UK Muslim dating app has name change decision upheld
The case and appeal had cost Muzz almost $2 million in legal fees and damages. (Supplied)
UK Muslim dating app has name change decision upheld
  • Muzz, formerly Muzmatch, loses appeal against decision in case brought by rival Match Group
  • Muzz founder says Match Group tried to buy company on 4 occasions before lawsuit
Arab News

LONDON: A Muslim dating app in the UK has had a decision forcing it to change its name upheld following an appeal.

Muzmatch changed its branding to Muzz after a ruling by a court in June last year that the original name was too similar to that of the Match Group, which runs a number of dating websites and apps.

The court said there was “a likelihood of confusion as a result of Muzmatch’s use of SEO keywords comprising the word ‘match’” when it made its decision.

Search engine optimization describes the use of certain words or phrases to attract attention and traffic online.

The Court of Appeal upheld the verdict, which Muzz said was “deeply worrying for other start-ups in the dating sector.”

Shahzad Younas, Muzz’s founder and CEO, told the BBC that Match Group, which owns Tinder, OkCupid and Hinge among others, had used the courts to “maintain their globally dominant position” in the dating app market.

 

 

“How about (Match) actually innovating and building better products, rather than using such lazy and predatory tactics against your rivals?” he added.

Younas said Match Group had tried to purchase his business, which launched in the UK in 2015, on four separate occasions before bringing the legal action, and the case and appeal had cost Muzz almost $2 million in legal fees and damages.

He added: “This is small change for a multibillion-dollar conglomerate such as Match Group, however, (it) is precious working capital for a start-up such as ours.

“It is clear to us that Match Group will do all they can to kill us with a view to them maintaining their near monopoly on the global dating market.”

Match Group, whose own Muslim dating app Hawaya closed in February, told the BBC that its mergers and acquisitions strategy “does not impact our decisions to protect our intellectual property and trademarks in any way.”

A spokesman said: “We’ve always known that Muzmatch has unfairly benefitted from our reputation and investment in our brands, and was unrightfully riding Match Group’s coat-tails for its own gain.

“We will keep protecting the work and creativity of our employees as we continue to spark meaningful connections for all singles, of all backgrounds, all around the world.”

Related

NYUAD research team develops first ingestible electroceutical device to regulate appetite

NYUAD research team develops first ingestible electroceutical device to regulate appetite
NYUAD research team develops first ingestible electroceutical device to regulate appetite
  • Oral ingestion of the capsule was shown to regulate levels of the ghrelin hormone
​ABU DHABI:  Researchers at NYU Abu Dhabi have created the first ingestible electroceutical device for neuromodulation of the gut-brain axis, which could be used to control appetite and cure metabolic and neurological diseases.

The non-invasive capsule was invented in partnership with Prof. Giovanni Traverso, of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and graduate student James McRae, the Emirates News Agency reported.

Electrodes on the device’s surface deliver electrical stimulation to stomach mucosal tissue.

Several physiological activities, including feeding and emotional behavior, are regulated by the gut-brain axis but existing pharmaceutical and surgical treatments for modulating it involve long recovery times and associated risks. 

The device, which was inspired by the water-wicking skin of the Australian prickly devil lizard Moloch horridus, has a fluid-wicking capsule coating with grooved patterns and a water-compatible surface, allowing it to skip the gastric fluid in the stomach and reach direct electrode-tissue contact.

Through endoscopic stimulation, gastric electrical stimulation directly triggers the release of the ghrelin hormone. Oral ingestion of the capsule device was shown to regulate levels of the hormone significantly and repeatedly.

The capsules are powered by ingestible batteries, which have been proved in large animals to provide stimulation for 20 minutes before being expelled within two weeks of consumption.

Prof. Khalil Ramadi, director of the Laboratory for Advanced Neuroengineering and Translational Medicine, who led the NYUAD team, said: “Electroceuticals, or electrical stimulation therapies, have emerged as the next frontier of neuromodulation.

“Ingestible electroceuticals… can regulate precise neurohormonal circuits while avoiding the discomfort patients can experience with invasive treatments.

“Future ingestible electroceutical systems could be designed and customized for specific applications beyond acute, short-term gastric stimulation.”
 

Related

Mattel unveils Barbie doll with Down syndrome

Mattel unveils Barbie doll with Down syndrome
Mattel unveils Barbie doll with Down syndrome
  • Company committed to counter social stigma through play, be more inclusive, Mattel said
WASHINGTON: US toy manufacturer Mattel unveiled a new Barbie doll Tuesday representing a person with Down syndrome, as it seeks to allow more children to see themselves in the popular figure.
The toy was brought to market through work with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS), to ensure it accurately represents someone with the condition, the company said.
“Barbie plays an important role in a child’s early experiences, and we are dedicated to doing our part to counter social stigma through play,” said Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie and dolls at Mattel.
“Our goal is to enable all children to see themselves in Barbie, while also encouraging children to play with dolls who do not look like themselves,” she added in a statement.
The new doll has a face and body sculpt aimed at being “more illustrative of women with Down syndrome, including a shorter frame and a longer torso,” said Mattel.


For example, the face sculpt has a rounder shape, smaller ears and flat nasal bridge. The eyes are slightly slanted as well in an almond shape.
Meanwhile, the doll’s dress pattern includes butterflies along with yellow and blue colors — symbols associated with Down syndrome awareness.
“This Barbie serves as a reminder that we should never underestimate the power of representation,” said NDSS president Kandi Pickard. “It is a huge step forward for inclusion and a moment that we are celebrating.”
Down syndrome is a condition in which a person has an extra chromosome, which changes how their body and brain develop.
Previously, Mattel rolled out a series of Barbie dolls dedicated to feminist or other inspirational icons.
Barbie has 175 looks, according to Mattel.
The latest doll’s release comes as a live-action film about Barbie is expected to hit the screens in July, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Related

Milky Way's fate? Astronomers reveal what ignites quasars

Milky Way's fate? Astronomers reveal what ignites quasars
Milky Way's fate? Astronomers reveal what ignites quasars
  • Quasars form when two galaxies collide, releasing great energy
  • Andromeda Galaxy is 'coming directly towards us at about 200 kilometres a second,' said astrophysicist Tadhunter
PARIS: Astronomers said Wednesday that for the first time, they have confirmed what ignites quasars, the brightest and most powerful objects in the universe, which put galaxies in their "death throes".
These celestial behemoths form when two galaxies smash into each other, the astronomers said, warning that this could be the Milky Way's fate in a few billion years.
Quasars are one of the most extreme objects in the universe, some shining with the brightness of a trillion stars despite being packed into the space of our Solar System.
They sit in the heart of galaxies, powered by supermassive black holes, requiring a huge amount of gas to be so staggeringly bright.
But exactly what creates quasars has been a matter of debate since their discovery in the 1950s.
In a new study, an international team of researchers said they have "clear evidence" that quasars are triggered by two galaxies colliding, which releases the vast amounts of energy needed.
Clive Tadhunter, an astrophysicist at the University of Sheffield in the UK and one of the study's authors, told AFP that this could be the fate of the Milky Way one day.
The nearby Andromeda Galaxy is "coming directly towards us at about 200 kilometres (125 miles) a second," he said.
It will collide with the Milky War in roughly five billion years, and "we could get a quasar" as a result, he said.
Quasars push out all the gas from a galaxy, preventing any new stars from forming, he added.
The researchers compared observations of 48 galaxies with quasars at their centre to 100 without them.
Galaxies hosting quasars were three times as likely to have had collisions with other galaxies, the study said.
While the theory that such collisions ignited quasars has been around for decades, it was difficult to prove.
Tadhunter said this was because observations had often been carried out with telescopes that were optimised to look at objects in the centre of galaxies, but were less effective at spotting the distorted features at their edges that indicate past collisions.
For example, these diffuse structures "get washed out" when observed by the Hubble Space Telescope, he said.
So the team used land-based observatories, such as the Isaac Newton Telescope on the Spanish island of La Palma.
The new study, published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, also reviewed previous research to show how it may have missed the tell-tale signs of collisions.
Tadhunter said that quasars "act like beacons to the distant universe" because of their incredible brightness.
The James Webb Space Telescope, which has a much bigger aperture than Hubble, could help reveal more about quasars in this distant universe, when the universe was in its infancy, he said.

Related

Status of UAE moon rover unclear as communication lost on landing

Status of UAE moon rover unclear as communication lost on landing
Status of UAE moon rover unclear as communication lost on landing
TOKYO: A Japanese company looking to land a craft on the surface of the moon admitted it had lost contact with the lander shortly before it was due to reach the surface.

Japan’s ispace Inc. spacecraft, which carried a rover from the UAE along with other payloads, was launched aboard a rocket developed by US firm SpaceX in December.

If successful, it would have been the first private company in the world to reach the lunar surface successfully.

Takeshi Hakamada, CEO of the Tokyo-based company, told a live broadcast event that communication had been lost with the landing craft but he had hopes that the craft had landed successfully and communications could be re-established.

The Mission 1 Lander began descending from about 100 km above the surface of the moon and decelerated in steps from a velocity of 6,000 kph.

Hakamada said that communication with the lander was maintained until the very end of the attempted landing. 

“That means we acquired actual flight data during the landing phase,” he said. He added that even if it were not possible to receive further transmissions from the vehicle, many milestones had been passed on the mission that would help to ensure success in follow-up missions.

The spacecraft took off from Cape Canaveral Space Station in Florida in December and was carrying seven payloads.

Hakamada said that ispace would endeavor to re-establish contact with the lander.

Related

British PrettyLittleThing founder sells empty Dubai plot for $33m

British PrettyLittleThing founder sells empty Dubai plot for $33m
British PrettyLittleThing founder sells empty Dubai plot for $33m
  • Multimillionaire Umar Kamani from Manchester founded online fashion brand PrettyLittleThing
LONDON: A British entrepreneur has sold an undeveloped plot of land in Dubai for £27.3 million ($33.8 million), it was reported on Tuesday.

Multimillionaire Umar Kamani from Manchester, who founded the online fashion brand PrettyLittleThing, sold the 24,500-square-foot piece of land, which is located on the seahorse-shaped Jumeirah Bay island off the Dubai coast, to an anonymous buyer.

The Times newspaper reported that it has been suggested the purchaser is a member of a Middle Eastern royal family, who plans to build a family home on the ultra-exclusive island.

Having bought the land for £6.4 million in 2017, Kamani will make more than £20 million in profit from the deal.

Andrew Cummings, the head of Dubai prime residential at estate agents Knight Frank, told the newspaper that the island was a “sub-market only accessible by the ultra wealthy.”

He added that the price tag of the plot “would normally represent a spectacular penthouse or palatial mansion,” but that “Jumeirah Bay’s exclusivity means that this only buys you the sand on which to build your dream home.”

A Bloomberg report said Kamani still owns a similar plot on the island, which he plans to sell for £29.4 million.

Related

