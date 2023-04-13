Musk says Twitter will allow users to offer subscription to content, video

New Ramadan cooking series ‘Abir’s Kitchen’ drops on STC TV and Jawwy TV

DUBAI: The growing popularity of TikTok creator Abir Saghir’s food videos has landed her a new cooking show, “Abir’s Kitchen,” that is available exclusively on STC TV and Jawwy TV.

The 10-episode series is co-produced by regional entertainment company Rise Studios and content and influencer-management agency Diwan Videos, in partnership with STC Group’s media arm, Intigral.

On the show, Saghir, who was named the Middle East and North Africa Food Creator of the Year by TikTok in 2022 and has more than 21 million followers on the platform, cooks dishes from around the Middle East, highlighting different types of regional cuisines and their history and heritage.

“Ramadan is a key moment for food shows as people are looking for content to experience the best in food and get inspiration,” said Diana Baddar, managing director for digital content and development at Rise Studios, which was founded last year by former executives from OSN and Warner Bros. Discovery with the aim of raising the profile of content from the region.

“At Rise Studios, we are focused on uplifting digital storytelling by showcasing regional talent. We are thrilled about showcasing Abir’s brand in a new shape and form, while reaching her core fanbase and funneling in new viewership,” Baddar added.

As the streaming sector continues to grow, companies are looking for new sources for original content. Popular social media influencers not only can supply fresh content but also potentially bring with them large numbers of existing online fans.

Ivan Cortes, head of content acquisitions at Intigral, said: “We at Intigral are constantly looking into new forms of content and creative ways to reach our viewers, and we consider that bridging the gap between social media and platforms such as ours is key to our business.”

The first five episodes of “Abir’s Kitchen” are now available on STC TV and Jawwy TV, and the remainder will be released throughout this month.