Saudi aid services benefit 300 people in Tajikistan

Saudi aid services benefit 300 people in Tajikistan
KSrelief workers distributing relief goods to indigents in Tajikistan's Khatlon province last week. (SPA)
Saudi aid services benefit 300 people in Tajikistan
Updated 21 sec ago
SPA

Saudi aid services benefit 300 people in Tajikistan

Saudi aid services benefit 300 people in Tajikistan
Updated 21 sec ago
SPA

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan: Saudi Arabia's King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, or KSrelief, recently distributed a variety of relief items in Tajikistan’s Khatlon province, benefiting 300 people from the neediest groups.

The items included blankets, coal for heating, and water heaters.

The project aims to provide humanitarian aid to the affected people in Tajikistan for the year 2023.

Elsewhere, the mobile medical clinics launched by the center provided treatment services to the beneficiaries in Hajjah governorate, Yemen.

The clinics received 294 people with various health conditions and provided them with the necessary medical services.

 

 

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) Tajikistan Saudi Aid

Updated 29 April 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi artist breathes life into the past through his models

Saudi artist breathes life into the past through his models
  • Jassem Al-Busandah aims to convey the philosophy of the simple ancient KSA lifestyle, or 'the good old days'
Updated 29 April 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Jassem Al-Busandah, a Saudi artist in his forties, travels back in time by designing creative models of buildings highlighting the ancient Saudi lifestyle, shedding light on multiple aspects of the Kingdom’s historic makeup.

The artist started his career in Al-Ahsa, and aims to go international to share the diversity of Saudi culture.

“It was at the primary stage when my artistic personality first appeared, namely in the art education class, which I enjoyed the most. It was full of beauty, colors, and artistic pieces. I was excited to begin this journey, full of passion and challenges,” Al-Busandah told Arab News.

“At the very early stage, I realized that I was attracted to this field as soon as I laid my eyes on the colored modelling material (plasticine). Whenever I went with my parents to the beach, I seized the opportunity to model clay and build house models, and used tree leaves for decoration.”

Whenever Al-Busandah was at home, he used cardboard to build houses. He was greatly encouraged by his family, who saw his artistic talent growing daily as he practiced. 

“I have developed my hobby with time, and I started using pressed wood, gypsum, and clay,” he said.

“The models I formed go through different stages, mainly the old mud houses. First, I detail the house from an artistic point of view, then I cover it with burlap (a type of fabric). I mix white cement with gypsum to be added to the model, then I leave it (in the sun) for several hours. After drying, I add colors and effects to the model, which comes out vivid and full of fine details.”

According to Al-Busandah, he has been able to convey the philosophy of the simple ancient Saudi lifestyle, or “the good old days,” where Saudis lived in one neighborhood and were brought together by familiarity, love, solidarity, and mutual reinforcement.

“Saudis in the past worried about each other, and used to share their happy moments, occasions, and celebrations. In my mission, I document a contemporary artistic era, which I wanted to introduce to this generation, so it stays attached to its ancient roots, and to show how the Saudi man relied on himself in building a proper house. This legacy had to be preserved,” he added.

The artist has a museum in Al-Ahsa, where students and tourists learn about the heritage of the Kingdom in general and of Al-Ahsa in particular.

“The most prominent artistic models I have formed are the Masmak Fortress, the Sahood Fort, the Ibrahim Palace, and the famous and popular Qaisariah Souq,” he said.

“I feel extremely happy whenever I witness the reaction of the museum’s visitors, namely Saudis who come from different regions of the Kingdom. Some of them break into tears when they see their past embodied, while others express their close relation to this era comprising their birth, childhood, and early youth stage,” he added.

“I have translated this cultural momentum into an incubating and attractive cultural environment with which many Saudis find their relations with the most prominent life events they have lived.

“My artistic experience is inspired by my view of these old and popular models and houses, as I try to build a miniature city consisting of these houses lined up next to each other to present this attracting architectural pattern with a different print,” he added.

He added that he wants to open an international exhibition showcasing the different landmarks of the Kingdom, where foreign visitors can find what they are looking for and be introduced to the rich cultural diversity of the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi heritage Saudi Art

Saudi designer uses 3D tech to drive sustainable fashion

Saudi designer uses 3D tech to drive sustainable fashion
Updated 54 min 11 sec ago
Dhai Almutairi

Saudi designer uses 3D tech to drive sustainable fashion

Saudi designer uses 3D tech to drive sustainable fashion
Updated 54 min 11 sec ago
Dhai Almutairi

RIYADH: Saudi fashion designer Ghaydaa Majdaly is using 3D technology to design and produce clothes, helping to save resources and driving sustainability in the Kingdom.

The COVID-19 pandemic posed challenges for many people in their daily lives, including Majdaly, who turned her creativity into the study of sustainable fashion. 

“During the pandemic, when all the shops were closed, I thought to myself if I would make a collection, where would I get fabrics and materials? So, I looked over the collections I made previously to see what pieces I should use for my new fashion collection,” she said. 

“My first sustainable fashion piece was made out of plastic water bottles, given that plastic bottles severely damage our environment. I took those bottles and had them run through a machine to make sustainable and environment-friendly fabrics.” 

Realizing the importance of sustainability in fashion, Majdaly began learning how to make fabrics using 3D technology. She also reuses fabrics to produce new fashion pieces. 

A model shows of the creation during Saudi Cup weekend in Riyadh. (Supplied)

“I always keep in mind and follow the zero-waste strategy when designing pieces. The extra fabrics I have are used to make either small handbags or accessories, so there are no fabrics wasted in the process,” she said. 

“There was a blouse that I no longer wore, but wanted to give it a second chance, so I took the pocket out, inserted it into the 3D machine and recreated a new piece from it.”

With 3D software programs simplifying the design process and improving product quality while reducing the environmental footprint, fashion designers are changing the way they approach their products, as well as pattern making and fittings. 

Majdaly shared the secrets of designing pieces using 3D technology with Arab News.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The COVID-19 pandemic posed challenges for many people in their daily lives, including Ghaydaa Majdaly, who turned her creativity into the study of sustainable fashion. 

• Realizing the importance of sustainability in fashion, she began learning how to make fabrics using 3D technology. She also reuses fabrics to produce new fashion pieces. 

• Despite the technology’s ability to create photorealistic versions of clothes, handbags and accessories, addressing sustainability at the same time, it comes with challenges that vary from one designer to another.

“The 3D machine and the filaments are used to make 3D fabrics. I have several colored filaments, and the secret to all of this is the programs I use when plugging the 3D machine and making 3D fabrics,” she said.

Despite the technology’s ability to create photorealistic versions of clothes, handbags and accessories, addressing sustainability at the same time, it comes with challenges that vary from one designer to another. For Majdaly, designing a piece using 3D technology requires time. 

“It takes a lot of time making anything using 3D. Even if it is a small, squared piece, it could take around three hours, and the more detailed the piece, the longer it takes to design,” she said.

Nevertheless, for Majdaly, 3D and sustainable fashion is “a deep, big field, and I think we should all stay tuned to the use of 3D in the fashion industry.”

Praising the efforts of the Saudi Fashion Commission in addressing and implementing sustainability in the Kingdom’s fashion sector, she said: “In the last workshop organized by the fashion commission, they brought samples of sustainable fabrics, and this is what I hope we would have more of as Saudi fashion designers to make more sustainable fashion pieces.”

Majdaly is the owner of the Ghydaa Majdaly fashion brand, and is a fashion consultant and trainer. This year, she published a fashion sketchbook to inspire and lead the way for future fashion designers in the Kingdom. 
 

Topics: saudi fashion Saudi Arabia sustainability

Saudi Arabia's Benaa orphan care society receives G2T Global Award

Saudi Arabia’s Benaa orphan care society receives G2T Global Award
Updated 28 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Benaa orphan care society receives G2T Global Award

Saudi Arabia’s Benaa orphan care society receives G2T Global Award
Updated 28 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Charity Society for Orphan Care in the Eastern Region has received the G2T Global Award for best Arab institution in 2022 in the humanitarian work category.

Benaa’s Director-General Abdullah bin Rashid Al-Khalidi also received the award for best Arab executive in the same category.

Al-Khalidi received the award on behalf of Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahad, minister of state and chairman of Benaa’s board of directors, at the award ceremony in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh on April 27.

Prince Turki said in his message: “This honor comes as a culmination of the wise leadership’s unlimited support to empower the non-profit sector in general, and the great interest in the category of orphans in Saudi Arabia, and to provide all means that help them to continue their ambition in serving their country, and to motivate community institutions and individuals to contribute time, effort and money to sponsor them.”

Al-Khalidi said that Benaa’s triumph was the result of its efforts since the association was first established in 2010, as well as its achievements and successes at local, regional, and global levels.

He extended his appreciation to Prince Turki for his great support of the society, which effectively contributed to Benaa gaining its local and international status.

Al-Khalidi said the awards adopted a set of quantitative and applied criteria in selecting the winners based on a set of factors, including the size of the institution, the total assets, and the scope of administrative supervision.

He noted that the criteria also include academic and scientific qualifications and cumulative professional experience, as well as the nature of the leadership capacity and the nature of the institution and its strategic and operational intricacies, not to mention business results on an annual and cumulative basis and the institution’s impact on the local and Arab economy.

The awards were launched in 2016, and have crowned major Arab companies and institutions in various vital fields.

They also aim to strengthen Arab partnerships by ensuring communication among business executives.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia charity orphans

Saudi Arabia participates in ILO discussion on World Day for Safety and Health at Work

Saudi Arabia participates in ILO discussion on World Day for Safety and Health at Work
Updated 28 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia participates in ILO discussion on World Day for Safety and Health at Work

Saudi Arabia participates in ILO discussion on World Day for Safety and Health at Work
  • Vice Minister of Human Resources and Social Development for Labor, Abdullah bin Nasser Abu Thanain spoke at the event
Updated 28 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development participated on Friday in a high-level virtual discussion held by the UN’s International Labor Organization, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The event was held to mark the World Day for Safety and Health at Work, which was celebrated on April 28.

In his speech during the discussion, Vice Minister of Human Resources and Social Development for Labor, Abdullah bin Nasser Abu Thanain, outlined accomplishments related to the Saudi labor market, represented in the launch of the National Strategic Program for Occupational Safety and Health.

The program, part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 agenda, seeks to coordinate efforts of the public, private, and non-profit sectors and institutions to boost the levels of compliance with occupational safety and health standards across the Saudi labor market.

Abu Thanain also praised the ILO’s continuous efforts to preserve the labor’s safety by adopting a global strategy on occupational safety and health.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) International Labor Organization (ILO)

Saudi Shoura Council visits Swedish parliament, meets committees

Saudi Shoura Council visits Swedish parliament, meets committees
Updated 28 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi Shoura Council visits Swedish parliament, meets committees

Saudi Shoura Council visits Swedish parliament, meets committees
  • Held several meetings with Swedish officials to discuss issues of mutual concern
Updated 28 April 2023
Arab News
STOCKHOLM: A delegation from the Shoura Council, headed by assistant to the Speaker of the Council, Hanan bint Abdulrahim Al-Ahmadi, visited the Swedish Parliament and held several meetings with Swedish officials to discuss issues of mutual concern on Friday, Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the visit, the Saudi delegation met with the Gender Equality Committee and discussed several issues of common interest between the two countries, especially parliamentary relations.
They also reviewed the Kingdom's efforts to empower women by giving them leadership positions, within the framework of the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.
Elsewhere on Friday, the delegation held a meeting with the head of the Swedish Parliament's delegation to the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Arin Karapet.
The meeting touched on bilateral parliamentary relations and the importance of strengthening parliamentary cooperation through the exchange of parliamentary visits.
The meeting also reviewed the Kingdom's efforts to support peace, dialogue, and stability in the region and the world.
The Shoura delegation also held a meeting with the parliament's Trade and Industry Committee, headed by Vice-Chairman Elisabeth Thand Ringqvist.
The two sides discussed aspects of investment and trade cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Sweden, namely in the technical, technological, innovative, and startups aspects.
Topics: Saudi Arabia Sweden Shoura Council

