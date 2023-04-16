Service launched to offer digital financing solutions to Saudi pensioners

RIYADH: Saudi pensioners registered with the General Organization for Social Insurance’s Taqdeer program will now be able to avail of digital financing services, discounts, and personal loans.

GOSI, Riyadh-based Masdar Data Solutions, and the Arab National Bank signed an agreement on Saturday to serve Saudi pensioners and retired personnel in the public and private sectors.

Introduced in 2020, Taqdeer meets the aspirations of the members of the Public Pension Agency of Saudi Arabia, including retirees and their beneficiaries, by providing them with specialized services through strategic partnerships with the private sector. It is now part of GOSI.

One of its primary goals is to provide benefits to retirees and beneficiaries of the GOSI in cooperation with partners from the private and public sectors across the Kingdom.

The Taqdeer program also provides its members exclusive offers, benefits, and discounts, funding avenues, skills, and training programs, and opportunities to impart social responsibilities and share their professional experience.

All retired Saudi men and women in the public and private sectors and their dependents are eligible to access the program’s benefits.

One of its services offers retirees new work opportunities in line with their professional experience through the years, while another service provides special discounts on hotels, education, entertainment, medicine, and transportation throughout all regions of the Kingdom.

Pensioners can also apply for loans through various financing schemes within the program to fulfill passion projects.

The program also organizes many activities and events for members in all regions of the Kingdom.

The Taqdeer platform can be accessed at https://www.tqr.sa.

The digital finance service is one of the innovative digital solutions designed and launched by the GOSI-owned Masdar Data Solutions, which aims to gather all financing entities in one place.

The service also incorporates the latest AI technologies to provide financing solutions.

Launching this digital financing service falls in line with GOSI's efforts to provide innovative digital products and services that meet the aspirations of its customers.

In addition, this step supports the entity’s full digital transformation in all customer dealings, including subscribers, retirees, and employers.