You are here

  • Home
  • Ukraine president: One killed, 10 wounded in Russian attack on museum in east
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine president: One killed, 10 wounded in Russian attack on museum in east

Ukraine president: One killed, 10 wounded in Russian attack on museum in east
The Ukrainian town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv region has been constantly targeted by Russian forces. Above, a building damaged by shelling on March 7, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9hva7

Updated 25 April 2023
Reuters

Ukraine president: One killed, 10 wounded in Russian attack on museum in east

Ukraine president: One killed, 10 wounded in Russian attack on museum in east
  • Regional governor says the damage was caused by a Russian missile
  • Moscow denies it is deliberately targeting civilians
Updated 25 April 2023
Reuters

KYIV: Russian forces struck a museum in the center of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kupiansk during an attack on Tuesday, killing one person, wounding 10 more and burying others under rubble, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

“So far we know of a dead museum worker and 10 injured. There are more people under the rubble. The recovery from the shelling continues. All necessary agencies are involved,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram messenger.

The president’s chief of staff and the regional governor said the damage was caused by a Russian S-300 missile.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians in its full-scale invasion that has killed thousands of people, uprooted millions and destroyed cities.

Zelensky posted a video of a badly damaged building that had spewed out rubble and debris into the street. Its windows were smashed and a section of the wall and roof was destroyed.

Kupiansk, which had a pre-war population of 26,000, lies in Kharkiv region. It is an important rail hub that was occupied by Russian forces for months after they invaded Ukraine in February, 2022.

Ukrainian forces chased them out of Kupiansk in a lightning counteroffensive in September that also recaptured the cities of Izium and Balakliia.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Russia repels drone attack on Crimea port
World
Russia repels drone attack on Crimea port
Ukrainian troop positions spark counteroffensive speculation
World
Ukrainian troop positions spark counteroffensive speculation

US ambassador accuses Liberia of ‘neglect’ and ‘contempt’ for citizens

US ambassador accuses Liberia of ‘neglect’ and ‘contempt’ for citizens
Updated 12 sec ago

US ambassador accuses Liberia of ‘neglect’ and ‘contempt’ for citizens

US ambassador accuses Liberia of ‘neglect’ and ‘contempt’ for citizens
  • Michael McCarthy: ‘The blocking of resources is so complete that it must be institutional: and the lack of any alarm being raised indicates a syndicate involving players at the legislature’
  • McCarthy: ‘While hospitals went without, and service centers withered on the vine, (Liberia’s) 30 senators and the 73 representatives spent $65 million feathering their own nests’
Updated 12 sec ago
MONROVIA: Washington’s ambassador to Liberia has accused lawmakers of “buttering their own bread” and “feathering their own nests” while underfunding hospitals and service centers, leaving rural citizens “destitute.”
Michael McCarthy said he had recently visited several rural counties and “was startled and deeply troubled to encounter multiple county hospitals that received not one penny of what they were promised in the 2022 budget.”
He said in a statement received late Monday that some $100,000 was meant to be distributed to hospitals.
Meanwhile, the United States has committed to spending over $40 million to build a laboratory in Liberia, which will require $3-4 million annually from the national government to operate.
“The blocking of resources is so complete that it must be institutional: and the lack of any alarm being raised indicates a syndicate involving players at the legislature, the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs” said McCarthy, whose country is a longstanding ally of Liberia.
He also said none of the countryside service centers he visited had received any of their budget allocation for 2022, normally around $13,000.
One such center, which last received its allocation five years ago, has not printed marriage certificates for four years because the printer had broken, he said.
“It was striking that the further I went from Monrovia, the more elaborate and explicit were the reasons given for the lack of funding from the central government,” said the ambassador, whose successor was nominated in March.
“While hospitals went without, and service centers withered on the vine, (Liberia’s) 30 senators and the 73 representatives spent $65 million feathering their own nests.”
He also lambasted representatives, senators and ministers for receiving annual duty-free imports and for paying lower taxes than average citizens.
“Should the US Congress ask how the elite in Monrovia are treating destitute citizens in the leeward counties, my honest response would have to be, ‘those citizens are treated with a neglect that borders on contempt’,” McCarthy said.
Graft is endemic in Liberia, with the watchdog Transparency International ranking it 142nd of 180 countries in its 2022 corruption perceptions index.
In December, several hundred Liberians demonstrated peacefully at the call of the opposition to protest government incompetence, as well as President George Weah’s alleged indifference to the plight of ordinary Liberians.
Weah will seek a second term in the presidential election on October 10.
Fighting corruption was one of his major campaign promises in the last election, but last year the United States accused three of his close allies of corruption and imposed sanctions on them.
In September Weah accepted their resignations.
Founded as a colony in 1822 by former US slaves, Liberia became a republic 25 years later — Africa’s first.
It is still recovering from back-to-back civil wars that left 250,000 people dead.

South Korea sets sights on cooperative projects with Saudi Arabia

South Korea sets sights on cooperative projects with Saudi Arabia
Updated 26 min 26 sec ago
MOHAMMED RASOLDEEN

South Korea sets sights on cooperative projects with Saudi Arabia

South Korea sets sights on cooperative projects with Saudi Arabia
  • Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited Seoul last November
  • Cooperation with Saudi Arabia ‘very important,’ deputy FM says
Updated 26 min 26 sec ago
MOHAMMED RASOLDEEN

SEOUL: South Korea wants to realize more cooperative projects with Saudi Arabia, its deputy foreign minister told Arab News on Tuesday, as Korean diplomats make arrangements for a possible high-level visit to the Kingdom later this year.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol pledged stronger ties last November, when the former visited Seoul for the first time since June 2019.

Their meeting paved the way for multibillion-dollar bilateral cooperation in space technology, energy, infrastructure and the Kingdom’s giga-project NEOM, with Yoon saying after the talks that there were plans for more collaboration as it was time to “take the relationship to a new level through Saudi Vision 2030.”

South Korea’s deputy foreign minister, Choi Youngsam, told Arab News on the sidelines of the World Journalists Conference 2023 in Seoul: “Our cooperation and partnership with Saudi Arabia is very important.

“With Saudi Arabia, we have common interest in many economic areas, including the construction field and cutting-edge technology area,” Choi said.

“We do hope that we can realize more detailed cooperative projects between our two nations.”

Crown Prince Mohammed and Yoon had agreed in November to develop bilateral relations into a “future-oriented strategic partnership,” and establish a special committee to promote cooperative projects.

The November visit also coincided with the Korea-Saudi Investment Forum, which saw the signing of 26 agreements between Saudi companies and Korean counterparts across various projects, including clean energy and construction in NEOM — the Saudi smart city project overseen by the crown prince.

Yoon had previously said he hopes that South Korean companies will participate in Saudi mega projects such as NEOM, as such collaborations are ladened with hopes of invigorating the Korean economy.

A previous construction boom in the Middle East backed up South Korea’s rapid economic rise in the 1970s.

Korean diplomats are now making arrangements to follow up on the crown prince’s visit, Choi said.

“This year, there will be an important follow-up visit to Saudi Arabia. Even now we are making diplomatic consultations.”

Topics: South Korea Saudi Arabia

Related

Special Saudi crown prince’s South Korea visit heralds ‘a new, future-oriented strategic partnership’
World
Saudi crown prince’s South Korea visit heralds ‘a new, future-oriented strategic partnership’

Russian, Turkish, Syrian, Iranian defense ministers hold talks in Moscow

Russian, Turkish, Syrian, Iranian defense ministers hold talks in Moscow
Updated 52 min ago
Reuters

Russian, Turkish, Syrian, Iranian defense ministers hold talks in Moscow

Russian, Turkish, Syrian, Iranian defense ministers hold talks in Moscow
  • All four countries reaffirm ‘desire to preserve Syria’s territorial integrity’
Updated 52 min ago
Reuters

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held talks with the defense ministers of Turkiye, Syria and Iran on Tuesday as part of closely-watched negotiations in Moscow aimed at normalizing ties between Ankara and Damascus.
In a readout published after the meeting, Russia’s defense ministry said all four countries had reaffirmed their “desire to preserve Syria’s territorial integrity and the need to intensify efforts for the speedy return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.”

Topics: Russia Turkey Syria Iran

Related

Update Syrian and Turkish defense chiefs hold first meeting in 11 years
Middle-East
Syrian and Turkish defense chiefs hold first meeting in 11 years
Meeting of Turkiye, Syria, Iran, Russia, officials postponed -Turkish source
Middle-East
Meeting of Turkiye, Syria, Iran, Russia, officials postponed -Turkish source

Afghans make up quarter of 2023 English Channel crossings

Afghans make up quarter of 2023 English Channel crossings
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

Afghans make up quarter of 2023 English Channel crossings

Afghans make up quarter of 2023 English Channel crossings
  • 7 of top 10 countries represented in small boat crossings are Muslim-majority
  • Number of Albanian asylum-seekers plummets but expected to rise during summer
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Afghans made up the largest cohort of people traveling to the UK in small boats via the English Channel since the start of 2023.

In all, 909 Afghans were recorded as having made the journey in the first three months of the year, making up 24 percent of the 3,793-person total, according to UK Home Office figures.

Migrants from Muslim-majority countries made up seven of the top 10 most represented nations, with notable numbers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Egypt, Sudan and Turkiye making the trip from France to the UK.

Migration from Muslim-majority Albania, meanwhile, dropped significantly during the three-month period, with just 29 Albanians attempting the crossing between January and the end of March. 

Last year, 12,301 Albanians crossed the Channel to the UK, but Home Office officials expect the small numbers this year to increase significantly during the summer months as opportunities for seasonal work become available. 

Indians, meanwhile, made up the second-largest cohort making the journey this year in total — around 18 percent — driven in part, according to the Indian government, by political and religious unrest in the country’s northwestern Punjab region.

Topics: Afghans UK

Related

A Palestinian eatery on ‘every corner’ is mission of UK restaurateur Ali Yousef
Lifestyle
A Palestinian eatery on ‘every corner’ is mission of UK restaurateur Ali Yousef
Exclusive ‘Incredible’ Haaland up there with Aguero, Kane: England’s John Stones
Football
‘Incredible’ Haaland up there with Aguero, Kane: England’s John Stones

A little bit of Egypt in London during Ramadan for the British Egyptian Society

A little bit of Egypt in London during Ramadan for the British Egyptian Society
Updated 37 min 11 sec ago

A little bit of Egypt in London during Ramadan for the British Egyptian Society

A little bit of Egypt in London during Ramadan for the British Egyptian Society
  • The event was attended by more than 50 people of various nationalities
  • The society was founded in 1990 to promote closer social and cultural ties between Egypt and the UK
Updated 37 min 11 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: An Egyptian ambience gave those attending the British Egyptian Society’s cultural event in London a real taste of home during the Muslim month of Ramadan.

The event, which was held at Al-Basha Restaurant in Knightsbridge toward the end of the holy month, was attended by more than 50 people of various nationalities, including attendees from the UK, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Canada, Jordan, and Egypt, organizers said.

Mohamed Abul Khair, Egyptian consul general to the UK, told Arab News: “It’s my first Ramadan here in London and it’s quite a great feeling to feel at home — but I’m not at home, I’m in the heart of London, but you have so many celebrations going around.”

He said the atmosphere evoked the memory of being back in Egypt with his family and friends.

“The whole spirit of Egyptian life is here, and it’s not only tonight but I have attended several iftars here in London and they’re all very similar,” he added.

Khair said the Egyptian community in the UK, which consists of more than 200,000 people, is progressing in all fields, “which is very good,” and “each one is progressing in their own field, whether a doctor, or an engineer, or IT developer, quite impressive, [and] they are great ambassadors even.”

Noel Rands, secretary of the British Egyptian Society, said the cultural association had existed since around 1990 and organizes conferences and trips regularly, as well as an annual Ramadan iftar, where it mixes with other UK-based societies, including the Saudi British Society and the Anglo Jordanian Society, which were also present.

He added: “Egypt is a country which is unbelievably warm. When you go to Egypt, it’s welcoming, you are so welcome, and that is why we have a lot of English members because they have so many fond memories.”

Rands, who has been secretary for 20 years, said he is always looking for new fun ideas for members and to organize more trips, both in the UK and overseas, including to museums and exhibitions. He has arranged a number of trips to Paris, Berlin, Turin and Florence.

He said: “Our next trip is a visit to Highclere, where they have a Tutankhamun exhibition, and of course the castle itself, which was used during the filming of Downton Abbey.

“We’re always happy [to grow and expand], but the main problem with societies like ours is sponsorship.

“When we put on the conference in 2006 we had so many sponsors, we had fewer in 2012, and then we had fewer in 2019, so to put on events or to grow, you need money.”

Phil Chambers, a Canadian lawyer living in London and a member of the society, said: “One of the things I miss about living in the region is the ability to participate in regular iftars.

“[That means] not only the challenge of getting through the day without eating, but equally the cultural bringing together that wonderful meal entails.”

Chambers, who spent several years living in the Middle East, including in Egypt and Yemen, praised the society for its efforts in hosting an annual iftar.

He said: “I went to one last year, and I met an interesting range of people, demographic and ages, and this year it will be the same. It’s been a lot of fun, new restaurant, new cuisine, but also a lot of familiar and very welcoming faces.”

British-Egyptian Nora Khattab, a recent graduate of University College London, said it was a great opportunity to socialize and meet new people.

She added: “If we were in our home countries we would have been going out for iftar every day, so just the fact that we are able to do that here is really lovely, and just meeting lots of people over food as well.

“Obviously it’s nice getting to know lots of different age groups, but I think if you wanted to have more youth engagement, it would be nice to have more youth events and link the grassroots communities from there, who would then get involved in the wider Egyptian societies.”

Topics: United Kingdom British Muslims London British Egyptian Society Ramadan 2023 Britain Muslims in UK

Related

Muslim mother of 6 runs London Marathon for Turkiye, Syria earthquake victims
Offbeat
Muslim mother of 6 runs London Marathon for Turkiye, Syria earthquake victims
A new chapter for Saudi writers begins at London Book Fair
Saudi Arabia
A new chapter for Saudi writers begins at London Book Fair

Latest updates

Saudi Investment Ministry inks MoU with Wemade to foster gaming industry in KSA 
Saudi Investment Ministry inks MoU with Wemade to foster gaming industry in KSA 
US ambassador accuses Liberia of ‘neglect’ and ‘contempt’ for citizens
US ambassador accuses Liberia of ‘neglect’ and ‘contempt’ for citizens
Jordan envoy to Israel meets MP detained over alleged weapon smuggling
Jordan envoy to Israel meets MP detained over alleged weapon smuggling
South Korea sets sights on cooperative projects with Saudi Arabia
South Korea sets sights on cooperative projects with Saudi Arabia
Britain to take on Big Tech with new legal powers
Britain to take on Big Tech with new legal powers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.