Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Ukrainian air defenses destroy 18 out of 24 Russian drones overnight

Students take lessons as they shelter inside a metro station during an air raid alert in Kyiv, Ukraine May 3, 2023. Kyiv city administration said that all missiles and drones targeting the Ukrainian capital for the third time in four days have been destroyed. (Reuters)
Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

  • Russia has regularly bombarded Ukraine since October last year, striking at a variety of targets
Ukrainian air defenses said they downed 18 out of 24 kamikaze drones that Russia launched in a pre-dawn attack on Thursday.
In a statement, Kyiv city administration said that all missiles and drones targeting the Ukrainian capital for the third time in four days, have been destroyed.
“The Russians have attacked Kyiv using Shahed loitering munitions and missiles, likely the ballistic type,” the administration said.
Out of 15 Shahed kamikaze drones fired at the Black Sea coastal city of Odesa, air defenses destroyed 12, while three struck a university compound. There were no casualties, the Ukrainian southern military command said.
Russia has regularly bombarded Ukraine since October last year, striking at a variety of targets. The latest blasts were reported less than 24 hours after Kyiv said 21 people died in a Russian strike on the city of Kherson.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

UN: 258 million people faced acute food insecurity in 2022

UN: 258 million people faced acute food insecurity in 2022
Updated 04 May 2023
AP

  • People faced starvation and death in Somalia, Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Haiti, Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen, says the Global Report on Food Crises for 2023
ROME: More than a quarter-billion people in 58 countries faced acute food insecurity last year because of conflicts, climate change, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a report published Wednesday.

The Global Report on Food Crises, an alliance of humanitarian organizations founded by the UN and European Union, said people faced starvation and death in seven of those countries: Somalia, Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Haiti, Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen.
The report found that that the number of people facing acute food insecurity and requiring urgent food aid — 258 million — had increased for the fourth consecutive year, a “stinging indictment of humanity’s failure” to implement UN goals to end world hunger, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said.

While the increase last year was due in part to more populations being analyzed, the report also found that the severity of the problem increased as well, “highlighting a concerning trend of a deterioration.”
Rein Paulsen, director of emergencies and resilience for the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, said an interplay of causes was driving hunger. They include conflicts, climate shocks, the impact of the pandemic and consequences of Russia’s war in Ukraine that has had an impact on the global trade in fertilizers, wheat, maize and sunflower oil.

The impact has been most acute on the poorest countries that are dependent on food imports. “Prices have increased (and) those countries have been adversely affected,” Paulsen said.
He called for a “paradigm shift” so that more funding is spent investing in agricultural interventions that anticipate food crises and aim to prevent them.
“The challenge that we have is the disequilibrium, the mismatch that exists between the amount of funding money that’s given, what that funding is spent on, and the types of interventions that are required to make a change,” he said.


The UN World Food Program’s new chief issued a warning that the Rome-based agency’s resources to provide food aid amid the surging needs are “running dangerously low.” Executive Director Cindy McCain told panelists at an event to present the report that the agency could be forced to make “heart-breaking decisions to slash” assistance if substantial new funding doesn’t materialize quickly.
McCain noted that she had just returned from Somalia, where, she said, “millions are teetering on the edge of hunger and catastrophe.” She sounded a poignant note: “We all know it doesn’t have to be that way.”
Acute food insecurity is when a person’s inability to consume adequate food puts their lives or livelihoods in immediate danger.
The EU’s commissioner for international partnership, Jutta Urpilainen, said that the bloc’s strategy to fight hunger includes supporting initiatives aimed to “boost local production and reduce dependence on unsustainable imports.”

 

Topics: World Food Programme (WFP) Food insecurity Global Report on Food Crises

Real or not, reported Kremlin drone attack unsettles Russia

Updated 04 May 2023
AP

  • For Putin, the confession of Ukrainian drones reaching the Kremlin could be justification for a brutal step-up of attacks on Ukraine
  • If Ukraine had indeed attacked, “consider it a performative strike, a demonstration of capability ..." — Russian military and security analyst
TALLINN, Estonia: As Russian officials tell it, two Ukrainian drones flew into the very heart of Moscow under the cover of darkness, reaching the Kremlin before they were shot down at the last minute.

A cloud of questions hangs over the claim.
Why did the Kremlin announcement come about 12 hours after the purported incident? Why did no reports of explosions emerge prior to the announcement on the messaging apps that remain full of chatter despite Russia’s crackdown on media and criticism of the war in Ukraine? Why didn’t videos of the purported attacks appear until after the announcement? Why haven’t the images been verified?
A drone attack on the Kremlin would be the most severe penetration of Russian airspace since German teen Matthias Rust landed his little single-engine plane on the fringes of Red Square in 1987. Announcing the attack — or even faking it — risks Russia undermining its citizens’ trust in its frequent assertions of military superiority.

A 'No fly zone' sign is seen at the empty Red Square closed for Victory Parade preparation, next to the Moscow Kremlin on May 3, 2023. (AP)

Adding to that humiliation is that the incident occurred less than a week before Victory Day, Russia’s paramount military holiday. In some of the videos of the claimed attack, the decorated viewing stands and tribune for the day’s ritual Red Square military parade can be seen prominently.
For President Vladimir Putin, the confession of Ukrainian drones reaching the Kremlin could be justification for a brutal step-up of attacks on Ukraine. Russian officials persistently contend — repeated evidence to the contrary — that the military goes after only military targets.
Severe retaliation is already in the wind, including threats aimed specifically at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who denied attacking the Kremlin.
“After today’s terrorist act, no variant remains other than the physical elimination of Zelensky and his clique,” said former Russian president and deputy chairman of the Russian security council, Dmitry Medvedev,
The chairman of the powerful lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, compared the Ukrainian government with the terrorist Daesh and said he will demand “the use of weapons capable of destroying it.”
Russia’s nuclear doctrine says the country can use nuclear weapons if it comes under a nuclear strike or if it faces an attack with conventional weapons that threatens “the very existence” of the Russian state. The West has accused Putin of nuclear saber-rattling during the Ukraine war
But Phillips O’Brien, a professor of strategic studies at University of St. Andrews, downplayed the possibility related to the alleged Kremlin attack.
“You’re not going to say, ‘Now that there has been an attack with a tiny drone, now we can go nuclear,’” he said.
Commentator Abbas Gallyamov, a former Putin speechwriter who has fled the country, also raised doubts.
“If enemy drones reach the Kremlin, it means that any other object on the territory of the European part of Russia is generally defenseless,” he said. “Therefore, I do not believe that this was a provocation conceived by the Kremlin in order to influence public opinion.”
If Ukraine had indeed attacked, “consider it a performative strike, a demonstration of capability and a declaration of intent: Don’t think Moscow is safe,” said Mark Galeotti, a Russian military and security analyst at University College, London.

Less clear, he said on Twitter, “is whether it shakes Russians’ nerve or angers them.”
Russians’ nerves already have been frayed by attacks, either likely from Ukraine or from domestic opponents, that have risen sharply in recent weeks.
Two freight trains derailed this week in bomb explosions in the Bryansk region that borders Ukraine. Notably, the region’s authorities did not blame Ukraine, which could be an attempt to whitewash Ukrainian sabotage capacities.
But Bryansk authorities in March claimed that two people were shot and killed when alleged Ukrainian saboteurs penetrated the region. The region also has been hit with sporadic cross-border shelling, including one that killed four people in April.
Ukrainian drones reportedly have penetrated deep into Russia several times. In December, Russia claimed to have shot down drones at airfields in the Saratov and Ryazan regions. Three soldiers were reported killed in the attack in Saratov, which targeted an important military airfield.
Earlier, Russia reported shooting down a Ukrainian drone that targeted the headquarters of its Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol in Russia-annexed Crimea.
In addition, two prominent supporters of Russia’s war in Ukraine have been killed on their home ground. Darya Dugina, a commentator with a nationalist TV channel, died in a car bombing outside Moscow that officials blamed on Ukraine. And authorities said Ukrainian intelligence was behind the killing of prominent pro-war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, who was killed in April when a bomb inside a statuette he was handed at a party exploded.

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Kremlin drone attack

British war hero Simon Weston adds his support for Afghan pilot facing deportation

Updated 03 May 2023
Arab News

  • Weston, a veteran of the 1982 Falklands War, said if the UK government deports the airman to Rwanda, no one will ever again risk their lives to support British military efforts abroad
  • Since the pilot’s plight was revealed by The Independent there have been calls for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to provide more support for Afghans who aided British troops
DUBAI: British war hero Simon Weston is the latest high-profile public figure to offer support for an Afghan pilot who fought alongside British troops in his home country but now faces the threat of deportation from the UK to Rwanda.
Denied any safe, legal route to asylum in Britain, the pilot made his own way to the country after spending months in hiding from the Taliban following the withdrawal of Western forces from Afghanistan in August 2021, eventually arriving aboard a small boat.
Weston, a veteran of the 1982 Falklands war against Argentina, said that if the UK government deports the pilot, no one will ever again be prepared to risk their lives supporting British military operations abroad, The Independent newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Weston, who suffered severe burns to nearly 50 percent of his body when the warship he was serving on was bombed during the Falklands conflict, said he was “genuinely saddened and upset” by the Home Office threat to deport the pilot.
Deportation to Rwanda is a policy the UK government has said is designed to target economic migrants who arrive in the country by illegal means. Last month, Sir Richard Dannatt, the former head of the British Army, weighed in on the issue and said that there is clearly a “flaw in evolving British policy” and the airman should be considered a “special case” for asylum.
Since the pilot’s plight was revealed by The Independent, there have been calls for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to provide more support for Afghan heroes who aided British troops.
Weston said the airman had “done nothing wrong” by coming to the UK the way he did, and had shown courage, endeavor and ingenuity in doing so.
“This is all about humanity and he deserves to be here because of the risks he took,” he added. “This is not a political thing, it’s not about one side or another; the only side we should come down on here is humanity’s side.”
Weston, who served with the Welsh Guards, said the pilot had clearly shown his intelligence and ability by joining the Afghan air force and would be a “benefit” to the UK. The British veteran is the latest of more than 20 military figures and politicians who have backed The Independent’s campaign to prevent the deportation.
The Royal British Legion, which represents tens of thousands of armed forces personnel, veterans and their families in the UK, also urged the government to “honor its commitment” to help Afghan war heroes who worked alongside British forces.
As reported previously by Arab News, the pilot was described by his US supervisor as a “patriot to his nation.”
The airman had been warned that if he traveled to the UK without authorization it could have “consequences for whether (his) claim is admitted to the UK asylum system” and might result in deportation to Rwanda in line with government policy targeting migrants who arrive in the country on small boats.
However, the pilot said he had been “forgotten” by British authorities and added: “What safe and legal way was there after the fall of Afghanistan?”

Topics: Britain Afghan pilot Rwanda policy deportation

Floods from heavy rainfall kill at least 129 in Rwanda

Updated 03 May 2023
AP

  • A search for more victims was underway following heavy rain Tuesday night and Wednesday morning
KIGALI: Torrential rains caused flooding in western and northern Rwanda, killing at least 129 people, a public broadcaster said Wednesday.
The death toll “continues to rise,” the Rwanda Broadcasting Agency said Wednesday.
“This could be the highest disaster-induced death toll to be recorded in the country in the shortest period, according to available records from recent years,” the government-backed New Times newspaper reported.
Francois Habitegeko, governor of Rwanda’s Western province, told reporters that a search for more victims was underway following heavy rain Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Strong rainstorms started last week, causing flooding and mudslides that swept away several houses across the country and left some roads inaccessible.
The Rwanda Meteorology Agency has warned that more rain is coming.
The government has in the past asked residents living in wetlands and other dangerous areas to relocate.
The western and northern provinces and Kigali, the capital, are particularly hilly, making them vulnerable to landslides during the rainy season.
The Ministry of Emergency Management reported last month that from January to April 20, weather-related disasters killed 60 people, destroyed more than 1,205 houses and damaged 2,000 hectares (around 5,000 acres) of land across Rwanda.
Parts of East Africa, including Uganda’s southwest, also are seeing heavy rainfall.
At least three people drowned in floods last week after a river burst its banks in the remote Ugandan district of Rukungiri.

Topics: Rwanda

Russia’s ex-leader Medvedev calls for ‘elimination’ of Zelensky

Updated 33 min 14 sec ago
AFP

  • Moscow accused Kyiv of a drone attack on the Kremlin overnight
MOSCOW: Russia’s ex-president Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday called for the “physical elimination” of Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky after Moscow accused Kyiv of a drone attack on the Kremlin.

“After today’s terrorist attack, there are no options left aside the physical elimination of Zelensky and his cabal,” said Medvedev, who has been increasingly hawkish since Moscow’s Ukraine offensive.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Russian Duma and Putin ally, also weighed in, calling for a tough reaction against Ukraine.

“We will demand the use of weapons capable of stopping and destroying the Kyiv terrorist regime,” Volodin said.

Russia earlier on Wednesday accused Ukraine of a failed attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin in a drone attack on the Kremlin citadel in central Moscow, and threatened to retaliate.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the claim and said his country would soon start a counteroffensive on its own soil against Russian forces.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also cast doubt on the veracity of the report.

“I’ve seen the reports. I cannot validate them, we simply don’t know,” Blinken said at an event in Washington. “I would take anything coming out of the Kremlin with a very large shaker of salt.”

A view of  Moscow's Red Square closed on May 3, 2023, for Victory Parade preparation, with the Spasskaya Tower in the center. (AP)

On Moscow’s iconic Red Square, AFP saw some people climbing external stairs onto the domed roof of a building known as the Kremlin Senate, which houses the presidential administration.

The roof appeared to be unscathed despite unverified images circulating on social media apparently showing it being struck by an explosion from a possible drone.

People were walking freely in the area and there was no strengthened police presence.

Banners and seating have already been set up ahead of the May 9 parade, which Moscow has vowed will go ahead.

But on the streets of Moscow, there were people who were shaken and confused.

“I feel something between shock and suspicion,” said 21-year-old student Viktor.

“It is not very clear yet whether this is really some kind of military act or is it just a staging for unclear purposes.”

A couple walk on May 3, 2023 near the Red Square and Moscow Kremlin decorated for the Victory Day military parade which will take place on May 9. (AP)

Others said this kind of major incident in Russia was only a matter of time, after months of drones hitting the country and increased apparent sabotage in recent days.

The last five days have seen two trains derailed by explosions, oil depot fires near and in Crimea, and power lines blown up near Saint Petersburg.

“I was waiting for something like this to happen,” 71-year-old Vera Ilyinichna said.

The pensioner said it was good the drone had not hit a residential building.

“The Kremlin is better protected,” she said.

“But residential buildings, where old people and kids live, where we work, that worries me more.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

