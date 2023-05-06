FILES-RUSSIA-UKRAINE-CONFLICT-LITERATURE

King Charles’ ‘historic’ coronation thrills with blend of ancient and modern
LONDON: King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday in a ceremony replete with ancient traditions, regal pomp and circumstance and a sprinkling of the modern.
The grand old church, which has been the site of coronations of 39 monarchs before Charles, was packed to the rafters with 2,000 attendees as international dignitaries and nobles mixed with specially invited members of the public.
Among the guests were Arab leaders, US First Lady Jill Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as well as seven former premiers who joined the celebration alongside celebrities including Judi Dench, Emma Thompson and Lionel Richie.
They were among the lucky few present in the abbey as Charles was anointed with oil from the Mount of Olives in the Holy Land and presented with an orb, swords and scepters, before Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed the St. Edward’s Crown, bedecked with more than 400 precious stones, on the monarch’s head. As trumpets sounded, gun salutes were fired across the UK.
Alongside the ancient rites, Charles had worked actively to make his big day as inclusive and reflective of the Britain he now rules over as possible, and in a break from tradition, representatives of the Muslim, Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish and Sikh faiths were involved for the first time.
The usually Anglican ceremony saw Charles, robed in crimson and cream, swear on a Bible that was a “true Protestant,” but a preface was added to the coronation oath to say that the Church of England would seek to “foster an environment where people of all faiths and beliefs may live freely.”
The reading from the King James Bible was made by Sunak, Britain’s first Hindu leader, and a gospel choir performed a newly composed “Alleluia,” while for the first time, female clergy took part in the ceremony.
The cost of the ceremony — the exact figure will be released by Buckingham Palace after the event — had drawn criticism from some quarters of British society, who questioned the timing of a coronation amid a cost-of-living crisis, during which Britons have struggled to pay energy bills and buy food.
Charles, however, has made it his mission to streamline the royal family for the 21st century and offer taxpayers “value for money.” His coronation was markedly shorter than the 1953 extravaganza of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, with fewer guests and an abbreviated procession.
And while much of the reverence that surrounded coronations of the past has faded in the modern world, those who attended and watched the event told Arab News that they still felt its sense of historical importance.
“Obviously, it’s the first coronation I’ve ever attended. I haven’t been able to witness anything like this before and it’s such an incredible moment for me,” Muslim convert Naima Pinchen, from the English city of Derby, said.
“Being British and previously being part of the Royal Air Force, this has meant so much to me to witness, from a military, but also a personal, perspective.
“The royal family has been such an integral part of this country for more than 1,000 years — to be part of such a momentous occasion is just mind-blowing,” she added.
“It’s incredible. You can see so many different cultures, colors, backgrounds here all in one place. I’ve seen people from Asian countries, from Arab countries, from African countries, European countries — there’s not just British people here,” Pinchen said.
Jill Coughlin, a royal fan from Essex, east of London, called Charles Britain’s “mainstay” and added: “It’s just great to be surrounded by love and to see our King Charles. We loved our queen and this is just further generations, so it’s wonderful for us — absolutely wonderful.”
Vickey Davis, who traveled from the Midlands with Claire Waters, said: “We wanted to come down and be part of history, really. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing that we get to experience, so we wanted to be a part of it.”
Waters added: “He’ll be a good king. He (cares about) the environment and conservation, and leaving the planet a better place.”
Thousands of people from across the UK and around the world camped overnight along a two-kilometer route that the king and queen used to travel to and from Westminster Abbey in a gilt-trimmed, horse-drawn carriage.
And it was not just Charles’ British subjects who were taken by the sense of occasion throughout the coronation.
“I came because it’s a historic moment, and I’m happy to be part of it with all the English people at such a happy event. As (a) Moroccan, we understand that love for a king,” Yasir El-Ayadi, visiting from France, told Arab News.
Quan Nguyen, who moved to the UK two years ago from Vietnam, and also witnessed Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last summer as well as her funeral in September, said that the coronation was an event that he “just had to be part of.”
He added: “The whole event was just magnificent. It’s amazing to see and I feel lucky that in just two years I’ve been to three big royal events, and I’ll be there for the balcony (appearance).
Nguyen said that while it was a shame that the late Princess Diana was not around to be part of the event, it was “great” that the royal family had stayed steadfast in their duty, adding: “Today is a chance for them to prove how serious they are to their duty.”
Charles’ son and heir to the throne, William, Prince of Wales, attended alongside his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their three children. Toward the end of the ceremony, William knelt before his father and paid homage to the king as his “liege man” — before kissing him on the cheek.
Meanwhile, William’s younger brother, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, who has publicly sparred with the family, arrived alone. His wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, as well as their children, remained at home in California.
Marisa Legters, who volunteers with the Royal Parks, said that she wanted to be part of a “historic day,” but said it was “sad” that Meghan was not in attendance, perhaps because “she wouldn’t feel that welcome here.”
Legters added that she thought Charles would make a great monarch, with his focus on diversity, his passion for nature and appearance of an “approachable king.”
After the more staid and sober events at the abbey, the thousands who had lined the streets along the processional route cheered as the king and queen passed in the Gold State Coach on their way to Buckingham Palace for the moment many who had braved the torrential London rain were waiting for.
Charles and Camilla appeared on the famous old balcony to greet the crowds. An Armed Forces flypast took place over the palace, with William, Kate and other members of the working royal family, including Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and his wife and children, also present.
Helen Rimmer, who had traveled several hundred miles from northern England to witness the event, summed up the mood of the day to Arab News, saying: “It’s a very special occasion, especially for our country and the Commonwealth. It’s the atmosphere, just everything about it, really. It’s just a big celebration — it’s great.”
176 dead, many more missing after Congo floods
- Rivers broke their banks in villages in the territory of Kalehe close to the shores of Lake Kivu
- Authorities also reported scores of people injured
KINSHASA: The death toll from flash floods and landslides in eastern Congo has risen to 176, with some 100 people still missing, according to a provisional assessment given by the governor and authorities in the country’s South Kivu province.
Rivers broke their banks in villages in the territory of Kalehe close to the shores of Lake Kivu. Authorities also reported scores of people injured.
South Kivu Gov. Théo Ngwabidje visited the area to see the destruction for himself, and posted on his Twitter account that the provincial government had dispatched medical, shelter and food supplies.
Several main roads to the affected area have been been made impassable by the rains, hampering the relief efforts.
President Felix Tshisekedi has declared a national day of mourning on Monday to honor the victims, and the central government is sending a crisis management team to South Kivu to support the provincial government.
Heavy rains in recent days have brought misery to thousands in East Africa, with parts of Uganda and Kenya also seeing heavy rainfall.
Flooding and landslides in Rwanda, which borders Congo, left 129 people dead earlier this week.
Three Houthis killed by government troops in Taiz
- Abdul Basit Al-Baher, spokesman for the Yemeni army in Taiz, told Arab News that the Iran-backed Houthis attacked government troops in two contested areas northeast of Taiz
- “The Houthi militia conducts such attacks in Taiz to acquire territory,” Al-Baher said
AL-MUKALLA: At least three Houthis were killed and five more wounded in fighting with government forces in Yemen’s besieged city of Taiz on Saturday, a local military official said.
Abdul Basit Al-Baher, spokesman for the Yemeni army in Taiz, told Arab News that the Iran-backed Houthis attacked government troops in two contested areas northeast of Taiz, resulting in a battle in which three Houthis were killed and five Yemeni government troops and five Houthis were injured.
“The Houthi militia conducts such attacks in Taiz to acquire territory,” Al-Baher said.
The Houthi attack on Saturday is the latest in a series of military activities in Taiz and other disputed regions in Yemen that, analysts and officials say, might impede ongoing international attempts to resolve the conflict.
People in Taiz say the UN-brokered cease-fire, which has been in place for more than a year, has not resulted in the easing of the Houthi’s siege on the city, nor the cessation of the militia’s intermittent lethal bombardments and assaults on civilian areas.
In the past 48 hours, according to Taiz residents, the Houthis fired mortar shells at a site for internally displaced persons and laborers on a new road in Taiz.
Separately, Sami Hemaid, the Yemeni head of the Saudi-funded Masam demining program’s teams in Hodeidah, told Arab News that information from two young herdsmen led to the discovery of two Houthi-planted land mine fields in the western province of Hodeidah.
Hemaid said the herdsmen contacted Masam’s team in Hodeidah after discovering land mines in Hodeidah’s Hays district, which were presumably unearthed by flooding. Masam dispatched a team, who cordoned off the affected regions and began searching for land mines. During the early hours of the mission, the deminers discovered at least six land mines, which led them to another contaminated area, previously the site of intense combat between government troops and the Houthis during the conflict in Hodeidah, which was, for the most part, resolved by the United Nations-brokered Stockholm Agreement in 2018.
“This area was a battleground, and the Houthis laid mines extensively and indiscriminately, resulting in several civilian fatalities,” Hemaid said.
Yemeni organizations tracking civilian fatalities from Houthi land mines in Hodeidah say hundreds of people have been killed and many more injured since 2018. The most recent verified Houthi land mine casualty in Hodeidah was a 29-year-old civilian killed in the At-Tuhayta district on Friday.
Ukraine hails return of 45 Azov fighters, Russia says 3 pilots released
- The freed Ukrainian prisoners included 42 men and three women from the Azov battalion
- Azov battalion fighters have been lionized as heroes by many Ukrainians but are widely vilified in Russia
KYIV: Ukraine on Saturday hailed the return of 45 Azov battalion fighters captured during the battle for Mariupol while Russia said three of its pilots had been released by Kyiv, but neither side gave a full account of the apparent prisoner swap.
The freed Ukrainian prisoners included 42 men and three women from the Azov battalion, said Andriy Yermak, the head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office.
Azov battalion fighters, who did much of the fighting in the failed defense of the port city of Mariupol, have been lionized as heroes by many Ukrainians but are widely vilified in Russia.
“Excellent news on this sunny day. We are returning home 45 of our people. Thirty-five privates and sergeants, 10 officers,” Yermak said on the telegram app in a post that did not mention the release of Russian prisoners.
The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that three pilots had been returned and were being provided with medical and psychological assistance.
“As a result of a difficult negotiation process, three Russian pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces, who had been in mortal danger while in captivity, were returned from Kyiv-controlled territory,” said the statement, which did not mention the 45 Ukrainian prisoners. There were no reports on Russian state media of additional Russian prisoner releases.
Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, which coordinates prisoner exchanges with Russia, did not immediately respond to a request for more details.
Moscow and Kyiv have agreed a number prisoner exchanges since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February last year.
Russia says it launched its “special military operation” to counter a threat from Kyiv’s relations with the West, while Ukraine and its Western partners say it was an unprovoked land grab.
Rohingya reluctant to return to Myanmar with citizenship not guaranteed
- Delegation including Rohingya leaders visited Myanmar on Friday
- China is mediating Rohingya repatriation project
DHAKA: Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh expressed concern and fear on Saturday over plans for them to return to neighboring Myanmar.
Leaders of the refugees, along with Bangladeshi officials, visited Myanmar on Friday to assess the possibility of repatriating the estimated 1.2 million Rohingya refugees currently in Bangladesh.
The 27-member delegation visited Myanmar’s Rakhine State, the area from which the majority of the Rohingya fled due to a military crackdown that began in October 2016.
The repatriation of Rohingya refugees has been on the United Nations’ agenda for years, but no practical progress has been made, despite pressure from Bangladesh.
The team which visited Rakhine State took part in a pilot Bangladesh-Myanmar project mediated by China. On their return, some Rohingya members of the delegation told the media that they would refuse to go back to Myanmar because, under the current proposal, they would not be granted citizenship.
Bangladeshi Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mizanur Rahman, who led the delegation, told Arab News that Myanmar authorities were proposing a National Verification Card scheme for returning refugees. While such alternative identification was widely criticized by rights groups when the idea was first floated by Myanmar in 2019, Rahman said it was still better than what the refugees were being offered in Bangladesh.
“It is better to have a life with some civil rights than a life without any civil rights,” he said. “It’s their own country. Here in the camps, Bangladesh has not even given them refugee status.”
Although it has been hosting the Rohingya for years, Bangladesh is not a signatory of the 1951 UN Refugee Convention.
The violence the Rohingya community endured in Myanmar — which international observers have referred to as genocide or ethnic cleansing — understandably makes many reluctant to go back to their official homeland.
“What is the guarantee that we wouldn’t be tortured again by the military junta once we return?” Mohammed Rezuwan Khan, a Rohingya activist in Bangladesh, said. “We don’t want anything except our rights, so that we don’t turn into refugees again, not even after 100 years — our next generations must not turn into refugees. We want to solve this crisis, and the only solution is to ensure equal rights and provide citizenship rights to the Rohingya people.
“We just need citizenship, even if we are not given any other things,” he continued. “If we get citizenship, we can do the rest on our own; we will be able to earn money, study… we can do whatever is necessary for our community.”
If a peacekeeping mission could guarantee their protection in Myanmar, then the refugees would likely choose to return, he added.
“This process should involve the international community,” he said. “The US and other important countries should stand beside us.”
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees has so far distanced itself from the current proposal, citing unsustainable conditions in military junta-ruled Myanmar.
For Mohammad Nur Khan, a Bangladeshi rights activist and migration expert, it is no surprise that the refugees are skeptical about what awaits them should they return to Myanmar.
“The Rohingya have been deceived for a long time. They were the subject of torture and atrocities. The team that visited (Myanmar) on Friday did not gain confidence from that visit,” he said.
Meeting the Rohingya community’s most fundamental demands — such as the issue of citizenship — is of utmost importance in building trust, Khan told Arab News.
“There will be no chance to reach a compromise through bypassing their main demands,” he said. “Without the involvement of all stakeholders and international aid agencies, I think it’s not possible to come to (an agreement).”