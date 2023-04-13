Musk says Twitter will allow users to offer subscription to content, video

You are here

Twitter-owner Elon Musk said on Thursday users of the social media platform will be able to offer their followers subscriptions to content, including long-form text and hours-long video. (Reuters)
  • Twitter will not take a cut for the first 12 months
DUBAI: Twitter-owner Elon Musk said on Thursday users of the social media platform will be able to offer their followers subscriptions to content, including long-form text and hours-long video.
Users offering subscription to their content, a feature they can access through the “Monetization” tab in settings, will get all the money subscribers pay apart from the charges platforms such as Android and iOS levy.
Twitter will not take a cut for the first 12 months.
“That’s 70 percent for subscriptions on iOS & Android (they charge 30 percent) and ~92 percent on web (could be better, depending on payment processor),” Musk said in a tweet, adding Twitter will also help promote the creators’ work and maximize earnings.

New Ramadan cooking series ‘Abir’s Kitchen’ drops on STC TV and Jawwy TV

New Ramadan cooking series ‘Abir’s Kitchen’ drops on STC TV and Jawwy TV
  • The show features TikTok Influencer Abir Saghir cooking dishes from around the Middle East, highlighting their history and heritage
  • Saghir was named Middle East and North Africa Food Creator of the Year by TikTok in 2022 and has more than 21 million followers on the platform
DUBAI: The growing popularity of TikTok creator Abir Saghir’s food videos has landed her a new cooking show, “Abir’s Kitchen,” that is available exclusively on STC TV and Jawwy TV.

The 10-episode series is co-produced by regional entertainment company Rise Studios and content and influencer-management agency Diwan Videos, in partnership with STC Group’s media arm, Intigral.

On the show, Saghir, who was named the Middle East and North Africa Food Creator of the Year by TikTok in 2022 and has more than 21 million followers on the platform, cooks dishes from around the Middle East, highlighting different types of regional cuisines and their history and heritage.

“Ramadan is a key moment for food shows as people are looking for content to experience the best in food and get inspiration,” said Diana Baddar, managing director for digital content and development at Rise Studios, which was founded last year by former executives from OSN and Warner Bros. Discovery with the aim of raising the profile of content from the region.

“At Rise Studios, we are focused on uplifting digital storytelling by showcasing regional talent. We are thrilled about showcasing Abir’s brand in a new shape and form, while reaching her core fanbase and funneling in new viewership,” Baddar added.

As the streaming sector continues to grow, companies are looking for new sources for original content. Popular social media influencers not only can supply fresh content but also potentially bring with them large numbers of existing online fans.

Ivan Cortes, head of content acquisitions at Intigral, said: “We at Intigral are constantly looking into new forms of content and creative ways to reach our viewers, and we consider that bridging the gap between social media and platforms such as ours is key to our business.”

The first five episodes of “Abir’s Kitchen” are now available on STC TV and Jawwy TV, and the remainder will be released throughout this month.

  • '(Her name is) Fedha but she has blonde hair and blue eyes'
  • 'She does not have any features resembling a Kuwaiti woman'
LONDON: Kuwait’s first virtual news anchor Fedha has been making the headlines for the wrong reasons among many Arab social media commentators.

Despite having a popular Kuwaiti name, the artificial intelligence-powered presenter, who made her debut on Kuwait News’ Twitter account on Saturday, has blonde hair, a pale complexion, and what some online users described as European features.

Sky News Arabia presenter, Mohannad Khatib, said: “Fedha looks Ukrainian and has a masculine voice. Nice try, try again.”

Sultan Sarwar said: “She does not have any features resembling a Kuwaiti woman. She is blonde – maybe from Eastern Europe.”

One Twitter user asked, “why blonde?” They then suggested, “she should have Arab features like us.”

Another commentator said: “(Her name is) Fedha but she has blonde hair and blue eyes.”

In a tweet, Mohammed Bin Essa said: “What is the point of having a blonde presenter with European features?”

One Twitter user pointed out that giving Fedha “Arab features” would have created familiarity. “You do not know how to properly reach your audience,” they said.

Other social media commentators thought Fedha, whose name is Arabic for silver, should at least have been wearing a Kuwaiti garment instead of a black blazer and white T-shirt.

“At least dress her in traditional Kuwaiti clothing – her name is Fedha, but she is Janet,” a Twitter user said.

Another said: “Since her name is traditional, it is best that she wears traditional (Kuwaiti) clothes.”

Abdullah Boftain, deputy editor-in-chief of Kuwait News, an affiliate of the Kuwait Times, said that Fedha’s blonde hair and light-colored eyes reflected Kuwait’s diverse population, which included expatriates, the BBC reported.

He added that the presenter had been named Fedha because, “we always imagine robots to be silver and metallic in color, so we combined the two.”

There are 2.96 million expats from various backgrounds in Kuwait, making up 66 percent of the total population, according to figures published by the country’s Public Authority for Civil Information in mid-2022.

The report showed that many of Kuwait’s expats were Indian and Egyptian, accounting for 19 percent and 14 percent, respectively, of the total population by the end of June. 

  • The label was updated to ‘publicly funded’ after the British media organization expressed concern about the label and the effect it would have on public perceptions
  • US radio network NPR quit Twitter on Wednesday after it was first labeled ‘state-affiliated media’ and then ‘government-funded,’ even though, like the BBC, it is funded by the public
DUBAI: Twitter has changed a recently added label on the BBC’s main account from “government-funded media” to “publicly funded media,” after the British media organization raised concerns and asked the platform for clarification.

US radio network National Public Radio had the label “state-affiliated media” applied to its Twitter account last week. It objected and the label was changed to “government-funded media” but NPR, which is publicly funded by listeners, is unhappy with that description as well.

It had already halted all activity on the platform, and on Wednesday announced it will no longer post content to any of its 52 official Twitter feeds. Instead it posted links to its accounts on other social media platforms, and to its newsletters.

“I would never have our content go anywhere that would risk our credibility,” said NPR CEO John Lansing.

Users who click on the “government-funded media,” “publicly funded media” and “state-affiliated media” labels are taken to a page on Twitter that explains what they mean.

State-affiliated media “is defined as outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution.”

Government-funded media “is defined as outlets where the government provides some or all of the outlet’s funding and may have varying degrees of government involvement over editorial content.”

Publicly-funded media “refers to media organizations that receive funding from license fees, individual contributions, public financing, and commercial financing.”

The BBC is primarily funded by the British people, who must pay an annual license fee for each household that uses a television. The organization’s Royal Charter states that it “must be independent,” particularly in terms of its “editorial and creative decisions.”

In 2022, 71 percent of the BBC’s income came from license fees, and the rest from commercial activities and other sources, including grants, royalties and rental income.

In an interview with BBC reporter James Clayton on Tuesday, Twitter owner Elon Musk confirmed he would change the label on the organization’s account.

“If we use the same words that the BBC uses to describe itself, that presumably would be OK … That seems to pass a reasonable test,” said Musk.

Twitter updated BBC’s label to “publicly funded media” on Wednesday. NPR’s label remained “government-funded media.”

  • AJE announced plans to close its London office in The Shard scyscraper
  • The decision could affect correspondents and camera crew covering UK news
LONDON: Al Jazeera English has revealed plans to move its London live broadcast activity to the Qatari capital Doha.

The decision to close the newscaster’s office in The Shard skyscraper could see up to 70 UK correspondents and camera crew lose their jobs, The Guardian reported.

In an email to staff, Giles Trendle, managing director of the English service, said Al Jazeera was “looking to undertake a restructure involving the move of AJE live programming to Doha.

“The move would include the news bulletins between 19:00 GMT and 23:00 GMT produced from London, and ‘The Stream’ program produced from Washington, D.C.”

He pointed out that staff responsible for the live broadcast would be offered “the opportunity to relocate to Doha.”

A spokesperson for the Bectu trade union, which represents around 30 of the network’s technical staff in London, described the plan as “extremely disappointing,” adding that it had no further information on the situation.

“The union is seeking more detail on the proposals, including which positions have been earmarked for redundancy and how that figure was reached, and will be meeting with the company this coming Monday,” the spokesperson said.

In 2022, staff of Al Jazeera English’s London office won a 9 percent pay raise following threats of strike action ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

The National Union of Journalists balloted 40 UK-based staff members in September after the latter rejected Al Jazeera’s offer of “4.5 percent plus an unconsolidated £500 for those earning less than £50,000,” as per an NUJ press statement.

Hundreds of media jobs in the UK have been cut or put at risk within the last year. In September, the BBC World Service announced significant service cuts and the loss of some 382 jobs.

The Independent put about 20 percent of its workforce at risk of redundancy in November 2022, citing a worsening advertising market and economic situation.

And earlier this year, DC Thomson announced plans to shut almost 40 magazines as part of a “digital reset,” cutting 300 of its 1,600 staff members.

  • NPR accused the social platform of undermining its credibility by labelling it 'state-affiliated media'
  • After pushback, Twitter modified its label for NPR to 'government-funded media'
WASHINGTON: US radio broadcaster NPR on Wednesday said it would "no longer remain active" on Twitter, accusing the platform owned by Elon Musk of undermining its credibility and sowing doubt over its editorial independence.
National Public Radio's clean break from Twitter comes after the highly respected news broadcaster had already suspended tweets from its main account when it received a label on the platform that said it was "state-affiliated media."
That designation is the same as given to state media in authoritarian countries such as Russia and China, and after some pushback Twitter modified its label for NPR to "government-funded media," which it applied to Britain's BBC as well.
In a short statement, NPR said all its organizational accounts "will no longer be active on Twitter because the platform is taking actions that undermine our credibility by falsely implying that we are not editorially independent."
It added that "there are plenty of ways to stay connected and keep up with NPR's news, music, and cultural content," urging users to other platforms.
Musk has expressed deep disdain for news media for years and recently installed an automatic response of a poop emoji to emailed inquiries from journalists.
The tycoon indicated in a BBC interview on Tuesday that the label decision was a mistake and that he would consider changing it to "publicly-funded."
He also addressed Twitter's controversial move to strip the New York Times of its blue verified check mark after the company refused to pay to keep it.
From April 20, any legacy verified accounts on Twitter -- which were verified as authentic under the company's old ownership -- will have to pay to subscribe to Twitter Blue.
One of the reasons for this, Musk said, was that he does not want Twitter to boost "some anointed class of journalists" who determine what constitutes news.

