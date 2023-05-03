You are here

India sees surge in tourist bookings for Saudi Arabia
A poster advertises Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at the South Asian Travel and Tourism Exchange in Noida, in the Indian capital region, on Feb. 11, 2023. (AN Photo)
Updated 03 May 2023

India sees surge in tourist bookings for Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi Tourism Authority’s recent campaign yielding fruits, industry stakeholders say
  • Kingdom’s top three destinations for Indians are currently Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s travel industry has observed a jump in the number of tourists going to Saudi Arabia after the Kingdom’s recent promotional campaigns to attract 2 million Indian visitors by the year’s end.
In the past two years, India has emerged as Saudi Arabia’s key tourism source market.
The Saudi Tourism Authority expects it to become the largest one in the next few years.
Throughout February, the STA held a series of events across India, showcasing the Kingdom’s historical sights and futuristic projects. It also signed a partnership agreement with the Indian Premier League — the world’s most-watched T20 cricket franchise — to tap into a strong sports fanbase for promotion.
The efforts have already yielded results, according to data from MakeMyTrip, the largest Indian online travel company.
“The search indices for Saudi Arabia reflect an upward trend, growing by 20 percent quarter-on-quarter during the January-March 2023 quarter compared to October-December 2022,” Raj Rishi Singh, the company’s chief business officer, told Arab News.
“The recent campaigns have started to deliver the desired impact.”
Travelers came mostly from India’s metropolitan areas such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore and other large cities, and their top three destinations in the Kingdom were Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam.
To further increase the numbers, Saudi tourism officials are concentrating their efforts on building relations with Indian industry stakeholders and are investing in marketing and branding campaigns that specifically target the Indian market.
“Our aim is to attract over 2 million visits from Indian tourists by the end of this year, and we plan to utilize the popularity of Bollywood, football, and cricket icons to draw visitors to Saudi Arabia,” Alhasan Al-Dabbagh, the STA’s chief for Asia Pacific, told Arab News.
“With immense potential, we hope to see India become a leading source market by 2030. This will play a vital role in achieving the goal of attracting 100 million global visits by the same year.”
The Travel Agents Association of India, which, with 2,500 members, is one of the largest industry groups in the country, has signed a cooperation agreement with the STA to support the goal.
TAAI President Jyoti Mayal said that with heavy investment in tourism infrastructure and with its flagship initiatives such as the Red Sea Project, NEOM, Qiddiya, the Kingdom has created space for all kinds of visitors, from leisure and family tourists to business and conference ones.
“Saudi branding is now visible all over India, from cricket grounds to social media. All this is creating huge interest to explore the untraveled destination,” Mayal told Arab News.
“The emphasis is on promoting and capitalizing on its extensive historic and geological attractions and also showcasing technology and modernization.”

Arab News

British war hero Simon Weston adds his support for Afghan pilot facing deportation
  • Weston, a veteran of the 1982 Falklands War, said if the UK government deports the airman to Rwanda, no one will ever again risk their lives to support British military efforts abroad
  • Since the pilot’s plight was revealed by The Independent there have been calls for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to provide more support for Afghans who aided British troops
Arab News

DUBAI: British war hero Simon Weston is the latest high-profile public figure to offer support for an Afghan pilot who fought alongside British troops in his home country but now faces the threat of deportation from the UK to Rwanda.
Denied any safe, legal route to asylum in Britain, the pilot made his own way to the country after spending months in hiding from the Taliban following the withdrawal of Western forces from Afghanistan in August 2021, eventually arriving aboard a small boat.
Weston, a veteran of the 1982 Falklands war against Argentina, said that if the UK government deports the pilot, no one will ever again be prepared to risk their lives supporting British military operations abroad, The Independent newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Weston, who suffered severe burns to nearly 50 percent of his body when the warship he was serving on was bombed during the Falklands conflict, said he was “genuinely saddened and upset” by the Home Office threat to deport the pilot.
Deportation to Rwanda is a policy the UK government has said is designed to target economic migrants who arrive in the country by illegal means. Last month, Sir Richard Dannatt, the former head of the British Army, weighed in on the issue and said that there is clearly a “flaw in evolving British policy” and the airman should be considered a “special case” for asylum.
Since the pilot’s plight was revealed by The Independent, there have been calls for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to provide more support for Afghan heroes who aided British troops.
Weston said the airman had “done nothing wrong” by coming to the UK the way he did, and had shown courage, endeavor and ingenuity in doing so.
“This is all about humanity and he deserves to be here because of the risks he took,” he added. “This is not a political thing, it’s not about one side or another; the only side we should come down on here is humanity’s side.”
Weston, who served with the Welsh Guards, said the pilot had clearly shown his intelligence and ability by joining the Afghan air force and would be a “benefit” to the UK. The British veteran is the latest of more than 20 military figures and politicians who have backed The Independent’s campaign to prevent the deportation.
The Royal British Legion, which represents tens of thousands of armed forces personnel, veterans and their families in the UK, also urged the government to “honor its commitment” to help Afghan war heroes who worked alongside British forces.
As reported previously by Arab News, the pilot was described by his US supervisor as a “patriot to his nation.”
The airman had been warned that if he traveled to the UK without authorization it could have “consequences for whether (his) claim is admitted to the UK asylum system” and might result in deportation to Rwanda in line with government policy targeting migrants who arrive in the country on small boats.
However, the pilot said he had been “forgotten” by British authorities and added: “What safe and legal way was there after the fall of Afghanistan?”

Floods from heavy rainfall kill at least 129 in Rwanda

Floods from heavy rainfall kill at least 129 in Rwanda
AP

Floods from heavy rainfall kill at least 129 in Rwanda
  • A search for more victims was underway following heavy rain Tuesday night and Wednesday morning
AP

KIGALI: Torrential rains caused flooding in western and northern Rwanda, killing at least 129 people, a public broadcaster said Wednesday.
The death toll “continues to rise,” the Rwanda Broadcasting Agency said Wednesday.
“This could be the highest disaster-induced death toll to be recorded in the country in the shortest period, according to available records from recent years,” the government-backed New Times newspaper reported.
Francois Habitegeko, governor of Rwanda’s Western province, told reporters that a search for more victims was underway following heavy rain Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Strong rainstorms started last week, causing flooding and mudslides that swept away several houses across the country and left some roads inaccessible.
The Rwanda Meteorology Agency has warned that more rain is coming.
The government has in the past asked residents living in wetlands and other dangerous areas to relocate.
The western and northern provinces and Kigali, the capital, are particularly hilly, making them vulnerable to landslides during the rainy season.
The Ministry of Emergency Management reported last month that from January to April 20, weather-related disasters killed 60 people, destroyed more than 1,205 houses and damaged 2,000 hectares (around 5,000 acres) of land across Rwanda.
Parts of East Africa, including Uganda’s southwest, also are seeing heavy rainfall.
At least three people drowned in floods last week after a river burst its banks in the remote Ugandan district of Rukungiri.

Russia’s ex-leader Medvedev calls for ‘elimination’ of Zelensky

Russia’s ex-leader Medvedev calls for ‘elimination’ of Zelensky
AFP

Russia’s ex-leader Medvedev calls for ‘elimination’ of Zelensky
  • Moscow accused Kyiv of a drone attack on the Kremlin overnight
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia’s ex-president Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday called for the “physical elimination” of Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky after Moscow accused Kyiv of a drone attack on the Kremlin.

“After today’s terrorist attack, there are no options left aside the physical elimination of Zelensky and his cabal,” said Medvedev, who has been increasingly hawkish since Moscow’s Ukraine offensive.

Russia earlier on Wednesday accused Ukraine of a failed attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin in a drone attack on the Kremlin citadel in central Moscow, and threatened to retaliate.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the claim and said his country would soon start a counteroffensive on its own soil against Russian forces.

Developing...

Philippines spots over 100 Chinese ‘maritime militia’ vessels in disputed waters

Philippines spots over 100 Chinese ‘maritime militia’ vessels in disputed waters
Ellie Aben

Philippines spots over 100 Chinese ‘maritime militia’ vessels in disputed waters
  • Chinese Coast Guard last week intercepted Philippine patrol ships
  • Beijing builds up military presence in disputed South China Sea
Ellie Aben

MANILLA: More than 100 Chinese vessels have been spotted in the Philippine part of the South China Sea, the Philippine Coast Guard said on Wednesday, amid growing tensions over the disputed waters.
The vessels, first spotted around the third week of April in the Spratly Islands area, consisted of “Chinese maritime militia” and two ships from the Chinese Coast Guard, which the Philippines last week accused of “dangerous maneuvers” and “aggressive tactics” after they intercepted Philippine patrol boats on duty in Second Thomas Shoal, also known as Ayungin Shoal.
“Based on our monitoring, the Chinese Coast Guard vessels remain in Ayungin Shoal ... There are still more than 100 Chinese maritime militia in Julian Felipe (Whitsun Reef),” PCG spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela said in a televised briefing.
“Besides the dangerous maneuvers that they carry out against Philippine Coast Guard vessels, there are also their persistent radio challenges … They were calling and saying that we are intruding into their waters and are directing us to depart, to leave immediately the maritime features that we usually patrol.”
China claims sovereignty over almost the entirety of the South China Sea based on its so-called “nine-dash line” stretching more than 1,500 kilometers off its mainland and cutting into the exclusive economic zones of several countries, including the Philippines.
In 2016, an international tribunal in The Hague dismissed the expansive Chinese claim of the waters, but Beijing did not recognize the ruling and has in recent years rapidly developed its military presence by building artificial island bases in the contested waters.
The latest developments come at a time of growing geopolitical tension over China’s increasing presence in the region and as Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is visiting Washington — Manila’s long-time military ally.
US President Joe Biden said during his meeting with Marcos on Monday that America “remains ironclad in our commitment to the defense of the Philippines, including the South China Sea.”
China’s increasing presence in the disputed maritime territory has also in recent days sparked concerns from France and Australia, with the former’s embassy in Manila saying it was “opposed to any action that increases tensions and jeopardizes regional stability,” and the latter’s envoy calling on China to respect the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea in its activity.

European police arrest more than 100 mafia suspects in broad crackdown

European police arrest more than 100 mafia suspects in broad crackdown
Reuters

European police arrest more than 100 mafia suspects in broad crackdown
  • "Today's raids are one of the largest operations carried out so far in the fight against Italian organised crime," said German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser
  • The network was devoted primarily to international drug trafficking from South America to both Europe and Australia, Europol said
Reuters

ROME/BRUSSELS: Police across Europe arrested more than 100 people on Wednesday in a crackdown that dealt a “serious blow” to the Italian ‘Ndrangheta mafia, with suspects accused of drugs and weapons trafficking with counterparts in Latin America.
“Today’s raids are one of the largest operations carried out so far in the fight against Italian organized crime,” said German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, adding they had “dealt a serious blow to the `Ndrangheta.”
The swoop was part of an investigation spanning Italy, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, Slovenia, Romania, Brazil and Panama, according to European Union law enforcement agency Europol.
The network was devoted primarily to international drug trafficking from South America to both Europe and Australia, Europol said in a statement.
The network used Chinese money brokers in Italy and Colombia to arrange for funds to be moved to pay for drug deals, Italian police commander Massimiliano D’Angelantonio told a news conference.
The ‘Ndrangheta clans were also involved in running weapons from Pakistan to South America, supplying Brazilian criminal group PCC (Primeiro Comando da Capital) in exchange for cocaine shipments, Europol added.
The ‘Ndrangheta, which has its roots in the southern Italian region of Calabria, has surpassed Cosa Nostra as the most powerful mafia group in the country, and one of the largest criminal networks in the world.
Some of the ‘Ndrangheta families targeted have been involved in clan feuds culminating in mass shootings, including the killing of six people in the German city of Duisburg in 2007, according to Europol.

MONEY LAUNDERING
Profits were recycled through real estate, restaurants, hotels, car wash companies, supermarkets, and other seemingly legitimate commercial activities.
Assets worth 25 million euros ($27.6 million) were seized in Italy, Germany, Portugal and France in “Operation Eureka,” launched in 2019 initially to investigate drug smuggling between Calabria and the Belgian city of Genk, according to Italian police.
“We think that among the arrests were several persons of a high value who played a huge role in the organization, not only in Belgium but in other European countries,” said Belgian federal prosecutor Antoon Schotsaert.
Belgian police said they had arrested 13 people.
A total of 108 people were arrested in Italy and other EU countries on the orders of police based in the southern city of Reggio Calabria, the Italian police said.
Related investigations led to the arrest of 24 people in Germany, they said, as well as a further 53 detentions in northern Italy. ($1 = 0.9076 euros)

