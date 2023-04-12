You are here

Ex-RAF chief urges UK govt to give Afghan pilot sanctuary

Ex-RAF chief urges UK govt to give Afghan pilot sanctuary
Air Marshal Edward Stringer led the 904 Expeditionary Air Wing in Afghanistan in 2008. (Royal Air Force)
Edward Stringer is latest military figure to back campaign by The Independent

'We must offer safe haven to the pilot who risked his life to fight alongside us'
  • Edward Stringer is latest military figure to back campaign by The Independent
  • ‘We must offer safe haven to the pilot who risked his life to fight alongside us’
LONDON: An Afghan pilot at the center of a deportation row in the UK must be granted asylum by the government, a former Royal Air Force chief in Afghanistan has told The Independent.

Air Marshal Edward Stringer, who is also former director of operations at the UK’s Ministry of Defence, backed a campaign by the newspaper encouraging the government to grant the pilot sanctuary.

The Afghan, who was praised by his US commander after serving alongside Western forces against the Taliban, served in dozens of combat missions.

In the wake of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, the pilot made the journey to Britain via Europe on a small boat. He has been threatened with deportation owing to the illegality of the journey.

Stringer, in an op-ed for The Independent, wrote: “Many of those in the Afghan forces served with distinction alongside us — and the Taliban will never forget that.

“We owe them all a debt of honor and should offer them asylum, and the security we promised them, in the UK — not least because we could not guarantee them safety and security in Afghanistan. Now is the time for us to demonstrate the decency on which we so pride ourselves.”

Stringer worked with NATO and Afghan forces as head of the 904 Expeditionary Air Wing in 2008.

He oversaw the training of a range of Afghan military personnel during the Western coalition’s conflict with the Taliban.

“The Taliban know as well as we do that we helped train the Afghan pilots (I remember vividly the start of that mission in Kandahar in 2008) and we should stand by those brave men — like the pilot you are campaigning for — now,” Stringer wrote.

“We must offer safe haven to the pilot who risked his life to fight alongside us. And we must be generous to all his comrades now, in their hour of need.”

Stringer is joined by a number of high-profile British military figures who have backed The Independent’s campaign in calling for the pilot to be offered sanctuary.

Former British Army chief Sir Richard Dannatt, former NATO chief Lord Robertson and former chief of joint operations Gen. Sir Richard Barrons have urged the granting of asylum for the pilot.

Stringer also criticized government measures aiming to safeguard at-risk Afghans, claiming that bureaucracy is leaving people behind.

“The limited numbers making it via the various schemes and safe routes, and the bureaucratic cock-ups along the way, suggest that the system is not as joined-up across government departments as it might be,” he wrote.

“I am not surprised some have had to take to the small boats to cross the Channel to the country they so readily served. We must repay the debt we so clearly owe them.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Afghanistan Edward Stringer Richard Dannatt

Teenager charged with manslaughter after Channel capsize

Teenager charged with manslaughter after Channel capsize

Teenager charged with manslaughter after Channel capsize
LONDON: A 19-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after four people died trying to cross the Channel to the UK in a small boat, police said on Wednesday.
Ibrahima Bah was initially charged with facilitating illegal entry to the UK following the incident in December last year.
A boat packed with migrants got into trouble in freezing temperatures, sparking a rescue operation that brought 39 people to safety.
But four people were pronounced dead. Their identities are still unknown but a coroner’s inquest has been told they may have been from Afghanistan and Senegal.
Kent Police in southeast England said Bah was due to face trial later this year for the facilitating illegal entry charge.
He will make a first appearance in court on the more serious charge before magistrates in Folkestone on Thursday.
The capsizal came just over a year after at least 27 people died in the Channel trying to reach the UK from northern France.
Record numbers of people attempted the perilous crossing last year, despite claims by the UK government that the country’s departure from the European Union would help tighten borders.
Latest figures show that 4,844 people have been detected in small boats and brought ashore so far this year.
Ministers have proposed tough measures to crackdown on the practice, including a proposal to deport failed asylum seekers to Rwanda, which has caused a human rights outcry.

UK home secretary accused of racism by Conservative peer

UK home secretary accused of racism by Conservative peer
UK home secretary accused of racism by Conservative peer

UK home secretary accused of racism by Conservative peer
  • Suella Braverman singled out British-Pakistani men as perpetrators of gang-based sexual violence
  • Lady Warsi: ‘Brown people can be racist, too … This kind of rhetoric has got to stop’
LONDON: UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been accused by Conservative Party peer Lady Warsi of using “racist rhetoric” in comments last month about sexual grooming gangs, The Guardian reported on Wednesday.
Braverman said British-Pakistani men are the main perpetrators of gang-based sexual exploitation, which has drawn the attention of the Conservative government as it seeks to clamp down on abuse.
Warsi — the first Asian person to lead the Conservative Party — told the LBC radio channel that Braverman’s ethnic background could not be used as a “defense mechanism” against accusations of racism, adding: “Brown people can be racist, too.”
Warsi called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to discourage race-based comments among government figures, and urged him to send a “really strong message that this kind of rhetoric … has got to stop.”
When asked if she was labeling Braverman as racist, Warsi said: “I am calling her rhetoric racist. I am.”
Her comments on the home secretary are the latest in a series of criticism launched against Braverman following her remarks last month.
The British Pakistan Foundation earlier accused Braverman of portraying ethnic groups in a “divisive and dangerous way.”
On April 2, during the reveal of fresh government measures to tackle grooming gangs, Braverman highlighted the “predominance of certain ethnic groups — and I say British-Pakistani males — who hold cultural values totally at odds with British values, who see women in a demeaned and illegitimate way and pursue an outdated and frankly heinous approach in terms of the way they behave.”
Albie Amankona, who co-founded the group Conservatives Against Racism For Equality, tweeted: “I don’t understand how it’s possible for one person, Suella Braverman, to find themselves almost weekly, at the center of so much racial insensitivity. I’ve said it before — there is something not right there.”
Responding to the criticism, a Home Office spokesperson said: “The home secretary has been clear that all despicable child abusers must be brought to justice.
“And she will not shy away from telling hard truths, particularly when it comes to the grooming of young women and girls in Britain’s towns who have been failed by authorities over decades.
“As the home secretary has said, the vast majority of British-Pakistanis are law-abiding, upstanding citizens but independent reports were unequivocal that in towns like Rochdale, Rotherham and Telford cultural sensitivities have meant thousands of young girls were abused under the noses of councils and police.”
 

Topics: UK Suella Braverman Conservative Party racism

Frontline cemeteries shut to Ukrainians for Easter over dangerous war debris

Frontline cemeteries shut to Ukrainians for Easter over dangerous war debris
Many Ukrainians visit the graves of their loved ones around Easter to pay their respects and tidy up the graves

Only 42 people remain in Kobzartsi out of 1,200 who lived there before Russia invaded in February 2022
  • Many Ukrainians visit the graves of their loved ones around Easter to pay their respects and tidy up the graves
  • Only 42 people remain in Kobzartsi out of 1,200 who lived there before Russia invaded in February 2022
KOBZARTSI, Ukraine: Hundreds of cemeteries near front lines will be closed to Ukrainians wanting to pay their respects at graves of their relatives for Orthodox Easter this weekend, as officials fear the danger of land mines and unexploded ordnance.
But in the formerly Russian-occupied village of Kobzartsi in the southwest Mykolaiv region, residents say they are hugely grateful that demining officers have been able to clear one of the two local cemeteries of hazards to allow them to visit.
“Thank God that (deminers) came through here. We will visit (the cemetery) as usual, and we will celebrate Easter. Thank God we are alive, this is most important,” said Olena Yarova, a 46-year-old villager.
Many Ukrainians visit the graves of their loved ones around Easter to pay their respects and tidy up the graves.
Only 42 people remain in Kobzartsi out of 1,200 who lived there before Russia invaded in February 2022. Fighting has littered Ukraine with an appalling amount of dangerous war detritus.
The head of the demining unit in Kobzartsi said they had found munitions and debris on the ground.
“If it goes off nearby, there is a 100 percent possibility of shrapnel wounds. In 90 percent of such cases a person dies after being hit with such munitions,” said Vladyslav Hrytsai, the officer.
The second cemetery was not demined and 74-year-old Lidiia Osypenko said: “We will go only after the deminers. We will not go without them. It is dangerous to go just like this.”
The village was liberated after months of occupation in November when Ukrainian forces recaptured a swathe of the Kherson region, which was taken shortly after the start of Russia’s invasion.
The governor of Kherson region, tracts of which remain occupied, has declared a ban on cemetery visits for Easter this year. In the northeastern Kharkiv region, back in Ukrainian hands after a partial Russian occupation, 753 cemeteries have been closed.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Easter cemeteries

Germany condemns China's 'threatening' drills around Taiwan

Germany condemns China’s ‘threatening’ drills around Taiwan
Germany condemns China’s ‘threatening’ drills around Taiwan

Germany condemns China’s ‘threatening’ drills around Taiwan
  • "We have the impression that measures such as threatening military gestures... increase the risk of unintended military clashes," foreign ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said
  • Baerbock will set off later on Wednesday for China, where she will discuss Taiwan and the war in Ukraine with top Chinese officials
BERLIN: Germany on Wednesday accused China of inflaming tensions with its recent military drills around Taiwan, ahead of a visit by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to Beijing.
“We have the impression that measures such as threatening military gestures... increase the risk of unintended military clashes,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said.
Germany is “working with our international partners to contribute to de-escalation” in the region, she added.
Baerbock will set off later on Wednesday for China, where she will discuss Taiwan and the war in Ukraine with top Chinese foreign and defense officials.
The trip comes hot on the heels of a controversial visit to Beijing by French President Emmanuel Macron.
Macron ruffled feathers of some Western allies by saying Europe should not follow US policy on Taiwan as he flew back from China last week.
Both Sasse and a spokeswoman for Chancellor Olaf Scholz declined to comment when asked for a response to Macron’s remarks at a government press conference on Wednesday.
China and Taiwan split following a civil war in 1949.
Beijing views the democratic island as part of its territory and has vowed to take it one day, stepping up its rhetoric and military activity around the island in recent years.
Washington has for decades sold weapons to Taipei to help ensure its self-defense and offered political support.
China on Monday concluded three days of military drills launched in response to a visit last week by Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen to the United States, where she met a bipartisan group of lawmakers and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Baerbock, who has previously called for more caution in trade with China, will meet representatives of German companies as well as Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang during her trip.
She will then fly to South Korea on Saturday for a visit to the demilitarised zone and political talks in Seoul, before heading to Japan on Sunday for a meeting of the G7 foreign ministers.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell had been due to join Baerbock in China, but will no longer attend after testing positive for Covid-19.

Topics: China Germany Taiwan drill

For Rohingya women in Bangladesh, Ramadan brings back memories of life in Myanmar

For Rohingya women in Bangladesh, Ramadan brings back memories of life in Myanmar
Updated 12 April 2023

Ethnic group facing worsening conditions in Bangladeshi camps this holy month

'No respect, no dignity' in refugee life, one Rohingya woman tells Arab News
  • Ethnic group facing worsening conditions in Bangladeshi camps this holy month
  • ‘No respect, no dignity’ in refugee life, one Rohingya woman tells Arab News
Updated 12 April 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Anwara Begum used to find herself busy with preparations in the days leading up to Ramadan, when it had meant stocking up on chickpeas and noodles, and making plans to distribute food for orphans and the elderly in her village in Myanmar’s Rakhine State.

For the 50-year-old, the holy month had once been filled with days of cooking alongside her older daughter. They would spend hours in the kitchen making different kinds of dishes to break the fast, from steamed glutinous rice to banana bread and vermicelli dessert.

“Sharing iftar with other people as much as I could with what I had, greatly filled my mind with contentment and enjoyment at that time,” Begum told Arab News.

“That would, of course, remain the greatest memory of my life,” she said. “Recalling that pleasant time literally hurts me a lot and breaks my innocent heart into pieces.”

Begum was among more than 740,000 Rohingya who fled to neighboring Bangladesh in 2017, following a brutal military crackdown that the UN says amounted to genocide.

Life — and Ramadan — was never quite the same in the five years since she started living in the sprawling encampment in Cox’s Bazar, Begum said.

“No sooner had we arrived at the camp, everything was completely transformed into a challenge,” she said. “The injustices done to us in Myanmar forced us here into a life of poverty, unemployment and uncertainty.”

The Rohingya, who are predominantly Muslim, are facing worsening conditions, as international aid for the group has fallen since 2020. The UN World Food Program decided to cut food rations earlier this year, after its pleas for the Rohingya had not been met.

For many Rohingya, their difficult lives as refugees are even more pronounced this Ramadan.

“The meal we eat daily as iftar in the camp is neither hygienic nor healthy,” Begum said. “It is close to a dream to expect a delicious iftar. It isn’t even possible to buy what we need for a month as we are now receiving less aid compared with the months before.”

When she lived in Myanmar, Nosima Khatun said she would make luri fira, a traditional Rohingya bread made with rice flour, which her family preferred to eat with beef curry for iftar.

“I wanted to make my family happy with the utmost joy during holy Ramadan,” Khatun told Arab News. “In Ramadan, I had a great moment of joy and fulfillment that is irreplaceable with anything in life.”

Since she became a refugee in Bangladesh, those pleasant moments have become distant memories.

“I am stuck in an unprecedented situation like a bird in the cage. The dependency on rations has left me so helpless,” Khatun said.

These days, Khatun can only serve a few things for the pre-dawn meal of suhoor and iftar, such as chickpeas and dates. What little she can come up with is “not enough” for her four-member family, she said.

“Whenever I recall the old days in my homeland, I fall into the ocean of serious grief as I won’t have that time again in my life,” she said.

Tasmin Begum, 35, said her life was marred by difficulties in Myanmar, where her husband was forced to work petty jobs as employment in the public sector was off-limits for the Rohingya.

Myanmar does not recognize the Rohingya as an indigenous ethnic group. Most people from the long persecuted community were rendered stateless under the country’s 1982 Citizenship Law and had been excluded from the 2014 census.

Though celebrations and gathering in public places were not easy even during Ramadan, Begum would try to make the most of it by spending many hours in the kitchen, making a variety of steamed snacks and rice cakes, among other dishes.

“After fleeing to Bangladesh, I started to suffer the pains of refugee life,” Begum said. “Now in Ramadan, here I can have only chickpeas and puffed rice.”

The Rohingya women Arab News spoke to for this story said that they longed to return to their homes in Myanmar, fearing prolonged lives as refugees. But like so many others in their community, they want their rights guaranteed.

“There are innumerable sufferings in refugee life — no respect, no dignity to survive as a human being,” said Anwara Begum.

Khatun hopes for an immediate return to her motherland, “because I want to die in the soil of Myanmar.”

Tasmin Begum, too, has a similar wish.

“I wish I could go back to Myanmar with our rights restored as I don’t want to become a refugee for the rest of my life,” Begum said. “I don’t want to be the victim of genocide in my homeland. The only thing I want is to spend the rest of my life peacefully.”

Topics: Rohingya genocide in Myanmar Myanmar

