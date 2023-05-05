Russian ambassador summoned to Polish foreign ministry

Arab Americans wrap up heritage month with nationwide celebrations

CHICAGO: Arab American communities across the US capped a monthlong celebration of National Arab American Heritage Month — April — with festivals and entertainment showcasing the richness and beauty of their culture.

President Joe Biden, governors, legislators, mayors and other elected officials in 45 states representing over 500 government agencies adopted resolutions and proclamations honoring the national cultural celebration.

The celebrations, which always feature a vast array of Middle Eastern food, were somewhat muted during the beginning of the month in deference to Muslims who were fasting for Ramadan, with many festivities scheduled after the holy month ended on April 20.

Among the many celebrations across the country was one hosted on May 1 by Illinois’ Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas, who received the highest number of votes in recent regional elections.

“Arab Americans have advanced our nation in diplomacy, science, technology, cuisine and the arts,” said Pappas, who has had her office documents translated into 28 languages, including Arabic.

“Arab Americans are at the forefront of the fight for civil rights and social justice. It’s important that the Arab American community is seen and celebrated.”

Pappas presented certificates of excellence for community activism to 35 business, education and professional Arab American leaders.

Universities from Northwestern to Harvard hosted Arab American Heritage Month events as did mainstream museums across the country.

Arab students at Northwestern University held the institute’s first-ever Arab American Heritage Month recognition featuring a series of events throughout the month including panel discussions and speeches addressing the challenges of discrimination facing Arab Americans.

The Middle Eastern North African Student Assembly of the University of Southern California, which has more than 800 students attending from 22 Arab countries, hosted one of the state’s largest Arab American Heritage Month celebrations.

“We are proud that in Illinois we have passed a law that makes Arab American Heritage Month an official state event and we don’t have to hope for officials to approve resolutions or proclamations. The law mandates that it be recognized, and we hope that every state follows Illinois’ lead in this,” said Palestinian American Hassan Nijem, who serves as deputy treasurer for Pappas.

“Maria has been working for all of the communities in Illinois regardless of race, religion or ethnic origin. But she is one of the first to include our community in her government office so extensively.”

Although only 27 of the country’s 50 states recognize the month saluting Arab American culture, Illinois has codified the annual commemoration in a law adopted in 2018.

Arab Americans first arrived in America during the 17th century and have served the country in the military, including during the Civil War in 1860, the two World Wars, the Vietnam War, the Korean War and the recent wars in Iraq and Syria.

For many years, Arabs in only a few states and territories like Michigan, Illinois, California, Arizona, Texas and Washington D.C. have celebrated Arab American Heritage Month, individually and during different months of the year, including in November, April and June.

That changed in 2017 when Arab American leaders, inspired by the introduction of the first-ever law in Illinois proclaiming April Arab American Heritage Month, banded together to advocate for one national recognition to join other ethnic groups that celebrate their heritage each year including Black Americans, Hispanic Americans, Native Americans and Asian Americans.

President Biden was the first president to recognize April as Arab American Heritage Month in 2022, and this year he issued a proclamation on March 31 urging the entire nation to celebrate the richness and diversity of Arab culture.

The president’s efforts to recognize Arabs were marred this week when one of the Arab community’s longest-serving Arab American Mayors, Syrian American Mohamed Khairullah, was banned from attending the White House Ramadan Eid celebration held on Monday, May 1.

Khairullah told The Ray Hanania Radio Show, sponsored by Arab News and broadcast by the US Arab Radio network, that Biden must end racism against Arab Americans, who are both Christian and Muslim.

The American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee also hosted a series of Arab Heritage Month events through its national chapters in a dozen American states.

Many institutions this month focused on educating school children about Arab culture, such as the DuVal County Parent Teachers Association, which hosted a monthlong series of events and educational programs on Arab culture and history.

DCCPTA educators urged schools to improve their teachings on Arab history and culture, concluding: “School counselors have not been adequately trained to meet the unique needs of these students in order to understand their needs within the context of culture, politics, and religion. Arab American experiences are jeopardizing their academic success and emotional well-being.”

Nijem said he hoped that the April celebration of Arab American Heritage Month would expand to include every American state by next year.

“We’re good people. We are proud of being American and are proud of being Arab,” Nijem said. “God willing, there shouldn’t be any obstacles that prevent every state next year from commemorating Arab Heritage Month.”

Since the Illinois law was signed in January 2018, only 44 states have approved proclamations recognizing April as Arab American Heritage Month.

“There are Arabs in every state. It’s just that we are not counted in the US census, and we hope that the federal government changes that and counts Arabs as Americans because we are,” Nijem said.

Symbolizing the growing influence of Arab Americans, Mayor Steven Landek of the Chicago suburb of Bridgeview swore into public office the first Arab American trustee to serve on the village board. Kalid Baste was named to succeed James Cecott, who retired from office.