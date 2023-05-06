You are here

Man City spoil Allardyce's return despite penalty drama

Man City spoil Allardyce’s return despite penalty drama
Manchester City’s Erling Braut Haaland gives the ball to Ilkay Gundogan to take a penalty during their Premier League against Leeds United at Etihad Stadium on May 6, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 06 May 2023
AFP

Man City spoil Allardyce’s return despite penalty drama

Man City spoil Allardyce’s return despite penalty drama
  • City appeared to be cruising to victory, that took them four points clear at the top of the Premier League
  • The decision to hand off responsibility rounded off a rare poor day for Haaland, who missed a number of chances to add to his 51 goals in all competitions this season
Updated 06 May 2023
AFP

MANCHESTER, UK: Pep Guardiola told Erling Haaland not to be so “generous” after the Norwegian handed over penalty duties to Ilkay Gundogan in Manchester City’s 2-1 win over Leeds on Saturday.
City appeared to be cruising to victory, that took them four points clear at the top of the Premier League, thanks to Gundogan’s first-half double.
But the German hit the post when handed the chance to seal his hat-trick and within a minute Rodrigo pulled a goal back to set up a nervy finale for the defending champions.
“The game is not over. It shows how nice and generous Erling is. If it is 4-0 with 10 minutes left, OK. But at 2-0? Erling is the best penalty taker right now so he has to take it,” said Guardiola.
“If Gundo scores everyone is ‘OK, hat-trick, well done’. But a taker is a taker. At 2-0, this is a business, not a situation where we can forget it.”
The decision to hand off responsibility rounded off a rare poor day for Haaland, who missed a number of chances to add to his 51 goals in all competitions this season.
City’s far superior goal difference over Arsenal means Guardiola’s men now likely need a maximum of eight points from their last four games to claim a fifth league title in six seasons.
Sam Allardyce’s return to the dugout had no immediate impact in reviving Leeds’ fortunes as they remain outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.
The former England boss was quickly teased with chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” as the visitors failed to offer any resistance to wave upon wave of City attack early on.
But he took heart by the manner in which his side finished the game.
“Second-half we sorted it out, and we got on the front foot to try and challenge them,” said Allardyce.
After the national anthem was played just prior to kick-off to mark the coronation of King Charles III, the game quickly turned into a procession.
Guardiola could even afford the luxury of making seven changes with one eye on Tuesday’s trip to Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals.
Gundogan was one of those brought back into the side and showed Haaland how it is done as twice the German midfielder received passes from Riyad Mahrez and picked out the bottom corner from the edge of the box.
Kevin De Bruyne’s return from injury was another timely boost for City’s quest for a treble of trophies and the Belgian’s brilliant lay-off should have been buried by Haaland, who fired wide.
Haaland set a new Premier League record of 35 goals in a single season against West Ham on Wednesday.
And the 22-year-old will think he should have had a seventh hat-trick of his first season in English football let alone walk away empty-handed.
Haaland powered a header too close to Joel Robles and then fired against the post with just the goalkeeper to beat.
City were able to take their foot off the gas in the second half in seemingly perfect preparation for their revenge mission in Madrid.
But the mood changed drastically in 60 seconds as Gundogan’s penalty hit the post after Phil Foden was upended.
Guardiola was seen bellowing at Haaland “you have to take it” even before Rodrigo then pounced on an error by Manuel Akanji.
Gundogan was given a frosty reception by his manager when he was replaced in stoppage time, but City comfortably saw the game out to extend their lead at the top of the table.
“First he showed to Erling that he was quite mad about that and then also he had a go at me,” said Gundogan.
“The moment Erling grabbed the ball, I was sure he was going to take it but he looked out for me. I checked with him a few times to make sure he was sure.”

Topics: Manchester city Premier league Erling Haaland Ilkay Gundogan

Rodrygo fires Real Madrid to Copa del Rey triumph over Osasuna

Rodrygo fires Real Madrid to Copa del Rey triumph over Osasuna
Updated 07 May 2023
AFP

Rodrygo fires Real Madrid to Copa del Rey triumph over Osasuna

Rodrygo fires Real Madrid to Copa del Rey triumph over Osasuna
  • Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid earned their 20th Spanish Cup in their 40th final, ending a nine-year wait to lift the trophy again
  • The club’s passionate supporters celebrated wildly, including letting off a flare which needed to be extinguished
Updated 07 May 2023
AFP

SEVILLE, Spain: Rodrygo Goes fired Real Madrid to Copa del Rey glory with a clinical double in a 2-1 victory over Osasuna in Seville on Saturday.
Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid earned their 20th Spanish Cup in their 40th final, ending a nine-year wait to lift the trophy again.
Osasuna, who have never won a major trophy, fought well but ultimately fell short against the reigning Spanish and European champions, who face Manchester City on Tuesday in the Champions League semifinals.
Rodrygo fired Madrid ahead inside two minutes and Ancelotti’s team had the better chances in the first half.
However Lucas Torro levelled for Osasuna in the 58th minute to give them hope of an upset in their first cup final since 2005, and second ever.
Rodrygo was on hand again, though, to fire home after a rebound fell his way and ensure Madrid would take the trophy back to the capital.
“I’m really happy, we were talking about this in the week, that it was a long time since Madrid had won this competition,” Rodrygo told Spanish television broadcaster La 1.
“I just needed this to complete (my set of trophies), it’s a very special day for me, with two goals, I’m very happy.”
At 22, Rodrygo has now won every club trophy possible with Madrid since he joined in 2019 from Santos.
“I want to keep winning a lot more, to win this cup many more times,” he added.
“It’s the first, and the atmosphere is special, it’s a very special day for me.”
Ancelotti left midfielder Luka Modric on the bench after injury, while Jagoba Arrasate deployed midfielder Jon Moncayola at right-back to try and stop Madrid winger Vinicius Junior.
It didn’t work. Vinicius broke in down the left in the second minute and his dangerous cut-back was missed by Fede Valverde but slammed home by Rodrygo.
The Brazilian, in sparkling form, scored the earliest Copa del Rey final goal since 2006 — a year after Osasuna finished runners-up to Real Betis.
Karim Benzema should have doubled Madrid’s lead but Sergio Herrera saved brilliantly to deny the forward after another lightning Vinicius break.
Osasuna earned a foothold in the game and came inches from equalising when on loan Barcelona winger Ez Abde broke through on goal.
The forward capitalized on an Eder Militao error and, one-on-one with Thibaut Courtois, lofted the ball over the Belgian goalkeeper, but Dani Carvajal cleared off the line.
Madrid continued to push for their second goal — David Alaba struck the crossbar with a free kick and Vinicius went down in the box under pressure from Osasuna defender David Garcia.
His appeals were waved away and Vinicius clashed with Garcia, who attended the 2005 final as a childhood supporter, who ruffled his hair to annoy him further.
Vinicius was booked just before half-time for complaining, and exchanged heated words with Osasuna substitute Chimy Avila as the players walked in at half-time, with Lucas Vazquez wading in to stop the argument.
Torro drilled Osasuna level from the edge of the box when Abde’s deflected cross fell into his path.
The club’s passionate supporters celebrated wildly, including letting off a flare which needed to be extinguished, and one fan was taken away on a stretcher, although he appeared to be smiling.
Osasuna’s joy did not last long though, with Vinicius making another dangerous burst in down the left.
The forward fed Toni Kroos, whose shot was blocked, but Rodrygo was in the right place at the right time to finish with aplomb and put Madrid’s name on the trophy.

Topics: Copa del Rey Osasuna real madrid Rodrygo

Salah scores again as Liverpool wins 6 in a row

Salah scores again as Liverpool wins 6 in a row
Updated 06 May 2023
AP

Salah scores again as Liverpool wins 6 in a row

Salah scores again as Liverpool wins 6 in a row
  • Salah's 13th-minute strike was far from his best as he bundled the ball over the line
  • The Merseyside club's sixth straight win moved them to within a point of fourth-placed Manchester United
Updated 06 May 2023
AP

LIVERPOOL, England: Mohamed Salah’s 100th goal at Anfield underpinned Liverpool’s 1-0 win against Brentford in the English Premier League on Saturday.
Salah’s 13th-minute strike was far from his best as he bundled the ball over the line, but he became the first Liverpool player to score in nine successive home matches in all competitions.
More importantly, the Merseyside club’s sixth straight win moved them to within a point of fourth-placed Manchester United and still in with a shot of qualifying for the Champions League.
On the day of the coronation of Charles III, fans jeered the national anthem, “God Save the King,” because of what is perceived to be a long-held opposition toward the establishment.
But Salah gave the home fans something to cheer when he scored. He has 30 goals for a third successive season, and fourth in six.
It put him level with Steven Gerrard in fifth place on the club’s all-time goal-scoring list with 186.
Much has been made of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s passing from a new hybrid midfield position but it was Fabinho, in his more traditional holding role, who set up the winner.
His chip over a crowded penalty area picked out Virgil van Dijk, who headed to the far post where Salah pounced.

Topics: Liverpool Mohamed Salah Premier league Brentford

AC Milan top Lazio to boost top-4 hopes but loses Leão

AC Milan top Lazio to boost top-4 hopes but loses Leão
Updated 06 May 2023
AP

AC Milan top Lazio to boost top-4 hopes but loses Leão

AC Milan top Lazio to boost top-4 hopes but loses Leão
  • Inter Milan won at Roma 2-0, shortly after AC Milan beat Lazio by the same scoreline
  • Milan closed the gap to second-placed Lazio to three points after an Ismaël Bennacer strike and a stunning Théo Hernandez goal
Updated 06 May 2023
AP

MILAN: Both Milan teams remained in the Serie A fight to qualify for next season’s Champions League ahead of their showdown in this season’s competition.
Inter Milan won at Roma 2-0, shortly after AC Milan beat Lazio by the same scoreline. The Rossoneri could be counting the cost of that match, however, as key forward Rafael Leão limped off injured just four days before the Champions League semifinal.
Milan closed the gap to second-placed Lazio to three points after an Ismaël Bennacer strike and a stunning Théo Hernandez goal. Milan were one point behind Inter and Juventus, which play at Atalanta on Sunday.
“I’m happy with the performance and for the win, it was too important a match for us,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli said. “What was important was to play well and we did that even without Leão.
“I don’t think it’s serious but we’ll evaluate it tomorrow. He stopped in time, he was very calm and that gives me good hope.”
Atalanta and Roma were five points below fourth-placed Inter.
The two Milan clubs meet in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday. The return leg is the following Tuesday.
Leão limped off in the 11th minute shortly after pulling up and clutching the top of his right thigh.
Milan nevertheless took the lead six minutes later. Lazio defender Nicolò Casale attempted to pass out from his area but Bennacer stole the ball and played a one-two with Olivier Giroud before firing past Ivan Provedel.
Milan doubled their lead in stunning fashion in the 29th when Hernández collected a pass inside his own area from goalkeeper Mike Maignan and raced almost the whole length of the field before unleashing a shot into the top right corner.
WINNING STREAK
Inter Milan recorded their fifth consecutive win in all competitions. They have also conceded just one goal in that run.
Inter broke the deadlock in Rome in the 33rd minute. Denzel Dumfries ran onto a fantastic Marcelo Brozović throughball and whipped in a cross from the right that Federico Dimarco fired in from a tricky angle. Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante got the last touch on the ball as he desperately tried to keep it from going in but the goal was awarded to Dimarco.
There was a bit of fortune for Inter’s second in the 74th. Roma defender Roger Ibañez intercepted a long ball over the top but accidentally gave it back to Lautaro Martínez and he sent Romelu Lukaku through for a relatively straightforward finish into the bottom left corner.
Martínez also hit the crossbar late on.

Topics: AC Milan Inter Milan Italian Serie A

Bayern survive Bremen scare to pile pressure back on Dortmund

Bayern survive Bremen scare to pile pressure back on Dortmund
Updated 06 May 2023
AFP

Bayern survive Bremen scare to pile pressure back on Dortmund

Bayern survive Bremen scare to pile pressure back on Dortmund
  • Gnabry netted the opener as Bayern battled to a hard-fought win which strengthened their grip on first place
  • The league leaders are now four points ahead of Dortmund, who have a game in hand against Wolfsburg on Sunday
Updated 06 May 2023
AFP

BERLIN: Serge Gnabry scored his second goal in two games to help Bayern Munich to a 2-1 win over Werder Bremen on Sunday, moving his side a step closer to an 11th successive Bundesliga title.
Gnabry netted the opener as Bayern battled to a hard-fought win which strengthened their grip on first place and heaped pressure on title rivals Borussia Dortmund.
The league leaders are now four points ahead of Dortmund, who have a game in hand against Wolfsburg on Sunday.
Bayern toiled in the first half and were lucky not to concede when Christian Gross fired a shot inches over the bar on 35 minutes.
Sadio Mane came close to putting the champions ahead after the break, but it wasn’t until just after the hour mark that Gnabry broke the deadlock.
Pouncing on a loose ball in the penalty area, the Germany international slotted the ball past Jiri Pavlenka in the Bremen goal.
Leroy Sane added a second from the bench ten minutes later, before Niklas Schmidt pulled a goal back with a spectacular long-range effort.
But that wasn’t enough for Bremen to avoid a 13th straight home defeat to Bayern, in a run stretching back to 2009.
Elsewhere, a late goal from Kevin Kampl put RB Leipzig back on course for the Champions League spots with a 1-0 win over fellow top-four hopefuls Freiburg.
Kampl’s dainty chip on 73 minutes gave his side a 1-0 win in an otherwise stagnant game in Freiburg, just days after Leipzig had won a German Cup semifinal in the same stadium.
“That was a big week for us. We controlled the game from the start and deserved to win,” said Leipzig striker Timo Werner.
The win lifted Marco Rose’s side to third, leapfrogging both Union Berlin and Freiburg in the race for the Champions League.
Union remained in the top four despite slipping to a 1-0 defeat away to Augsburg.
Dion Beljo’s neat first-time finish early in the second half was enough for Augsburg, who have still never lost to Union at home.
The win moved Augsburg closer to safety. Enrico Maassen’s side are now six points clear of the bottom three.
Hertha Berlin and Hoffenheim also landed crucial victories in the relegation fight.
Bottom side Hertha kept their slim hopes of survival alive with a tense 2-1 win against fellow strugglers Stuttgart.
Former Stuttgart player Marc Oliver Kempf put Hertha into the lead on half an hour, climbing high in the box to meet a Marco Richter cross.
Serhou Guirassy levelled for Stuttgart with a tap-in, but Hertha restored the lead through Florian Niederlechner in first-half stoppage time.
“The win gives us a lot of strength. I’ll have a nice evening tonight with a glass of wine and a cigar,” said Hertha coach Pal Dardai.
Hoffenheim pulled four points clear of danger with an eventful 3-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.
Frankfurt reached the German Cup final with a dramatic comeback against Stuttgart in midweek, but their sluggish league form continued in a miserable first half against Hoffenheim.
Christoph Baumgartner headed Hoffenheim in front on eight minutes and was later brought down in the box, allowing Andrej Kramaric to double the lead from the penalty spot.
Ihlas Bebou made it three from close range on the stroke of half time, before Mario Goetze netted a consolation goal for the visitors in the second half.
Bochum slipped back into the bottom two after they lost 2-0 at Borussia Moenchengladbach. Jonas Hofmann and Lars Stindl scored for the home team.

Topics: Bayern Munich Serge Gnabry Leroy Sane Bundesliga Werder Bremen

Spurs beat Palace to stay in hunt for European places

Spurs beat Palace to stay in hunt for European places
Updated 06 May 2023
AP

Spurs beat Palace to stay in hunt for European places

Spurs beat Palace to stay in hunt for European places
  • Kane’s 28th goal in all competitions settled a drab contest and moved him ahead of Wayne Rooney
  • While most eyes pre-match were on the coronation of the King, Tottenham sprung a royal surprise with their lineup.
Updated 06 May 2023
AP

LONDON: Harry Kane’s first-half header helped Tottenham to beat Crystal Palace 1-0 and keep alive their faint Europa League hopes in the English Premier League on Saturday.
Kane’s 28th goal in all competitions settled a drab contest and moved him ahead of Wayne Rooney into outright second on the league’s all-time leading scorer list with 209.
It was enough for Ryan Mason to secure a first victory in his second spell in charge of Spurs, who have jumped up to sixth. But seventh-placed Brighton have three games in hand and are two points behind the London club.
While most eyes pre-match were on the coronation of the King, Tottenham sprung a royal surprise with their lineup.
Emerson Royal started and Yves Bissouma was on the bench despite both being sidelined with injuries that were expected to keep them out for another couple of weeks. Also, Eric Dier was dropped for the hosts to go to 4-3-3.
Given both clubs were involved in seven-goal thrillers last weekend, action aplenty was anticipated but the majority of the first half was played at a subdued pace.
Cristian Romero hit the crossbar with a near-post header from Pedro Porro’s 17th-minute corner, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg fired over on the turn from Kane’s pass. Spurs were experiencing teething problems in their new system.
When Joachim Andersen scooped over for Palace under pressure from Ben Davies, it seemed the opening 45 would end goalless, but Kane had other ideas.
The stand-in captain sprayed the ball out wide to Porro, who whipped in a wonderful cross for Kane to head home.
After halftime, Bournemouth’s Eberechi Eze dragged a shot wide early after fine work by Wilfried Zaha, who clipped over minutes before.
Zaha’s influence was growing. and he turned Emerson inside out before his cross deflected onto the roof of Fraser Forster’s net. Also, Tottenham’s backup goalkeeper saved well from Cheick Doucoure.
Tempers boiled over late and referee Darren England issued nine yellow cards in total but Tottenham held on to end their four-match winless run and keep a first clean sheet since Feb. 26.

Topics: Tottenham Hotspur Premier league Crystal Palace Harry Kane

