Little hero: Boy stops Michigan school bus with ill driver

Little hero: Boy stops Michigan school bus with ill driver
In this image made from video, 7th-grader Dillon Reeves grabs the steering wheel on his school bus and hit the brakes after the driver passed out on April 28, 2023, in Warren, Michigan. (Warren Consolidated Schools via AP)
AP

  • Aside from stopping the bus as it was veering toward oncoming traffic, 7th-grader Dillon Reeves instructed other kids on the bus to call 911
WARREN, Michigan: A boy grabbed the steering wheel on a school bus and hit the brakes, bringing the vehicle to a safe stop on a busy Detroit-area road after the driver had passed out, authorities said.

“Someone call 911. Now!” seventh-grader Dillon Reeves shouted to dozens of other middle-school kids on the bus Wednesday.
Dillon was hailed as a hero: He stopped the bus as it was veering toward oncoming traffic.
“In my 35-plus years of education, this was an extraordinary act of courage and maturity on his part,” said Robert Livernois, superintendent of Warren Consolidated Schools.

 

The incident was recorded on a video camera just above the driver. The video shows the driver fanning herself with a baseball cap and informing the transportation office that she needs to pull over.
Seconds later, Dillon jumped into action, hitting the brake pedal and clutching the steering wheel.
“I don’t know that it could have gone any better,” Livernois said, noting that adults helped kids out the back door. “When you have an anchor like Dillon taking care of business on the bus, it really and truly was a good day for us.”
Dillon declined to speak to reporters Thursday, but his parents, Steve and Ireta Reeves, were proud.
“We’ve got a little hero,” Dillon’s dad said. “He’s been on my lap driving country roads, pulling into driveways since about 4 years old. ... He’s a good driver.”

Topics: Dillon Reeves boy hero Detroit Warren Consolidated Schools

UK Muslim dating app has name change decision upheld

UK Muslim dating app has name change decision upheld
UK Muslim dating app has name change decision upheld

  • Muzz, formerly Muzmatch, loses appeal against decision in case brought by rival Match Group
  • Muzz founder says Match Group tried to buy company on 4 occasions before lawsuit
LONDON: A Muslim dating app in the UK has had a decision forcing it to change its name upheld following an appeal.

Muzmatch changed its branding to Muzz after a ruling by a court in June last year that the original name was too similar to that of the Match Group, which runs a number of dating websites and apps.

The court said there was “a likelihood of confusion as a result of Muzmatch’s use of SEO keywords comprising the word ‘match’” when it made its decision.

Search engine optimization describes the use of certain words or phrases to attract attention and traffic online.

The Court of Appeal upheld the verdict, which Muzz said was “deeply worrying for other start-ups in the dating sector.”

Shahzad Younas, Muzz’s founder and CEO, told the BBC that Match Group, which owns Tinder, OkCupid and Hinge among others, had used the courts to “maintain their globally dominant position” in the dating app market.

 

 

“How about (Match) actually innovating and building better products, rather than using such lazy and predatory tactics against your rivals?” he added.

Younas said Match Group had tried to purchase his business, which launched in the UK in 2015, on four separate occasions before bringing the legal action, and the case and appeal had cost Muzz almost $2 million in legal fees and damages.

He added: “This is small change for a multibillion-dollar conglomerate such as Match Group, however, (it) is precious working capital for a start-up such as ours.

“It is clear to us that Match Group will do all they can to kill us with a view to them maintaining their near monopoly on the global dating market.”

Match Group, whose own Muslim dating app Hawaya closed in February, told the BBC that its mergers and acquisitions strategy “does not impact our decisions to protect our intellectual property and trademarks in any way.”

A spokesman said: “We’ve always known that Muzmatch has unfairly benefitted from our reputation and investment in our brands, and was unrightfully riding Match Group’s coat-tails for its own gain.

“We will keep protecting the work and creativity of our employees as we continue to spark meaningful connections for all singles, of all backgrounds, all around the world.”

Topics: Dating Apps

Jerry Springer, politician turned TV ringmaster, dies at 79

Jerry Springer, politician turned TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Jerry Springer, politician turned TV ringmaster, dies at 79

  • Springer died peacefully at home in suburban Chicago after a brief illness, statement said
CINCINNATI: Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional guests willing to bare all — sometimes literally — as they brawled and hurled obscenities before a raucous audience, died Thursday at 79.
At its peak, “The Jerry Springer Show” was a ratings powerhouse and a US cultural pariah, synonymous with lurid drama. Known for chair-throwing and bleep-filled arguments, the daytime talk show was a favorite American guilty pleasure over its 27-year run, at one point topping Oprah Winfrey’s show.
Springer called it “escapist entertainment,” while others saw the show as contributing to a dumbing-down decline in American social values.
“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” said Jene Galvin, a family spokesperson and friend of Springer’s since 1970, in a statement. “He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”
Springer died peacefully at home in suburban Chicago after a brief illness, the statement said.
On his Twitter profile, Springer jokingly declared himself as “Talk show host, ringmaster of civilization’s end.” He also often had told people, tongue in cheek, that his wish for them was “may you never be on my show.”
After more than 4,000 episodes, the show ended in 2018, never straying from its core salaciousness: Some of its last episodes had such titles as “Stripper Sex Turned Me Straight,” “Stop Pimpin’ My Twin Sister,” and “Hooking Up With My Therapist.”
In a “Too Hot For TV” video released as his daily show neared 7 million viewers in the late 1990s, Springer offered a defense against disgust.
“Look, television does not and must not create values, it’s merely a picture of all that’s out there — the good, the bad, the ugly,” Springer said, adding: “Believe this: The politicians and companies that seek to control what each of us may watch are a far greater danger to America and our treasured freedom than any of our guests ever were or could be.”
He also contended that the people on his show volunteered to be subjected to whatever ridicule or humiliation awaited them.
Gerald Norman Springer was born Feb. 13, 1944, in a London underground railway station being used as a bomb shelter. His parents, Richard and Margot, were German Jews who fled to England during the Holocaust, in which other relatives were killed in Nazi gas chambers. They arrived in the United States when their son was 5 and settled in the Queens borough of New York City, where Springer got his first Yankees baseball gear on his way to becoming a lifelong fan.
He studied political science at Tulane University and got a law degree from Northwestern University. He was active in politics much of his adult life, mulling a run for governor of Ohio as recently as 2017.
He entered the arena as an aide in Robert F. Kennedy’s ill-fated 1968 presidential campaign. Springer, working for a Cincinnati law firm, ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 1970 before being elected to city council in 1971.
In 1974 — in what The Cincinnati Enquirer reported as “an abrupt move that shook Cincinnati’s political community” — Springer resigned. He cited “very personal family considerations,” but what he didn’t mention was a vice probe involving prostitution. In a subsequent admission that could have been the basis for one of his future shows, Springer said he had paid prostitutes with personal checks.
Then 30, he had married Micki Velton the previous year. The couple had a daughter, Katie, and divorced in 1994.
Springer quickly bounced back politically, winning a council seat in 1975 and serving as mayor in 1977. He later became a local television politics reporter with popular evening commentaries. He and co-anchor Norma Rashid eventually helped build NBC affiliate WLWT-TV’s broadcast into the Cincinnati market’s top-rated news show.
Springer began his talk show in 1991 with more of a traditional format, but after he left WLWT in 1993, it got a sleazy makeover.
TV Guide ranked it No. 1 on a list of “Worst Shows in the History of Television,” but it was ratings gold. It made Springer a celebrity who would go on to host a liberal radio talk show and “America’s Got Talent,” star in a movie called “Ringmaster,” and compete on “Dancing With the Stars.”
“With all the joking I do with the show, I’m fully aware and thank God every day that my life has taken this incredible turn because of this silly show,” Springer told Cincinnati Enquirer media reporter John Kiesewetter in 2011.
Well in advance of Donald Trump’s political rise from reality TV stardom, Springer mulled a Senate run in 2003 that he surmised could draw on “nontraditional voters,” people “who believe most politics are bull.”
“I connect with a whole bunch of people who probably connect more to me right now than to a traditional politician,” Springer told the AP at the time. He opposed the war on Iraq and favored expanding public health care, but ultimately did not run.
Springer also spoke often of the country he came to age 5 as “a beacon of light for the rest of world.”
“I have no other motivation but to say I love this country,” Springer said to a Democratic gathering in 2003.
Springer hosted a nationally syndicated “Judge Jerry” show in 2019 and continued to speak out on whatever was on his mind in a podcast, but his power to shock had dimmed in the new era of reality television and combative cable TV talk shows.
“He was lapped not only by other programs but by real life,” David Bianculli, a television historian and professor at Monmouth University, said in 2018.
Despite the limits Springer’s show put on his political aspirations, he embraced its legacy. In a 2003 fund-raising infomercial ahead of a possible US Senate run the following year, Springer referenced a quote by then National Review commentator Jonah Goldberg, who warned of new people brought to the polls by Springer, including “slack-jawed yokels, hicks, weirdos, pervs and whatnots.”
In the informercial, Springer referred to the quote and talked about wanting to reach out to “regular folks ... who weren’t born with a silver spoon in your mouth.”

Topics: Lifestyle Jerry Springer

NYUAD research team develops first ingestible electroceutical device to regulate appetite

NYUAD research team develops first ingestible electroceutical device to regulate appetite
NYUAD research team develops first ingestible electroceutical device to regulate appetite

  • Oral ingestion of the capsule was shown to regulate levels of the ghrelin hormone
​ABU DHABI:  Researchers at NYU Abu Dhabi have created the first ingestible electroceutical device for neuromodulation of the gut-brain axis, which could be used to control appetite and cure metabolic and neurological diseases.

The non-invasive capsule was invented in partnership with Prof. Giovanni Traverso, of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and graduate student James McRae, the Emirates News Agency reported.

Electrodes on the device’s surface deliver electrical stimulation to stomach mucosal tissue.

Several physiological activities, including feeding and emotional behavior, are regulated by the gut-brain axis but existing pharmaceutical and surgical treatments for modulating it involve long recovery times and associated risks. 

The device, which was inspired by the water-wicking skin of the Australian prickly devil lizard Moloch horridus, has a fluid-wicking capsule coating with grooved patterns and a water-compatible surface, allowing it to skip the gastric fluid in the stomach and reach direct electrode-tissue contact.

Through endoscopic stimulation, gastric electrical stimulation directly triggers the release of the ghrelin hormone. Oral ingestion of the capsule device was shown to regulate levels of the hormone significantly and repeatedly.

The capsules are powered by ingestible batteries, which have been proved in large animals to provide stimulation for 20 minutes before being expelled within two weeks of consumption.

Prof. Khalil Ramadi, director of the Laboratory for Advanced Neuroengineering and Translational Medicine, who led the NYUAD team, said: “Electroceuticals, or electrical stimulation therapies, have emerged as the next frontier of neuromodulation.

“Ingestible electroceuticals… can regulate precise neurohormonal circuits while avoiding the discomfort patients can experience with invasive treatments.

“Future ingestible electroceutical systems could be designed and customized for specific applications beyond acute, short-term gastric stimulation.”
 

Topics: NYUAD

Mattel unveils Barbie doll with Down syndrome

Mattel unveils Barbie doll with Down syndrome
Mattel unveils Barbie doll with Down syndrome

Mattel unveils Barbie doll with Down syndrome
  • Company committed to counter social stigma through play, be more inclusive, Mattel said
WASHINGTON: US toy manufacturer Mattel unveiled a new Barbie doll Tuesday representing a person with Down syndrome, as it seeks to allow more children to see themselves in the popular figure.
The toy was brought to market through work with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS), to ensure it accurately represents someone with the condition, the company said.
“Barbie plays an important role in a child’s early experiences, and we are dedicated to doing our part to counter social stigma through play,” said Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie and dolls at Mattel.
“Our goal is to enable all children to see themselves in Barbie, while also encouraging children to play with dolls who do not look like themselves,” she added in a statement.
The new doll has a face and body sculpt aimed at being “more illustrative of women with Down syndrome, including a shorter frame and a longer torso,” said Mattel.


For example, the face sculpt has a rounder shape, smaller ears and flat nasal bridge. The eyes are slightly slanted as well in an almond shape.
Meanwhile, the doll’s dress pattern includes butterflies along with yellow and blue colors — symbols associated with Down syndrome awareness.
“This Barbie serves as a reminder that we should never underestimate the power of representation,” said NDSS president Kandi Pickard. “It is a huge step forward for inclusion and a moment that we are celebrating.”
Down syndrome is a condition in which a person has an extra chromosome, which changes how their body and brain develop.
Previously, Mattel rolled out a series of Barbie dolls dedicated to feminist or other inspirational icons.
Barbie has 175 looks, according to Mattel.
The latest doll’s release comes as a live-action film about Barbie is expected to hit the screens in July, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Topics: Barbie Doll Mattel Down syndrome

Milky Way's fate? Astronomers reveal what ignites quasars

Milky Way's fate? Astronomers reveal what ignites quasars
Milky Way's fate? Astronomers reveal what ignites quasars

  • Quasars form when two galaxies collide, releasing great energy
  • Andromeda Galaxy is 'coming directly towards us at about 200 kilometres a second,' said astrophysicist Tadhunter
PARIS: Astronomers said Wednesday that for the first time, they have confirmed what ignites quasars, the brightest and most powerful objects in the universe, which put galaxies in their "death throes".
These celestial behemoths form when two galaxies smash into each other, the astronomers said, warning that this could be the Milky Way's fate in a few billion years.
Quasars are one of the most extreme objects in the universe, some shining with the brightness of a trillion stars despite being packed into the space of our Solar System.
They sit in the heart of galaxies, powered by supermassive black holes, requiring a huge amount of gas to be so staggeringly bright.
But exactly what creates quasars has been a matter of debate since their discovery in the 1950s.
In a new study, an international team of researchers said they have "clear evidence" that quasars are triggered by two galaxies colliding, which releases the vast amounts of energy needed.
Clive Tadhunter, an astrophysicist at the University of Sheffield in the UK and one of the study's authors, told AFP that this could be the fate of the Milky Way one day.
The nearby Andromeda Galaxy is "coming directly towards us at about 200 kilometres (125 miles) a second," he said.
It will collide with the Milky War in roughly five billion years, and "we could get a quasar" as a result, he said.
Quasars push out all the gas from a galaxy, preventing any new stars from forming, he added.
The researchers compared observations of 48 galaxies with quasars at their centre to 100 without them.
Galaxies hosting quasars were three times as likely to have had collisions with other galaxies, the study said.
While the theory that such collisions ignited quasars has been around for decades, it was difficult to prove.
Tadhunter said this was because observations had often been carried out with telescopes that were optimised to look at objects in the centre of galaxies, but were less effective at spotting the distorted features at their edges that indicate past collisions.
For example, these diffuse structures "get washed out" when observed by the Hubble Space Telescope, he said.
So the team used land-based observatories, such as the Isaac Newton Telescope on the Spanish island of La Palma.
The new study, published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, also reviewed previous research to show how it may have missed the tell-tale signs of collisions.
Tadhunter said that quasars "act like beacons to the distant universe" because of their incredible brightness.
The James Webb Space Telescope, which has a much bigger aperture than Hubble, could help reveal more about quasars in this distant universe, when the universe was in its infancy, he said.

Topics: milky way space quasars

