Human Rights chief Volker Turk condemned the attack in a message before the junta’s comment was widely reported, saying it “appears schoolchildren performing dances, as well as other civilians ... were among the victims.”
Citing residents of the region, BBC Burmese, Radio Free Asia (RFA) Burmese, and the Irrawaddy news portal reported between 80 and 100 people, including civilians, had been killed in the attack by the military.
According to a PDF member, about 100 bodies, including 16 children, had been cremated.
“The exact death toll is still unclear since ... body parts are scattered all over the place,” said the PDF member, who declined to be identified.
Myanmar’s lightly armed opposition fighters have no effective defenses against the military’s air force.
In October, a military jet attacked a concert, killing at least 50 civilians, singers and members of an ethnic minority insurgent force in Kachin State in the north.
Kyaw Zaw, a spokesman for the NUG, said it believed nearly 100 people were killed in the Tuesday attack when air force jets dropped bombs on villagers and helicopter gunships then followed up, calling it “another senseless, barbaric, brutal attack by the military.”
The military denies accusations it has committed atrocities against civilians and says it is fighting “terrorists” determined to destabilize the country.
The military has ruled Myanmar for most of the past 60 years saying it is the only institution capable of holding the diverse country together.
Suu Kyi, 77, is serving 33 years in prison for various offenses that she denied and her party has been disbanded.

Topics: Myanmar

Japan, Jordan sign aid agreement at summit meeting in Tokyo

Japan, Jordan sign aid agreement at summit meeting in Tokyo
Japan, Jordan sign aid agreement at summit meeting in Tokyo

Japan, Jordan sign aid agreement at summit meeting in Tokyo
  • Japan recognizes Jordan’s efforts to modernize its economy and finances,
  • King Abdullah expressed his deep appreciation for Japan’s consistent support for Jordan
TOKYO: Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida on Monday held a summit meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan and the two leaders witnessed the signing ceremony for grant aid of 713 million yen (about $5.4 million) from Japan to Jordan for its “Economic and Social Development Program.”

Kishida later hosted a working dinner for the King, who is on an official visit to Japan with Queen Rania.

The documents for the grant aid were signed by Japan’s Foreign Minister HAYASHI Yoshimasa and Jordanian Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan. The aid is for the provision of equipment for facilities to be built as part of the Aqaba Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project, according to the Japanese foreign ministry .

Jordan is one of the world’s most water-scarce countries, and its main water resource, groundwater, is rapidly being depleted, a factor not helped by the influx of approximately 1.3 million Syrian refugees in recent years, the ministry said. The cooperation between Japan and Jordan is expected to contribute to a stable water supply and efficient and effective use of water resources through strengthening the country’s water supply service system.

The two leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral issues and agreed to further expanding the scope of cooperation under the strategic partnership.

Prime Minister Kishida stated that Japan recognizes Jordan’s efforts to modernize its economy and finances, and will continue to support Jordan through various measures, including development policy loans and grant aid for the electricity, water and other sectors. He also expressed Japan’s desire to contribute to the urgent challenges facing Jordan, such as increasing investment from abroad and reducing unemployment.

King Abdullah expressed his deep appreciation for Japan’s consistent support for Jordan.

The two leaders also agreed to promote cooperation in the field of advanced technology, including digital, as well as other fields such as supply chains.

On security, Kishida touched on the Fourth Japan-Jordan Politico-Military Dialogue that took place in December last year and various exchanges between defense forces of both countries, and expressed Japan’s desire to further contribute to the peace and stability of the international community. In addition, the two leaders welcomed the agreement on launching a bilateral dialogue framework on cybersecurity.

Regarding Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, Kishida referred to his visit to Ukraine in March this year and stated the need for the international community to stay united in making the case that any unilateral change of the status quo by force is unacceptable anywhere in the world. The foreign ministry didn’t report any response from Jordan on that.

Kishida also spoke to the New Plan for a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)” announced in March this year, and expressed his desire to continue to spread the importance of the FOIP vision.

The two leaders also discussed regional affairs in the Middle East. Kishida expressed his concern over the current tensions between Israel and Palestine, and appreciated the efforts made in the five-party talks involving Jordan, Egypt, the United States, Israel, and Palestine.

Kishida also stated that the role of Jordan and the Hashemite Custodianship over the holy sites in Jerusalem is extremely important and that Japan will also play its role by promoting its own initiatives, such as the “Corridor for Peace and Prosperity.”

King Abdullah explained Jordan’s efforts to prevent the aggravation of the situation in Palestine and to find a political horizon for the resumption of earnest negotiations toward the realization of a just and lasting peace based on a two-state solution.

This story originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Japan Jordan

China: Taiwan heading for ‘stormy seas’ under leader Tsai Ing-wen

China: Taiwan heading for ‘stormy seas’ under leader Tsai Ing-wen
China: Taiwan heading for ‘stormy seas’ under leader Tsai Ing-wen

China: Taiwan heading for ‘stormy seas’ under leader Tsai Ing-wen
  • China views Taiwanese leader as a separatist and has rebuffed repeated calls from her for talks
  • Beijing held military exercises in response to Tsai’s recent meeting with US leaders
BEIJING/TAIPEI: China said on Wednesday that President Tsai Ing-wen was pushing Taiwan into “stormy seas” after Beijing held military exercises in response to Tsai’s recent meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.
Tsai said the overseas trip, which included the meeting with McCarthy in the US and stops in Guatemala and Belize, showed the world Taiwan’s determination to defend freedom and democracy.
The trip infuriated Beijing, prompting days of military drills designed to show it could forcefully retake control of the self-ruled island, which China claims as its own.
China views Tsai as a separatist and has rebuffed repeated calls from her for talks. Tsai says she wants peace but that her government will defend Taiwan if it is attacked.
“Tsai Ing-wen brought danger to Taiwan. Tsai Ing-wen almost completely sided the United States, pushing Taiwan into stormy seas,” China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) spokesperson Zhu Fenglian said on Wednesday.
Zhu said the drills around Taiwan were “a serious warning against the collusion and provocation of Taiwan independence separatist forces and external forces.”
Tsai, who returned to Taiwan a day before the drills began, said the trip had been a success in winning support against an aggressor that was threatening the island’s freedom.
“Through this trip we again sent a message to the international community that Taiwan is determined to safeguard freedom and democracy which won acknowledgment and support from our democratic partners,” Tsai said as she met Canadian lawmakers at her office in Taipei.
“Faced with continued authoritarian expansionism it is even more critical for democracies to actively unite,” she added. “Canada is a very important democratic partner. We are willing to do our utmost to jointly safeguard the values of freedom and democracy with Canada and many more like-minded international partners.”
Despite the tensions with China, Tsai looked relaxed as she greeted the 10 Canadian legislators, even cracking a joke after the interpreter said “bonjour,” the French word for hello, in translating her opening remarks into English.
“That’s French!” she said in English, smiling and pointing to the interpreter, as the lawmakers chuckled.
Despite China announcing the three days of drills had ended as scheduled on Monday, Beijing has continued military activities around Taiwan.
Taiwan’s defense ministry said on Wednesday morning that in the previous 24 hours it had detected 35 Chinese military aircraft and eight navy vessels around Taiwan.
Of those aircraft, 14 had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, according to a ministry-provided map; the line normally serves as an unofficial barrier between the two sides.
The aircraft crossing the median line included five Su-30 fighters at its northern end, with the other planes crossing at points in the center and south.
Although Chinese fighters previously only occasionally crossed the median line, the country’s air force has done so regularly since staging war games near Taiwan in August, after a visit to Taipei of then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
China says it does not recognize the existence of the line.
Taiwan’s government strongly rejects China’s sovereignty claims and says only Taiwan’s people can decide their future.

Topics: China Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen

Van driver arrested in Albania over plot to smuggle guns to the UK

Van driver arrested in Albania over plot to smuggle guns to the UK
Van driver arrested in Albania over plot to smuggle guns to the UK

Van driver arrested in Albania over plot to smuggle guns to the UK
  • Police in the country said they found eight new Glock pistols and ammunition hidden in a food basket in the vehicle at Durres port
  • The driver denied any knowledge of the weapons and said a man he never met before asked him to deliver the basket to relatives in Luton, Bedfordshire
DUBAI: Albanian police are questioning a driver allegedly caught attempting to smuggle eight guns inside a food basket that was to be delivered to a family in the UK.

The 34-year-old, who was was said to be driving a van with UK license plates, reportedly denied any knowledge of, or involvement with, the new Glock pistols and ammunition that were found by police at the port of Durres on the Albanian coast on Monday night, The Telegraph reported.

The weapons were discovered shortly before the Mercedes Benz van was due to board a ferry headed for Ancona in Italy. The driver’s ultimate destination was Luton, Bedfordshire, according to Albanian police, who said the food basket was to be delivered to a family there.

Police discovered the pistols when they searched the vehicle after being alerted by security scanners. According to local media, the driver, from Tirana, said an Albanian man he had never met before came to him with “a box saying he needed it to be delivered to a relative in the UK.” Two phone numbers for the person to whom the package was to be delivered were written on the box, the driver reportedly told police.

A police source said: “It’s crucial we find the other people involved in this. At this stage, from our interviewing, the driver denies having knowledge of the guns inside his vehicle.”

State police said the investigation is continuing and involves several law enforcement organizations.

Albanian gangsters have been trying to smuggle weapons into the UK through ports and the British government has been forced to beef up security, especially at Durres port, which was identified by UK and Albanian authorities in 2022 as a particular potential source of smuggling.

According to leaked police emails, the UK’s Border Force planned to deploy officers to Albania to help investigate plans for the port’s expansion and to advise on security measures to combat illegal immigration and the import of cocaine into Europe by organized crime gangs.

The force’s role, the documents revealed, would focus on the Albanian ports of Durres and Porto Romano to assess container traffic, roll-on/roll-off passengers, port and law enforcement information technology systems, and current operational capabilities at the port.
 

Topics: Albania UK

Cuba gives green light to US dollar deposits, reversing ban

Cuba gives green light to US dollar deposits, reversing ban
Cuba gives green light to US dollar deposits, reversing ban

Cuba gives green light to US dollar deposits, reversing ban
  • Cuban authorities banned the flow of US dollars into the country in June 2021, arguing an embargo from the United States made it impossible for Cuba to move the money abroad
HAVANA: The Cuban government, in a reversal of a ban enacted in 2021, has given the green light to US dollar deposits into the local banking system as the Caribbean island nation undergoes an economic crisis.
“From this moment on, financial and banking institutions will accept cash deposits of US dollars into bank accounts,” Cuba’s central bank said in a resolution published late Monday in the official gazette.
The central bank said the step was “advisable” given Cuba’s current economic situation, which is seeing foreign currency begin to trickle in as the tourist sector recovers from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The measure “will benefit the nation’s economic activity and the population, despite US measures that hinder the financial flow out of Cuba and prevent US cash deposits abroad,” Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Twitter on Tuesday.
Cuban authorities banned the flow of US dollars into the country in June 2021, arguing an embargo from the United States made it impossible for Cuba to move the money abroad.
The US trade embargo on Cuba was put in place in the years after the country’s 1959 revolution under the argument of prohibiting the flow of funds to what it has dubbed a Communist regime.
Cuba has repeatedly denounced the US embargo, with the United Nations General Assembly recently voting overwhelmingly to end it. The non-binding resolution was opposed only by the US and Israel.
The move by the Cuban government comes after annual inflation hit 39 percent in 2022, and shortages of foreign currency, medicine, fuel and food have exacerbated.
The limited availability of dollars has caused a de facto black market to form, with some Cubans looking to save up enough greenbacks to emigrate off the island.
A record 220,000 Cubans were registered at the US-Mexico border in fiscal year 2022, according to US immigration data.
“This is a good measure to begin to clean up the Cuban economy,” economist Omar Everleny said. “Dollars have still been circulating on the black market, and they never reach the Cuban state.”

 

Topics: cuba The United States

