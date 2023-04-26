You are here

  • Home
  • Cenomi Rewards celebrates launch by giving members chance to win 1 million points

Cenomi Rewards celebrates launch by giving members chance to win 1 million points

Cenomi Rewards celebrates launch by giving members chance to win 1 million points
1 / 3
Cenomi Rewards celebrates launch by giving members chance to win 1 million points
2 / 3
Cenomi Rewards celebrates launch by giving members chance to win 1 million points
3 / 3
Short Url

https://arab.news/jjm44

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Cenomi Rewards celebrates launch by giving members chance to win 1 million points

Cenomi Rewards celebrates launch by giving members chance to win 1 million points
  • 1 million points will be given away every day, redeemable through the Cenomi Rewards app for deals, discounts and exclusive offers at Cenomi shopping centers and participating brands
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Cenomi Rewards, the exclusive loyalty program of Saudi Arabia’s largest vertically integrated retail and lifestyle ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, is celebrating its official launch over the Eid holidays by giving away 1 million points every day for seven days. The points are redeemable at all Cenomi shopping centers and at participating Cenomi brands.

For a chance to win 1 million points, members just need to answer the question of the day on the Cenomi Rewards Instagram channel (@cenomirewards), tag two friends and make sure they are fully signed up to the loyalty program. This can be done by either downloading the new Cenomi Rewards app from Google Play or Apple store, signing up in store or on the CenomiRewards.comwebsite. Membership is free and all those who answered correctly and meet the winning criteria will be put into a daily draw.

The Cenomi Rewards loyalty program, launched in March this year, offers members the ability to earn points with every purchase made at Cenomi shopping centers and participating Cenomi retail brands. Points that can then be redeemed for a range of special offers, promotions and rewards across participating Cenomi brands.

Members can earn points at participating stores with every riyal spent. Access to more personalized and privileged offers will also be available to members as they climb up the program’s membership tiers — Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Cenomi Rewards members can also increase their points balance through a range of engagement features, including referring friends, completing their profile, participating in challenges such as doubling their points by spending a given amount or following Cenomi Rewards on social media.

Saudi International Luxury Week to take place next month

Saudi International Luxury Week to take place next month
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi International Luxury Week to take place next month

Saudi International Luxury Week to take place next month
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi International Luxury Week is taking place next month, with the Kingdom’s second city Jeddah seeing its first edition being held following the huge success of its sister event in Riyadh. The events are designed to create a platform for conversation in the luxury jewelry space and are the largest of their kind to ever be held in the Kingdom, with the Riyadh edition tripling in size this year.

Open to the public, Jeddah International Luxury Week will run from May 8-10 at the Jeddah Hilton, followed by Riyadh International Luxury Week from May 16-19 May at Al-Faisaliah Hotel. 

With more than 120 international jewelry names exhibiting fine and high jewelry collections including standout, multimillion-dollar pieces in both cities, Saudi International Luxury Week will showcase the best in exquisite gemstones, creativity, heritage and savoir-faire, and offer a unique opportunity for jewelers to share their craft with discerning Saudi Arabian clientele. 

Participating brands include fabled family high jewelry maison Moussaieff Jewelers, bespoke gemstone artisans ITCO Jewelry of New York, Parisian watchmaker Charles Oudin, innovative Italian jeweler Ferri Firenze, pearl experts Yoko London, Middle Eastern Nsouli and edgy yet elegant designers AWKN1, among others. 

The events will also see a host of interactive seminars and experiences on offer, including a series of educational talks. The Jeddah event will see Middle Eastern jewelry experts address current topics such as the art of jewelry making to design trends and sustainability, and in Riyadh, DANAT — Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones, will touch on the sourcing of gemstones, the history of pearls, and the world of diamonds. 

The Jeddah and Riyadh International Luxury Weeks are sponsored by The National Committee for Precious Metals and Gemstones, Lucid Motors, DANAT, Store Makers Middle East and MPP-ME Arabian Watches and Jewelry Magazine.

Hitek launches cleaning app at Abu Dhabi University

Hitek launches cleaning app at Abu Dhabi University
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

Hitek launches cleaning app at Abu Dhabi University

Hitek launches cleaning app at Abu Dhabi University
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

UAE-based IT smart facilities management solutions company Hitek, part of the Farnek group of companies, has launched a creative and innovative, cleaning on-demand mobile application at Abu Dhabi University. 

Through the mobile application, both students and staff can now organize cleaning schedules for their dormitories and staff accommodation. 

“Abu Dhabi University is at the forefront of technological innovation, leveraging state-of-the-art technology to automate and enhance the services provided to our students,” said Dr. Hamad Odhabi, Abu Dhabi University vice chancellor.

He added: “We have 447 students accommodated in over 330 rooms who now have the flexibility to organize their own cleaning at a time that suits them. Being digital natives, students prefer using technology to organize this service. 

“Having a single trusted partner to access the dormitories, carry out the cleaning and directly charge the students is beneficial for the university.” 

The app, which caters to the needs of consumers as well as businesses, is designed for those finding it difficult to arrange a convenient time or particular day to schedule regular cleaning, or indeed those who want an instant ad hoc or more flexible schedule. 

“After downloading the app, customers can choose from an hourly, weekly or monthly package. Then they are redirected to a registration page, where personal details are verified with an OTP, which is sent to their registered email address. Customers can manage their account from here and add additional addresses,” said Javeria Aijaz, managing director, Hitek.

After successfully registering, users are taken to the booking screen, where they will be able to select the required date and time slots and the number of hours they require a cleaning service. To complete the booking process users are taken to a payment page, which has a simple and secure integrated online payment facility.

“Once the booking is received and approved by one of our cleaning supervisors, a team is assigned for the job and customers are sent an email notification. Users can track their cleaning team in real-time, through a link to Google Maps, so they will know their location and their exact arrival time,” said Osama Hussein, director, soft services and security at Farnek.

Another practical feature of the app is that customers can check the details of their current booking schedule as well as reviewing other pending or completed tasks.

Mubadala Health taps Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to digitize patient records

Mubadala Health taps Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to digitize patient records
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

Mubadala Health taps Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to digitize patient records

Mubadala Health taps Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to digitize patient records
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

To accelerate innovation and efficiency across its facilities, Mubadala Health, an integrated healthcare network, has announced a strategic collaboration with Oracle. As part of a new agreement, the network will utilize Oracle Cloud Infrastructure via the Oracle Cloud Dubai Region to run its Oracle Cerner electronic health records system. 

“We are thrilled to have signed this significant agreement and to have established such an important relationship with Oracle,” said Khalid Al-Amadi, senior director, informatics and integration at Mubadala Health. “This milestone agreement is another step in our digital transformation journey and will allow for exponential improvements in the way care is provided to the community.”

The agreement complements Mubadala Health’s efforts to adopt new innovations, expand the services it provides to patients, create more seamless access to patient records for providers, and grow partnerships in the region. With the speed and scalability of OCI, Mubadala Health will have faster access to patient care data for thousands of clinicians and staff personnel, which can help improve outcomes and patient experience. The transformation will also have the potential to support more than 10,000 concurrent users, double the current amount, as well as permit new care delivery approaches that require real-time coordination and information exchange among multiple providers, patients and locations in the country. By running Oracle Health’s EHR on OCI, the network will also have the scalability to accommodate additional locations including Mubadala Health Dubai and Imperial College London Diabetes Center. 

Al-Amadi said: “Mubadala Health aims to lead in a new era of healthcare system interoperability. This is expected to enhance clinical experiences and accelerate cutting-edge innovations thereby helping advance better patient health outcomes.”

The move will help Mubadala Health drive new advancements that can boost operational and financial efficiency. The improvements will cover computing, storage, networking, database, analytics and mobile services that can increase service level protection while decreasing spend on hardware upgrades, storage, servers, and licenses as well as proactive monitoring and management of the system.

“Our collaboration with Mubadala Health is a testament to how we are supporting healthcare systems to become more digitized, connected and interoperable,” added Travis Dalton, executive vice president at Oracle Health. “With OCI, Mubadala Health will be better able to manage its growing patient volumes, help reduce operational costs, and provide clinicians with better access to information to help improve care.”

Omoda & Jaecoo unveil new models, soon to be launched in KSA

Omoda & Jaecoo unveil new models, soon to be launched in KSA
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

Omoda & Jaecoo unveil new models, soon to be launched in KSA

Omoda & Jaecoo unveil new models, soon to be launched in KSA
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

Omoda and Jaecoo recently debuted as independent brands at Auto Shanghai 2023, which generated significant media attention. Among the novelties unveiled at the event were the Omoda 5 e-QUA, the brand’s first purely electric vehicle, and the Jaecoo 7 and Jaecoo 9, two models designed to satisfy the travel needs of the “urban elite with sophisticated taste.” These models will soon be launched in the Kingdom.

The exhibition, the first international A-class auto show featuring more than 1,000 companies after the pandemic, showcased innovative brands, technologies and products, and injected new energy into the global automobile industry. 

“The presentation of Omoda and Jaecoo epitomizes their unwavering commitment to catering to next-generation consumers and producing original concepts,” a statement said.

Omoda had already developed its first global vehicle, the Omoda 5, targeting modern and dynamic consumers who seek a fashionable lifestyle. With the Auto Shanghai 2023, Omoda inaugurated its brand independence by launching the Omoda 5 e-QUA, a fully electric model.

Jaecoo, on the other hand, focused on designing urban off-road SUVs that cater to the travel needs of consumers with exquisite taste. By displaying a couple of new models at the exhibition, Jaecoo captured public attention, particularly with the first one, which received considerable social media exposure, thanks to its design philosophy inspired by nature.

Omoda and Jaecoo organized a Brand Day at their headquarters in Wuhu, Anhui province on April 20, during which they revealed information about new clean energy technologies and future development strategies. More than 400 worldwide dealers and media representatives attended the event, bearing witness to the birth of two sophisticated and stylish brands.

Mastercard and DIFC partner to empower fintech companies

Mastercard and DIFC partner to empower fintech companies
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

Mastercard and DIFC partner to empower fintech companies

Mastercard and DIFC partner to empower fintech companies
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

Dubai International Financial Centre, the leading global financial center in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Mastercard that aims to drive digital transformation through partnerships with innovative fintech companies. 

The partnership between DIFC and Mastercard will provide fintech startups and established companies with access to Mastercard’s network and expertise, as well as DIFC’s world-class financial ecosystem. The collaboration will focus on creating new payment solutions and digital services, as well as enhancing existing ones.

“At Mastercard, we are committed to driving innovation through collaboration between different players in the financial ecosystem. The collaboration between fintech companies and established players would enable us to drive digital transformation. We are delighted to participate in DIFC’s programs to accelerate innovation in the financial technology sector with the aim of boosting the country’s digital economy,” said Amnah Ajmal, executive vice president, market development, EEMEA, Mastercard.

Mastercard’s collaboration with DIFC underpins the objective of the financial hub’s first global venture studio — DIFC Launchpad — which seeks to fast-track the growth of the UAE’s financial ecosystem and serve as a business enabler for venture studios, allowing them to set up and scale from DIFC. Venture studios build startups, taking them from the concept stage to launch while providing capital and guidance through the incubation period. They also help startups to grow using internal capabilities and external networks.

The DIFC Launchpad program expects to support the launch of more than 200 new ventures, with over 100 of them being scale-ups that will collectively create more than 8,000 new jobs and attract over $544 million in venture capital.

Mohammad Alblooshi, head of innovation hub at DIFC, said: “At DIFC, we are committed to fostering innovation and growth in the fintech sector, and our strategic collaboration with Mastercard is a testament to that. By leveraging Mastercard’s expertise and network, we can empower fintech startups and established companies to create new payment solutions and digital services that enhance the region’s financial ecosystem. Together, we aim to fast-track the growth of the UAE’s financial sector and serve as a business enabler for venture studios, bringing about significant benefits to the fintech sector in the Middle East.”

The collaboration between DIFC and Mastercard is expected to bring about significant benefits to the fintech sector in the Middle East, providing them with the tools and resources needed to drive innovation and growth in the region’s digital economy.

Latest updates

Cenomi Rewards celebrates launch by giving members chance to win 1 million points
Cenomi Rewards celebrates launch by giving members chance to win 1 million points
Afghan refugees in UK to be evicted from hotels
Afghan refugees in UK to be evicted from hotels
Turkiye’s president Erdogan cancels appearances after developing stomach bug
Turkiye’s president Erdogan cancels appearances after developing stomach bug
Iran court issues $312.9 million judgment against US amid tensions
Iran court issues $312.9 million judgment against US amid tensions
Japan thanks Saudi Arabia, UAE for help in evacuation of nationals from Sudan
Japan thanks Saudi Arabia, UAE for help in evacuation of nationals from Sudan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.