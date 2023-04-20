You are here

  • Home
  • Russia releases first feature film shot in space

Russia releases first feature film shot in space

Russia releases first feature film shot in space
A woman walks next to the Russian Soyuz MS-18 space capsule which brought back to the Earth on October 17, 2021 Russian actress Yulia Peresild, in Moscow on April 18, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jagrg

Updated 39 sec ago
AFP

Russia releases first feature film shot in space

Russia releases first feature film shot in space
  • "The Challenge" is about a surgeon dispatched to the International Space Station (ISS) to save an injured cosmonaut
  • Russia sent an actress and a film director for a 12-day stint on the ISS in October 2021 to film scenes aboard the orbiting laboratory
Updated 39 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: The first feature film shot in space premiered in Russian cinemas on Thursday, as Moscow delighted in beating a rival Hollywood project amid a confrontation with the West over Ukraine.
“The Challenge” is about a surgeon dispatched to the International Space Station (ISS) to save an injured cosmonaut.
Russia sent an actress and a film director for a 12-day stint on the ISS in October 2021 to film scenes aboard the orbiting laboratory.
The Russian crew beat a Hollywood project announced in 2020 by “Mission Impossible” star Tom Cruise together with NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
At a Kremlin gala this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded the film.
“We are the first to have shot a feature film in orbit, aboard a spacecraft. Once again the first,” he said.
The Soviet Union pioneered space travel — sending the first dog, man and woman into orbit — and the film crew’s mission added to a long list of firsts for Russia’s space industry after several setbacks, including botched launches.
In “The Challenge” a surgeon played by 38-year-old Yulia Peresild — one of Russia’s most glamorous actresses — is sent to the ISS to save a cosmonaut injured during a spacewalk.
Director Klim Shipenko, 39, who was in charge of camera, lighting and sound, brought back 30 hours of footage, 50 minutes of which were used in the final cut.
Peresild and Shipenko underwent training for four months before going to space on a Soyuz spacecraft accompanied by a cosmonaut.
The sequences were shot in the Russian module of the ISS and featured cameo appearances by three Russian cosmonauts stationed there at the time.
The camera followed Peresild moving through the cramped space, her blonde hair floating in zero gravity.
Ahead of the film’s release, the Soyuz MS-18 capsule, which brought Peresild and Shipenko back to Earth, was put on display in central Moscow.
Tatyana Kulikova, who works at a factory in the city of Ufa, said she looked forward to watching the movie.
“We are Russia, and Russia is always ahead,” the 45-year-old told AFP.
Polina Andreyeva, a 24-year-old marketing specialist from Moscow, said she was proud of the actors who were not afraid of venturing into space. “That is so scary,” she said.
The film was a joint project of space agency Roscosmos and top Russian TV network Channel One, whose boss Konstantin Ernst did not hide his joy in beating Hollywood.
“We are all fans of ‘Gravity’,” Ernst told reporters this week, referring to the Hollywood blockbuster starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney.
“But our ‘Challenge’ shot in actual weightlessness shows that was just CGI” in Hollywood films, he said, referring to computer-generated imagery.
According to Ernst, the film cost less than a billion rubles ($12 million), although the price tag of the entire project has not been revealed.
Space exploration has been one of the few areas where cooperation between Russia and the United States and its allies had not been wrecked by tensions over Moscow’s assault on Ukraine.
Many experts say Roscosmos is a shadow of its former self and stress that space science cannot flourish in a heavily sanctioned country.

Topics: Russia feature film International Space Station (ISS)

Related

Russian crew return to Earth after filming first movie in space video
Offbeat
Russian crew return to Earth after filming first movie in space
European spacecraft rockets toward Jupiter and its icy moons
World
European spacecraft rockets toward Jupiter and its icy moons

Lebanese-American goes from cycling indoors to riding to ‘the end of the world’

Lebanese-American goes from cycling indoors to riding to ‘the end of the world’
Updated 19 April 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Lebanese-American goes from cycling indoors to riding to ‘the end of the world’

Lebanese-American goes from cycling indoors to riding to ‘the end of the world’
  • A Lebanese-American’s 25,000 km journey from Boston to the southernmost tip of South America
Updated 19 April 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: In April 2023, Samer Abouhamad made it to Ushuaia, a small town in Argentina, nicknamed “the end of the world” because of its position on the southernmost tip of South America.

His journey started in the US a year earlier … on a bike.

Abouhamad’s spiritual path, of sorts, however, started three years ago. He was working remotely in the US, and when COVID-19 hit, moved to his homeland, Lebanon, to be with family.

His father, who likes cycling, motivated him “to get out of the house,” which was “awesome,” Abouhamad told Arab News from Buenos Aires, days after he completed his year-long trip.

After arriving back in Lebanon amid the pandemic, Abouhamad discovered his country by bike.

“I’ve always been Lebanese, but I never really got to discover the country on my own terms,” he said.

“That was an awesome experience — almost spiritual. And I was hooked.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samer A (@lion.samer)

The following year he took part in his first cycling trip: A 10-day tour of France with no professional training.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samer A (@lion.samer)

He built his physical strength and endurance while volunteering at a nonprofit in Beirut, where he spent four days a week doing manual construction labor and cycling during his free time.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samer A (@lion.samer)

Abouhamad pondered what to do next. He read a book by English author Alastair Humphreys, who chronicled his adventures cycling the world for more than four years.

“It just made me realize if someone could do this kind of trip back then (2011); it’s so much more accessible now with all the resources,” Abouhamad said.

He started working on getting the right equipment and returned his home in Boston in early 2022. In April last year, he cycled coast to coast to Los Angeles, then on to San Diego, and across the border to Mexico, covering a total of 14 countries and more than 25,000 kilometers in the next year.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samer A (@lion.samer)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samer A (@lion.samer)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samer A (@lion.samer)

Abouhamad had to decide which cities to cycle to every week and when to stop to refuel, but for the most part, he “just went with the flow.”

He said: “I think it’s hard to fully plan a trip like this too far in advance because things are just going to change along the way, and so the way I thought of it was I would just take it day by day.”

Online resources were a massive help for Abouhamad, for everything from route planning to finding places to sleep for the night.

“I don’t get how people did it 20-30 years ago. There are so many resources today, so I never had to worry really,” he added.

He would stop at restaurants to eat but would also buy food that could be cooked easily. He also carried snacks to get him through the day. Simple items like granola, oatmeal and even bread were a staple — because “when you’re cycling, everything tastes good,” he said with a laugh.

Abouhamad traveled solo for most of his trip, but along the way met fellow cyclists with whom he would spend a few days.

Although he likes traveling with others, he said that there are pros and cons to both solo and group travel. “It’s nice to share moments together (with others) but there’s a certain freedom to traveling solo, which is pretty liberating.”

That freedom also comes with many highs and lows. A trip like Abouhamad’s requires not only physical strength, but also mental strength and resilience.

“Even each day, the highs are so high and the lows so low,” he said.

There were times when he would lack the energy to cycle the next day, but daily moments reminded him of how much he loved what he was doing.

Abouhamad has led a relatively easy life, free of any major adversity or struggle, he said. And so, cycling became his own personal struggle in some way. Going to bed every night — whether it was in a tent or a bed and breakfast — exhausted from the struggle of the day, brought him a certain kind of happiness.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samer A (@lion.samer)

“You put your head down and you just sleep right away,” he said. It is the kind of tired that comes from “using your body instead of being tired from looking at your screen or Excel.”

Moreover, he said, “bikepacking” is only half about biking; the other half is about adapting to problems you face on the road. Although his life was never at risk, he faced all kinds of challenges, from bad weather to broken gear.

In Peru, for example, there were nationwide protests taking place as Abouhamad passed through the country.

Especially from the city of Cusco to the Bolivian border, there were checkpoints every 10 to 15 kilometers and cars were forbidden from passing. However, cyclists would have to stop and explain themselves to authorities. Sometimes, they were even asked to lead a chant before they could pass through.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samer A (@lion.samer)

“It was tiring in the moment, but it’s a good memory,” he said.

As he reflects on this last year, it is hard for Abouhamad to crystallize the best parts of his trip, but if he had to, he would pick the mountains in Peru for their beauty; Mexico for its food; and Argentina and Colombia for its people.

For the past year, Abouhamad’s identity has been his bike. “I got so used to the freedom of just waking up every day and hopping on my bike and being outside,” he said. But now, while he is excited to get back and see his friends and family, he is also questioning his identity.

One thing he knows for sure is that this is not the end. “The hardest part of my trip was starting it,” he said. “Telling people, quitting your job, and then actually doing it … that’s the hardest part.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samer A (@lion.samer)

Abouhamad is already planning his next cycling trip. In August, he will travel to South Africa and ride to Lebanon. From there, he will either ride to Norway or to some part of Asia.

His idea of biking from South Africa to Norway — or “cape to cape” as he calls it — sounds poetic, if a little daunting. In reality, it is only 18,000 kilometers compared to the 25,000 kilometers he rode during his American trip, so “in theory, I could do it in a year,” he said.

In the short term, Abouhamad is trying to find ways to share more about his trip. “I’d love to find a way to inspire other people to go out there and go on a trip like this, too,” he said.

Topics: cycling US Lebanon

Related

Aziz ul Hassan reached the Kingdom on Jan. 26. (Supplied)
World
Pakistani adventurer paints bike with truck art to project country’s soft image in Middle East
Beat the traffic: While Beirut politicians cling to motorcades, a European diplomat opts for a bike
Offbeat
Beat the traffic: While Beirut politicians cling to motorcades, a European diplomat opts for a bike

Wreckage of submarine found by divers in Long Island Sound

Wreckage of submarine found by divers in Long Island Sound
Updated 19 April 2023
AP

Wreckage of submarine found by divers in Long Island Sound

Wreckage of submarine found by divers in Long Island Sound
  • The Defender, a 92-foot-long (28-meter-long) boat, was found Sunday by a team led by Richard Simon, a commercial diver from Coventry, Connecticut
  • Poor tidal conditions forced them to abandon an attempt last Friday
Updated 19 April 2023
AP

HARTFORD, United States: Connecticut divers have discovered the wreckage of an experimental submarine that was built in 1907 and later scuttled in Long Island Sound.
The Defender, a 92-foot-long (28-meter-long) boat, was found Sunday by a team led by Richard Simon, a commercial diver from Coventry, Connecticut.
Simon said he had been interested in the story of the Defender for years. He spent months going over known sonar and underwater mapping surveys of the bottom of the sound, as well as government documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, to identify any anomaly that fit the size of the sub.
“A submarine has a very distinct shape,” he said. “It needs to be 100 feet long and 13 feet in diameter. So I made a list of everything that was that long and there was one target on that list.”
Simon then assembled a group of top wreck divers to determine if the Defender was in the location he had identified.
Poor tidal conditions forced them to abandon an attempt last Friday. They returned on Sunday and discovered the Defender lying on the bottom, more than 150 feet (45 meters) beneath the water’s surface, off the coast of Old Saybrook.
“It was legitimately hiding in plain sight,” he said. “It’s on the charts. It’s known about in Long Island Sound, just no one knew what it was.”
Simon described the agony of waiting on the deck of his research vessel, staring at a dive buoy in the fog and waiting for his two divers to surface. Once they did and confirmed they had found a sub, the team erupted in “pure joy,” he said.
Simon said he didn’t want to give the exact depth, because he said that could give away the sub’s location.
The submarine, originally named the Lake, was built by millionaire Simon Lake and his Bridgeport-based Lake Torpedo Boat Company in hopes of winning a competition for a US Navy contract, according to NavSource Online, a website dedicated to preserving naval history.
It was experimental vessel, with wheels to move along the sea bottom and a door that allowed divers to be released underwater, Simon said.
The company lost that competition and Lake then tried refitting the boat for minesweeping, salvage and rescue work, renaming it the Defender. But he never found a buyer. It was a well-known sub and was even visited by aviator Amelia Earhart in 1929, Simon said.
But the submarine spent many years unused, docked in New London before eventually being abandoned on a mud flat near Old Saybrook. It was scuttled by the US Army Corps of Engineers in 1946, but the corps never disclosed where, Simon said.
Simon said it was clear when his team found the wreckage that it was indeed the Defender. The length, the size and shape of protrusions on the submarine’s distinct keel, and the shape and location of diving planes characteristic of Lake-built vessels, all helped identify it, he said.
Simon and his team plan to spend the summer diving on the sub, filming it and taking photographs. He said he and the company he and his wife own, Shoreline Diving, put up the money for the search. He said he hasn’t figured out how to monetize the find, but said that wasn’t the goal in looking for it.
He has already contacted the Navy to see if it would be interested in helping preserve the wreckage.
The ship has some protections under what is known as the Abandoned Shipwreck Act, a 1988 law that would allow it to be treated as an archaeological or historical site instead of a commercial property to be salvaged, he said..
“So, as a wreck diver, I can go visit history; I can touch it; I can experience it,” he said. “It’s just a different connection to history, to the past that we don’t have in any other activity.”

Topics: Connecticut divers submarine Long Island Sound

Related

US Navy sends guided-missile submarine to Middle East
Middle-East
US Navy sends guided-missile submarine to Middle East
South Korea, US, Japan hold anti-North Korea submarine drill
World
South Korea, US, Japan hold anti-North Korea submarine drill

Photographer rejects international award, reveals his work was AI-generated

Photographer rejects international award, reveals his work was AI-generated
Updated 19 April 2023
Arab News

Photographer rejects international award, reveals his work was AI-generated

Photographer rejects international award, reveals his work was AI-generated
  • Organizers said they were ‘deliberately misled,’ did not know the extent to which AI was involved
  • ‘Pseudomnesia: The Electrician’ won creative open category at the Sony World Photography Award
Updated 19 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A Berlin-based artist refused last week an international photography award, revealing he had submitted a photo generated by artificial intelligence.

Boris Eldagsen’s submission, “Pseudomnesia: The Electrician,” won the creative open category at this year’s Sony World Photography Award, CNN Style reported.

The black and white photo shows two women, the older crouching behind the younger, and another person’s hands touching the latter’s shoulder and breast.

The contest organizers said they were made aware of some AI involvement but did not know to what extent it had been used in the creation of the image.

Eldagsen said he hoped for the introduction of “separate competitions for AI-generated images.”

In a statement on April 13, the German artist said: “AI images and photography should not compete with each other in an award like this. They are different entities. AI is not photography.

“Therefore, I will not accept the award.”

Eldagsen requested that his prize money be donated to a photography festival in Odesa, Ukraine, instead.

The artist created his entry by submitting commands to an AI generator several times, altering and refining it using the techniques of inpainting, outpainting, and prompt whispering, according to Art News website.

World Photography Organization, the contest’s organizers, said in a statement: “As he has now decided to decline his award, we have suspended our activities with him and in keeping with his wishes have removed him from the competition.

“Given his actions and subsequent statement noting his deliberate attempts at misleading us, and therefore invalidating the warranties he provided, we no longer feel we are able to engage in a meaningful and constructive dialogue with him.”

The organizers added that they recognized “the importance of this subject and its impact on image-making today,” but these awards “always have been and will continue to be a platform for championing the excellence and skill of photographers and artists working in the medium.”

Last year, an AI-generated painting by Jason M. Allen, titled “Théâtre d’Opéra Spatial,” won the Colorado State Fair’s annual art competition.

“Pseudomnesia | The Electrician” by Boris Eldagsen (Sourced)

 

Topics: AI photography art

Related

Snapchat’s virtual Ramadan Mall returns for second year
Media
Snapchat’s virtual Ramadan Mall returns for second year
Kuwait News’ first virtual presenter makes bad headlines among Arab social media users
Media
Kuwait News’ first virtual presenter makes bad headlines among Arab social media users

Skyrocketing dessert prices deprive Lebanese children of a sweet Eid

Skyrocketing dessert prices deprive Lebanese children of a sweet Eid
Updated 18 April 2023
Bassam Zaazaa

Skyrocketing dessert prices deprive Lebanese children of a sweet Eid

Skyrocketing dessert prices deprive Lebanese children of a sweet Eid
  • Parents tell Arab News they are forced to make their children share individual portions
  • Some households buy them once a week, while others avoid passing by sweetshops so as not to upset their children
Updated 18 April 2023
Bassam Zaazaa

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s cash-strapped economy and financial meltdown has pushed many parents to compromise on buying Ramadan sweets, while some households have been utterly deprived of traditional delicacies.
With Eid Al-Fitr just around the corner, skyrocketing prices of Ramadan sweets have made many types of special sweets like kallaj, baklava, znoud el-sit, shoaibeyyat and others unaffordable for those wishing to enjoy a sugary taste after a long fast.
“My salary permits me to purchase only two sweets, daily … my two kids share one piece and my parents share one. I haven’t tasted sweets for over two weeks,” Rania Mustafa, a single mother, told Arab News on Tuesday.
Mustafa was standing at a street corner outside Makari and Cherkawi, a familiar sweetshop in Beirut’s busy Mar Elias Street, checking what her budget would allow.
“I’ve been wanting to save 500,000 Lebanese pounds ($5) to buy some sweets for Eid. I couldn’t. Now it’s either sweets for today’s iftar or for Eid,” said Mustafa.
Standing inside the shop, a customer, who requested anonymity, said sweets are “unaffordable” this Ramadan.
“I just bought sweets because we are invited to my son-in-law’s house … it’s shameful to go empty handed. My husband, daughter and I haven’t had sweets this Ramadan,” she said.
Serving sweets when family and friends are invited is a social tradition in Lebanon.
Mohamed Al-Cherkawi, co-partner of the shop, told Arab News: “This year has been so bad, and the market has been so slow. The clients’ purchase power decreased by over 50 percent because of the ailing economy and inflation.”
He said in ordinary days during Ramadan, people used to come at 3 p.m. to buy sweets by the dozen, but not anymore.
“We had 700 clients a day during Ramadan, but since the economic crisis, the average dropped to 150 clients a day,” said Al-Cherkawi.
Despite having reduced the prices, baklava sales went down over 80 percent, he said, due to the lack of customers.
Having just stepped out of neighboring sweetshop Al-Chami, in Karakon Al-Drouz area, Rana Ismail, a mother of three children, exclaimed: “Sweets! What sweets? My husband’s salary allows us to buy Ramadan sweets once a week.”
When asked about the bag of sweets she was carrying, she drew a bitter smile on her face replying: “I lied to my kids and told them their dad had a raise, and we will have extra types of delicacies for Eid. But the truth is I borrowed money from my neighbor to do so.”
Raed Abdul Salam, a banker and father of four children, said: “I haven’t entered a sweetshop throughout Ramadan! Prices are unreasonably high … the only time we had Ramadan delicacies was over an invite.”
He noted that he avoids passing by sweetshops when his kids are with him to spare them from their cravings.
Wissam Al-Hariri, manager of Fakhani Sweets, said there has been a loss of over 50 percent in purchasing power among customers.
“Kallaj is our highest seller … previously we used to sell them per dozen! Since Ramadan last year we have been selling them per piece because clients cannot afford (them). Many of our clients have stopped coming.”
Sharing his first name only, Ahmad walked out of the famous Al-Rachidi Sweets in Dar El-Fatwa area with just three sweets.
“I purchased two pieces of usmalleyye and one ward el-cham for 235,000 pounds. Two pieces for my four kids, and I’ll share one with my wife.”
The shop’s owner, Hussam Al-Rachidi, told Arab News that over 50 percent of his ordinary clients have disappeared.”
“Many clients who used to purchase sweets in kilograms, are now buying per piece,” added Al-Rachidi, who stressed that those who have access to dollars could still afford to buy sweets in decent quantities.
 

Topics: #Lebanon sweets

Related

Boycott threat to Lebanon parliamentary session in row over municipal elections
Middle-East
Boycott threat to Lebanon parliamentary session in row over municipal elections
Lebanon municipal services face paralysis amid election doubts
Middle-East
Lebanon municipal services face paralysis amid election doubts

Egyptian female Islamic chanters break into male-dominated field

Egyptian female Islamic chanters break into male-dominated field
Updated 18 April 2023
Reuters

Egyptian female Islamic chanters break into male-dominated field

Egyptian female Islamic chanters break into male-dominated field
  • "I felt women were underrepresented in this field and I wanted us to take part in developing the art form of chanting," said Neaema Fathy
  • Now 27, she is the founder of "Al Hoor" - an all female Islamic chanting troupe in Egypt
Updated 18 April 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: Neaema Fathy became fascinated by a form of Islamic chanting known as “Inshad” after first hearing it at the religious festivals she attended as a child with her family in Egypt.
Then at the age of 17, her mother encouraged her to learn “Maqamat” — the art of singing Arabic music melodies which would prepare her for Inshad chanting. She sought help from singers from the Cairo Opera House.
Now 27, she is the founder of “Al Hoor” — an all female Islamic chanting troupe in Egypt.
“I felt women were underrepresented in this field and I wanted us to take part in developing the art form of chanting,” she said. Inshad chants are songs that praise God or the Prophet and his family.
The troupe was initially met with skepticism as Egyptian society was accustomed to chanting by the male voice, Fathy said. “Some people were waiting to see if these girls will deserve to be celebrated or will they disappoint,” added Fathy.
Shaimaa El Nouby, another Egyptian female chanter, said she faced similar challenges. “I was told that the female voice is forbidden and that I’m only looking for attention.”
A professional chanter with over 12 years of experience, El Nouby has expanded her career by creating the Artistic Heritage Collection Association, which aims to protect Egypt’s artistic heritage.
“I want to develop chanting as an art form while protecting the old schools of Inshad,” she said.

Topics: Egypt Inshad Islamic religious songs

Related

Embrace the spirit of Eid through the eyes of Four Seasons Egypt
Corporate News
Embrace the spirit of Eid through the eyes of Four Seasons Egypt
Egyptian filmmaker Haya Khairat to win cinematography award at Cannes Film Fest  
Lifestyle
Egyptian filmmaker Haya Khairat to win cinematography award at Cannes Film Fest  

Latest updates

Russia releases first feature film shot in space
Russia releases first feature film shot in space
Saudi cocoa imports set to exceed 2022 figure thanks to bumper first quarter
Saudi cocoa imports set to exceed 2022 figure thanks to bumper first quarter
Teargas fired as Macron faces more hostile crowds in rural France
Teargas fired as Macron faces more hostile crowds in rural France
UK Labour MP issues apology after ‘Mohammed’ TV gaffe
UK Labour MP issues apology after ‘Mohammed’ TV gaffe
In Pakistani capital, fasting by day and football by night
In Pakistani capital, fasting by day and football by night

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.