Napoli ready to end long wait for Italian title

Napoli ready to end long wait for Italian title
Napoli fans with flares in Maradona square, ahead of potentially winning Serie A in central Naples, Italy on April 29, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 30 April 2023
AFP

Napoli ready to end long wait for Italian title

Napoli ready to end long wait for Italian title
  • Luciano Spalletti’s side will then seal the deal if they beat Salernitana in what will be a colorful stadium named after their Argentine icon
Updated 30 April 2023
AFP

NAPLES, Italy: Napoli can finally end a 33-year wait for the Serie A title on Sunday when they take on Salernitana with potentially one more win enough to take them over the line.
Authorities in Naples are steeling themselves for a wave of partying should the current crop of stars emulate Diego Maradona and seal a third Scudetto for Napoli, with fans ready to unleash an explosion of joy after three decades of pent-up frustration.
In order to win the league a record-breaking six matches before the end of the season, Napoli have to hope closest challengers Lazio do not to win at Inter Milan in Sunday’s early kick-off.
Luciano Spalletti’s side will then seal the deal if they beat Salernitana in what will be a colorful stadium named after their Argentine icon.
Whether it comes on Sunday, midweek against Udinese or the following weekend against Fiorentina, Spalletti says Napoli need to emulate icon Diego Maradona, the talisman behind their previous two titles in 1987 and 1990, and give fans the chance to let loose in southern Italy’s biggest city over May Day weekend.
“It’s above all about them who we should be thinking about... Let’s think about them because they’ve had the joy of watching a group of committed players who give everything for them,” added Spalletti.
“They have shown a lot for us, and have been really important in us having such an exciting end of season.”
The match with Salernitana was pushed back a day as a security measure due to a number of other events happening in the city, including a major comic book convention being held all weekend a stone’s throw from the Stadio Maradona.
The decision angered Salernitana owner Danilo Iervolino, who told the Gazzetta Dello Sport on Saturday that it “sets a very dangerous precedent.”
Iervolino is livid as his team, who are not safe from relegation, have one day less to prepare for Wednesday’s home match with Fiorentina.
“No-one has thought about our needs,” said Iervolino.
“The dignity of one team has been trampled on in favor of another team’s... I hope it never happens again.”
With a 17-point lead at the top there is next to no chance of Napoli not winning the league, even if it doesn’t come this weekend.
As such, Naples has been raring to party for weeks, with flags, banners and cardboard cutouts of players dotted around the city that is preparing for an invasion of supporters from all over Italy.
Enthusiasm is such that some fans have even floated the idea of celebrating by setting off a small artillery’s worth of flares on the summit of Mount Vesuvius to simulate an eruption of Europe’s last remaining active volcano.
Opposition supporters often insult Naples and Neapolitans with offensive chants about Vesuvius “washing with fire” the city, taunts that Napoli fans have reappropriated and thrown back at their rivals.
The plan has been blasted by the Vesuvius National Park Authority, who called the idea “dangerous and not feasible” and asked local authorities to stop any intrusion on the volcano’s fragile ecosystem.

Topics: Napoli Serie A Salernitana

Barca thrash Betis to stay ahead of rampant Madrid

Barca thrash Betis to stay ahead of rampant Madrid
Updated 30 April 2023
AFP

Barca thrash Betis to stay ahead of rampant Madrid

Barca thrash Betis to stay ahead of rampant Madrid
  • Edgar Gonzalez’s early dismissal made it an easy night for Xavi Hernandez’s side to protect their lead with six games remaining
Updated 30 April 2023
AFP

BARCELONA: Barcelona thrashed 10-man Real Betis 4-0 on Saturday to move a step closer to winning La Liga for the first time since 2019.
Real Madrid beat Almeria 4-2 to cut the gap to eight points earlier on but Barcelona triumphed to restore their 11 point advantage.
Andreas Christensen, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha struck for Barca at Camp Nou with Guido Rodriguez netting a late own goal to round off the rout.
Edgar Gonzalez’s early dismissal made it an easy night for Xavi Hernandez’s side to protect their lead with six games remaining.
With his side comfortably winning, Xavi brought on 15-year-old forward Lamine Yamal to become the club’s youngest ever player to debut in La Liga.
Betis also brought on veteran Joaquin Sanchez, 41, for his final appearance at Camp Nou before he retires at the end of the season, and he was afforded a standing ovation by Barcelona supporters.
The Catalans bounced back from a 2-1 defeat by Rayo Vallecano in midweek.
“We generated a reaction,” said Xavi. “We improved a lot, it was a very good reaction from the whole team.
“We went 1-0 up and after the red card, it was in our favor.”
Xavi brought Christensen into the starting line-up after injury and he made a quick impact on his return.
Raphinha whipped in a vicious ball which Ronald Araujo narrowly missed but Christensen followed in behind to power a header home.
Betis were set back further when defender Edgar was dismissed for two bookings after half-an-hour.
Lewandowski pounced soon after to net his 19th league goal of the season after Jules Kounde set him up with a low cross.
The Pole, La Liga’s top scorer, reacted after Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema earlier netted a hat-trick to move within one of his tally.
Three minutes later Raphinha struck the third, making a clever run in behind the defense and finishing from Sergio Busquets’ chipped pass.
Xavi brought on Ousmane Dembele with little over 15 minutes to go, with Camp Nou delighted to see the winger back.
Rodriguez deflected in Ansu Fati’s cross as Barcelona added a fourth goal in the 82nd minute.
Almost 90,000 home supporters were also treated to 15-year-old Yamal’s debut in the final stages, and the winger came close to scoring with a shot repelled by Rui Silva.
“We were talking about this on the bench, when I was at 15 I think I was playing for my neighborhood team,” added Raphinha.
“And seeing him come on in this stadium, with all these people, is incredible.”
Benzema climbed to 17 goals in La Liga this season with his treble, now two behind Lewandowski.
Benzema netted his treble in the first half and Rodrygo added the fourth early in the second for Madrid, while Lazaro and Lucas Robertone struck for the visitors, 15th.
Almeria coach Rubi made several changes to his regular side, clearly unconvinced his team could take points from the Santiago Bernabeu — the visit of Elche on Tuesday should be more profitable in their survival bid.
Madrid played with freedom in attack during an entertaining game, albeit one low on tension with their hopes of retaining the title minimal.
“In attack the team is very dangerous, with the quality of Karim, Vini, Rodrygo, with the ball we play very well,” coach Carlo Ancelotti told reporters.
“There are games where the offensive level looks very good, like today.”
Vinicius Junior teed up Benzema for a tap-in to break the deadlock early on.
Rodrygo’s assist for Benzema’s second goal was one of the highlights of the game, with the forward backheeling the ball to himself to escape Samuel Costa.
“I think it was a pass to myself, I didn’t have anywhere to go, it was a nice pass to myself with my heel,” Rodrygo told DAZN.
The 35-year-old Benzema completed his hat-trick after 42 minutes from the penalty spot after Largie Ramazani clumsily fouled Lucas Vazquez.
Benzema’s strikes helped him move two goals ahead of former Madrid attacker Hugo Sanchez to become the fourth top scorer in La Liga of all time, on 236 goals.
Vinicius made way in the final stages after taking a knock but Ancelotti said the winger would be fit to play in the Copa del Rey final next weekend.
Bottom side Elche survived relegation for the time being with a 4-0 win over Rayo Vallecano, who were reduced to 10 men in the first half.

Topics: Barca Real Betis La Liga

Benzema nets hat trick in Madrid win, Vinícius takes knock

Benzema nets hat trick in Madrid win, Vinícius takes knock
Updated 30 April 2023
AP

Benzema nets hat trick in Madrid win, Vinícius takes knock

Benzema nets hat trick in Madrid win, Vinícius takes knock
  • More importantly for Madrid, its players showed the ambition they lacked in a 4-2 loss at Girona midweek
Updated 30 April 2023
AP

BARCELONA, Spain: Karim Benzema scored a first-half hat trick to lead Real Madrid to a 4-2 win over Almeria in a Spanish league game that included an injury scare for forward Vinícius Júnior on Sarturday.
The comfortable win over Almeria ensured Madrid remained in second place while Barcelona maintained its commanding 11-point lead after beating nine-man Real Betis 4-0.
But whether Madrid’s season ends in success or failure will hinge on next weekend’s Copa del Rey final against Osasuna and its Champions League semifinal rematch from last season with Manchester City.
With Luka Modric already doubtful for those critical games, the last thing coach Carlo Ancelotti needed was to see his best winger grab his right knee and ask to be substituted several minutes after banging into a defender.
After the match Ancelotti said Vinícius would likely be good to go.
“He had a knock on his knee that bothered him, but it’s nothing, just a knock,” Ancelotti said. “I think he will be fine in a couple of days. He will be ready for the cup final.”
Fellow Brazil forward Rodrygo also ended the game on the bench with an ice pack on his left knee. But he didn’t seem to be injured.
Madrid has one more Liga game at Real Sociedad before the Copa final against Osasuna in Seville. Three days later Madrid hosts City on May 9.
More importantly for Madrid, its players showed the ambition they lacked in a 4-2 loss at Girona midweek. That defeat led Ancelotti to admit his team lacked motivation for the league with Barcelona so far ahead on the table.
BENZEMA BLITZ
Benzema tapped in the fifth-minute opener at the Santiago Bernabeu after Vinícius dribbled past Houboulang Mendes and used the outside of his right boot to square the ball.
Rodrygo, who also scored Madrid’s fourth goal from long range just after halftime, produced another assist for Benzema after an audacious dribbling move. With Almeria’s Samu Costa draped over his back, Rodrygo rolled the ball with the back of his boot to slip it behind the defender. He spun around Costa to pick up his dribble and found Benzema to score in the 17th.
Benzema’s third came in the 42nd from a spot kick after Largie Ramazani fouled Lucas Váquez.
Ancelotti, however, still had some worries about his defense after Lázaro scored in first-half injury time and Lucas Robertone headed in following Rodrygo’s goal.
“I don’t understand how in two games we have conceded six goals,” Ancelotti said. “I am angry. I hope this serves as a message to my team.”
Vinícius and Eduardo Camavinga will both miss Tuesday’s game at Real Sociedad after earning one-game suspensions for accumulating five yellow cards.
RAINING GOALS
Even the weather complemented Barcelona’s win over Betis as it rained steadily, bringing a bit of relief to one of the driest areas of drought-stricken Spain. The club posted a message on Twitter saying “We love a rainy night.”
Betis’ Édgar González had a night to forget at Camp Nou. He replaced the injured Luiz Felipe in the 12th minute, but by the 33rd he was heading back to the bench after being sent off with two yellow cards for fouls.
So it went for Betis, which saw its chances for a Champions League berth fade. Manuel Pellegrini’s side was left in sixth place at nine points behind Sociedad, which holds fourth place and the last spot for Europe’s elite competition.
Barcelona was already winning thanks to a 14th-minute header by Andreas Christensen before Édgar left Betis undermanned. Robert Lewandowski then took his league-leading tally to 19 goals, two more than Benzema.
Raphinha, who crossed the ball for Christensen’s opener, added a third goal in the 39th.
Ousmane Dembélé went on late for his first appearance since the Barcelona winger injured his left thigh in late January.
Betis veteran Joaquín Sánchez received an ovation from a large part of Barcelona’s 88,000-strong crowd when he went on as a second-half substitute. The 41-year-old forward recently announced he will retire after this season, the 23rd of his career.
Betis finished with nine men after Joaquín walked off with what looked like a right knee issue in the 80th and all their substitutions made.
Betis’ Guido Rodríguez then turned a pass by Ansu Fati into his own net.
TEEN DEBUT
Fifteen-year-old Lamine Yamal debuted for Barcelona in the final minutes.
Barcelona said the forward is the youngest player to play a Spanish league game in club history. In 1902, a 13-year-old played for Barcelona in a cup competition.
Yamal would have scored if not for a save by goalkeeper Rui Silva.
“I told him to try things. And boy did he do that, and at 15 years old, imagine that,” coach Xavi Hernández said. “He almost scored, almost assisted for a teammate. He can become a special player.”
TOO LATE
Elche rolled to its biggest win of an otherwise painful season when it beat Rayo Vallecano 4-0. The last-placed side was still 16 points from safety with six games left.

Topics: Karim Benzema real madrid La Liga Almeria

Al-Hilal rue defensive error as AFC Champions League final first leg against Urawa Reds ends in 1-1 draw

Al-Hilal rue defensive error as AFC Champions League final first leg against Urawa Reds ends in 1-1 draw
Updated 30 April 2023
John Duerden

Al-Hilal rue defensive error as AFC Champions League final first leg against Urawa Reds ends in 1-1 draw

Al-Hilal rue defensive error as AFC Champions League final first leg against Urawa Reds ends in 1-1 draw
  • Reigning Champions from Saudi Arabia must now negotiate a difficult second leg in Japan next Saturday to win the flotel for fifth time
Updated 30 April 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: “Go Blues” was the message held up by the fans inside the packed King Fahd International Stadium on Saturday, and that is exactly what Al-Hilal initially did against Urawa Reds of Japan before being held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the AFC Champions League final.

It is also something they will have to do next Saturday in Japan in the return match if they are to extend their continental record from four titles to five.

What started out as a promising evening ended in frustration and rancour for both Al-Hilal as well as Salem Al-Dawsari.

The 30-year-old loves nothing more than scoring big goals in big games. Urawa Reds fans will remember his strike in the second leg of the 2019 final in Japan, which took the trophy away from them and gave the West Asians revenge for the 2017 final defeat. Fans everywhere else will never forget his spectacular winner for Saudi Arabia against Argentina at the 2022 World Cup. His early goal put Al-Hilal in control, but late in the game he was sent off and Al-Hilal will have to go and win without him. 

By that time, Urawa, going for their third title, had levelled out of nowhere with Shinzo Koroki scoring early in the second half meaning that everything was different — the tie, the teams and the noise.

As it started however, the atmosphere in Riyadh was exactly what you would expect given the size of these two clubs. It was Al-Hilal who put in the performance to match and after a cagey opening, they were ahead after just 13 minutes. 

It is not a goal that the visitors will want to watch again. Michael Delgado beat his man down the right and fired over a low cross. Alexander Scholz left it for the goalkeeper and vice versa, meaning the ball rolled right through to the far post where Al-Dawsari was ghosting to fire an unstoppable shot high into the net.

If it was loud before, new levels were reached as the talisman celebrated another hugely important goal in a hugely impressive career. Urawa were suddenly trying just to stay in the game.

They almost got in before the half-hour but just as Koroki prepared to receive the ball in space on the edge of the area, the veteran striker slipped. The home team were more threatening and while they did not create many clear chances before the break, there was no doubt as to which of the two teams were directing the tempo of this match, and it was not the Japanese. With more than two-thirds of possession, the home team were in control.

And then they were level with a goal out of nothing after 53 minutes. In a bid to prevent a through pass, Ali-Al Bulaihi, recently returned from injury, stuck a foot out outside the area. The defender watched with horror as he succeeded only in diverting the ball against his own post. There was little that goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf could do as Koroki fired home the rebound as the small corner of Urawa fans went crazy.

It was not only against the run of play but changed the play completely for a while. As the noise level dropped, the Japanese team grew in confidence. Suddenly, it was all looking like a real test for Al-Hilal in a game that had been looking very comfortable indeed. Just after the hour, Urawa sent the ball into a crowded area, resulting in panic in the Al-Hilal backline.

Soon after, the Saudi Arabian team came close to the second. Marega collected the ball on the right side of the area and his low shot on the turn rolled millimeters wide of the post. It lifted the King Fahd Stadium and once again it was the Blue shirts charging forward. Roshn Saudi League top-scorer Odion Ighalo was soon flicking a header just over but the Nigerian will be disappointed by the lack of supply that came his way.

As the game entered the final quarter, Urawa were obviously satisfied  with the outcome and more than once the players were ticked off by officials for wasting time. The frustration felt by the home players was evident four minutes from the end as Al-Dawsari was sent off, as he was in the second leg of the 2017 final loss to the same team, for kicking out at Ken Iwao after the two tangled. He will be missed in Japan.

It is, of course, not over yet and that will be the message from coach Ramon Diaz. There will be another big, loud and passionate crowd at Saitama Stadium next Saturday but Al-Hilal have won there before and are going to have to go and do so again.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia AFC Champions League Al-Hilal Urawa Red Diamonds

Al-Hilal ready to extend Asian football dominance against arch rivals from Japan

Al-Hilal ready to extend Asian football dominance against arch rivals from Japan
Updated 29 April 2023
John Duerden

Al-Hilal ready to extend Asian football dominance against arch rivals from Japan

Al-Hilal ready to extend Asian football dominance against arch rivals from Japan
  • The reigning AFC Champions League holders will face Urawa Reds for the third time in five editions of the continental competition
  • Riyadh giants are the competition’s most successful team with four wins
Updated 29 April 2023
John Duerden

It is fitting that, just weeks after giving Real Madrid a real scare — which is more than Liverpool or Chelsea managed recently, Al-Hilal could soon seal their reputation as Asia’s equivalent of the European-dominating Spanish titans.

On Saturday, the Saudi Arabian giants take on Urawa Reds in the first leg of the AFC Champions League final, with the return match taking place in Japan a week later. The Blues are already the most successful team on the continent with four championships and they are now within 180 minutes of a fifth. It may not match Madrid’s 14 crowns, but it would be highly impressive nonetheless.

Like Real Madrid, Al-Hilal have the ability to cast aside domestic wobbles to rise to the big international occasions. The defending domestic champions have — partly because of their crowded fixture schedule — dropped seven points in their last three league games to fall into fourth and almost certainly out of the title race.

For a team that has won 18 league titles to be out of the running at the season climax is painful, but it does mean that coach Ramon Diaz and his players can place all their focus on ensuring that the AFC Champions League trophy stays at the King Fahd International Stadium.

It would also mean that Al-Hilal end a very busy season on a high. As well as their domestic commitments, the team went all the way at the FIFA Club World Cup with legendary wins over African champions Wydad AC on their home soil of Morocco and South American winners Flamengo of Brazil. That earned them a place in the final against Real Madrid, a thrilling match that ended 5-3 to the Spaniards but earned the team from Riyadh global respect.

That same month, Al-Hilal began the knockout stages of the Champions League, defeating Shabab Al-Ahli of Dubai and then Iranian team Foolad. That meant a semi-final against Al-Duhail of Qatar, who had just eliminated Al-Hilal’s Roshn Saudi League rivals Al-Shabab. As the game took place in Qatar, it was seen as a tough test for the champions, but Diaz’s men thrashed Al-Duhail 7-0. It was a stunning result and a performance that underlined Al-Hilal’s position as the football powerhouse of Asia.

It is no surprise that these international exploits have come at a cost — with a dip in form, notable fatigue, and several injuries.

Al-Hilal have been playing a game every three days in recent weeks. They have been without some of their star players, including captain Salman Al-Faraj, Salem Al-Dawsari and Yasser Al-Shahrani. All three may well be fit for the final, though it remains to be seen what happens with another Saudi Arabian international, central defender Ali Al-Bulaihi. His South Korean partner at the back, Jang Hyun-soo, is also fighting for fitness. Jang was injured on Sunday as Al-Hilal moved into the King’s Cup final with a win, after extra-time, over Al-Ittihad. The Jeddah giants are the last team to win back-to-back Asian Champions League titles and now it is Al-Hilal’s turn to try and do the same.

This will be an unprecedented third meeting in a final between the same two opponents and all know in Saudi Arabia that Urawa will be tough.

The Reds won the second of their two Asian titles in their first clash with Al-Hilal in 2017. The first leg ended 1-1 in Riyadh and in the return match Rafael Silva grabbed the only goal with two minutes remaining. It was a painful defeat for Al-Hilal, who had also lost by the narrowest of margins three years earlier to Western Sydney Wanderers.

Revenge was sweet two years later when a convincing 1-0 win at home courtesy of Andre Carrillo was followed by a 2-0 victory just north of Tokyo with Al-Dawsari and Bafetimbi Gomis scoring the goals to earn Al-Hilal continental title number three. Number four came in November 2021 against Pohang Steelers of South Korea.

That was almost 18 months ago. With the Asian Football Confederation moving the tournament schedule from February-to-November to August-to-May, similar to the European calendar, the 2022 AFC Champions League has been the longest ever.

Urawa actually booked their place in the final in August, defeating Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea in their last-four clash. Since then the Japanese team, currently fourth in the J.League, have replaced coach Ricardo Rodriguez with Maciej Skorza. The Polish tactician was in charge of Ettifaq in 2012 and 2013 and knows about the strides that Saudi Arabian football has made since then.

“Al-Hilal are a great tram and have shown that in Asia and also at the Club World Cup,” said the 51-year-old who led Ettifaq to third place in the group stage of the 2013 Champions League. “They have some excellent foreign players but also many fine domestic players who showed what they can do at the World Cup. We know that we will have to be at our best.”

Al-Hilal have not been at their best of late, but they have a habit of rising to the big occasion, just like a certain Real Madrid. If they find their form, few would bet against title number five and an extension of their Asian dominance.

Topics: Al-Hilal AFC Champions League Urawa Red Diamonds Al-Hilal vs Urawa

Newcastle United record signing draws comparisons to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry

Newcastle United record signing draws comparisons to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry
Updated 29 April 2023
Arab News

Newcastle United record signing draws comparisons to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry

Newcastle United record signing draws comparisons to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry
  • Eddie Howe praises ‘first-class’ Alexander Isak after Swedish striker destroyed Everton’s defense in Thursday’s 4-1 win
Updated 29 April 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Since the day he arrived at Newcastle United, Alexander Isak’s slender frame, running style and electric turn of pace have led fans to draw comparisons between the club’s record signing and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry — one of the Premier League’s greatest ever forwards.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has always steered away from putting that kind of pressure on the young Swedish striker’s shoulders. Well, until now. Isak has given Howe little choice, with the public evidence there for all to see.

As the former Borussia Dortmund and Real Sociedad man picked the ball up on the halfway line with the score at 3-1 against Everton on Thursday, few could have predicted the footballing magic they were about to witness.

The affable frontman beat a helpless Ben Godfrey not once but twice, before twisting and turning Michael Keane and Idrissa Gana Gueye in knots with hip swivels and dips of the shoulder, the ball stuck to his right instep as if attached by an invisible cord. Isak then showed pace and guile aplenty to beat Godrey again, just for good measure, before poking the ball past England keeper Jordan Pickford to teammate Jacob Murphy, who had the easiest of finishes.

While Murphy wheeled away in delight at netting his fourth goal of the season for his boyhood club, the rest of the Newcastle pack headed to Isak, their eyes fixed, jaws wide and arms outstretched. They all knew what they’d just seen — and it was something right out of the Henry playbook.

Pundits and experts flocked to show their admiration. Former Newcastle hero John Anderson, a fiesty Dubliner who does commentary for local BBC Radio screamed and burst into joyous laughter in the rows behind Arab News’ own correspondent at Goodison Park. Former England goal scorer supreme Gary Lineker took to social media to sum up the piece of play quite succinctly with the word “Wow.”

And now Howe, asked in the aftermath of his side’s seventh win in eight in the Premier League and prior to the visit of Southampton to St James’ Park, can no longer deny what he has known for so long.

“Yes, I can see the comparisons there,” said Howe reluctantly, before expressing how he’d known for some time that Isak possessed this kind of talent, even though he had yet to witness it away from the club’s PIF-funded, under development Benton training base.

“Everyone is different, there are no two players that are the same, but I do think he has some of the characteristics Thierry had,” Howe said. “He’s certainly got the speed and a similar build and frame. The footwork for the assist tonight was truly remarkable, and I think he’s got a lot of potential to improve and get better. But it’s been a great start for him here.

“I don’t think you ever know with absolute certainty (how good a player can be). Anyone who says that would be lying, because until you work with a player close-up and see them every day, I don’t think you ever know what their true capability is.

“But we’ve been very impressed with everything that he’s delivered to this point, not just technically on the pitch, but his character and how he’s handled certain situations. He’s been first-class.”

However, given Howe’s penchant for squad rotation, Isak is by no means guaranteed a place in the Magpies’ starting XI for the visit of Southampton, whom they’ve beaten three times this campaign already.

Callum Wilson, United’s other main striker, scored another brace on Merseyside to take his tally to 13 in 25 for the season. Isak scored two goals against Tottenham Hotspur just four days prior to the Everton demolition, too, but found himself benched for the next game.

Asked whether he would rotate the players again, Howe said: “I’ll assess the squad, see how everyone is physically. The big thing for me in this period of games we’ve had is trying to pick players that I think are 100 percent fit and not take chances with players.
“If I have a squad or a player in a position where I have a choice between two, I will always pick the more fit player, or who I consider to be fresher or fitter. I’ll try to get those decisions right because certainly physically, we’re going to need to be good, this is going to be a tough game,” he continued.

“It’s a difficult game. They are fighting. I watched the Arsenal game very recently and they were very good against the league leaders, scored three goals, looked a real threat on transitions and set-plays.

“We’ve played Southampton three times this season, so we know their qualities. They’re a good team and it’s going to be a difficult game.”

Howe is expected to be without French winger Allan Saint-Maximin, while there are doubts over the fitness of midfielder Sean Longstaff, who is having an ankle knock assessed by medical staff.

“Maxi won’t be fit. He won’t be available for Sunday,” Howe said. “Maybe the game after, but no guarantee at this moment. I certainly hope he’ll be fit before the end of the season, but with hamstring injuries, there’s always that element of doubt. He’s not had a setback; he just needs to build his fitness levels up and make sure he’s fully fit before he comes back.”

Topics: Newcastle United Alexander Isak Thierry Henry English Premier League (EPL) Eddie Howe Arsenal FC

