Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Second Russian train hit by explosive near Ukraine border

A casualty lies on the platform in the aftermath of a rocket attack on the railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbass region on April 8, 2022. (AFP)
A casualty lies on the platform in the aftermath of a rocket attack on the railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbass region on April 8, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 29 sec ago
AFP

Second Russian train hit by explosive near Ukraine border

Second Russian train hit by explosive near Ukraine border
  Ukraine has followed its usual line of not claiming responsibility for the attacks, which came as Kyiv said it is finalizing preparations for a spring offensive announced weeks ago
Updated 29 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: An explosive device derailed a Russian freight train in a region bordering Ukraine for a second straight day Tuesday ahead of an expected counteroffensive by Kyiv.
Russian territory and Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014, have been hit in recent days by a series of attacks.
The last four days have seen two trains derailed by explosions, a suspected drone hitting an oil depot in Crimea that caused a huge blaze and power lines blown up near Saint Petersburg.
The strikes come as Russia gears up to celebrate May 9, a holiday marking the Soviet victory over the Nazis that has become a central event during President Vladimir Putin’s rule.
Ukraine has followed its usual line of not claiming responsibility for the attacks, which came as Kyiv said it is finalizing preparations for a spring offensive announced weeks ago.
Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Russia’s western Bryansk region, said Tuesday the train was derailed by an “unidentified explosive device.”
He said it went off at Snezhetskaya station, outside the regional hub of Bryansk, a city of around 370,000 people near the Ukraine and Belarus borders.
“A locomotive and several wagons of the train derailed,” he said, adding that there were no casualties.
On Monday, a similar explosion caused a train to derail and catch fire near Unecha, in the same region but closer to the Ukraine border.
Throughout its more than year-long offensive, the Kremlin has sought to portray Russia as safe while its troops fight in Ukraine.
Earlier on Tuesday it acknowledged a security threat.
“Of course, we are aware that the Kyiv regime, which is behind a number of such attacks — terrorist attacks — plans to continue this line,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
“All our intelligence services are doing everything necessary to ensure security.”

Russian Railways also put out a statement saying the train had derailed due to “the intervention of unauthorized persons in the work of rail transport.
It did not mention an explosive device.
The state operator said the incident took place at 7:47 p.m. local time (1647 GMT) between Snezhetskaya and the nearby village of Belye Berega.
It said the train’s front locomotive and “around 20 wagons” were derailed and that rail traffic in that section had been suspended.
There have been many reports of sabotage on railways in Russia since Moscow launched its Ukraine offensive, but this week is the first time officials confirmed attacks.
More than 65 people, including a third of minors, have been detained since the fall in around 20 regions of the country alone on charges of railway sabotage, according to a count by the independent media Mediazona published in mid-April.
Ukraine says it has been preparing for months a counteroffensive aimed at repelling Russian forces from the territory they currently hold in the east and south.
Denmark meanwhile said it was sending 1.7 billion kroner ($250 million) worth of military aid to Ukraine “to support the forthcoming Ukrainian offensive,“
The package included mine clearing vehicles, ammunition and financial support for the procurement of air defense, the Danish defense ministry said in a statement.
“The equipment... is essential to pave the way for Ukrainian tanks and mechanized infantry on the front line,” acting defense minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.
 

 

BRUSSELS: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell urged Israel Tuesday to halt “unilateral measures” that could raise tensions further after renewed violence in Palestinian territories during his first meeting with Israel’s foreign minister.
Militants fired rockets from Gaza toward Israel Tuesday while Israeli tanks opened fire on the Palestinian enclave hours after the death in Israeli custody of a Palestinian prisoner on hunger strike.
Khader Adnan, 45, died nearly three months after being detained in the occupied West Bank over his ties to the Islamic Jihad militant group.
“Borrell reiterated the EU’s call for Israel to halt unilateral measures that could heighten the already high level of tension and jeopardize the very possibility of a future just and sustainable peace based on the two-state solution,” the EU’s foreign service said after the meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in Brussels.
He condemned the recent attacks against Israelis and stressed the EU’s commitment to Israel’s right to defend itself, it added.
But he also warned “any response must be proportionate and in line with international law,” the service said in a statement.
“At the same time, he expressed concern about the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”
Borrell told Cohen the EU wanted to deepen the relationship with Israel and said he hoped for another meeting between the EU-Israel Association Council this year.
He also urged the Israeli minister “to engage” on the EU’s work with Saudi Arabia, the League of Arab States and other Arab countries to revive peace efforts.
There will be a meeting Wednesday of the ad hoc liaison committee to discuss ways to strengthen the Palestinian economy and institutions, the EU’s foreign service said.

Muslim population misinformation fuels Islamophobia in India

In this photo taken on April 30, 2023, Muslims gather during a congregation in Ahmedabad. (AFP)
In this photo taken on April 30, 2023, Muslims gather during a congregation in Ahmedabad. (AFP)
Updated 03 May 2023
AFP

Muslim population misinformation fuels Islamophobia in India

In this photo taken on April 30, 2023, Muslims gather during a congregation in Ahmedabad. (AFP)
  India is home to 1.4 billion people, including around 210 million Muslims, but birthrates have declined across the board over recent decades in tandem with global trends
Updated 03 May 2023
AFP

NEW DELHI: Amit Upadhyay repeats online misinformation as he claims to know why India’s population is growing: he says his Muslim neighbors are having too many babies, so Hindu women have a responsibility to bear more of their own.
A pharmacist by trade, Upadhyay is one of many social media influencers from India’s majority faith to have cultivated large audiences by spreading false demographic data to claim the country is being refashioned into an Islamic state.
For them, last month’s announcement that India had overtaken China to become the world’s most populous nation was not a cause for celebration, but a call to action.
“I tell all my Hindu customers to produce more children, to counter Muslims,” Upadhyay, who in his spare time curates a popular Facebook page from his home in Uttar Pradesh state, told AFP.
“Or else they will become a threat and eventually wipe out the Hindu religion from India.”
Upadhyay regularly publishes widely shared Islamophobic posts to his nearly 40,000 followers.
One post in April warned of an alleged plot by Muslims to “multiply their population to take control of India.”
India is home to 1.4 billion people, including around 210 million Muslims, but birthrates have declined across the board over recent decades in tandem with global trends.
The country’s last National Family Health Survey in 2021 showed an overall fertility rate of 2.0 children per woman, rising marginally to 2.3 for Muslim women.
A forecast issued the same year from the Pew Research Center said that India’s Muslim community would grow to 311 million by 2050.
But despite their growing share of the national population, Muslims would remain a small minority in a country of 1.7 billion people by mid-century, according to the US-based think tank’s projections.
That has not stopped the spread of viral disinformation on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms claiming India is soon to become a Muslim-majority country.
One Facebook post sarcastically greeted news that India’s population had overtaken China’s by thanking Muslims “for producing 5-10 children” each.
Another post on Twitter said that the Hindu faith would soon disappear from India, while a supposed Muslim majority would replace the country’s constitution with “Islamic law.”

Conspiracy theories that allege a Muslim plot to secure the faith’s numerical supremacy in India have been a staple of Hindu nationalist ideologues for years. Similar theories of immigrants and minorities “replacing” majority populations have also been embraced by the far-right in other countries.
At times the theories have been indulged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has come to dominate national politics partly through its muscular appeals to the country’s Hindu majority.
BJP lawmaker Rakesh Sinha introduced into parliament a population control bill in 2019 that proposed to limit all Indian households to two children, garnering the support of 125 other MPs.
The bill was withdrawn after critics accused Sinha of targeting Muslims when he gave a speech on the supposedly glaring disparity between Hindu and Muslim birthrates — an accusation he denied.
The UN’s April announcement that India is now home to more humans than any other country on the planet has reinvigorated these claims.
“Hindus will get married once, and have two children,” Ishwar Lal, a member of a Hindu-nationalist group affiliated with the BJP, said in a public speech after the announcement.
“Whereas Muslims get married four times and have so many children that they can have their own cricket teams.”
The same month, at a popular pilgrimage destination in the Himalayan foothills, a religious sermon exhorted a crowd of the Hindu faithful to wage their own demographic counter-offensive.
“From two children, Hindus have come down to producing one child,” priest Ravindra Puri told a crowd of hundreds at Haridwar. “This is causing an imbalance in the population.”
The solution to this imbalance, Puri said, was for the pious to have three children: “One to serve the nation, one to take care of the home and one to serve the religion by becoming a priest.”
India’s former election chief, S.Y. Quraishi, has written extensively on the spread of disinformation about the country’s Muslim birthrate.
He said that claims Muslims would soon become India’s majority religion had proved to be a salient “propaganda” tool for Hindu nationalists.
“They continue to provoke Hindus to produce more children by creating a fear that Muslims will outnumber them,” he told AFP.
“This will never happen.”

 

 

Amid China pressure, US and Philippines recommit to security alliance

Amid China pressure, US and Philippines recommit to security alliance
Updated 02 May 2023
Reuters

Amid China pressure, US and Philippines recommit to security alliance

Amid China pressure, US and Philippines recommit to security alliance
Updated 02 May 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden told his counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday that the US commitment to the defense of its ally was “ironclad,” including in the South China Sea where Manila is under pressure from China.

Marcos, on the first White House visit by a Philippines leader in 10 years, stressed the importance of the US as his country’s sole treaty ally in a region with “arguably the most complicated geopolitical situation in the world right now.”

The two countries reaffirmed their decades-old security alliance in a trip that marks a dramatic turnaround in US-Philippine relations as both countries seek ways to push back against what they see as China’s increasingly aggressive actions near Taiwan and in the South China Sea.

US officials said the leaders would agree on new guidelines for stronger military cooperation, as well as stepped-up economic cooperation.

“The United States remains ironclad in our commitment to the defense of the Philippines, including the South China Sea,” Biden told Marcos in the Oval Office.

A joint statement said this meant that any armed attack on Philippine armed forces, public vessels or aircraft in the Pacific, including in the South China Sea, would invoke US mutual defense commitments under a 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty.

Washington sees the Philippines as key to any effort to counter an invasion of Taiwan by China, which claims the self-ruled island as its own territory. Manila recently agreed to allow the US access to four more of its military bases under an Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, but the two sides have not said what US assets will be stationed at those.

The joint statement said the leaders “affirm the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as an indispensable element of global security and prosperity.”

Under Rodrigo Duterte, Marcos’ predecessor, US relations soured as he turned the Philippines sharply away from its former colonial ruler and built closer ties with China.

Biden has invested in courting Marcos, who still faces a US court judgment connected with $2 billion of plundered wealth under his father’s rule.

US officials said the new guidelines focused on military coordination across land, sea, air, space and cyberspace, while the US administration would also transfer three C-130 aircraft and look to send additional patrol vessels to the Philippines.

“It is only natural for the Philippines to look to its sole treaty partner in the world to strengthen and to redefine the relationship that we have and the roles that we play in the face of those rising tensions that we see now around the South China, Asia Pacific and Indo-Pacific region,” Marcos said.

The summit is the centerpiece of a four-day US visit by Marcos that started on Sunday.

Marcos has sought warm relations with both the US and China, who are vying for influence in the Indo-Pacific. The Biden-Marcos joint statement did not name the Chinese government.

Experts say Washington considers the Philippines a potential location for rockets, missiles and artillery systems to counter a Chinese amphibious assault on Taiwan.

However, Marcos told reporters on his plane China had agreed to discuss fishing rights in the South China Sea and also that he would not allow the Philippines to become a “staging post” for military action.

The joint statement said Biden would send a Presidential Trade and Investment Mission to the Philippines to enhance investment in clean energy transition, the critical minerals sector, and food security.

The two countries would also co-host in Manila the 2024 Indo-Pacific Business Forum – the marquee US commercial event in the region — which would further establish the Philippines as a key hub for regional supply chains.

The statement also said the countries looked forward to establishing trilateral cooperation with Japan and Australia.

With many Filipinos frustrated by China’s actions in the South China Sea, including the harassing of Philippine ships and fishermen in parts that both countries claim, popular support has grown in the Philippines for a tougher stance toward Beijing.

Biden was the first official to reach out to Marcos after his election and has made strengthening economic and military ties in the Indo-Pacific region a cornerstone of his foreign policy.

Before the summit, US lawmakers sent a bipartisan letter to Biden calling on him to raise what they called the worsening human rights “crisis” in the Philippines.

They said there were well-documented violations under Duterte but recent reports showed “ongoing impunity.” They cited reports from the Karapatan Human Rights Alliance of 17 extrajudicial killings, 165 illegal arrests from July to December 2022, and a total of 825 political prisoners. A White House summary said human rights were among the topics being discussed by the two countries.

Climate talks see pushes for global renewable energy target

Climate talks see pushes for global renewable energy target
Updated 02 May 2023
AP

Climate talks see pushes for global renewable energy target

Climate talks see pushes for global renewable energy target
  German Foreign Minister says world needs to sharply cut greenhouse gas emissions to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius
Updated 02 May 2023
AP

BERLIN: Germany called Tuesday for governments around the world to work on setting an ambitious target for renewable energy that would “ring in the end of the fossil fuel age” and help prevent dangerous global warming.

Speaking at the start of a two-day meeting in Berlin attended by dozens of top climate envoys, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock noted that the world needs to sharply cut greenhouse gas emissions in order to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

“But we also know that not all countries are prepared to do so,” she said. “That is why I want to open the debate ... on whether we should and can reach a target on renewables at the next climate conference.”

Baerbock’s proposal flips the script on a previous push to set a deadline for phasing out all fossil fuels, which faced stiff resistance from major oil and gas exporting nations. They instead back the idea of capturing planet-warming emissions as a way to reducing greenhouse gas in the atmosphere. Experts say such technologies, known as carbon capture and storage, are aren’t proven at scale and could require huge investments at the expense of cheaper alternatives such as solar and wind power.

Addressing officials from about 40 countries attending the annual Petersberg Climate Dialogue in the German capital, Baerbock said that renewables such as solar and wind power are already the most cost-effective form of generating energy in most places around the world.

“Our goal for the (climate conference) in Dubai must be to ring in the end of the fossil fuel age,” she said.

The idea received a cool response from the United Arab Emirates, which will host this year’s UN climate summit.

“In a pragmatic, just and well-managed energy transition, we must be laser-focused on phasing out fossil fuel emissions, while phasing up and scaling up viable, affordable zero-carbon alternatives,” said Sultan Al-Jaber, a former oil company executive who will preside over the COP28 climate summit from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12. He placed particular emphasis on the word “emissions” as he spoke.

“We know that the energies used today will continue to be part of the global energy mix for the foreseeable future,” he added. “As such, we will work with the world to decarbonize the current energy system while we build a new one, capable of transitioning even the most heavy-emitting industries.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an end to all fossil fuel use, which is blamed for the majority of global warming that has occurred since the start of the industrial era, warning that otherwise the goal of limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) may be missed. But so far only coal has been put on notice, with a commitment by nations two years ago to “phase down” its use.

Environmental campaigners say solutions also need to be found for millions of workers in the coal, oil and gas industry if it is to be wound down successfully, as well as alternative sources of energy for billions of people around the world who still rely on cheap fossil fuels.

UN chief vows to defend rights of women and girls in Afghanistan

UN chief vows to defend rights of women and girls in Afghanistan
Updated 02 May 2023
ALI YOUNES

UN chief vows to defend rights of women and girls in Afghanistan

UN chief vows to defend rights of women and girls in Afghanistan
  Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also said that the country is facing a dire humanitarian crisis and the UN aid effort is desperately short of funding
  'It is the largest humanitarian crisis in the world today … 6 million Afghan children, women and men are a step away from famine,' he warned
Updated 02 May 2023
ALI YOUNES

NEW YORK CITY: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres vowed on Tuesday that the organization will continue to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan and defend the rights of women and girls in the country.
Speaking in the Qatari capital, Doha, after a two-day, closed-door meeting he convened to discuss the situation in the country, he said there had been a constructive exchange of views.
The aim of the meeting, he added, was to develop a common international strategy for responding to a situation in which millions of Afghans are facing a dire humanitarian crisis and the rights of women and girls are under assault, including bans on attending school and university, or working for international aid organizations.
The ruling Taliban were not included in the meeting and Guterres stressed it should not be viewed as “recognition of Taliban de facto authority,” but rather as an effort by the international community to work together in the best interests of the people of Afghanistan. He said the participants agreed on the need for a strategy for engagement that would allow the stabilization of the country.
He said he was happy to convene the meeting after the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2681 on April 27, which condemned a Taliban ban on women in the country working for the UN and other nongovernmental organizations that “undermines human rights and humanitarian principles.”
Guterres painted a bleak picture of the worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan under the Taliban. He also criticized the group for their hard-line policies on women and girls, and an increase in drug trafficking.
The Taliban regained control of the country almost two years ago, after waging a 20-year insurgency against the Western forces that had controlled it since the US-led invasion in 2001 but withdrew in August 2021.
Despite initial assurances that they would preserve women’s rights, the Taliban first banned girls from going to high school and later banned women from studying at university.
The US government has imposed sanctions on the Taliban and frozen billions of dollars of Afghanistan’s Central Bank reserves held in the US.
Guterres also said a persistent terrorist presence remains in Afghanistan and that the Taliban “lacks inclusivity” because it refuses to share power with other ethnic and political groups.
Regarding the humanitarian crisis, the UN chief said it is grave and immediate assistance is required.
“It’s difficult to overestimate the gravity of the situation in Afghanistan,” he added. “It is the largest humanitarian crisis in the world today.”
Guterres said 97 percent of Afghans are living in poverty and two-thirds of the population, 28 million people, need humanitarian assistance.
“Six million Afghan children, women and men are a step away from famine conditions,” he warned.
The UN humanitarian response plan for Afghanistan is seeking $4.6 billion in donations but has only collected $294 million, or 6.4 percent of the required amount.
He said this funding is critical and is “evaporating” but stressed that it is not the only concern the UN has about the humanitarian situation. The vast majority of aid workers providing vital help and support to vulnerable groups are Afghan nationals and many of them are women. The Taliban ban on women working for national and international nongovernmental organizations is therefore “unacceptable” and “puts lives in jeopardy,” Guterres said.
“Let me be crystal clear,” he added. “We will never be silent in the face of unprecedented, systemic attacks on women’s and girls’ rights. We will always speak out when millions of women and girls are being silenced, which is a grave violation of fundamental human rights.”
The Taliban’s treatment of women also violates Afghan and international laws, he said.

