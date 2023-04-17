You are here

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim adds two new aircraft

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim adds two new aircraft
Holger Ostheimer, managing director of DC Aviation Al-Futtaim
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim adds two new aircraft

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim adds two new aircraft
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim, a business aviation services provider, has expanded its fleet under management with the addition of two aircraft — a Bombardier Global 6000 and Global 5000. DCAF will operate the new aircraft on behalf of the private owners.

The addition of these aircraft brings DCAF’s total number of managed aircraft to 11, further reinforcing its position as one of the fastest-growing private and business jet operators in the Middle East.

The management contracts will see DCAF provide full flight operational aircraft management services, continuous airworthiness management organization, hangar parking and FBO handling at its facility at Al-Maktoum International Airport, in addition to providing maintenance services for the two aircraft.

Holger Ostheimer, managing director of DCAF, said: “We have had a very strong start to the year with the addition of the Global 6000 and Global 5000 aircraft. The addition of these two exceptional business jets in addition to the Global 7500 earlier this year, in our 10th year of operation, reinforces our position as one of the leading operators in the Middle East.”

Ramadan buffet: voco offers a flavorful feast for the senses

Ramadan buffet: voco offers a flavorful feast for the senses
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News

Ramadan buffet: voco offers a flavorful feast for the senses

Ramadan buffet: voco offers a flavorful feast for the senses
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News

voco is inviting guests to celebrate the blessed month of Ramadan with family and friends at its hotels in Riyadh and Alkhobar, in a warm and relaxing atmosphere while savoring the most authentic flavors in iftar and sahoor.

The Naya Lebanese Restaurant, located by the pool, at voco Riyadh, offers an international and Middle Eastern iftar buffet, served in a venue beautifully done up with Ramadan-themed decorations. Guests can experience the art of culinary craftsmanship as the hotel’s skilled chefs showcase their talents live at cooking stations, creating a visual and flavorful feast that is sure to impress even the most discerning diners. Those wishing to keep it private can dine indoors and even in their rooms.

The iconic Ramadan tent “Layali Al-Qamar” is back at voco Riyadh. Located in the Riyadh Hall, guests can expect to be treated to a wide-ranging buffet, serving international and local delicacies, including Saudi, Middle Eastern, Asian, Indian, Italian, and other global cuisines.

voco Alkhobar, meanwhile, offers an outdoor seating area featuring live cooking stations. The hotel has three of the finest international restaurants serving innovative cuisines with a modern twist, along with a range of Middle Eastern and international dishes, high in nutrition as well as taste.

Meanwhile, Horizon serves an open iftar buffet featuring international cuisines and traditional Ramadan drinks, as well as sahoor meals. voco Alkhobar’s Naya Lebanese Restaurant offers a variety of oriental Lebanese dishes, including delicious meat and rice dishes, hot and cold mezze, and desserts.

The Anardana restaurant at voco Alkhobar serves soulful flavors from the subcontinent. Popular Indian dishes, served with a modern twist and made using the freshest spices, are the USP of this restaurant. A selection of delicious cocktails, fresh juices, and hot beverages is also on offer. M. Allaf, regional general manager of IHG and general manager of voco Riyadh, said a wide variety of Eastern and Western cuisines of exceptional quality and taste is making Ramadan nights even more special for guests to enjoy with their family and friends.

“The hotel has onboarded the best international chefs with extensive experience in culinary arts to maintain the high standards of food quality and taste that voco hotels are renowned for, providing guests and visitors with a journey of fun, art, and sophistication in every meal,” said Allaf.

He said he has received encouraging feedback and positive food reviews for their Ramadan offerings, from guests on social media. This, he said, further enhances the reputation of the voco brand.

Raffi Torikian, general manager, voco Alkhobar, said: “We are delighted to receive guests during Ramadan to enjoy the specially curated iftar and sahoor meals with a wide choice of restaurants of international repute offered by voco Alkhobar.”

Torikian promises a never-before dining experience for guests during the holy month, surrounded by traditional Ramadan decorations creating a festive atmosphere, and promoting positive vibes and spirituality.

Almajdouie Hyundai renews food drive in Eastern Province

Almajdouie Hyundai renews food drive in Eastern Province
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News

Almajdouie Hyundai renews food drive in Eastern Province

Almajdouie Hyundai renews food drive in Eastern Province
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News

Almajdouie Motors Co., the dealer of Hyundai in the eastern and northern regions of Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with Hyundai Motor Company Africa and Middle East, has announced its participation once again in the “Mobility for Food Bank” initiative, in coordination with the Saudi Food Bank (Eta’am).

The initiative officially started from Almajdouie Hyundai showroom in Alkhobar, with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Eta’am and Hyundai, providing a framework of cooperation to execute the Hyundai 2023 CSV campaign “Hyundai Continue.”

This year, Almajdouie Hyundai launched a design competition for volunteering students to design donation food boxes, with the inclusion of a message for the “Hyundai Continue” campaign concept. Students from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals prepared 650 boxes of food packages that were distributed in the neighborhoods of Dammam.

Almajdouie Hyundai provided Hyundai vehicles including the Staria and HD65 truck to reach rural areas and isolated beneficiaries in the region.

Sherif El-Gohary, managing director of Almajdouie Motors Co. Hyundai, thanked Eta’am, as well as the students of KFUPM, who participated for the first time in packaging and preparing the meals for those in need.

Dean of Student Affairs at KFUPM Dr. Wael bin Sulaiman Fallatah expressed his happiness with the participation of university students in this community volunteer program. He said the university is keen to have its students participate in such campaigns, in order to enhance the culture of volunteer work, which is considered one of the elements of the university’s student system. “The university is proud of the excellence of its students in the field of volunteer work,” he added.

Faisal Al-Shushan, CEO of Etaam, said: “The contribution made by Almajdouie Hyundai in the field of food donation and the provision of developed logistical support confirm Hyundai’s keen efforts of social responsibility in association with Etaam.” He thanked Hyundai and its agents in the Kingdom, on behalf of Etaam’s board of directors.

The strategic partnership between Almajdouie Hyundai and diverse key change-makers is part of the “Hyundai Continue” charity campaign, which aims to contribute to solving social problems of local communities, by providing eco-friendly mobility solutions that will attain a future of sustainability for the upcoming generations.

SNC-Lavalin wins O&M contract for Riyadh bus network

SNC-Lavalin wins O&M contract for Riyadh bus network
Updated 16 April 2023
Arab News

SNC-Lavalin wins O&M contract for Riyadh bus network

SNC-Lavalin wins O&M contract for Riyadh bus network
Updated 16 April 2023
Arab News

SNC-Lavalin, a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been awarded a project management services contract by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City for the operations and maintenance of its bus network as part of the King Abdulaziz Public Transport Project. The project is dedicated to building, operating, and developing a world-class rapid transport network for Riyadh, providing comfortable, affordable and time-saving mobility options for all people living in the city.

The King Abdulaziz Project for Riyadh Public Transport will offer metro services and a comprehensive bus network. Combined, the project will have a capacity of 1.7 million passengers daily in the initial operation phase. The Riyadh Metro Project, including six lines and 86 metro stations, is the backbone of the public transport network in Riyadh. The Riyadh Bus Project, including 80 routes and 2,860 bus stations served by 842 buses, is fully integrated with the metro network, connecting the districts of Riyadh with the business and commercial centers. With the capacity to transport more than 500,000 passengers, the bus network will serve as a primary means of transportation within residential districts. The King Abdulaziz Public Transport Project began its first phase of operation in March this year.

As part of the contract, which is a joint venture with Dorsch Holding GmbH, SNC-Lavalin will provide project management and site supervision services for the O and M of the Riyadh bus network, including managing all assets related to the automatic vehicle management and automatic fare collection systems, and intelligent infrastructure through a computerized maintenance management system. By using its digital solutions to analyze the data from the bus tracking system, the company aims to increase the accuracy of the forecast demand to optimize the bus service delivery for the population of Riyadh. In addition, a passenger guidance and information system will be used to increase the efficiency of the network operation, providing passengers with real time updates about their trip and bus schedules. For the past four years, SNC-Lavalin has successfully delivered program management and supervision services for the O and M of Riyadh Metro, which is the largest public transport network project in the world. 

“The King Abdulaziz Public Transport Project is one of the most ambitious plans set by RCRC to provide integrated transport solutions, reduce carbon footprint, and enhance the quality of life for the people of Riyadh,” said Mohamed Youssef, senior vice president, projects and O and M, engineering services, Middle East and Africa, SNC-Lavalin. “This contract win underpins our continuous commitment to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 and our stellar reputation as the trusted partner of choice for world-class O and M services across the region. By working closely with RCRC and our JV partner, we’ll ensure the project is delivered to the highest environmental, quality and safety standards by providing our engineering excellence, digital services and net-zero solutions.”

Oliva by El Greco announces smashing Eid-Al-Fitr brunch

Oliva by El Greco announces smashing Eid-Al-Fitr brunch
Updated 16 April 2023
Arab News

Oliva by El Greco announces smashing Eid-Al-Fitr brunch

Oliva by El Greco announces smashing Eid-Al-Fitr brunch
Updated 16 April 2023
Arab News

Oliva by El Greco Restaurant, a chic, contemporary, multi-cuisine venue at Courtyard by Marriott, has announced its exclusive Eid Al-Fitr brunch spread, available for three consecutive days of Eid. Promising to raise the bar higher on Eid festivities, the tantalizing spread will offer top favorites from Arab, continental and Indian cuisines.

Available throughout the three days of Eid for 179 dirhams ($49) for two, guests can indulge in a range of delectable options from 1 to 4 p.m. daily. The menu boasts an impressive selection of dishes, starting with the soup course, featuring lentil soup and chicken tom yum. The salad bar will entice patrons with a variety of fresh and healthy options, including fattoush, mixed green salad and hummus, along with a fruit platter, Greek salad and lacha onion. 

For those who love hot starters, the spread will include Oliva by El Greco’s succulent lamb seekh kebab, doughy spinach fatayer, mouthwatering chicken lahsooni tikka, and crunchy and delish vegetable spring rolls. The live counter will be serving savory, aromatic, and hearty lamb ouzi that promises to leave guests wanting more.

Featuring an eclectic variety of crowd pleasers in the main course, mains will include lip-smacking prawn biryani, hearty fish machboos, piquant and moist slow-roasted chicken with mushroom sauce, creamy beef stroganoff, savory chicken nasi goreng, mixed vegetable diwani handi, aromatic Kashmiri pulao, and spinach mushroom lasagna for those with a special place in their hearts for lasagnas. 

The bakery station will offer a wide range of bread including Arabic white and brown bread, bread rolls, paratha, French loaf, and olive focaccia, with jeera rice and anna potato as sides. Guests are welcome to finish off their meals with a sweet treat from the dessert section, featuring Indian sweets, Arabic desserts, Umm Ali, cakes and pastries. Special Eid drinks, a range of juices, teas, and coffees will be on hand as thirst quenchers. 

“Guests are in for an unforgettable experience as they taste the incredible flavors of Oliva by El Greco Restaurant at Courtyard by Marriott this Eid Al-Fitr where every bite will leave them wanting more,” a press release said.

Mastercard to help create 1 million jobs for Arab women

Mastercard to help create 1 million jobs for Arab women
Updated 16 April 2023
Arab News

Mastercard to help create 1 million jobs for Arab women

Mastercard to help create 1 million jobs for Arab women
Updated 16 April 2023
Arab News

Mastercard and Women Choice, an international organization dedicated to advancing women’s personal and professional development, have partnered to launch a program, “Social Innovation Incubator for Women’s Employment,” which will help create 1 million jobs for women across the Middle East and North Africa, supporting economic growth and development in the region.

The announcement was made live from Capital Club in Dubai International Financial Centre, a key business hub and leading place of innovative initiatives.

SII was established by Women Choice to provide comprehensive support for women entrepreneurs and create employment opportunities in their chosen field over the next five years. SII will also provide mentorship and training on topics such as business planning, capacity building, human resources and recruitment expertise.

“We are excited to launch this program and to have the support of a global organization like Mastercard, which is genuinely committed to bringing change and improving the situation of women in the workplace. The success of ‘SII For Women’s Employment’ will be also linked to a series of strong partnerships with practical plans in place,” said Nezha Alaoui, founder and CEO of Women Choice.

Mastercard has been at the forefront of providing women with access to digital tools and training to help them start and grow their businesses, creating mentorship and networking opportunities for women entrepreneurs, and working with employers to create more job opportunities for women. The collaboration with Women Choice is aligned with Mastercard’s inclusive growth agenda.

“At Mastercard, we are committed to creating a more inclusive and equitable world, where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. Our partnership with Women Choice will not only have a significant impact on women across the region, but also provide them with the skills, resources and tools they need to succeed and drive economic growth in the region,” said Amnah Ajmal, executive vice president, market development, EEMEA for Mastercard.

As part of its inclusivity efforts, Mastercard recently unveiled a coffee-table book, “Lasting Legacy — Honoring 25 Visionaries to Celebrate 25 Years of Priceless” during Women’s Month, in which Alaoui was featured alongside 24 other inspirational women leaders.

Additionally, Mastercard recently announced the second edition of its Women SME Leaders Awards to recognize and celebrate the achievements of women-owned and led businesses across Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa. Alaoui will be part of the jury to review and select the winners who will be announced on May 2.

Through its collaboration with Mastercard, the Women Choice initiative will not only provide 1 million employment opportunities for women but also empower female social entrepreneurs across the Arab world with the proper training and resources to place at least 1,000 women in their respective enterprises. 

The first chapters are being launched in the UAE and Morocco with the entire MENA region to follow as the goal is to empower women to take initiatives and grow social businesses both at a local and regional level. 

The partnership is aligned with Mastercard’s global commitment to connect 25 million women entrepreneurs to the digital economy by 2025, as part of its goal to build a more sustainable and inclusive world.

