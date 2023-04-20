You are here

UNICEF: 12.7 million children in Africa missed vaccinations


A new report from UNICEF says nearly 13 million children missed one or more vaccinations in Africa between 2019 and 2021 because of the disruptive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, (AP/File)
Updated 20 April 2023
AP




  • The report, “The State of the World's Children 2023,” confirms previous indications
  • Half of the 20 countries in the world with the largest number of children without any vaccinations — referred to as “zero-dose” children — are in Africa, UNICEF said

AP

JOHANNESBURG: Nearly 13 million children missed one or more vaccinations in Africa between 2019 and 2021 because of the disruptive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving the continent vulnerable to even more outbreaks of disease and facing a “child survival crisis,” a new report from UNICEF said Thursday.
Amid a global “backslide” in childhood immunization over those three years, which the United Nations Children’s Fund said is the worst regression for childhood vaccinations in 30 years, Africa is the region with the highest number of unvaccinated and under-vaccinated children. UNICEF said that 12.7 million African children missed one or more vaccinations and 8.7 million didn’t receive a single dose of any vaccine from 2019-2021.
The report, “The State of the World’s Children 2023,” confirms previous indications and lays out more data showing that the pandemic “interrupted childhood vaccination almost everywhere,” UNICEF said.
Half of the 20 countries in the world with the largest number of children without any vaccinations — referred to as “zero-dose” children — are in Africa, UNICEF said. In Nigeria, 2.2 million children have never received a vaccination. In Ethiopia, 1.1 million are unvaccinated against diseases.
UNICEF’s report comes as Africa, but also other parts of the world, report disease outbreaks on a scale not seen in years. In the southern African nation of Malawi, more than 1,000 people died in a cholera outbreak at the start of the year, the worst there in 20 years. Nearly 700 children died in a measles outbreak in Zimbabwe last year. Most of the Zimbabwean children were unvaccinated against the disease, authorities said.
UNICEF said the “intense demands on health systems, the diversions of immunization resources to COVID-19 vaccination, health worker shortages and stay-at-home measures” all contributed to missed vaccinations across the world. So did conflicts, climate change and vaccine hesitancy.
But in Africa, the pandemic exposed and exacerbated the “lack of resilience and persistent weaknesses in health systems and primary health care,” UNICEF said.
Last year, 34 of the 54 countries in Africa experienced disease outbreaks such as measles, cholera and poliovirus, UNICEF said, adding there’s a “child survival crisis” on the continent.
The resurgence of those diseases should serve as a clear warning for Africa, said Mohamed M. Fall, UNICEF Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa.
“African leaders must act now and take strong political action to reduce the gap in vaccination and make sure that all children are immunized and protected,” he said.
UNICEF noted that children born just before or during the pandemic were now moving past the age when they would normally be vaccinated and stressed the need for health authorities to “catch up” with those missed vaccinations to prevent more deadly disease outbreaks.
Also Thursday, the World Health Organization released its assessment, saying Africa needs to vaccinate an estimated 33 million children by 2025 to get “back on track” and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic’s “disruptive wake.”



Millions of Indonesians travel home in annual Eid exodus



Sheany Yasuko Lai




  • Over 123 million people are expected to hit the road this year
  • Travelers are stuck for long hours in traffic jams on most popular highways

Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Public transportation hubs and thoroughfares across Indonesia were clogged with people traveling to their hometowns on Thursday, as almost half of the country’s population is expected to commute across the archipelago to spend Eid Al-Fitr with their families.
More than 123 million people in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation are taking part in the annual exodus locally known as “mudik” this year — nearly 40 million more than in 2022 — according to estimates by the transportation ministry.
With all COVID-19 restrictions lifted in December, travelers crowded airports, train stations, and bus terminals throughout the week, brimming with excitement as they left big cities to reach their hometowns to celebrate the religious holiday.
“I am so happy to be going back to my hometown, even though it was really tiring and I felt sore all over during the trip,” Imel, a 19-year-old student based in Jakarta, told Arab News, after spending 16 hours driving 260 km from Jakarta to Brebes in Central Java.
“I would sometimes go back to my hometown outside of the Eid holiday season, and it usually took me seven hours at most.”
But the trip was all worth it, she said, because she will be able to spend time with her relatives: “What makes me happy is getting to hang out with my extended family, going around our village to offer our wishes, and all the culinary delights.”
Aerial footage showed long lines of cars crawling on either side of toll booths on some of the main routes out of the Greater Jakarta area, from where some 18 million people are expected to leave.
Indonesia’s state-owned railway operator PT KAI said there were no more seats on trains departing from the two main stations in central Jakarta since Tuesday.
“In this time period, from April 18 to 21, the occupancy is at 100 percent. All seats in all the departing trains are filled with tickets purchased by the public,” KAI spokesperson Eva Chairunisa said.
Most Indonesians traveling this Eid season are using their private cars, according to a survey conducted by the Transportation Ministry, followed by motorcycles and buses.
This year’s exodus is expected to peak on Friday, when people will hit the road last minute to reach their hometowns for the first day of Eid.
 



UK's home secretary defends herself against allegations of being racist



Arab News




  • Suella Braverman came under fire after describing grooming gangs’ members as ‘groups of men, almost all British-Pakistani’
  • Minister had briefly considered posing as a caller to a radio station to deny the claims

Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s home secretary has defended herself against allegations of being racist after her recent comments on grooming gangs, saying she spoke the “plain truth.”
Following her newspaper column published earlier in April, Home Secretary Suella Braverman was criticized after describing grooming gangs’ members as “groups of men, almost all British-Pakistani,” reported The Independent.
Braverman was quoted as saying that “accusing me of racism for speaking plain truths distorts the meaning of the term and does a great disservice to all of us working to combat racism.”
She said it was not racist to speak “plain truths,” but added that most British-Pakistani men are not perpetrators of sexual abuse.
Braverman said that she had briefly considered posing as a caller to a radio station to deny the allegations and defend herself against claims of racism.
She wrote in The Spectator that she intended to quote Margaret Thatcher, and said: “Last week a radio show had a phone-in asking listeners to debate whether I’m a racist… I thought about calling in as Margaret from Fareham, to suggest the home secretary take courage from another Margaret’s words: ‘I always cheer up immensely if an attack is particularly wounding because I think, well, if they attack one personally, it means they have not a single political argument left.’”
The government published a review in 2020 that found members of child grooming gangs hailed from multiple backgrounds.
Commissioned by the Home Office, the review said most group child sex offenders were men under the age of 30, and the majority were white.
Braverman added in her column: “To say the overwhelming majority of perpetrators in towns such as Rotherham, Telford, and Rochdale were British-Pakistani and that their victims were white girls is not to say that most British-Pakistanis are perpetrators of sexual abuse.
“The former is a truth, one that made authorities reluctant to confront the issue. The latter is a lie, the speaking of which would be a disgraceful prejudice. I know that my motives will be questioned — such is a politician’s lot. But there are lines that we must not cross. If everything is racist, nothing is.”
Braverman also took aim at Labour for party leader Sir Keir Starmer’s attacks on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over law and order policy, and Starmer’s assertion that “99.9 percent of women” do not have male organs.



Russian foreign minister visits Cuba, condemns US sanctions



AP




  • During his visit to the island nation, which for decades was a staunch Moscow ally, Lavrov condemned the American economic sanctions on Cuba
  • Rodríguez rejected what he called the “expansionist aspirations” of NATO and the sanctions imposed on Russia

AP

HAVANA: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday condemned US sanctions against Cuba as he visited the island during the last leg of a Latin American tour that took him to Brazil, Nicaragua and Venezuela.
Lavrov met with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodríguez, kicking off the visit by taking part in a wreath-laying ceremony at a memorial in Havana for Cuban independence hero José Martí.
During his visit to the island nation, which for decades was a staunch Moscow ally, Lavrov condemned the American economic sanctions on Cuba, and blasted the US for seeking to impose “its will on the world,” according to a dispatch on the state media outlet Cubadebate.
Rodríguez, for his part, rejected what he called the “expansionist aspirations” of NATO and the sanctions imposed on Russia.
Lavrov was expected to meet later today with recently reelected President Miguel Díaz-Canel.
Cuba has had an extensive relationship with Moscow since the 1960s, when it joined the bloc of socialist countries led by the then Soviet Union, receiving many vital imports — fertilizers, industrial equipment, spare parts and, above all, oil — in exchange for sugar.
Russia, along with Venezuela, is one of Cuba’s few suppliers of oil, sending an undetermined amount to the island, which is undergoing a severe energy crisis.
Also, two weeks ago, Cuban banks started to accept payments with MIR cards, a payment system in Russia that allows Russian tourists to make cash withdrawals and convert rubles to Cuban pesos.
MIR cards are accepted in other partner countries of Russia, including Turkiye and Vietnam, and are operated by the state-owned Russian National Card Payment System.



EU lawmakers demand obligatory hosting of migrants under looming overhaul


Updated 20 April 2023
Reuters




  • The European Parliament adopted its position on the looming reform of the bloc's migration and asylum rules ahead of negotiating its final form with the 27 EU member states
  • Countries including Poland and Hungary refuse to host any of the new arrivals

Reuters

BRUSSELS: European Union lawmakers voted on Thursday to require member countries to host some of the refugees and migrants coming to the bloc at times of high arrivals, part of a fiercely contested reform due ahead of a 2024 pan-European election.
The European Parliament adopted its position on the looming reform of the bloc’s migration and asylum rules ahead of negotiating its final form with the 27 EU member states that have long been split over the so-called obligatory relocations.
Countries including Poland and Hungary refuse to host any of the new arrivals while others including Italy and France — where people from the Middle East and Africa arrive on smugglers’ boats across the Mediterranean Sea — say they cannot cope alone.
Warsaw, Budapest and their allies say they can help by providing money, staff or equipment instead of being legally obliged to take in people. The Mediterranean countries of arrival and the rich destination states like Germany say that falls short.
The bloc’s migration and asylum system collapsed in 2015 when more than one million people — mostly fleeing the war in Syria — reached Europe’s southern shores.
That caught the EU by surprise, stretching its reception and security capacities, and triggering a wave of anti-immigration sentiment across the bloc.
The EU has since tightened external borders and asylum laws to keep people away, and the sensitive issue of migration faded from the top of the bloc’s political agenda as the COVID-19 pandemic cut global mobility.
But Mediterranean arrivals rose last year, with the bloc’s border agency Frontex reporting some 330,000 unauthorized arrivals.
With irregular immigration on the rise, those including Italy’s far-right government are leading growing calls for the EU to do more to reduce sea arrivals.
Previously seen as hard-line, ideas to build border fences and assess people’s asylum claims outside of Europe — including in Rwanda, as proposed by Denmark — are back on the agenda and part of the EU’s political discussions on managing migration.
While the EU wants to overhaul its defunct system before a bloc-wide election in 2024, the issue of obligatory relocations seems as stuck as ever, according to diplomats.



UN paints Congo helicopters orange to protect against attacks


Updated 20 April 2023
Reuters




  • Humanitarian operations to help the thousands of civilians displaced by the fighting have been caught up in the fighting
  • Last year, the UN recorded 293 security incidents that affected relief missions to east Congo

Reuters

KINSHASA: The United Nations has painted bright orange its two white helicopters providing humanitarian relief in eastern Congo in an effort to protect them from militia attacks by distinguishing them from other aircraft.
Insecurity has worsened in east Congo since a rebel group known as the M23 - one of many armed militias active in the region - launched a fresh offensive last year.
Humanitarian operations to help the thousands of civilians displaced by the fighting have been caught up in the fighting.
Last year, the U.N. recorded 293 security incidents that affected relief missions to east Congo, resulting in the death of nine humanitarian workers. More than 20 were kidnapped last year.
The U.N. Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) unveiled the two repainted World Food Programme helicopters this week. Their colour is meant to avoid confusion with the white ones used by the U.N. peacekeeping mission MONUSCO, which have been attacked in the past.
But a civil society activist in the city of Goma was sceptical.
"This change of colour does not change the basic problem, which is insecurity," Stewart Muhindo told Reuters via telephone.
"The fact that the humanitarian community is trying to stand out is proof that the United Nations system has failed in its peacekeeping mission," he said, reflecting widespread frustrations against MONUSCO that frequently spurs protests.
Eight peacekeepers were killed when a MONUSCO helicopter on a reconnaissance mission crashed in the midst of rebel fighting in March last year. The government blamed the M23, which they denied.
In February, another peacekeeper was killed when a helicopter operated by the mission came under fire while in mid-air.



