Almajdouie Hyundai renews food drive in Eastern Province

Almajdouie Motors Co., the dealer of Hyundai in the eastern and northern regions of Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with Hyundai Motor Company Africa and Middle East, has announced its participation once again in the “Mobility for Food Bank” initiative, in coordination with the Saudi Food Bank (Eta’am).

The initiative officially started from Almajdouie Hyundai showroom in Alkhobar, with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Eta’am and Hyundai, providing a framework of cooperation to execute the Hyundai 2023 CSV campaign “Hyundai Continue.”

This year, Almajdouie Hyundai launched a design competition for volunteering students to design donation food boxes, with the inclusion of a message for the “Hyundai Continue” campaign concept. Students from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals prepared 650 boxes of food packages that were distributed in the neighborhoods of Dammam.

Almajdouie Hyundai provided Hyundai vehicles including the Staria and HD65 truck to reach rural areas and isolated beneficiaries in the region.

Sherif El-Gohary, managing director of Almajdouie Motors Co. Hyundai, thanked Eta’am, as well as the students of KFUPM, who participated for the first time in packaging and preparing the meals for those in need.

Dean of Student Affairs at KFUPM Dr. Wael bin Sulaiman Fallatah expressed his happiness with the participation of university students in this community volunteer program. He said the university is keen to have its students participate in such campaigns, in order to enhance the culture of volunteer work, which is considered one of the elements of the university’s student system. “The university is proud of the excellence of its students in the field of volunteer work,” he added.

Faisal Al-Shushan, CEO of Etaam, said: “The contribution made by Almajdouie Hyundai in the field of food donation and the provision of developed logistical support confirm Hyundai’s keen efforts of social responsibility in association with Etaam.” He thanked Hyundai and its agents in the Kingdom, on behalf of Etaam’s board of directors.

The strategic partnership between Almajdouie Hyundai and diverse key change-makers is part of the “Hyundai Continue” charity campaign, which aims to contribute to solving social problems of local communities, by providing eco-friendly mobility solutions that will attain a future of sustainability for the upcoming generations.