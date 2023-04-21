You are here

Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayers

Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayers
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman performs Eid Al-Fitr prayers at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayers
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman performs Eid Al-Fitr prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayers

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayers
  • The King conveyed Eid wishes to Arab and Muslim nations around the world on Twitter, sending hopes of prosperity and stability
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attended Eid Al-Fitr prayers on Friday, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

King Salman performed the prayers with dignitaries at Jeddah’s Al-Salam Palace, while the crown prince joined worshippers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Earlier, the king conveyed Eid wishes to Arab and Muslim nations around the world on Twitter, sending hopes of prosperity and stability.  

 

 

“May Allah accept from all of us the fasting of Ramadan month, the prayers, and good deeds. May Allah return to all of us Eid, as our country, the Arab and Muslim nations, and all the countries of the world enjoy security, peace, and tranquility,” he tweeted.

 

 

On Thursday, King Salman offered a speech on the eve of Eid Al-Fitr delivered by the Minister of Media, Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari.

He said the Kingdom had the honor of serving Umrah pilgrims during Ramadan.

“Sensing the sacred duty and fulfilling this honorable responsibility, we exert every effort and provide thought and money, and we continue day and night, since the foundation of the state by the founder, the late King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud, through his sons, the kings. We are proud and honored to continue the mission and will always remain on that path.”

He added, “Millions of Umrah performers were able to perform Umrah rituals during Ramadan this year, thanks to Allah the Almighty's uncountable blessings. This would not have been possible without the grace of Allah and the tireless efforts of numerous government sectors to serve Umrah performers and enable them to perform Umrah with ease and comfort.”

Topics: Eid Al Fitr 2023 King Salman Saudi Arabia

Saudis serve up breakfast feast to get the Eid holiday off to a perfect start

Saudis serve up breakfast feast to get the Eid holiday off to a perfect start
Updated 21 April 2023
Haifa Alshammari

Saudis serve up breakfast feast to get the Eid holiday off to a perfect start

Saudis serve up breakfast feast to get the Eid holiday off to a perfect start
  • In some places, families share their Eid breakfast with neighbors, either by inviting them into their homes or joining together for an outdoor street party
  • In the Kingdom’s central region, among other places, families typically cook mufattah, a traditional meat dish reserved for special occasions such as weddings or the Eid holiday
Updated 21 April 2023
Haifa Alshammari

RIYADH: There are many popular Eid Al-Fitr traditions among the people of Saudi Arabia. Some like to hand out sweets to children, for example, while others exchange gifts. One of the most common is for families to get together on Eid morning for a special breakfast.

This is no normal morning snack, it is a veritable feast many families enjoy together after returning from the early-morning Eid prayers. In some places, such as Hail in northern Saudi Arabia, families share their Eid breakfast with neighbors, either by inviting them into their homes or joining together for an outdoor street party, complete with seasonal decorations and carpets, for which each family prepares food to share.

In the Kingdom’s central region, and some other areas, families typically cook mufattah, a traditional meat dish reserved for special occasions such as weddings or the Eid holiday. Although only eaten once or twice a year, it is highly popular in Saudi Arabia and usually made with lamb.

Asim Alotaibi, the owner of Asim’s farm, a butcher’s shop in the Alnarjis neighborhood of northern Riyadh, said: “The animal itself should be clean and healthy. At our farm, we feed our animals grass and barley. The animal can either be young or old; therefore the taste of the meat differs according to the age of the animal.

“The most important thing to me is the quality of meat, and you won’t fully know how good of a quality your product is unless you fed the animal yourself, you managed the process of feeding the animal, and know exactly what your animal is eating.”

Alotaibi said his shop specializes in locally reared lamb and wild camel meat. He owns his own farm in the desert outside of Riyadh, where he said it is important the animals, especially camels, are able to roam free and graze naturally.

This style of organic, free range farming has its challenges, however. Alotaibi told Arab News that it means livestock is more vulnerable to theft, for example, and on one occasion he lost 120 sheep to thieves while his business was preparing delivery orders for a large number of customers a week or two before Eid.

When asked what people should look for when buying meat, Alotaibi said that the way it has been prepared and stored is no less important that the initial quality of the meat itself. Often, people look for what they think is the freshest meat at their local grocery store without paying any attention to how it has been stored, he added.

Khalil Mohammed, a butcher at a supermarket in northern Riyadh, explained how he ensures meat remains at its best.

“We first wash the meat immediately after we skin the lamb,” he said. “Then we wrap the meat in a white cloth. After that, the meat must be stored in refrigerators in cool temperatures ranging from 0 to 5 degrees Celsius.”

He said that storage temperature is key to ensuring the quality of the meat remains high. The lower the temperature, the better the chance it will remain fresh and flavorful for longer.

In terms of the quality of the meat itself, Mohammed said that “the ratio of meat to fat matters,” along with the quality of veterinary care the animals receive.

“The animal must be examined by the veterinarian before it is slaughtered, to ensure it is healthy,” he explained.

Eid Al-Fitr, which begins on Friday in Saudi Arabia, marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the start of three days of celebrations and family gatherings.

Topics: Eid 2023 Saudi Arabia

Children’s happiness knows no bounds as they prepare to celebrate Al-Hawwamah. (Shutterstock/ SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi kids dress up to celebrate Eid tradition of Al-Hawwamah

Saudi Arabia's Prince Faisal holds call with Iranian FM

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faisal holds call with Iranian FM
Updated 21 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's Prince Faisal holds call with Iranian FM

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faisal holds call with Iranian FM
  • Discussed next steps recently agreed upon in recent China-brokered deal
Updated 21 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a call on Thursday from the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. 

During their call, they discussed a number of issues of concern to the two countries. They also discussed the next steps in the recently agreed China-brokered deal.

It is the latest in a series of calls between the two ministers since talks hosted by China’s President Xi Jinping in Beijing last month ended with an agreement to restore diplomatic relations.

Iran and Saudi Arabia spent four days in talks in Beijing between March 6 and March 10.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iran Prince Faisal bin Farhan Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

Eid Al-Fitr prayer proves to be a memorable and heartfelt affair for Saudi residents

Eid Al-Fitr prayer proves to be a memorable and heartfelt affair for Saudi residents
Updated 21 April 2023
Nada Al-Turki

Eid Al-Fitr prayer proves to be a memorable and heartfelt affair for Saudi residents

Eid Al-Fitr prayer proves to be a memorable and heartfelt affair for Saudi residents
Updated 21 April 2023
Nada Al-Turki

RIYADH: As Muslims across the globe prepare to celebrate the first of two eids on the Muslim calendar, many initiate the day’s festivities with a morning prayer.

The Eid Al-Fitr prayer has long surpassed its type as a sunnah (an action of the Prophet Muhammad) and positioned itself, emotionally, as a fardh (obligatory act) in the hearts of Muslims around the world and across the Kingdom.

Abdullah Hajjaj’s family stays up all night on the eve of Eid Al-Fitr for the sweet reclamation of morning coffee after a month of abstinence during Ramadan. He gets together with members of his father’s side of the family for the caffeine boost, handing out chocolates and taking photos, just before heading off to perform Fajr prayer, followed by the Eid Al-Fitr prayer.

Originally hailing from Madinah, their usual destination was the Prophet’s Mosque, but due to the congestion of crowds and difficulties in coordination and reaching the location, they now perform the two prayers in Al-Qiblatain mosque.

He told Arab News: “Praying at Al-Qiblatain doesn’t feel too different as long as we go there together as a family.”

“Later after prayer, we go back to my uncle’s house for breakfast. This has been a tradition in our family for over 40 years, since the days of my grandparents, God rest their souls,” he said.

Hajjaj recalls the morning breakfasts he would enjoy with family, composed of recipes passed down from his grandparents. As the sun rises before prayer, the sounds of Eid Takbeer, the act of chanting the name of Allah in unison, echo in the wind, creating a feeling of joy and harmony among the people.

Continuing this routine even though the prayer is not an obligatory religious act means continuing over four decades of family tradition. It is not only an act of faith, but a declaration of a strong familial bond.

“Being originally from Madinah, the home of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), we always follow his teachings and try to pass them to the next generations. By praying together, we ensure this tradition is kept intact,” Hajjaj said.

Riyadh-based Atheer Al-Khudairi’s family arrives at the local neighborhood mosque already dressed to the nines in their Eid clothing. They hand out eidi, or money, and candy to the children and say hello to the neighbors just before prayer commences.

She told Arab News: “You can sense the energy in the air during Eid prayers. Everyone’s happy and celebrating…There’s always a cool wind in the morning. Everyone’s on good vibes.

“This is what makes us feel like Eid has started. Before and after prayer, we start sending out texts and making calls to our family and friends.”

Afterward, they return home for a potluck breakfast with contributions from aunts and uncles, just before sinking into a “food coma” for the rest of the afternoon. She recalls her mother bringing the latest trending dish trend to the table, such as cheese platters and “the circle of happiness,” a dish made with Halloumi cheese, vegetables, eggs, and mugalgal meat all laid out in rings.

Former Jeddah resident Shaima Shamsi’s festivities began as soon as Eid Al-Fitr was announced. The day the holiday falls on is tentative, with each region confirming its celebration day with the sighting of the moon.

The night before, her mother would lay out the milk, cream, Indian vermicelli, dates, nuts, and spices, to start preparing sheer khurma — an indication that Eid is just a sunrise away. While the parents would go to bed after a rushed night of errands and last-minute preparations, the children stayed up in anticipation.

Al-Amoudi Mosque in Jeddah’s Al-Khalidiyyah district was the destination of their loved ones.

Shamsi told Arab News: “Everybody would go to that mosque as well, so it was a collective decision where you begin your Eid by being around people who are important to you, all doing the same thing.

“There were sweets given out throughout the mosque. Little girls and boys all dressed up in their adorable dresses and thobes, everybody wearing their most beautiful abayas. There’s a calmness in the entire room that I feel like I remember very clearly.”

As a child, expecting abundant goodie bags, sweets, and small amounts of money made the whole affair worth the wait.

“As I grew older, it was nice to take those chocolates and give them out to younger kids, so we always went to the mosque with something as well,” Shamsi said.

After coming back from Eid prayer, breakfast was served at home in the company of their closest neighbors, followed by an afternoon nap in preparation for the night’s official celebrations.

Keeping up with these small traditions is part of embracing community, she believes. “Coming together is what makes it so memorable.”

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Eid Al-Fitr 2023

Children’s happiness knows no bounds as they prepare to celebrate Al-Hawwamah. (Shutterstock/ SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi kids dress up to celebrate Eid tradition of Al-Hawwamah

Saudi kids dress up to celebrate Eid tradition of Al-Hawwamah

Children’s happiness knows no bounds as they prepare to celebrate Al-Hawwamah. (Shutterstock/ SPA)
Children’s happiness knows no bounds as they prepare to celebrate Al-Hawwamah. (Shutterstock/ SPA)
Updated 20 April 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

Saudi kids dress up to celebrate Eid tradition of Al-Hawwamah

Children’s happiness knows no bounds as they prepare to celebrate Al-Hawwamah. (Shutterstock/ SPA)
  • Residents decorate their houses, ready gift hampers with variety of sweets, toys and money for little ones
Updated 20 April 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Children from the Najd region of Saudi Arabia are preparing to celebrate the tradition of Al-Hawwamah, where they walk from door to door wearing new clothes.

The ritual takes place before or during Eid Al-Fitr, depending on family heritage, and is a popular custom in many parts of the Riyadh region. Children donned in their best garments stroll around their neighborhood chanting a traditional tune.

Prior to the celebration, families prepare by shopping for groceries, decorations, and festive clothes. Young boys wear the traditional thobe, and girls a black head covering embellished in gold design.

Boys wear traditional thobes. (SPA)

Families also prepare Eid gifts for visitors, such as candy, chickpeas, sugared almonds, and sometimes money.

Gifting money is usually distributed among relatives to younger children to save or spend on more Eid goodies.

Tarfah Abdullah Alhmoudi, celebrated the tradition in her childhood, 60 years ago.

Al-Hawwamah is one of the ancient inherited customs and traditions celebrated on the day of Eid. Children of the neighborhood gather with each other on the day of Eid, and they are overwhelmed with joy.

Fatimah Alodhaib, Teacher

She said: “My favorite part of Al-Hawwamah was wearing brand new clothes, and we would go around the entire neighborhood chanting the song, ‘I want my fruitful Eid gift, may you have many happy returns of this day, and may you always be healthy and wealthy, may poverty not break your legs or arms.’”

Al-Hawwamah takes place before or during Eid Al-Fitr depending on the family heritage and tradition. It is a popular custom celebrated by the neighborhood in many regions of Riyadh. Children wearing new garments will stroll around their neighborhood chanting a traditional tune. (Supplied)

But she noted that modern-day celebrations were very different.

“I preferred the tradition back then. The difference now is that everything comes all ready and packed up, whereas then it was not like that. We were happy with the old distributions that they gave us, like candied almonds, fudge, and chickpeas. We didn’t have sweets or chocolate like they do today.

“With everything we were given, we were so happy. The goodies would last with us for two weeks too.

Families prepare all sorts of Eid gifts for visitors such as: candy, Al-Qareedh (chickpeas), sugared almonds, and sometimes money. (Supplied)

“The celebration used to start in the top of the morning where kids would knock on neighbors’ doors,” she added.

However, children still rejoice with happy tunes and smiles that brighten the streets and create a modern version of a classic celebration.

Teacher, Fatimah Alodhaib, said: “Al-Hawwamah is one of the ancient inherited customs and traditions celebrated on the day of Eid. Children of the neighborhood gather with each other on the day of Eid, and they are overwhelmed with joy.

Families prepare all sorts of Eid gifts for visitors such as: candy, Al-Qareedh (chickpeas), sugared almonds, and sometimes money. (Supplied)

“They go to take sweets or money by knocking on the door of the neighbors. They consider it their treasure, because in the past, children didn’t always get those sweets. Children have joy in their eyes and the beautiful day stays in their memory.”

Huda Alodhaib said the favorite part of Al-Hawwamah for kids was the variety of sweets they received from neighbors.

“Al-Hawwamah is a collective joy for the children. Some people decorate their houses the night before Eid and prepare sweets and balloons for the children to go out among the neighbors’ houses.”

Alodhaib noted that in her neighborhood those children not wearing traditional clothes instead wore something beautiful or new. And locals could keep up to date on community news through an Instagram account filled with photos and videos of Eid festivities.

 

Decoder

Al-Hawwamah

Practiced in the Najd region of Saudi Arabia, Al-Hawwamah is one of the traditions celebrated on the day of Eid, during which children dressed in traditional costumes go house to house in their neighborhood to collect gifts of sweets and money.

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Eid Al Fitr Saudi Arabia

Zakat Al-Fitr donators shifting online in Saudi Arabia

Zakat Al-Fitr donators shifting online in Saudi Arabia
Updated 21 April 2023
SALEH FAREED

Zakat Al-Fitr donators shifting online in Saudi Arabia

Zakat Al-Fitr donators shifting online in Saudi Arabia
  • Many Muslims now pay obligatory charity using range of digital platforms
Updated 21 April 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: With Eid just around the corner, Muslims are rushing to give Zakat Al-Fitr, a charitable donation that must be offered at the end of Ramadan before the Eid prayers.

The Zakat Al-Fitr is paid on behalf of each member of the family. It is a fixed amount determined by scholars and is usually paid in the form of wheat or rice. The practice ensures that even the poorest of people have the means to be able to enjoy the celebrations.

Before COVID-19, Zakat Al-Fitr was collected through booths set up in public areas such as malls, mosques and charity offices. Today, it can be paid online through credible platforms such as Zakaty, or other organizations, making it convenient for families to pay the charity on time.

Royal Council consultant and member of the Council of Senior Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Al-Mutlaq, urged donors to use Zakaty to pay Zakat Al-Fitr.

Ahmed Al-Omari, a 49-year-old father, told Arab News that he used to donate his Zakat Al-Fitr through charities, but since 2020, has been using an accredited platform.

He said: “Donating electronically is the right thing to do as it makes sure your donation goes to the right people.”

Hamid Al-Attawi, a private sector employee, hailed the services and platforms as easy to use, trustworthy and accurate in delivering zakat.

“The digital services provided either by the government or well-known charities made me and other people ensure that their contributions will go to eligible people under the surveillance of the government,” he said.

Syrian resident Abdul Latif Farahan said that performing Zakat Al-Fitr required much effort in the past, as people needed to travel to markets, buy zakat and then distribute it. But now, he added, the process can be completed in just two minutes.

“This is my first year to donate my Zakat Al-Fitr via an electronic platform. I really find it safe, reliable and easier than any other way,” he said.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs has set up charity counters in public places to enable Muslims to give their charity during the last days of Ramadan. The charity counters can be found throughout the Kingdom in all major malls, public marketplaces and popular locations.

 

 

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Zakat Al-Fitr Eid Al Fitr

