Singapore executes man for coordinating cannabis delivery

Leelavathy Suppiah, center, sister of convicted drug trafficker Tangaraju Suppiah, and other relatives have been sending letters to Singapore authorities to seek clemency. (AFP)
Updated 26 April 2023
AP

  • Tangaraju Suppiah was sentenced to death in 2018 for abetting the trafficking of 1 kilogram of cannabis
  • Under Singapore laws, trafficking more than 500 grams of cannabis may result in the death penalty
HONG KONG: Singapore on Wednesday executed a man accused of coordinating a cannabis delivery, despite pleas for clemency from his family and protests from activists that he was convicted on weak evidence.
Tangaraju Suppiah, 46, was sentenced to death in 2018 for abetting the trafficking of 1 kilogram of cannabis. Under Singapore laws, trafficking more than 500 grams of cannabis may result in the death penalty.
Tangaraju was hanged Wednesday morning and his family was given the death certificate, according to a tweet from activist Kirsten Han of the Transformative Justice Collective, which advocates for abolishing the death penalty in Singapore.
Although Tangaraju was not caught with the cannabis, prosecutors said phone numbers traced him as the person responsible for coordinating the delivery of the drugs. Tangaraju had maintained that he was not the one communicating with the others connected to the case.
At a United Nations Human Rights briefing Tuesday, spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani called on the Singapore government to adopt a “formal moratorium” on executions for drug-related offenses.
“Imposing the death penalty for drug offenses is incompatible with international norms and standards,” said Shamdasani, who added that increasing evidence shows the death penalty is ineffective as a deterrent.
Singapore authorities say there is a deterrent effect, citing studies that traffickers carry amounts below the threshold that would bring a death penalty.
The island-state’s imposition of the death penalty for drugs is in contrast with its neighbors. In Thailand, cannabis has essentially been legalized, and Malaysia has ended the mandatory death penalty for serious crimes.
Singapore executed 11 people last year for drug offenses. One case that spurred international concern involved a Malaysian man whose lawyers said he was mentally disabled.
The Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network condemned Tangaraju’s execution as “reprehensible.”
“The continued use of the death penalty by the Singaporean government is an act of flagrant disregard for international human rights norms and casts aspersion on the legitimacy of Singapore’s criminal justice system,” the statement said.
Relatives and activists had sent letters to Singapore’s President Halimah Yacob to plead for clemency. In a video posted by the Transformative Justice Collective, Tangaraju’s niece and nephew appealed to the public to raise concerns to the government over Tangaraju’s impending execution.
An application filed by Tangaraju on Monday for a stay of execution was dismissed without a hearing Tuesday.
“Singapore claims it affords people on death row ‘due process’, but in reality fair trial violations in capital punishment cases are the norm: Defendants are being left without legal representation when faced with imminent execution, as lawyers who take such cases are intimidated and harassed,” said Maya Foa, director of non-profit human rights organization Reprieve.
Critics say Singapore’s death penalty has mostly snared low-level mules and done little to stop drug traffickers and organized syndicates. But Singapore’s government says that all those executed have been accorded full due process under the law and that the death penalty is necessary to protect its citizens.
British billionaire Richard Branson, who is outspoken against the death penalty, had also called for a halt of the execution in a blog post, saying that “Singapore may be about to kill an innocent man.”
Singapore authorities criticized Branson’s allegations, stating that he had shown disrespect for the Singaporean judicial system as evidence had shown that Tangaraju was guilty.

Afghan refugees in UK to be evicted from hotels

Afghan refugees in UK to be evicted from hotels
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

Afghan refugees in UK to be evicted from hotels

Afghan refugees in UK to be evicted from hotels
  • Almost 8,000 people remain in government-sponsored accommodation 2 years after evacuation
  • Home Office pledges to provide guidance on private rental market
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Afghan refugees who were evacuated to the UK in the wake of the Taliban takeover are set to be evicted from their hotels, The Independent reported on Wednesday.

Almost two years after arriving in Britain, almost 8,000 Afghans remain in hotels sponsored by the Home Office, with relocation schemes criticized over their failure to resettle refugees in properties.

But a new letter distributed by the Home Office warns Afghans who remain in hotels that existing payment support for their accommodation will end on May 2.

In March, the government announced its intentions to end the accommodation support, but it was thought that all Afghan refugees would be offered a property to move to.

But now the scheme is only pledging to find housing for some families, while providing guidance to others on finding private rentals.

Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said: “Although it is right that Afghan families have access to permanent homes, the government must guarantee today that these refugees who have fled danger will not be made homeless.”

The Home Office letter says: “We will provide as much support as we can to help you make your own accommodation arrangements.

“This includes support through the existing Find Your Own Accommodation scheme in the private rental sector.

“From May 2, the existing matching process will cease to exist ... It is likely that most people will not receive an allocation through the new process, and we encourage you to find your own accommodation wherever possible.”

The move applies to those who arrived in the UK under the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme and the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy.

Enver Solomon, Refugee Council CEO, warned that it was “entirely unreasonable” to expect Afghan refugees to find affordable housing given the short notice of the letter.

He added: “We are deeply concerned about the approach taken by the Home Office, which is likely to lead to Afghans being left homeless and destitute on our streets.

“This is not how those who fled the Taliban and were promised a warm welcome in the UK should be treated.”

Japan thanks Saudi Arabia, UAE for help in evacuation of nationals from Sudan

Japan thanks Saudi Arabia, UAE for help in evacuation of nationals from Sudan
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

Japan thanks Saudi Arabia, UAE for help in evacuation of nationals from Sudan

Japan thanks Saudi Arabia, UAE for help in evacuation of nationals from Sudan
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

TOKYO: Japan has thanked Saudi Arabia and the UAE for helping to evacuate 45 people —both citizens and foreigners — from Sudan on Monday, Japan’s foreign ministry said.

The evacuees included women and children who were flown out on an Air Self-Defense Force C-2 transport aircraft to Djibouti from Port Sudan, which is in the east of the country. The mission was carried out in close cooperation with Japan’s Ministry of Defense, the Self-Defense Forces and other ministries and agencies.

Separately, with the cooperation of France and the International Red Cross, four Japanese nationals were evacuated from Sudan to Djibouti and Ethiopia.

The evacuation by Japan was carried out in coordination with the International Red Cross, the UN, South Korea, France, Germany, the US and the UK.

The Japanese government called on all parties to stop the violence immediately, adding that it has made every possible effort to protect Japanese residents in cooperation with other countries and international organizations.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Prosecutors now doubt imprisoned Australian mother killed her children

Prosecutors now doubt imprisoned Australian mother killed her children
Updated 39 min 40 sec ago
AP

Prosecutors now doubt imprisoned Australian mother killed her children

Prosecutors now doubt imprisoned Australian mother killed her children
Updated 39 min 40 sec ago
AP

CANBERRA: Prosecutors acknowledged to a government inquiry Wednesday that new scientific and genetic evidence left reasonable doubt that an Australian mother deliberately killed her four children 20 years after she was convicted of doing so.
A retired judge is hearing final submissions over whether Kathleen Folbigg, now 55, should be pardoned for murder and manslaughter convictions by a jury in 2003. The children died separately over a decade, at between 19 days and 19 months old, and their mother insisted their deaths were from natural causes.
New South Wales state Director of Public Prosecutions Sally Dowling made a written submission to the inquiry saying that was possible.
Dowling wrote that “on the evidence now available, it is open to the inquiry to conclude there is reasonable doubt as to Ms. Folbigg’s guilt.”
The lawyer appointed to assist former Justice Tom Bathurst in the inquiry, Sophie Callan, said she had also concluded that on the basis of the scientific and medical evidence heard since November that Folbigg was not guilty beyond reasonable doubt of three counts of murder and one of manslaughter.
“On the whole of the body of evidence before this inquiry, there is a reasonable doubt as to Ms. Folbigg’s guilt,” Callan said.
The inquiry has been adjourned until Thursday. If Bathurst finds reasonable doubt of Folbigg’s guilt, he could recommend that the state governor pardon her and could report to the Court of Criminal Appeals to consider quashing her convictions.
The previous New South Wales government ordered Bathurst’s inquiry a year ago when it rejected Folbigg’s petition for a pardon.
That petition said it was “based on significant positive evidence of natural causes of death” and signed by 90 scientists, medical practitioners and related professionals.
Folbigg is serving a 30-year prison sentence which expires in 2033. She will become eligible for parole in 2028.
Her first child, Caleb, was born in 1989 and died 19 days later in what a jury determined to be the lesser crime of manslaughter. Her second child, Patrick, was 8 months old when he died in 1991. Two years later, Sarah died at 10 months. In 1999, Folbigg’s fourth child, Laura, died at 19 months.
Evidence discovered in 2018 that both daughters carried a rare CALM2 genetic variant was one of the reasons that the inquiry was called.
Callan said expert evidence in the fields of cardiology and genetics indicated that the CALM2-G114R genetic variant “is a reasonably possible cause” of the daughters’ sudden deaths.
Myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, was also a “reasonably possible cause” of Laura’s death, Callan said.
For Patrick, Callan said there was “persuasive expert evidence that as a matter of reasonable possibility, an underlying neurogenetic disorder” caused his sudden death.
The scientific evidence created doubt that Folbigg killed the three children and undermined the argument made in Caleb’s case that four child deaths were an improbable coincidence, Callan said.
Prosecutors had told the jury at her trial that the similarities among the deaths made coincidence an unlikely explanation.
Folbigg was the only one at home or awake when the young children died. She said she discovered three of the deaths during trips to the bathroom and one while checking on a child’s wellbeing.
Prosecutors also had told the jury that Folbigg’s diaries contained admissions of guilt.
Her former husband, Craig Folbigg, said in submissions to the inquiry that the implausibility that four children in one family would die of natural causes before the age of 2 was compelling grounds to continue treating the diary entries as admissions of his former wife’s guilt.
But Callan said psychologists and psychiatrists gave evidence that it would be “unreliable to interpret the entries in this way.”
Folbigg had been suffering a major depressive disorder and “maternal grief” when she made the entries, Callan said.
“This casts Ms. Folbigg’s expressions of guilt and responsibility for the deaths of her children in her diary entries in a very different light,” Callan said.
Folbigg made 545 pages of closing submissions that urged Bathurst to find reasonable doubt of guilt and a “strong probability of innocence,” Callan said.

South Africa, due to host Russia’s Vladimir Putin, rows back from pledge to quit war crimes court

South Africa, due to host Russia’s Vladimir Putin, rows back from pledge to quit war crimes court
Updated 26 April 2023
Reuters

South Africa, due to host Russia’s Vladimir Putin, rows back from pledge to quit war crimes court

South Africa, due to host Russia’s Vladimir Putin, rows back from pledge to quit war crimes court
  • Ruling African National Congress aims to repeal South Africa’s membership of the Hague-based court
  • The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant in March for Russian leader
Updated 26 April 2023
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa rowed back on Wednesday from a pledge to quit the International Criminal Court, months before he is due to host Russia’s Vladimir Putin who is wanted by the ICC for suspected war crimes.
Ramaphosa had said on Tuesday that the ruling African National Congress would aim to repeal South Africa’s membership of the Hague-based court, which hears cases of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. But on Wednesday, Ramaphosa’s office said he had made a mistake.
“South Africa remains a signatory to the ICC in line with a resolution of the 55th National Conference of the ANC – held in December 2022 – to rescind an earlier decision to withdraw from the ICC,” the presidency said in a statement.
“The December resolution was reaffirmed at a meeting of the National Executive Committee of the ANC during the weekend of 21 to 24 April 2023.”
The ICC issued an arrest warrant in March for Putin, accusing him of the war crime of forcibly deporting children from Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine. Moscow denies committing war crimes including forced deportations of children, and says the ICC has no authority as Russia is not a member.
Putin is due to visit South Africa in August for a summit of the BRICS group of emerging economies comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. As an ICC member, South Africa would be required to detain him.
Putin has not traveled abroad since the ICC warrant was issued. He has made only one trip outside the former Soviet Union — to Iran — since launching the invasion of Ukraine last year.
The ANC decided at its national conference in December that South Africa should abandon a legislative process to pull out of the ICC and try to effect changes to the organization from within.
The presidency said on Wednesday that South Africa would work toward establishing an African continental criminal court that would complement the ICC as a court of last resort.

Three Russian aircraft intercepted over Baltic Sea – German air force

Three Russian aircraft intercepted over Baltic Sea – German air force
Updated 26 April 2023
Reuters

Three Russian aircraft intercepted over Baltic Sea – German air force

Three Russian aircraft intercepted over Baltic Sea – German air force
  • German and British forces were deployed to identify the two Sukhoi Su-27 fighter aircraft and one Ilyushin Il-20 aircraft
Updated 26 April 2023
Reuters

BERLIN: Three Russian military aircraft flying without transponder signals have been intercepted in international airspace over the Baltic Sea, Germany’s Luftwaffe said on Wednesday.

Germany and Britain sent Eurofighter jets to identify the two Sukhoi Su-27 fighter aircraft and one Ilyushin Il-20 aircraft, the German air force said on Twitter.

It posted several images of the Russian aircraft mid-flight.

Russian military aircraft regularly fly from mainland Russia to Kaliningrad and back, meaning that such encounters are fairly routine in the region.

Germany handed over responsibility for NATO’s Baltic air policing mission to Britain earlier this month. NATO allies pitch in to protect the air space there because Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia do not have their own fighter jets.

