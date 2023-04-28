UK Muslim dating app has name change decision upheld

LONDON: A Muslim dating app in the UK has had a decision forcing it to change its name upheld following an appeal.

Muzmatch changed its branding to Muzz after a ruling by a court in June last year that the original name was too similar to that of the Match Group, which runs a number of dating websites and apps.

The court said there was “a likelihood of confusion as a result of Muzmatch’s use of SEO keywords comprising the word ‘match’” when it made its decision.

Search engine optimization describes the use of certain words or phrases to attract attention and traffic online.

The Court of Appeal upheld the verdict, which Muzz said was “deeply worrying for other start-ups in the dating sector.”

Shahzad Younas, Muzz’s founder and CEO, told the BBC that Match Group, which owns Tinder, OkCupid and Hinge among others, had used the courts to “maintain their globally dominant position” in the dating app market.

We @muzz_app lost our UK appeal at the Court of Appeal - MUZMATCH vs MATCH GROUP. What's concerning is how a large multi billion dollar conglomerate with a near global monopoly can use the legal system to intimidate and stifle competition.https://t.co/NydVGWpP1b 1/10 — Shahzad Younas (@ShahzadYounas_) April 28, 2023

“How about (Match) actually innovating and building better products, rather than using such lazy and predatory tactics against your rivals?” he added.

Younas said Match Group had tried to purchase his business, which launched in the UK in 2015, on four separate occasions before bringing the legal action, and the case and appeal had cost Muzz almost $2 million in legal fees and damages.

He added: “This is small change for a multibillion-dollar conglomerate such as Match Group, however, (it) is precious working capital for a start-up such as ours.

“It is clear to us that Match Group will do all they can to kill us with a view to them maintaining their near monopoly on the global dating market.”

Match Group, whose own Muslim dating app Hawaya closed in February, told the BBC that its mergers and acquisitions strategy “does not impact our decisions to protect our intellectual property and trademarks in any way.”

A spokesman said: “We’ve always known that Muzmatch has unfairly benefitted from our reputation and investment in our brands, and was unrightfully riding Match Group’s coat-tails for its own gain.

“We will keep protecting the work and creativity of our employees as we continue to spark meaningful connections for all singles, of all backgrounds, all around the world.”