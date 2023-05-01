You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines, China to discuss fishing rights in South China Sea

Philippines, China to discuss fishing rights in South China Sea

Philippines, China to discuss fishing rights in South China Sea
China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea. Above, Filipino fishermen aboard their wooden boat sail past a Chinese coast guard ship in Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea on Dec. 23, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/977yf

Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Philippines, China to discuss fishing rights in South China Sea

Philippines, China to discuss fishing rights in South China Sea
  • President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.: Philippines-China ‘direct communication line’ must be finally adopted
  • China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said China has agreed to discuss fishing rights in the South China Sea, as he pushed for a “direct communication line” with Beijing on maritime differences.
China has agreed to “sit down” and talk about Filipinos’ fishing rights in the South China Sea, Marcos said, adding he has asked the Philippine Coast Guard and the Department of Foreign Affairs “to put together...a map of these fishing grounds” that will be presented to Beijing.
In remarks made to reporters while on board a plane to Washington, Marcos also said a Philippines-China “direct communication line” must be finally adopted, when asked about his thoughts on a recent maritime confrontation between the two countries.
“The overall priority is to safeguard our maritime territory,” he said, in remarks issued by his office.
The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Philippines accused China’s coast guard on Friday of “aggressive tactics” following a recent incident during a Philippine coast guard patrol close to the Philippines-held Second Thomas Shoal, a flashpoint for previous altercations located 195km off its coast.
The United States has urged China to stop harassing Philippine vessels in the South China Sea, while Beijing said it was willing to handle maritime differences with countries of concern through friendly consultations, while warning Washington against interference.
“This is the kind of thing that… we’re hoping to avoid, that this time it was a little more dangerous because they were close,” Marcos said. “That can cause casualties on both sides.”
China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, with a “nine-dash line” on maps that stretches more than 1,500km off its mainland and cuts into the exclusive economic zones of Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia. An international arbitral ruling in 2016 dismissed that line as having no legal basis.

Topics: Philippines China South China Sea

Related

Philippines protests Beijing’s fishing ban, ‘harassment’ in South China Sea
World
Philippines protests Beijing’s fishing ban, ‘harassment’ in South China Sea
Manila arrests Chinese fishermen to uphold its ‘sovereign rights’
World
Manila arrests Chinese fishermen to uphold its ‘sovereign rights’

Paraguay’s conservatives score big election win, defusing Taiwan fears

Paraguay’s conservatives score big election win, defusing Taiwan fears
Updated 01 May 2023
Reuters

Paraguay’s conservatives score big election win, defusing Taiwan fears

Paraguay’s conservatives score big election win, defusing Taiwan fears
  • Ruling party candidate Santiago Pena got 42.7 percent of the vote, a more than 15-point lead over rival Efrain Alegre
  • Pena has pledged to maintain Paraguay’s long-standing Taiwan relation
Updated 01 May 2023
Reuters

ASUNCION : Paraguay’s ruling candidate Santiago Pena, 44, scored a big win in the country’s presidential election on Sunday, tightening the conservative Colorado Party’s political grip in the country and defusing fears about the end of diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

Pena, who has pledged to maintain Paraguay’s long-standing Taiwan relations, had 42.7 percent of the vote with over 99 percent of ballots counted, a more than 15-point lead over center-left rival Efrain Alegre, who has argued for switching allegiance to China.
“Thank you for this Colorado victory, thank you for this Paraguayan victory,” Pena said in a speech. Alegre acknowledged the result. Current President Mario Abdo congratulated Pena as “president-elect,” as did the leaders of Brazil and Argentina.
Colorado and right-wing party candidates also performed strongly in congressional elections and governor races, with some provinces recording a historic Colorado majority over opposition rivals.
The election result leaves Pena facing a challenge to rev up Paraguay’s farm-driven economy, shrink a major fiscal deficit and navigate rising pressures from soy and beef producers to ditch Taiwan in favor of China and its huge markets.
“We have a lot to do, after the last years of economic stagnation, of fiscal deficit, the task that awaits us is not for a single person or for a party,” Pena said in his victory speech, calling for “unity and consensus.”
It also underscores the dominance of the Colorado Party, which has ruled for all by five of the last 75 years and has a fierce campaign machine, despite rising discontent from some voters over the slowing economy and corruption allegations.
“Once a Colorado always a Colorado,” said Eugenio Senturion, 65, as he voted on Sunday at his local polling station in the area of Jara, Asuncion.
Dry weather helped voter turn-out, analysts said, with queues to cast ballots long after polling stations were formally meant to close at 4 p.m. (2000 GMT).
“All day we’ve observed high levels of participation,” an observer for the Organization of American States (OAS) electoral mission said.

Not all voters were happy, however, reflected in a larger-than-expected share for populist Paraguayo Cubas who had almost 23 percent of the vote in third place, reflecting wider support for anti-establishment candidates around Latin America.
“I’m worried about crime. All the candidates are the same for me,” said 34-year-old mother of three, Maria Jose Rodas, as a busload of voters arrived at the inner-city polling station. “Nothing will change.”
At the Mariscal Francisco Solano López school in the capital Asuncion, Ramona Oddone was one of the first in line to cast her ballot and was hopeful for a new direction.
“Look at all the young people taking part — that shows people want change,” the 79-year-old retired schoolteacher told Reuters. “They need jobs and I need a better pension.”
The Colorado Party has dominated politics in the landlocked South American country since the 1950s. But its popularity has been hit by a slowing economy and graft allegations.
The build-up to the election has been dominated by the economy, corruption allegations and the candidates’ views on Taiwan. Paraguay is one of only 13 nations to maintain formal diplomatic ties with the democratically governed island that China views as its territory.
Taiwan’s ambassador in Asuncion offered his congratulations to Pena on behalf of President Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
“Based on shared values such as democracy and freedom and the traditional friendship between the two countries, our country will continue to deepen cooperation and exchanges with the new government of Paraguay,” the ministry said.
Alegre had criticized those ties, which have made it hard to sell soy and beef to China, a major global buyer. Pena had said he would maintain ties with Taiwan.
Alegre on Sunday warned of reports of voter obstruction in the north of the country and said he would not “give in” to attempts to prevent citizen participation.
Fiorella Moreno, 23, who sells ice cream, felt that none of the candidates offered hope to her generation.
“I didn’t want to vote, I feel everything is in decline,” she said. “But not voting makes me part of the problem.”

Topics: Paraguay election 2023 China-Taiwan tensions Santiago Pena Colorado Party

Related

China’s security deal with Solomons raises alarm in Pacific
World
China’s security deal with Solomons raises alarm in Pacific
Taiwan loses another ally, says won’t help China ties
World
Taiwan loses another ally, says won’t help China ties

NHS doctors stranded in Sudan claim UK not giving enough support

NHS doctors stranded in Sudan claim UK not giving enough support
Updated 30 April 2023
Arab News

NHS doctors stranded in Sudan claim UK not giving enough support

NHS doctors stranded in Sudan claim UK not giving enough support
  • Mustafa Abbas, Sarra Eljak and four children missed last flight from Khartoum on Saturday
  • Family now planning ‘very long journey’ to Port Sudan, Saudi Arabia
Updated 30 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Two doctors employed by the UK’s National Health Service said they missed the last flight out of Khartoum on Saturday because it was too dangerous to travel, and accused the UK of not giving them enough support.

Sudanese Irish doctor Mustafa Abbas, 44, and his 38-year-old Sudanese British wife Sarra Eljak are currently in Wad Madani, 220 km south of the capital, with their four children: Danya, 12, Menna, 11, Anne, seven, and Mohammed, six months. They are over 800 km from Port Sudan, from where they hope to catch a ship to Saudi Arabia.

Eljak told PA Media: “It’s extremely dangerous to reach the evacuation site (in Khartoum) and the area is still experiencing attacks.

“I can’t take this risk with my children. They (the UK government) should consider people with families. I don’t want to put my kids’ life in danger. I feel like we have been left without support.”

Eljak, from Slough in southeast England, said she had concerns about the “very long journey” to Port Sudan with her young children in tow.

“I came with my six-month-old baby who was born premature. He takes a certain type of formula milk and now I run out of this. This place where I’m staying right now, there is a pandemic of malaria.”

Abbas added: “As a father, it’s really difficult. Every minute of every day, (the children) ask you when we are going to leave. They say, ‘we are homesick, we miss our friends,’ and it’s difficult to give them any answers.

“The big countries are just leaving the military and militia to fight and kill innocent people. At the end of the day, we are all human and we should look after each other.”

The couple and their children were in Sudan to see out the holy month of Ramadan with family in Khartoum. They planned to leave on April 24 after celebrating Eid Al-Fitr.

Fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces broke out in the capital and elsewhere on April 15, forcing the family to flee to Wad Madani.

“All of a sudden, we just woke up hearing shooting guns and military helicopters everywhere,” Eljak told the Guardian. “Our front door was shot at and we found the bullets inside the house. At any point you have the sense that you are going to lose one of your family members.”

Eljak said she was worried about the effect the situation was having on her family.

“If they (the children) hear the bang of a closing door, they scream. They all went through different panic attacks. My oldest girl, Danya, refused to eat and drink for four days.

“Every one of my kids are saying if they arrive in the UK safely, they will never come back to Sudan. This makes a tear in my heart.”

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan UK National Health Service (NHS)

Related

NHS doctors in Sudan to be airlifted after UK government U-turn
World
NHS doctors in Sudan to be airlifted after UK government U-turn
‘Betrayed’: Sudanese NHS doctor turned away from UK rescue flight
World
‘Betrayed’: Sudanese NHS doctor turned away from UK rescue flight

Australian faces over 1 year in jail for spitting at Indonesian imam

Australian faces over 1 year in jail for spitting at Indonesian imam
Updated 30 April 2023
Arab News

Australian faces over 1 year in jail for spitting at Indonesian imam

Australian faces over 1 year in jail for spitting at Indonesian imam
  • Brenton Craig Abbas Abdullah McArthur claims he was victim of racism
  • Imam Basri Anwar suggests McArthur ‘disturbed’ by Qur’an recitation over loudspeaker
Updated 30 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: An Australian man captured on CCTV allegedly spitting in the face of an imam in Indonesia could spend more than one year in jail.

Footage purportedly of Brenton Craig Abbas Abdullah McArthur has gone viral on social media in the country. It shows him walking up to Basri Anwar, an imam at a mosque in Bandung, and engaging him in conversation before appearing to spit at him.

Anwar is then seen to run away while McArthur, wearing a baseball cap, leaves the mosque.

Police said McArthur, originally from Perth, Western Australia, and whose visa had expired, was tracked to Soekarno-Hatta Airport, where he was arrested attempting to board a flight home.

Budi Sartono, chief of Bandung’s local police, said: “We immediately asked immigration to stop him and cancel him from leaving the country.

“We immediately picked him up at the airport and took him to Bandung police station for interrogation.”

Kumparan, a local media website, said McArthur, who was accompanied to the police station by Australian consular officials, had been charged under laws relating to carrying out “unpleasant acts and insults,” which carry up to 14 months in jail.

On Instagram, he denied any wrongdoing, claiming he had been the victim of racism.

McArthur said: “Stop crying all your racist tears. I am a Muslim, and this is just racist, threatening a bule (Indonesian term for a foreigner) and laughing being a coward.”

Anwar told an Indonesian news site he believed McArthur was “disturbed” by a recitation of the Qur’an over a loudspeaker.

A spokesperson for Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was ready to provide consular assistance to an Australian man detained in Indonesia.

Topics: Australia Indonesia imam

Related

Suspect arrested in knife attack on New Jersey imam during Fajr prayers 
World
Suspect arrested in knife attack on New Jersey imam during Fajr prayers 

Pilots jailed for plotting to smuggle people into the UK

Styles (L) was sentenced to seven years in prison, Turchet to seven-and-a-half years, and Sivakumar (R) to four-and-a-half years
Styles (L) was sentenced to seven years in prison, Turchet to seven-and-a-half years, and Sivakumar (R) to four-and-a-half years
Updated 30 April 2023
Arab News

Pilots jailed for plotting to smuggle people into the UK

Styles (L) was sentenced to seven years in prison, Turchet to seven-and-a-half years, and Sivakumar (R) to four-and-a-half years
  • All three men were charged with facilitating a breach of immigration law
Updated 30 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A British pilot has been jailed for being involved in a plot to smuggle four Albanians from Belgium into Britain.

Richard Styles was arrested alongside Silvano Turchet and Vijayakumar Sivakumar after the National Crime Agency thwarted their plan in March last year.

Styles, from Hertfordshire, was arrested at Deenethorpe Airfield near Corby, in Northamptonshire after flying a twin-engine plane to the airfield from Belgium with three men and a woman on board who were attempting to evade immigration checks.

Joking as he was arrested by officers, he said: “I normally get arrested for drugs, so it is a bit strange.”

The NCA found he had worked with former pilot Turchet to rent the six-seater Piper Seneca for £1,500.

Turchet had paid for the jet to be stored in a hangar before the flight on March 23.

Investigators believe the men were in contact with an Albanian, known as Tim K, who arranged for the passengers to meet him in Belgium.

The surveillance team was waiting for the plane when it returned to the country the next day.

Meanwhile, Sivakumar, who had previously been convicted for trying to smuggle someone into the UK in the boot of his car, was also arrested.

Phone records showed Sivakumar had been in contact with Tim K before the flight.

Crown Prosecution Service specialist prosecutor, Sarah Jennings, said all three defendants were involved in a planned and co-ordinated attempt to bypass immigration controls.

“The CPS worked extremely closely with investigators to build this case including the National Crime Agency and international law enforcement in Belgium.

“The evidence we presented showed the three men working together in the run up to the offence including on the day they were caught, unaware that the NCA were waiting as the plane landed,” she added.

All three men were charged with facilitating a breach of immigration law, and Styles was sentenced to seven years in prison, Turchet to seven-and-a-half years, and Sivakumar to four-and-a-half years.

Topics: UK smuggling Albania

Related

UK opposition leader to visit France, Albania to plan ‘clean up’ of immigration system
World
UK opposition leader to visit France, Albania to plan ‘clean up’ of immigration system
Eager young Albanians risk everything for new future in UK
World
Eager young Albanians risk everything for new future in UK

Philippines’ president to forge stronger relations with US during visit

Philippines’ president to forge stronger relations with US during visit
Updated 30 April 2023
Ellie Aben

Philippines’ president to forge stronger relations with US during visit

Philippines’ president to forge stronger relations with US during visit
  • Marcos also wants ‘greater economic engagement’ with America
  • US trip predicted to give room for issues beyond defense ties
Updated 30 April 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Sunday that his upcoming meeting with US President Joe Biden was essential to advance his country’s national interest and strengthen the “very important alliance” between Manila and Washington.

Marcos departed Manila on Sunday for the first state visit of a Philippine leader to Washington in almost a decade, following a series of high-level engagements in the past year, including his meeting with Biden on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in September and the visit of US Vice President Kamala Harris to the Philippines in November.

Marcos said: “My visit to the United States and more especially my meeting with President Joe Biden is essential to advancing our national interests and strengthening that very important alliance.”

His trip comes at a time of growing geopolitical tension over self-ruled Taiwan and concerns over China’s conduct in the disputed South China Sea. It also takes place amid stronger Philippine-US defense ties marked by their largest-ever joint military drills in April and a recent expansion of US access to Philippine bases.

Marcos highlighted his determination to strengthen Philippine-US ties “in a wide range of areas that not only address concerns of our times, but also those that are critical to advancing our core interests,” citing areas such as food security, climate change, cybersecurity, and economic resilience.

The Philippines would reaffirm its “commitment to fostering our long-standing alliances as an instrument of peace and as a catalyst of development in the Asia Pacific region,” Marcos added, while also pushing “for greater economic engagement” with the US.

Although the Filipino leader has been seeking good relations with both China and the US, the Philippines’ ties with the latter are only returning after years under former President Rodrigo Duterte, who distanced Manila from Washington in favor of Beijing.

“He’s taking time out and I think … the optics of that are just massive, especially considering the last administration,” Stephen Cutler, former FBI legal attache to Manila, told Arab News. “So, I think this is going to be good.”

Marcos’ trip also gives room to discuss other issues in Philippine-US relations besides their defense ties, Cutler said.

“The relationship with the United States and the issues that the Philippines faces go far beyond only or mere military security.

“One of the things that the president’s visit will allow him to do is to establish some really good, I hope, relationships with the US businesses that have the ability to add jobs in that field here in the Philippines,” he added.

Job creation, according to national surveys, is among the top concerns among Filipinos.

Marcelino Libanan, minority leader at the Philippine House of Representatives, said: “We are all counting on the president’s trip to pave the way for additional American direct investment inflows that we need to support our economic recovery and generate new employment.”

Topics: Philippines Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Related

Philippines raises concerns over Taiwan in talks with China
World
Philippines raises concerns over Taiwan in talks with China
A construction worker at a building site in Riyadh on Aug. 4, 2016. The Kingdom agreed to help OFWS with wage claims. (Reuters
World
Philippines grateful for Saudi help in resolving workers’ wage claims

Latest updates

Philippines, China to discuss fishing rights in South China Sea
Philippines, China to discuss fishing rights in South China Sea
Curry hits 50 as Warriors advance, Butler hurt in Heat's win over Knicks
Curry hits 50 as Warriors advance, Butler hurt in Heat's win over Knicks
Paraguay’s conservatives score big election win, defusing Taiwan fears
Paraguay’s conservatives score big election win, defusing Taiwan fears
Hannah Green wins LPGA event at Wilshire in a playoff
Hannah Green wins LPGA event at Wilshire in a playoff
UN chief sending envoy over ‘unprecedented’ Sudan situation
UN chief sending envoy over ‘unprecedented’ Sudan situation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.