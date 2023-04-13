You are here

Donald Trump arrives in New York for deposition
Former US president Donald Trump was earlier charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Former US president Donald Trump was also indicted by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg’s office earlier this month
Former US president Donald Trump has arrived in Manhattan for a deposition before New York’s attorney general Letitia James, he said on Thursday in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.
James filed a civil lawsuit in New York state court in Manhattan last September against Trump and his three adult children for fraud, accusing them of mis-stating the values of real estate properties to obtain favorable loans and tax benefits. Trump also sued James after she filed that case.
In March, Trump requested the court to delay the deadline of the case by six months, adding that extending the deadlines would provide the necessary time to review the “staggering” volume of materials, including millions of pages of documents, and question dozens of witnesses.
“... I will finally be able to show what a great, profitable, and valuable company I built, actually, some of the greatest real estate assets anywhere in the world,” Trump said in another Truth Social post on Thursday.
Trump, who is seeking to regain the presidency in 2024, was also indicted by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg’s office earlier this month.
He was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records over allegations that he orchestrated payments to two women before the 2016 election to suppress publication of their sexual encounters with him.

Big US intelligence leak was by gun enthusiast in 20s – Washington Post
North Korea fires new ballistic missile; Seoul condemns ‘grave provocation’

North Korea fires new ballistic missile; Seoul condemns ‘grave provocation’
Reuters

  • South Korean military say it is on high alert and coordinating closely with its main ally, the US
  • Pyongyang working to build more solid-fuel missiles, which are easier to store and transport
SEOUL/TOKYO: North Korea fired what might be a new model of ballistic missile on Thursday, South Korea said, triggering a scare in northern Japan, where residents were told to take cover, though there turned out to be no danger.
The missile flew about 1,000km, South Korea’s military said, calling it a “grave provocation.”
The missiles’ apogee, or maximum altitude, has not been officially disclosed, though South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said it appeared to have been less than 3,000km — far below the height of some tests last year, which topped 6,000km.
The South Korean military said it was on high alert and coordinating closely with its main ally, the United States, which “strongly condemned” what the White House said in a statement was a long-range ballistic missile test.
A South Korean military official said the test apparently involved a new weapons system displayed at a recent North Korean military parades.
The military was analyzing the projectile’s trajectory and range, and the defense ministry said it could have been a solid-fuel missile.
North Korea has been working to build more solid-fuel missiles, which are easier to store and transport, and can be launched with almost no warning or preparation time.
While North Korea has tested short-range solid-fuel missiles, it has not tested a long-range missile of that type, said Bruce Bennett, a senior defense analyst at the US-based RAND Corporation.
The missile was fired at 7:23 a.m. (2223 GMT on Wednesday) from near Pyongyang, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, meaning it could have been launched from an
international airport close to the capital, a major site for test-firing large missiles since 2017.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called a National Security Council meeting in response to the Japan’s defense minister, Yasukazu Hamada, said the missile appeared to have been fired eastward at a high angle and it did not fall in Japanese territory.
Japan’s coast guard said the projectile had fallen in the sea to the east of North Korea. Hamada said he could not confirm whether the missile flew over Japan’s exclusive economic zone.
Japanese authorities retracted the alert for Hokkaido island when they determined that the missile would not fall nearby.
A student there told Japanese broadcaster NHK that the alert caused momentary alarm at a train station.
“For a second in the train there was panic, but a station worker said to calm down, and people did,” the unidentified man told NHK.
The launch came days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for strengthening war deterrence in a “more practical and offensive” manner to counter what North Korea called moves of aggression by the United States.
While condemning the latest in a string of North Korean missile tests, the United States renewed its offer to open talks.
“The door has not closed on diplomacy, but Pyongyang must immediately cease its destabilizing actions and instead choose diplomatic engagement,” US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.
North Korea has criticized recent joint military exercises between US and South Korean forces as escalating tensions, stepping up its weapons tests in recent months.

ASEAN ‘strongly condemns’ deadly air strike in Myanmar

ASEAN ‘strongly condemns’ deadly air strike in Myanmar
Reuters

  • Up to 100 people, mostly civilians, were reported killed in the air attack on Kanbalu township in the central Sagaing region early on Tuesday
JAKARTA: The chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) said on Wednesday the bloc “strongly condemns” a military air strike this week on a village in Myanmar, which is reported to have killed up to 100 people including civilians.

“All forms of violence must end immediately, particularly the use of force against civilians,” chair Indonesia said in a statement.

The military air attack struck Kanbalu township in the central Sagaing region early on Tuesday, where hundreds, mostly civilians, had gathered to celebrate the opening of a local administration office under the authority of the shadow National Unity Government.

The junta confirmed the attack late on Tuesday and accused NUG’s armed wing, the People’s Defense Forces, of coercing residents into supporting them.

Infants and the elderly were among those killed in the strike, villagers told Arab News.

“People in the area have never fought against the military, but still I have no idea why the junta launched an attack on the area and killed the people,” Zaw, a resident, said.

Myo, a resident of Pa Zi Gyi, also told Arab News that he lost six family members and relatives in the airstrike.

 

Evacuations underway as tropical cyclone nears Australia

Evacuations underway as tropical cyclone nears Australia
AFP

  • Tropical Cyclone Ilsa gathered strength Wednesday over the Indian Ocean as it headed toward Port Hedland, one of the world’s major iron ore shipping hubs
SYDNEY: A strong tropical cyclone hurtled toward Western Australia on Thursday, triggering evacuations as authorities warned violent winds could toss caravans, tear down trees and turn debris into “missiles.”

Tropical Cyclone Ilsa gathered strength over the Indian Ocean, with one of the world’s major iron ore shipping hubs — Port Hedland — cleared of vessels in preparation.
Forecasters predict the category four storm could bring gusts of up to 270 kilometers per hour (167 miles), making it one of the most powerful cyclones to hit the state in a decade.
The storm was expected to make landfall on Thursday evening or Friday morning, landing somewhere between the coastal towns of Broome and Port Hedland — about 17 hours’ drive north of Perth.
It is forecast to then move inland, with weather warnings in place for a vast but sparsely-populated expanse stretching some 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from the coast into the desert Outback.
The region is home to iron ore mines, gold mines, sprawling cattle ranches and a number of Aboriginal communities.
The Bureau of Meteorology said the winds would be strong enough to tear down trees and powerlines, and could launch “caravans” and “trampolines.”
Flash flooding was also a risk, the weather bureau said.
The state’s Department of Fire and Emergency Services said it “cannot stress enough how extreme these conditions will be for those in the area.”
Peter Carter, the mayor of Port Hedland, said the destructive winds could turn flying pieces of debris into “missiles in the air.”
“That’s what causes all the damage, that is what injures people,” he told national broadcaster ABC. “Everyone is on edge,” he added.
Australian researchers have repeatedly warned that climate change amplifies the risk of natural disasters such as bushfires, floods and cyclones.

Police in London warn public not to approach ‘violent’ fugitive

Police in London warn public not to approach ‘violent’ fugitive
Arab News

  • Mosa Jamal Abid, 26, absconded from a newsagent’s shop in Uxbridge Road, Ealing, at about 3pm on Monday while on escorted leave
  • Police are keeping local mosques updated on the manhunt as they think he might approach one during iftar looking for food
LONDON: Police in the UK have urged the public to be vigilant and not to approach a patient from a secure hospital in Ealing, West London, who absconded from a newsagent’s shop while on escorted leave.

The man, identified by Metropolitan Police as 26-year-old Mosa Jamal Abid, ran from the shop, in Uxbridge Road, at about 3pm on Monday and is thought to have entered Brent Lodge Park. He was last seen wearing a navy-colored hooded jacket, black trousers and blue trainers.

Police said that he might approach local mosques at iftar looking for food. He also requires medication for a health condition, and so he might also go to a hospital for assistance, they added. Officers were said to be keeping hospitals and mosques in the area informed of developments in the manhunt. They appealed for information to help locate Abid but warned members of the public against approaching him.

Detective Inspector Alistair Stillgoe, from the local policing team in west London, said: “I want to assure you that we have officers working round the clock to find Mosa and return him to hospital as soon as possible.”
 

