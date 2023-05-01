Autopsies begin on bodies of Kenyan cult members who starved themselves to death

You are here

Friends and relatives of victims stand outside the gates of a funeral home at the Malindi district in Kenya as autopsies begin on more than 100 bodies linked to a religious cult. (AFP)
Updated 01 May 2023
Reuters

  • Up to 109 followers of the Good News International Church are known to have died
  • Cult leader Paul Mackenzie has been in police custody since April 14, held alongside 14 other members
NAIROBI: Pathologists started autopsies on Monday on more than 100 bodies linked to a Kenyan religious cult whose leader allegedly instructed them to starve themselves to death in order to be the first to go to heaven, officials said.
One hundred and nine followers of the Good News International Church, based in the Shakahola Forest in east Kenya, are known to have died.
Authorities have recovered 101 bodies from shallow graves since April 21, while eight cult members were found alive but died later. So far, 44 people have been rescued.
The deaths amount to one of the worst cult-related tragedies in recent history and the toll is expected to rise further, with the Kenyan Red Cross saying more than 300 people have been reported missing.
Cult leader Paul Mackenzie has been in police custody since April 14, held alongside 14 other cult members. Kenyan media have reported that he is refusing food and water.
Mackenzie has made no public comment. Reuters spoke to two lawyers acting for Mackenzie but both declined to comment on the accusations against him.
Children account for most of the bodies recovered so far, Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki said on Friday.
Chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor will lead the postmortem examinations.
“We are going to be doing the autopsies in teams,” he told a news conference.
Kindiki said the autopsies will look at all possibilities, including whether or not some bodies had missing organs.
Oduor said the government was collecting DNA samples from those who had reported missing relatives and would do the matching in a process that would take at least a month.
On Sunday, President William Ruto said he would appoint a judicial commission of inquiry this week to probe what happened in Shakahola.

Japan and Egypt reaffirm relations and seek to boost cooperation

Japan and Egypt reaffirm relations and seek to boost cooperation
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News Japan

Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi met on Sunday in Cairo to discuss the two countries’ cooperation.

The trip is Kishida’s first visit to Africa since he assumed office as PM.

According to a statement by Japan’s foreign ministry, Kishida said: “Egypt plays an extremely important role for peace and stability in the Middle East and African regions, and that Japan attaches importance to its partnership with Egypt.”

El-Sisi expressed his appreciation for Japan’s support of Egypt, including the signing of a loan for the Greater Cairo Metro Line No. 4 Phase 1 Project (III) and the launch of a study aimed at providing a safety vessel on the Suez Canal.

He also praised cooperation on food security, and the acceptance of 150 mainly doctoral students at the Egypt-Japan University of Science and Technology.

El-Sisi also thanked Japan for its input on the Grand Egyptian Museum project.

The statement said that Kishida also congratulated Egypt on its successful hosting of COP27 and noted the support by Nippon Export and Investment Insurance for the issuance of Samurai bonds, which are yen-denominated bonds issued in Tokyo by non-Japanese companies, subject to Japanese regulations.

The Japanese PM added that he plans to encourage more Japanese companies to expand and invest in Egypt, which he said was an increasingly attractive investment destination.

The two leaders agreed that Japan would further strengthen its contribution to the Multinational Forces and Observers, an international peacekeeping force overseeing the terms of the peace treaty between Egypt and Israel.

El-Sisi expressed his appreciation to Japan for its contribution to stability in the region.

The two leaders also discussed regional affairs such as the Middle East peace plan and Sudan. The two leaders shared grave concerns about the current high tensions between Israel and Palestine.

According to the statement, Kishida praised the five-party talks between Egypt, Jordan, US, Israel and Palestine for their efforts to ease tensions. In response, El-Sisi explained Egypt’s efforts to prevent the situation in Palestine from worsening and to achieve lasting peace.

Regarding Sudan, the two officials agreed to work closely to calm the situation and resume the democratic transition process as soon as possible.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Kishida, El-Sisi discuss loan to improve Cairo’s public transportation

Kishida, El-Sisi discuss loan to improve Cairo’s public transportation
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi have discussed a loan of up to $732 million (100 billion yen) to support a new project named the Greater Cairo Metro Line.

Hiroshi Oka, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Japan to Egypt, and Rania Al-Mashat, minister of International Cooperation of Egypt, were also present at the meeting.

According to a statement from Japan’s foreign ministry, Egypt faces chronic traffic congestion because of an increase in population and automobile use.

The Egyptian government has been promoting the decentralization of the population in existing urban areas by constructing satellite cities with industrial and residential areas in the suburbs of the Cairo metropolitan area.

The expansion of these urban areas is impacting transportation between cities, making it urgent to improve the network, the statement said.

The project aims to alleviate increasing traffic congestion by building a new subway system in the southwestern part of the Cairo metropolitan area.

The terms of the loan include repayment over 40 years, with a 10-year grace period, and a 0.1 percent interest rate per annum.

In 2016, El-Sisi visited Japan and confirmed the possibility of future cooperation for the development of public transport in Egypt.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Russia missile attack on Ukraine injures 34, damages homes

Russia missile attack on Ukraine injures 34, damages homes
Updated 01 May 2023
AP

  • Attack follows Friday’s launch of more than 20 cruise missiles and two explosive drones at Ukraine
  • Moscow has frequently launched long-range missile attacks during the 14-month war
KYIV: Russia launched its second large salvo of missiles at Ukraine in recent days early Monday, damaging buildings and wounding at least 34 people in the eastern city of Pavlohrad but failing to hit Kyiv, officials said.
Air raid sirens began blaring across the capital at about 3:45 a.m., followed by the sounds of explosions as missiles were intercepted by Ukrainian defense systems.
Eighteen cruise missiles were fired in total from the Murmansk region and the Caspian region, and 15 of them were intercepted, said Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi.
The head of Kyiv’s city administration, Serhii Popko, said all missiles fired at the city were shot down, as well as some drones. He didn’t provide further details, but said more information would be available later.
The attack follows Friday’s launch of more than 20 cruise missiles and two explosive drones at Ukraine, which was the first to target Kyiv in nearly two months.
In that attack, Russian missiles hit an apartment building in Uman, a city about 215 kilometers south of Kyiv, killing 21 people including three children.
In Monday’s attack, missiles hit Pavlohrad, in the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, wounding 34 people, including five children, according to Serhii Lysak the region’s top official.
Seven missiles shot at the city and “some were intercepted” but others hit an industrial facility, sparking a fire, and a residential neighborhood where 19 apartment buildings, 25 homes, six schools and five shops were damaged, he said.
Missiles also hit three other areas in the region, damaging residential buildings and a school, he said.
Moscow has frequently launched long-range missile attacks during the 14-month war, often indiscriminately hitting civilian areas.
Ukraine has recently taken delivery of American-made Patriot missiles, providing improved anti-missile defenses, but it was not clear whether any of them were employed in trying to stop Monday morning’s attack.
Ukraine has also been building up its mechanized brigades with armor supplied by its Western allies, who have also been training Ukrainian troops and sending ammunition, as Kyiv prepares for an expected counteroffensive this spring.
On Saturday, two Ukrainian drones hit a Russian oil depot in Crimea in the latest attack on the annexed peninsula as Ukraine gears up for its counteroffensive.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview last week that his country would seek to reclaim the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014 in the upcoming counteroffensive.

UN holds Afghanistan crisis talks in Qatar, without Taliban

UN holds Afghanistan crisis talks in Qatar, without Taliban
Updated 01 May 2023
AFP

  • The UN and US have insisted that recognition is not on the agenda
  • No country has established formal ties with the Taliban administration
DOHA: The Taliban will be absent from UN-led talks that open Monday in Qatar on how to handle Afghanistan’s rulers and press them to ease a ban on women working and girls going to school.
Envoys from the United States, China and Russia as well as major European aid donors and key neighbors such as Pakistan are among representatives from about 25 countries and groups called to the two days of talks by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
The Taliban government has not been invited, however, and ahead of the meeting the question of recognition of the administration has loomed large.
A small group of Afghan women staged a weekend protest march in Kabul to oppose any moves to recognize the rulers who returned to power in August 2021.
In an open letter to the Doha meeting released Sunday, a coalition of Afghan women’s groups said they were “outraged” that any country would consider formal ties because of the record of the government that says its handling of women’s rights is “an internal social issue.”
The United Nations and United States have insisted that recognition is not on the agenda.
Rights’ groups fears have been fueled by UN deputy secretary-general Amina Mohammed, who said last month that the Doha meeting could find “baby steps” that lead to a “principled recognition” of the Taliban government.
The UN said the comments were misinterpreted. No country has established formal ties with the Taliban administration and UN membership can only be decided by the UN General Assembly.
Ahead of his arrival in Doha, Guterres’ office said the meeting “is intended to achieve a common understanding within the international community on how to engage with the Taliban” on women’s and girls’ rights, inclusive governance, countering terrorism and drug trafficking.
“Any kind of recognition of the Taliban is completely off the table,” US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said last week.
Since ousting a foreign-backed government in 2021, the Taliban authorities have imposed an austere version of sharia law that the United Nations has labelled “gender-based apartheid.”
Women have been barred from most secondary education and universities, and prevented from working in most government jobs as well as UN agencies and NGOs.
Though divided on many disputes, the UN Security Council powers united on Thursday to condemn the curbs on Afghan women and girls and urge all countries to seek “an urgent reversal” of the policies.
Diplomats and observers say, however, that the Doha meeting highlights the quandary faced by the international community in handling Afghanistan, which the UN considers its biggest humanitarian crisis with millions depending on food aid.
Amina Mohammed said it was “clear” that the Taliban authorities want recognition. Formal UN ties would help the government reclaim billions of dollars of desperately needed funds seized abroad after it took power.
But diplomats from several countries involved in the Doha talks said this would not be possible until there is a change on women’s rights. The Afghan foreign ministry said after last week’s UN vote that “diversity should be respected and not politicized.”
The UN chief is to give the Doha meeting an update on a review of the world body’s critical relief operation in Afghanistan, ordered in April after authorities had stopped Afghan women from working with UN agencies, diplomats said.
The UN has said it faces an “appalling choice” over whether to maintain its huge operation in the country of 38 million. The review is scheduled to be completed on Friday.

Philippines, China to discuss fishing rights in South China Sea

Philippines, China to discuss fishing rights in South China Sea
Updated 01 May 2023
Reuters

  • President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.: Philippines-China ‘direct communication line’ must be finally adopted
  • China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea
MANILA: Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said China has agreed to discuss fishing rights in the South China Sea, as he pushed for a “direct communication line” with Beijing on maritime differences.
China has agreed to “sit down” and talk about Filipinos’ fishing rights in the South China Sea, Marcos said, adding he has asked the Philippine Coast Guard and the Department of Foreign Affairs “to put together...a map of these fishing grounds” that will be presented to Beijing.
In remarks made to reporters while on board a plane to Washington, Marcos also said a Philippines-China “direct communication line” must be finally adopted, when asked about his thoughts on a recent maritime confrontation between the two countries.
“The overall priority is to safeguard our maritime territory,” he said, in remarks issued by his office.
The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Philippines accused China’s coast guard on Friday of “aggressive tactics” following a recent incident during a Philippine coast guard patrol close to the Philippines-held Second Thomas Shoal, a flashpoint for previous altercations located 195km off its coast.
The United States has urged China to stop harassing Philippine vessels in the South China Sea, while Beijing said it was willing to handle maritime differences with countries of concern through friendly consultations, while warning Washington against interference.
“This is the kind of thing that… we’re hoping to avoid, that this time it was a little more dangerous because they were close,” Marcos said. “That can cause casualties on both sides.”
China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, with a “nine-dash line” on maps that stretches more than 1,500km off its mainland and cuts into the exclusive economic zones of Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia. An international arbitral ruling in 2016 dismissed that line as having no legal basis.

