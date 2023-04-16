Service launched to offer digital financing solutions to Saudi pensioners

You are here

The Taqdeer program also provides its members exclusive offers, benefits, and discounts, funding avenues, skills, and training programs. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Saudi pensioners registered with the General Organization for Social Insurance’s Taqdeer program will now be able to avail of digital financing services, discounts, and personal loans.

GOSI, Riyadh-based Masdar Data Solutions, and the Arab National Bank signed an agreement on Saturday to serve Saudi pensioners and retired personnel in the public and private sectors.

Introduced in 2020, Taqdeer meets the aspirations of the members of the Public Pension Agency of Saudi Arabia, including retirees and their beneficiaries, by providing them with specialized services through strategic partnerships with the private sector. It is now part of GOSI. 

One of its primary goals is to provide benefits to retirees and beneficiaries of the GOSI in cooperation with partners from the private and public sectors across the Kingdom.

The Taqdeer program also provides its members exclusive offers, benefits, and discounts, funding avenues, skills, and training programs, and opportunities to impart social responsibilities and share their professional experience. 

All retired Saudi men and women in the public and private sectors and their dependents are eligible to access the program’s benefits.

One of its services offers retirees new work opportunities in line with their professional experience through the years, while another service provides special discounts on hotels, education, entertainment, medicine, and transportation throughout all regions of the Kingdom.

Pensioners can also apply for loans through various financing schemes within the program to fulfill passion projects.

The program also organizes many activities and events for members in all regions of the Kingdom.

The Taqdeer platform can be accessed at https://www.tqr.sa. 

The digital finance service is one of the innovative digital solutions designed and launched by the GOSI-owned Masdar Data Solutions, which aims to gather all financing entities in one place.

The service also incorporates the latest AI technologies to provide financing solutions. 

Launching this digital financing service falls in line with GOSI's efforts to provide innovative digital products and services that meet the aspirations of its customers. 

In addition, this step supports the entity’s full digital transformation in all customer dealings, including subscribers, retirees, and employers.

RIYADH: As many as 27,994 Saudi families have benefitted from Sakani’s housing options and financing solutions offered electronically by the program in the first quarter of 2023, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Last month, 10,606 Saudi families benefitted from the program, of which 9,089 families were allotted their first homes.

From January to July 2022, the number of families benefiting from the program reached 87,467.

This development comes amid joint efforts to elevate housing affordability in the Kingdom to achieve the objectives of the Housing Program, one of the Saudi Vision 2030 programs.

Founded in 2017 by the Saudi Ministry of Housing and the Real Estate Development Fund, the Sakani Program aims to increase the proportion of Saudi households that own a house to 70 percent by 2030.

The core aims of the Sakani Program are to enable homeownership in the Kingdom by creating new housing stock, assigning plots and homes to citizens and providing financing for their purchases.

The program reached out to people over multiple channels such as Twitter, Whatsapp Business and its website. It offered services, including real estate consultancy, tax certificates, quotes from financial agencies and issuance of electronic land records, to name a few.

The program also offers facilities such as the electronic issuance of building permits and financing.

Ongoing initiatives implemented by the government, including access to finance and regulations standardizations, are reforming the housing market and improving access for Saudi families, according to a report from PwC Middle East.

The report stated that Saudi Arabia’s housing demand stood at 99,600 houses in 2021 and is expected to increase by more than 50 percent to reach 153,000 homes by 2030.

Last September, the Kingdom offered 2,957 free plots for eight housing schemes under the Sakani Program distributed across five regions: Riyadh, the Eastern Province, Madinah, Makkah and Asir.

RIYADH: Fitch Ratings upgraded Saudi Aramco’s long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings thanks to the company’s strong business profile and solid ambitions to deliver a sustainable and progressive dividend. 

The rating agency upgraded the global energy giant’s rating to ‘A+’ from ‘A’, with a stable outlook.  

Saudi Aramco is the world’s largest oil producer and the national oil corporation of Saudi Arabia. It has a significant pre-dividend free cash flow generation, safe financial strategies and a net cash position.  

Its business profile is characterized by large-scale production, massive reserves, low output costs, and development into downstream and petrochemicals.  

Its upstream operations are focused on a single country, and its operations are oriented toward crude oil production when compared to global oil and gas companies.  

“We assess status, ownership, and control, and support track record as ‘strong’ as Saudi Aramco is majority-owned by the government of Saudi Arabia,” Fitch Ratings said.  

“We view the socio-political or financial implications of the company’s default as ‘very strong’ due to Saudi Aramco’s key role in the Saudi Arabian economy as a key purveyor of feedstock to the country’s power generation fleet and other key end-markets,” the rating agency continued.  

Saudi Aramco’s annual capital expenditure grew to $38 billion last year, up from $32 billion in 2021, which is an 18 percent increase, and is expected to rise further between $45 billion to $55 billion in 2023.   

The increase is largely due to Saudi Aramco’s efforts to increase maximum sustainable capacity by 1 million barrels of oil per day by 2027, as mandated by the government, as well as other strategic initiatives such as gas production, liquids to chemicals production and green projects.  

Additionally, Saudi Aramco is investing in natural gas production, which is predicted to increase by more than 50 percent by 2030, renewables, blue ammonia and liquids-to-chemicals facilities. This risk is mitigated in part by Saudi Aramco's low-cost base.  

Earlier this month, Fitch raised Saudi Arabia's long-term foreign-currency default rating to A+ from A, with a stable outlook.  

During a session organized as part of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum in October 2021, CEO Amin Nasser said that Saudi Aramco will become a net-zero carbon energy producer by 2050 and that the company will replace crude burning for power with natural gas in 10 years. 

SAPPORO: The Group of Seven rich nations on Sunday set big new targets for solar power and offshore wind capacity, agreeing to speed up renewable energy development and move toward a quicker phase-out of fossil fuels. 
But they stopped short of endorsing a 2030 deadline for phasing out of coal that Canada and some other members had pushed for, and left the door open for continued investment in gas, saying that sector could help address potential energy shortfalls. 
G7 ministers finish two days of meetings on climate, energy and environmental policy in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo on Sunday. Renewable fuel sources and energy security have taken on a new urgency following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 
"Initially people thought that climate action and action on energy security potentially were in conflict. But discussions which we had and which are reflected in the communique are that they actually work together," said Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's minister of natural resources. 
In their communique, the members pledged to collectively increase offshore wind capacity by 150 GW by 2030 and solar capacity to more than 1 TW. 
"We will drastically increase electricity generated by renewable energies," they said. 
They agreed to accelerate "the phase-out of unabated fossil fuels" - the burning of fossil fuels without using technology to capture the resulting C02 emissions - to achieve net zero in energy systems by 2050 at the latest. 
On coal, the countries agreed to prioritize "concrete and timely steps" towards accelerating the phase-out of "domestic, unabated coal power generation", as a part of a commitment last year to achieve at least a "predominantly" decarbonized power sector by 2035. 
Canada was clear that unabated coal-fired power should be phased out by 2030, and Ottawa, Britain and some other G7 members committed to that date, Canada's Wilkinson told Reuters. 
"Others are still trying to figure out how they could get there within their relevant timeframe - it was a good conversation and everybody is committed to doing and we are trying to find ways to some who are more coal-dependent than others to find technical pathways how to do that," he said. 

"The solar and wind commitments are huge statements to the importance that they will rely on the energy superpowers of solar and wind in order to phase out fossil fuels," said Dave Jones, who is head of data insights at energy think tank Ember. 
"Hopefully this will provide a challenge to Japan, for which offshore wind is the missing part of the jigsaw that could see its power sector decarbonize much quicker than it thought possible." 
Host country Japan, which depends on imports for nearly all its energy needs, wants to keep liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a transition fuel for at least 10 to 15 years. 
The G7 members said investment in the gas sector "can be appropriate" to address potential market shortfalls provoked by the crisis in Ukraine, if implemented in a manner consistent with climate objectives. 
They targeted 2040 for reducing additional plastic pollution to zero, bringing the target forward by a decade.

WASHINGTON: Banks in the Middle East and Central Asia have very limited exposure to last month's banking turmoil in the US and Europe, but financial pressures are adding to strains caused by high interest rates, volatile oil prices and years of double-digit inflation, a top IMF official said on Saturday. 

Jihad Azour, director of the International Monetary Fund's Middle East and Central Asia department, said the banking sector strains came on top of tighter monetary policies that raised rates and reduced accessibility to finance. 

Azour said there was an increasing gulf between countries that had good credit and were able to access the markets, including Morocco, Jordan and oil exporters, and others who were struggling. 

"We are worried because the matrix of risks keeps growing: high interest rates, volatility in oil prices, geopolitical tensions, and it's the third year in the row where you have double-digit inflation," he said. 

Stability in the financial sector was not the primary concern, he said, trumped for now by worries about high debt levels, the risk of social unrest and the ability to maintain tight policies because of pressures on the social front. 

"We see vulnerabilities going up again, and this is why countries are encouraged to do more structural reforms, to inch up their growth by at least one or two percent," he said. "And they have a window of opportunity with governments now willing to do more, and not to put money in the central bank coffers." 

The IMF on Thursday forecast that GDP growth in the Middle East and North Africa region will slow to 3.1 percent in 2023, from 5.3 percent a year ago. 

 

RIYADH: A 4 percent stake in energy giant Saudi Aramco has been transferred from state ownership to Sanabil Investments, the investment arm of the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday.  

The crown prince revealed that the state remains Aramco’s biggest shareholder, owning 90.18 percent stakes in the firm, Saudi Press Agency reported.  

The move follows a similar transfer last year worth tens of billions of dollars, with the wealth fund now controlling a total of 8 percent of shares in Aramco.

Mohammed bin Salman indicated that this transfer of stakes is a part of Saudi Arabia’s long-term initiatives to boost and diversify the national economy and expand investment opportunities in line with Saudi Vision 2030. 

Riyadh-based Sanabil is an investment company that commits approximately $3 billion a year to private transactions, its website says. 

The crown prince further added that the transfer will help maximize the assets of the Public Investment Fund and could enhance the PIF’s strong financial position and credit rating. 

He went on and said that the PIF will continue to launch new sectors, along with building strategic economic partnerships, localize technologies and knowledge, which will ultimately result in the creation of more direct and indirect jobs in the local labor market. 

Meanwhile, Aramco, in a statement to Tadawul said that the transfer will not affect Aramco’s total number of issued shares, as the shares transferred will rank equally alongside other existing ordinary shares in the firm. 

The statement also added that the transfer will not have any implications on the company’s operations, strategy, dividends distribution policy or governance framework.

The oil major further noted that this is a private transfer between the state and Sanabil Investments, and Aramco, as a company is not a party to the transfer and has not entered into any agreements. 

Earlier this month, in its first disclosure of investments, Sanabil Investments revealed its ties to more than 50 venture capital and private equity firms including Blackstone, KKR & Co., Andreessen Horowitz, General Atlantic, Hellman & Friedman and Platinum Equity.

It also divulged its direct investment portfolio, which included the machine learning-based discovery engine Atomwise, customer experience software company ActionIQ and cybersecurity platform Vectra, to name a few.

Sanabil Investments has pledged to commit $2 billion annually in earlier stages of the business lifecycle, particularly in venture capital, growth and small buyouts, according to its website. 

Earlier in January, data released by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute suggested that the PIF has maintained the sixth spot in the list of top sovereign wealth funds worldwide, with assets worth $607.42 billion.  

Currently, the sovereign fund owns 71 companies in 10 different sectors, creating more than 500,000 direct and indirect jobs.  

In November 2022, PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan said that PIF is committed to creating more job opportunities in the future. 

“We want to create 1.8 million jobs, and these are quality jobs. So, it is not only the figures we are looking at, but the quality of these figures, the quality of these jobs,” said Al-Rumayyan.

 

