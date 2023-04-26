Cenomi Rewards celebrates launch by giving members chance to win 1 million points

Cenomi Rewards, the exclusive loyalty program of Saudi Arabia’s largest vertically integrated retail and lifestyle ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, is celebrating its official launch over the Eid holidays by giving away 1 million points every day for seven days. The points are redeemable at all Cenomi shopping centers and at participating Cenomi brands.

For a chance to win 1 million points, members just need to answer the question of the day on the Cenomi Rewards Instagram channel (@cenomirewards), tag two friends and make sure they are fully signed up to the loyalty program. This can be done by either downloading the new Cenomi Rewards app from Google Play or Apple store, signing up in store or on the CenomiRewards.comwebsite. Membership is free and all those who answered correctly and meet the winning criteria will be put into a daily draw.

The Cenomi Rewards loyalty program, launched in March this year, offers members the ability to earn points with every purchase made at Cenomi shopping centers and participating Cenomi retail brands. Points that can then be redeemed for a range of special offers, promotions and rewards across participating Cenomi brands.

Members can earn points at participating stores with every riyal spent. Access to more personalized and privileged offers will also be available to members as they climb up the program’s membership tiers — Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Cenomi Rewards members can also increase their points balance through a range of engagement features, including referring friends, completing their profile, participating in challenges such as doubling their points by spending a given amount or following Cenomi Rewards on social media.