Fire at Crimea fuel depot extinguished after drone attack

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

In this handout photo made from video released by the Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev telegram channel on Saturday, April 29, 2023, smoke and flame rise from a burning fuel tank in Sevastopol, Crimea. (Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev telegram channel/AP)
In this handout photo made from video released by the Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev telegram channel on Saturday, April 29, 2023, smoke and flame rise from a burning fuel tank in Sevastopol, Crimea. (Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev telegram channel/AP)
Updated 29 April 2023
Reuters

  • Ukrainian military intelligence official said more than 10 tanks of oil products with capacity of 40,000 tons destroyed
SEVASTAPOL, Crimea: A fire at a fuel storage facility in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, caused by a drone strike, has been fully extinguished, the Moscow-installed governor there said on Saturday.
Experts had examined the site and “it became clear that only one drone was able to reach the oil reservoir,” Mikhail Razvozhaev said on the Telegram messaging app. Another drone was downed, its wreckage found on the shore near the terminal, he added. Earlier he said no one was injured.
A Ukrainian military intelligence official said more than 10 tanks of oil products with a capacity of around 40,000 tons intended for use by Russia’s Black Sea Fleet were destroyed, RBC Ukraine reported.
The official, Andriy Yusov, did not claim Ukraine was responsible for the explosion in comments reported by RBC, instead describing the blast as “God’s punishment” for a Russian strike on a Ukrainian city on Friday.
A spokesperson for Ukraine’s armed forces said earlier he did not have any information to suggest Ukraine was responsible for the fire.
Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed head of Crimea, said on Telegram that air defense and electronic warfare forces on Saturday shot down two drones over the Crimean Peninsula.
“There are no casualties or destruction,” he said.
Sevastopol, on the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, has come under repeated air attacks since Russia invaded the country as a whole in February 2022.
Russian officials have blamed the attacks on Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Crimea

Arab News

  • Almost 30 people were turned away from Wadi Seidna Air Base this week
LONDON: The UK government is advising Britain’s National Health Service doctors trapped in Sudan that they can now depart on airlift flights from the country, despite previously turning them away, the BBC reported.

Almost 30 NHS employees were blocked from boarding military flights out of Sudan because they were not British nationals.

However, the policy U-turn took place just hours before the final rescue flights were due to depart the country from the Wadi Seidna Air Base north of the capital Khartoum.

The last flight is due to depart at 6 p.m. British Summer Time on Saturday.

The group of NHS doctors, as well as British nationals still in the country, have been advised to make their own way to Wadi Seidna.

The UK has already conducted a series of airlifts, transporting 1,573 people to Cyprus on military aircraft.

A “limited consular presence at Port Sudan to signpost British nationals to available options for departure” will remain as evacuation flights end due to “declining demand for seats,” the UK Foreign Office said.

NHS doctor Abdulrahman Babiker, who made headlines yesterday after appealing to the government to change its policy, landed in Cyprus late on Friday.

He was previously turned away from Wadi Seidna.

He told the BBC: “I am happy that I am finally in a safe place, away from a war and on my way back to the UK.

“At the same time, I feel down that my family (my dad, mum, brother and sister) are still endangered by this deadly fighting in my country.”

The British Medical Association appealed to the government before the latest policy change, asking authorities to “ensure all NHS doctors, and their families, including those on UK visas, are evacuated.”

The UK’s airlift efforts are “the longest and largest evacuation effort of any Western country” in Sudan, the Foreign Office said. 

Topics: Sudan Unrest National Health Service (NHS) United Kingdom (UK)

Afghanistan thanks Saudi Arabia for help in Sudan evacuation

Afghanistan thanks Saudi Arabia for help in Sudan evacuation
  • At least 120 Afghan nationals were trapped in Sudan when fighting broke out
  • First batch of Afghan evacuees was brought to safety with Saudi help on Thursday
KABUL: Afghanistan is grateful for Saudi Arabia’s help in evacuating its nationals from Sudan, the chief spokesman of the Taliban administration told Arab News on Friday after the first batch of Afghan evacuees reached Jeddah.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul, at least 120 Afghan citizens were trapped in Sudan when fighting broke out between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces on April 15.

More than 500 people have been killed since and at least 4,200 injured as clashes continued despite a ceasefire that started on Monday and has been extended until the end of Sunday.

Foreign nationals have been evacuated by land to neighboring Egypt and by sea to Saudi Arabia, as major airports have become battlegrounds.

Afghan evacuees, who arrived from Port Sudan to Jeddah on Thursday, were among the nearly 2,800 people brought to safety by Saudi forces, which are spearheading rescue efforts.

The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that it was “deeply grateful” to Saudi Arabia for its assistance, while Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman for Afghanistan’s Taliban administration, said it was not the first time Afghans received critical aid from the Kingdom.  

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate has struggled a lot to evacuate a number of Afghans trapped in Sudan. With the coordination of Saudi Arabia, efforts are underway for the safe evacuation of the remaining Afghans too,” Mujahid told Arab News.  

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always supported Afghans and Afghanistan. We want to thank it.”  

Local media estimated there were about 70 people in the first group of Afghan evacuees.

Afghan authorities were not immediately available for comment on how many more were going to be brought back from Sudan. The Foreign Ministry said its efforts were ongoing.   

Topics: Sudan Unrest Afghanistan Saudi Arabia

Families fear for Bangladeshis still trapped in Khartoum

Families fear for Bangladeshis still trapped in Khartoum
  • Ministry of Foreign Affairs says evacuation of nationals to begin Tuesday
  • Ceasefire between warring Sudanese factions due to expire Monday
DHAKA: Families of Bangladeshis trapped in Sudan fear for their safety with government assistance only expected to begin next week, after the expiry of a ceasefire between the two warring Sudanese factions.

Mass evacuations of foreigners from Sudan have been underway since Monday after a ceasefire was agreed between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. Since fighting broke out on April 15, more than 500 people have been killed and at least 4,200 injured.

The truce was due to expire on Friday, but the military and RSF accepted its extension by a further 72 hours.

The ceasefire has not stopped all the fighting but has allowed thousands of people to flee to safer areas. Evacuations over land to neighboring Egypt and by sea to Saudi Arabia have been the main routes as Sudan’s major airports have become battlegrounds.

Some Bangladeshis were among the nearly 2,800 people brought to safety by Saudi forces, but most of those in the Sudanese capital Khartoum registered for help with their own embassy, which is still organizing help.

“On May 2, the stranded Bangladeshis will be transported to (Port Sudan) from Khartoum by bus, and later on, they will be transported to Jeddah. From Saudi Arabia, Bangladeshi citizens will take a flight to Dhaka,” Shah Mohammad Tanvir Monsur, director general of the consular and welfare wing of the Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Arab News.

Monsur said that as of Thursday evening, 700 Bangladeshis, or half of those living in Sudan, have registered for evacuation.

The scheduled date is, however, past the expiry of the current ceasefire, further increasing the concerns of desperate families.
Tanjina Akter from Raipura, about 65 km from Dhaka, has not heard from her husband Moktar Hossain for the past few days.

“When he last talked with me four days ago, he was without any food, electricity and water. My husband and his colleagues couldn’t come out of their home,” Akter told Arab News.

Her husband has been working as a professional driver in Khartoum for nine years. “During our last conversation, he was crying and couldn’t say much. He said we may not hear from him again ... My husband talked about a lot of firing and mortar shelling around him. He was frightened.”

Mohammad Zahangir Miah, the brother of Monir Hossain, another Bangladeshi worker in Sudan, said he has been in touch with him and that all the news developments were increasingly worrying.

“We watch the war updates on television every day. My younger brother also shared some photos of war destruction on Facebook. All these things made us frightened. He lives beside the Khartoum airport. This area came under severe gun attacks of gun shells and my brother is fearing for his life,” Miah told Arab News.

Hossain and some other Bangladeshis were supposed to travel to Port Sudan earlier this week, but no bus was available from Khartoum.

“They are short of food, electricity, and daily essentials. We are at a loss what to do in this situation ... I plead with the government to bring my brother back as soon as possible,” he said.

“Every moment we are praying to the Almighty for his safety.”

Topics: Sudan Unrest Bangladeshi expats

Comoran migrants pursue Mayotte at any cost

Comoran migrants pursue Mayotte at any cost
AFP

DOMONI: In Anjouan, part of the Comoros archipelago in the southern Indian Ocean, the distant French island of Mayotte casts a dangerous charm.

Boasting schools, hospitals, roads and a social safety net, Mayotte is an eldorado that every year thousands of impoverished Comorans risk their lives trying to reach.

Domoni, the second largest town in Anjouan, is a common departure point for migrants desperate for a better life.

Many of its 17,000 residents live off small-scale fishing — but some also earn cash on the side through the lucrative business of human smuggling.

Sitting under the shade of almond trees, men banter while playing bao, a traditional board game.

Near the beach, the air reeks of resin, used to build and maintain timber boats called kwassa kwassa.

Almost half of Comoros’s 900,000 inhabitants live below the poverty line, with average monthly incomes barely exceeding the equivalent of $110. Many have no access to healthcare.

Those trying to get to Mayotte — 70 km away at the closest point — have to brave uncertain waters, packed in rickety, crowded boats.

How many have perished over the years is unknown, and for those who succeed in landing on Mayotte, the welcome is increasingly hostile.

France has stepped up its fight against illegal immigration, which is blamed in Mayotte for proliferating slums and worsening security.

A controversial operation, called “Wuambushu” (take back, in a local language) is underway to kick out undocumented migrants, most of whom are Comorans.

The operation faces resistance from the Comoros authorities who are refusing to accept deportees from Mayotte, saying it cannot cope with the influx.

Sitting on a beach littered with rubbish, a 27-year-old man who asked to be called Abdou Ahmadi, admitted that he was a “fisherman-smuggler,” who made a living both from his nets and from taking people to Mayotte.

“I transport up to eight people in a month, but only sick people,” he said.

He said he charged the equivalent of 100 euros ($110) for a one-way trip.

“When I don’t have a patient, I’m busy with my fishing. But fishing (alone) is not enough to live off,” he admitted.

Ahmadi scorned the idea of leaving Domoni and living as “an undocumented migrant.”

“I prefer to stay here,” he said.

“The situation in Mayotte is terrible, crime is very high. I’m not tempted.”

A former smuggler who gave his name as Soula said he gave up the business after being handed a three-year jail term, and now worked as a taxi driver.

“I knew the sea like the back of my hand. But fishing was not very profitable. So I became a smuggler,” he said. Some of the people he helped cross came from Madagascar.

“I have never lost anyone at sea. But I was arrested,” he said, sitting on the red hull of a boat.

Rafouzoiti Dhoimir, 52, said she had tried three times to enter Mayotte but each time had been sent back.

Her three children live there, and she has not seen them in 15 years.

“I pray to God that (Wuambushu) is stopped,” she said, thinking about her children living in shacks.

Wearing a navy and orange dress, she sat on an armchair in her small house opposite the beach, nervously wringing her fingers.

“I don’t sleep anymore, I’m scared,” she said.

She was too afraid to try another crossing.

“There have been so many deaths,” she said. Her wish was that “one day they won’t expel anyone, and we stop going there.”

Topics: comoros

Japan’s PM to visit Egypt, other countries from Saturday

Japan’s PM to visit Egypt, other countries from Saturday
Arab News Japan

  • Kishida will have a summit meeting in Cairo and meet with other dignitaries in Egypt.
TOKYO: Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is scheduled to travel overseas from April 29 to May 5 to visit Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique and Singapore.

During his trip, Kishida will hold meetings with the leaders of these countries to discuss a wide range of topics including regional and international issues, Ukraine and bilateral relations.

Kishida will have a summit meeting in Cairo and meet with other dignitaries in Egypt on April 30. He will depart the following day for the Ghanaian capital Accra before flying on the same day to Nairobi in Kenya. He will arrive in Maputo, Mozambique, on May 3 and after a summit meeting there will depart for Singapore on May 4.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Kishida will show Japan’s resolve to maintain and strengthen the international rule of law as Japan prepares to host the G7 Hiroshima Summit from May 19 to 21. Kishida also hopes to confirm further cooperation with the countries on his itinerary on various global issues.

• This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Japan Egypt

