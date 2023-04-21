Clogged toilets force Austrian Airlines flight return

You are here

An Austrian Airlines plane arrives at Vienna airport in this on August 4, 2021 photo. (AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

VIENNA: An Austrian Airlines plane had to return two hours into a flight from Vienna to New York — after five of eight toilets broke down.
Some 300 people were on board Monday’s Boeing 777 flight, which was to set to last eight hours.
The crew decided to turn around after finding the toilets could not be flushed properly due to a technical problem, a spokeswoman for the airline told AFP on Tuesday.
She said, to her knowledge, such a problem had not occurred on an Austrian Airlines flight before. The plane has already been fixed and is back in service, the spokeswoman added.
Affected passengers were rebooked on other flights.
 

WELLINGTON: A man was arrested at a New Zealand zoo on Wednesday after he broke into an enclosure and took a leisurely bath in a moat next to “startled” rhinos and antelopes.
Social media footage of the incident in Auckland Zoo showed the man floating on his back, before washing his face and rinsing his hair.
The enclosure is home to rhinos and nyalas, a breed of spiral-horned antelope.
The animals “were understandably startled by the intruder,” an Auckland Zoo spokesperson said.
The man was said to be in the water “for a number of minutes” before responding to instructions by zoo staff to get out of the moat and return to the visitor’s path.
He was escorted off the premises and handed to the police.
Zoo director Kevin Buley said he was “very relieved” that there were no injuries to the animals or visitors of the zoo as a result of the incident.
“We hope that the man involved gets the help and support that he very clearly needs,” he added.
 

Updated 21 April 2023
AP

  • Musk, in a tweet, called it “an exciting test launch of Starship! Learned a lot for next test launch in a few months.” SpaceX termed it a “rapid unscheduled disassembly”
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas: SpaceX’s giant new rocket exploded minutes after blasting off on its first test flight Thursday and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.
Elon Musk’s company was aiming to send the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built on a round-the-world trip from the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexican border. The nearly 400-foot (120-meter) Starship carried no people or satellites.
SpaceX later said multiple engines on the 33-engine booster were not firing as the rocket ascended, causing it to lose altitude and begin to tumble. The rocket was intentionally destroyed by its self-destruct system, exploding and plummeting into the water.
Instead of a best-case-scenario 1 1/2-hour flight with the spacecraft on top peeling away and taking a lap around the world, the whole thing lasted four minutes. The rocket reached a maximum speed of about 1,300 mph (2,100 kph) and as high as 24 miles (39 kilometers), before going sideways and dropping.
Throngs of spectators watched from South Padre Island, several miles away from the Boca Chica Beach launch site, which was off-limits. As Starship lifted off with a thunderous roar, the crowd screamed: “Go, baby, go!”
Musk, in a tweet, called it “an exciting test launch of Starship! Learned a lot for next test launch in a few months.” SpaceX termed it a “rapid unscheduled disassembly.”
In the weeks leading up to the flight, Musk gave 50-50 odds that the spacecraft would reach orbit. He stressed that clearing the launch tower and not blowing up the pad would be a win.
“You never know exactly what’s going to happen,” said SpaceX livestream commentator and engineer John Insprucker. “But as we promised, excitement is guaranteed and Starship gave us a rather spectacular end.”
At liftoff, the rocket kicked up huge plumes of sand and dust around the pad. In Port Isabel, about 10 miles (6 kilometers) away, particles covered cars and other surfaces. The only other report, said John Sandoval, assistant to the city manager, was a shattered window at a local business. “Yes, it shook, rattled and rolled,” he said of the rocket.
The Federal Aviation Administration said it would oversee the accident investigation, noting that no injuries or public property damage were reported. The agency also said that until it determines that there is no threat to public safety, Starships are grounded.
SpaceX intends to use Starship to send people and cargo to the moon and, eventually, Mars. NASA has reserved a Starship for its next moonwalking team, and rich tourists are already booking lunar flybys.
Despite the abbreviated flight, congratulations poured in from NASA chief Bill Nelson and others in the space industry. Retired Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield tweeted, “Huge accomplishment, huge lessons, onwards to the next attempt.”
“It fell somewhere between a small step and their hoped-for giant leap, but it still represents significant progress toward a reusable super-heavy lift rocket,” University of Chicago’s Jordan Bimm, a space historian, said in an email.
At 394 feet and nearly 17 million pounds of thrust, Starship easily surpasses NASA’s moon rockets — past, present and future. NASA successfully launched its new 322-foot (98-meter) moon rocket last November on a test flight, sending the empty Orion capsule around the moon.
The stainless steel Starship rocket is designed to be fully reusable with fast turnaround, dramatically lowering costs, similar to what SpaceX’s smaller Falcon rockets have done soaring from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Nothing was to be saved from this test flight, with the spacecraft — if all had gone well — aiming for a watery grave in the Pacific near Hawaii.
The futuristic spacecraft flew several miles into the air during testing a few years ago, landing successfully only once. But this was the inaugural launch of the first-stage booster with 33 methane-fueled engines.
SpaceX has more boosters and spacecraft lined up for more test flight; the next set is almost ready to go. Musk wants to fire them off in quick succession, so he can start using Starships to launch satellites into low-Earth orbit and then put people on board.
It was the second launch attempt. Monday’s try was scrapped by a frozen booster valve.
Jason and Lisa Flores drove down from Corpus Christi to watch the launch with their daughter, and noticed something was amiss.
Lisa Flores cried seeing the liftoff and then realized, “It’s not working out the way it was supposed to.”
Elizabeth Trujillo, 13, wearing a “Star Wars” shirt and carrying toy binoculars, skipped school to see the launch from the beach with her mother and other relatives. The crowd cheered when Starship cleared the tower.
Despite the failed attempt, “it was worth it,” said Jessica Trujillo, Elizabeth’s mother. “Just hearing and seeing the view, the excitement of the crowd, it was priceless.”
“Practice makes perfect. They just got to practice some more,” she added.

 

Updated 20 April 2023
AFP

  • "The Challenge" is about a surgeon dispatched to the International Space Station (ISS) to save an injured cosmonaut
  • Russia sent an actress and a film director for a 12-day stint on the ISS in October 2021 to film scenes aboard the orbiting laboratory
Updated 20 April 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: The first feature film shot in space premiered in Russian cinemas on Thursday, as Moscow delighted in beating a rival Hollywood project amid a confrontation with the West over Ukraine.
“The Challenge” is about a surgeon dispatched to the International Space Station (ISS) to save an injured cosmonaut.
Russia sent an actress and a film director for a 12-day stint on the ISS in October 2021 to film scenes aboard the orbiting laboratory.
The Russian crew beat a Hollywood project announced in 2020 by “Mission Impossible” star Tom Cruise together with NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
At a Kremlin gala this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded the film.
“We are the first to have shot a feature film in orbit, aboard a spacecraft. Once again the first,” he said.
The Soviet Union pioneered space travel — sending the first dog, man and woman into orbit — and the film crew’s mission added to a long list of firsts for Russia’s space industry after several setbacks, including botched launches.
In “The Challenge” a surgeon played by 38-year-old Yulia Peresild — one of Russia’s most glamorous actresses — is sent to the ISS to save a cosmonaut injured during a spacewalk.
Director Klim Shipenko, 39, who was in charge of camera, lighting and sound, brought back 30 hours of footage, 50 minutes of which were used in the final cut.
Peresild and Shipenko underwent training for four months before going to space on a Soyuz spacecraft accompanied by a cosmonaut.
The sequences were shot in the Russian module of the ISS and featured cameo appearances by three Russian cosmonauts stationed there at the time.
The camera followed Peresild moving through the cramped space, her blonde hair floating in zero gravity.
Ahead of the film’s release, the Soyuz MS-18 capsule, which brought Peresild and Shipenko back to Earth, was put on display in central Moscow.
Tatyana Kulikova, who works at a factory in the city of Ufa, said she looked forward to watching the movie.
“We are Russia, and Russia is always ahead,” the 45-year-old told AFP.
Polina Andreyeva, a 24-year-old marketing specialist from Moscow, said she was proud of the actors who were not afraid of venturing into space. “That is so scary,” she said.
The film was a joint project of space agency Roscosmos and top Russian TV network Channel One, whose boss Konstantin Ernst did not hide his joy in beating Hollywood.
“We are all fans of ‘Gravity’,” Ernst told reporters this week, referring to the Hollywood blockbuster starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney.
“But our ‘Challenge’ shot in actual weightlessness shows that was just CGI” in Hollywood films, he said, referring to computer-generated imagery.
According to Ernst, the film cost less than a billion rubles ($12 million), although the price tag of the entire project has not been revealed.
Space exploration has been one of the few areas where cooperation between Russia and the United States and its allies had not been wrecked by tensions over Moscow’s assault on Ukraine.
Many experts say Roscosmos is a shadow of its former self and stress that space science cannot flourish in a heavily sanctioned country.

Updated 20 April 2023

  • Young people play football as a way to refresh themselves after iftar, engage in healthy activity until sahoor 
  • One tournament arranged by football coach Sanawar Khan with 12 teams from Islamabad and Rawalpindi 
Updated 20 April 2023
AAMIR SAEED 

ISLAMABAD: Like every year, night football fever is popular in Islamabad this Ramadan too, with young people taking to formal and informal grounds to play as a way to refresh themselves after iftar and engage in a healthy activity until the pre-fast sahoor meal. 

One regular player is Mohammed Baqir Ali, a law student from Islamabad’s twin city of Rawalpindi, who has been playing football for the last four years and takes part in Ramadan night games every year. 

“We play football at night because we observe fast during the day,” Ali told Arab News, wiping sweat off his face during a break.  

“As you know, football is a physical game, it is difficult to run while fasting. So, all friends get together at night and join the event. Here, a proper tournament is going on, and it offers a substantial winning prize. We are doing our best to win it.” 

The tournament has been arranged by Sanawar Khan, a football coach for 20 years, with 12 teams from Islamabad and Rawalpindi playing at the multipurpose ground in Islamabad’s upscale F-6 sector. 

“We arranged the Ramadan football tournament to engage young players,” Khan told Arab News as he stood on the pitch with a whistle around his neck. “It is a one-day tournament based on a knock-out system.”   

Khan, who runs a football academy on the same ground, said the South Asian country has “marvelous” football talent. 

“But there is little monetary reward in it,” he lamented. “That’s why our boys are playing county abroad. They don’t play in Pakistan,” he added, as he blew his whistle to signal the start of a new game. 

Dozens of spectators had also turned up to watch the tournament and cheer on their favorite teams.   

Saqib Mehmood, a football enthusiast who works for a private company in Islamabad, said his club was registered in nearly a dozen such tournaments this Ramadan.   

“During Ramadan, mostly there are night tournaments because players can’t play the game in the day,” he told Arab News. 

Pointing at the members of his club, he added: “These boys either work or are involved in studies. Whenever they get free time, I have seen them playing football at night instead of getting into any negative activity.” 

Updated 20 April 2023
AAMIR SAEED  

  • Basma Jihad’s family have been living in the Pakistan capital for three decades, and bring special food ingredients from Palestine 
  • Family prepare their favorite Middle Eastern dishes, along with Pakistani iftar staples, such as pakoras and samosas 
Updated 20 April 2023
AAMIR SAEED  

Islamabad: During Ramadan, Basma Jihad, a Palestinian mother of four, spends most of her evenings in the kitchen of her home, preparing Arabic dishes along with staples or Pakistani iftar spreads. 
Jihad’s family have been living in the Pakistani capital for the past 29 years, but still love to cook their favorite Palestinian and Middle Eastern dishes, such as musakhan, maqluba, mansaf, ouzi and qidreh, for iftar to maintain a connection to their cultural heritage while living far from their homeland.  
“In Ramadan, we mix in between Pakistan culture and our culture,” she told Arab News, as she cooked katayef, an Arabic dessert commonly served during Ramadan, and poured vegetable oil in a pan to fry samosas, a South Asian pastry with a spiced filling.  
“I like iftar in Pakistan, it is different from ours.”  
Jihad said that almost all Pakistanis break their fast with dates and starters, such as fruit chaat, pakoras and samosas, while Palestinians immediately start with the main course.  
Though Jihad intends to stay in Pakistan with her family due to due increasing tension over Israeli attacks on Palestinians, they periodically visit Palestine, and remain in touch with their relatives and friends by phone.  
“If they (my children) go there, I am always afraid. Maybe my son will do something without thinking, and they (Israeli forces) will kill him or put him, in jail. This is one reason I am staying here,” she told Arab News. 
“Islamabad is our home now. We really love Pakistan,” she said.  
Jihad and her family visit Hebron, her hometown in Palestine, every two or three years.  
She returns to Islamabad with special spices and cooking ingredients to prepare Arabic cuisine. These include sumac, a spice used in the national dish of Palestine known as musakhan, as well as bulgur, jameed (dry yogurt) and green olives. 
“We visit our country and when we come (back), we put all these things in our luggage,” she said.   
Jihad’s rented house in Islamabad is decorated with a Palestinian flag and images of Al-Aqsa Mosque to keep in touch with her homeland.
Her two sons and two daughters were born in Islamabad after she moved there with her husband Jihad Muhammad following their marriage.  
One of her daughters, Maryam, a secretary to the Omani ambassador to Islamabad, said that she loves Pakistani food as “it is a mix of tastes which we don’t have in our culture.”  
She added: “We have only one taste in the food, but in Pakistani culture in each spoon you have a very different taste of the food.”
Maryam said that biryani and white chicken handi are her favorite Pakistani dishes.  
She said that her family love to have Pakistani food on the iftar table because of the variety of flavors.  
Recalling her visit to Palestine in February last year, Maryam said that she took Pakistani culture there by gifting local handicrafts, spices and shawls to her relatives and friends.  
Maryam said that she hopes her cousins and friends from Palestine can spend a Ramadan in Pakistan to experience “the difference of taste” in the South Asian country.  

