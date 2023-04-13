DUBAI: Twitter-owner Elon Musk said on Thursday users of the social media platform will be able to offer their followers subscriptions to content, including long-form text and hours-long video.
Users offering subscription to their content, a feature they can access through the “Monetization” tab in settings, will get all the money subscribers pay apart from the charges platforms such as Android and iOS levy.
Twitter will not take a cut for the first 12 months.
“That’s 70 percent for subscriptions on iOS & Android (they charge 30 percent) and ~92 percent on web (could be better, depending on payment processor),” Musk said in a tweet, adding Twitter will also help promote the creators’ work and maximize earnings.
Musk says Twitter will allow users to offer subscription to content, video
https://arab.news/r8336
Musk says Twitter will allow users to offer subscription to content, video
- Twitter will not take a cut for the first 12 months
DUBAI: Twitter-owner Elon Musk said on Thursday users of the social media platform will be able to offer their followers subscriptions to content, including long-form text and hours-long video.