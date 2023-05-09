You are here

Community-based tourism is important for sustainable growth of sector, says top official

Community-based tourism is important for sustainable growth of sector, says top official
Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority, said tourism is the new oil in Saudi Arabia.
Updated 09 May 2023
Rashid Hassan

Community-based tourism is important for sustainable growth of sector, says top official

Community-based tourism is important for sustainable growth of sector, says top official
Updated 09 May 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Community-based accessible tourism is key to achieving sustainable growth in the sector, said a top tourism official at the final session of the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh on Tuesday.
Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority, was speaking at a panel titled “Fresh Perspectives in Tourism” with Gaurav Sinha, CEO of Insignia Worldwide.
Hamidaddin said that tourism is new oil in Saudi Arabia. He said to diversify its revenue streams and reduce its reliance on oil income, the Kingdom launched Vision 2030 plan in 2016 that places significant emphasis on tourism and the involvement of local communities in the development process.
“We genuinely believe in the power of tourism for the people,” he added.
The top official stressed the importance of expediting efforts to promote the concept of responsible tourism.
“We have learned a lot from the COVID-19 pandemic,” he noted.
A global study commissioned by IHG showed that COVID-19 increased awareness of responsible travel, with 60 percent of the respondents saying the pandemic has made them more socially and environmentally conscious. Moreover, with the world traveling more locally during the pandemic, consumers are showing an overwhelming appetite to care for the communities around them and choose a hotel brand that operates responsibly.
Hamidaddin also pointed out that the Kingdom is seeing huge investments in the tourism and hospitality sector.
“We can’t grow without massive investment,” he said.
Saudi Arabia is stepping up its efforts to become the vanguard of a UN pledge to develop a sustainable model for tourism.
Addressing the UN General Assembly on May 6, 2022, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb said lessons about tourism’s vulnerability to sudden, unexpected events must be taken from the pandemic — which cost the sector 62 million jobs worldwide.
“COVID-19 highlighted the vulnerability of the sector, not only to pandemics but also to the effects of extreme weather, so addressing climate change must be at the heart of building a more resilient tourism, and there is no resilience without sustainability,” he added.

Design management firm LXA opens first office in Riyadh 

Design management firm LXA opens first office in Riyadh 
Updated 09 May 2023
Reina Takla & Nadin Hassan

Design management firm LXA opens first office in Riyadh 

Design management firm LXA opens first office in Riyadh 
Updated 09 May 2023
Reina Takla & Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to raise the bar in design management with an increasing number of creative outfits eyeing the Kingdom, including the UK-based interior design firm LXA. 
Speaking to Arab News at the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh, LXA CEO David Rees announced opening an office in Riyadh to cash in on the emerging opportunities. 
“We were about 80 people worldwide. So, this is the time for LXA to come, be visible and bring our international expertise into the Saudi market,” Rees told Arab News. 
He added that his company is in high-level talks of partnerships with another company but refused to give more details. 
“There are lots going on ... lots of conversations we will be working on, as I say,” he said. 
Rees said his company values collaboration with other industry professionals and seeks to use diverse viewpoints and skills. 
The company has already made inroads into the Kingdom by developing a Latin-American restaurant called MNKY HSE in Riyadh and a food and beverage marketplace called Boxooo in Jeddah. 
On asking where do they see the sector positioned in the next five years in the Kingdom, he said: “It’s going to be enormous, and LXA is going to be a part of that. You look at the exhibition here. Thousands of hotels and hotel keys are being announced. And we have this international expertise from London and the Middle East. So, we want to be a big part of that with our partners.” 
Rees noted at the end that Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plans are “obviously exciting” and that the company aims to bring global expertise to the market with its credentials. 

Topics: #FHS2023 FHS2023 design management interior design

Closing bell: TASI edges up as trading turnover hits $1.63bn  

Closing bell: TASI edges up as trading turnover hits $1.63bn  
Updated 09 May 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI edges up as trading turnover hits $1.63bn  

Closing bell: TASI edges up as trading turnover hits $1.63bn  
Updated 09 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index edged up 48.89 points, or0.43 percent, to 11,305.28 on Tuesday, driven by favorable market conditions slightly offset by declining energy prices.   

While the parallel market Nomu lost just 2.97 points to 21,055.56, the MSCI Tadawul Index inched up 0.36 percent to 1,520.18.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Tuesday was SR6.11 billion ($1.63 billion).   

The Brent crude price was down 60 cents, or 0.78 percent, at $76.41 at 4:10 p.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 60 cents, or 0.82 percent, to trade at $72.56.  

Insurance firms led the gainers on Tuesday, and the top performer was United Cooperative Assurance Co, whose share price went up by 10 percent to SR9.90.   

Other top performers of the day were Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. and Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices increased by 9.97 percent and 9.96 percent, respectively.   

Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. was the worst performer of the day, dropping its share price by 9.96 percent to SR18.80.   

On the announcements front, Saudi Arabian Oil Co reported a net profit of SR119.54 billion in the first quarter of 2023, up 3.75 percent from SR115.22 billion recorded in the previous quarter. The rise saw the company’s share price climb 3.23 percent to SR33.60.  

Meanwhile, Advanced Petrochemical Co. reported a 73.78 percent slump in its net profit to SR43 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to SR164 million in the same period of the previous year.  

In a statement to Tadawul, the company attributed the year-on-year profit decline to a 27 percent decrease in sales prices and a 6 percent fall in sales volumes.   

Mobile Telecommunication Co. Saudi Arabia, also known as Zain KSA, reported a 595.06 percent rise in net profit to SR563 million in the first quarter of this year, from SR80.5 million in the same period a year ago.   

Meanwhile, the net profit of Leejam Sports Co. also rose 36.3 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to SR62.7 million, compared to SR46 million in the year-ago period.  

Herfy Food Services Co. turned in a loss of SR12.81 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to a net profit of SR26.71 million in the same period a year ago.  

Topics: TASI Tadawul stocks shares

Public-private sector collaboration will boost tourism investment in Saudi Arabia, says deputy minister  

Public-private sector collaboration will boost tourism investment in Saudi Arabia, says deputy minister  
Updated 09 May 2023
Farida El-Gazzar

Public-private sector collaboration will boost tourism investment in Saudi Arabia, says deputy minister  

Public-private sector collaboration will boost tourism investment in Saudi Arabia, says deputy minister  
Updated 09 May 2023
Farida El-Gazzar

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s government is collaborating with the private sector to double tourism investments in the coming years and creating a sustainable and growing environment, according to a top government official. 

Speaking at the Future Hospitality Summit currently being held in Riyadh, Deputy Minister of Investment Attraction Mahmoud Abdulhadi said the Kingdom’s leadership is striving to present investors with the appropriate tools to boost funds into the sector. 

“Our role today in the concept of a public-private partnership is to make sure that we are working very closely with the private sector to create a sustainable investable tourism environment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said the minister during a panel called “Case Study - Private and Public Sector Collaborate to Accelerate Lifestyle Developments and Promote New Destinations.” 

In the coming three to four years, the inflow of investments in the private sector will be more than double what the Kingdom witnessed in the last three to four years, added Abdulhadi. 

Additionally, the evident transition from investors looking at single assets to a portfolio is shifting the government’s view of how people perceive the tourism sector.  

Whether it is an interest in pure one-time assets, large portfolios, or a market segment, the range of different interests and approaches continues to expand, he added, saying: “One of the beauties of being a nascent sector in an economy such as the Kingdom is that there is no one answer. There are multiple paths to get to what is ultimately our target.” 

Abdulhadi believes that the previous model of pure corporate hotels is probably falling out of favor and that novel edges are being introduced to keep up with the changing trends.  

“The beauty in this is that in the riskier segments, the government either through the PIF (Public Investment Fund) or the other authorities are seeding these sectors by actually creating that demand, creating the product, creating the benchmark,” he added.  

In order to become a hub of global tourism, the Kingdom wants to attract 100 million tourists annually by 2030, with a planned investment of $1 trillion in the tourism sector under the National Tourism Strategy.  

Major entertainment, heritage and cultural sites, such as Qiddiya, near Riyadh, AlUla in the northwest, and Al-Soudah in the Asir region, have been developed for that purpose.  

Travel facilitation steps, including extensive digitization of services, have visibly impacted the number of Hajj and Umrah visitors from across the Muslim world.  

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, some 120 million local and foreign tourists have visited Saudi Arabia since 2019.  

FHS Saudi Arabia is taking place at Al Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh and is being held under the theme of “Invest in Change,” focusing on the importance of sustainability, innovation, start-ups and human capital development. 

Topics: FHS2023 Mahmoud Abdulhadi tourism

KAFD adopting smart solutions as it prepares to host “hundreds of thousands” people 

KAFD adopting smart solutions as it prepares to host “hundreds of thousands” people 
Updated 09 May 2023
Arab News

KAFD adopting smart solutions as it prepares to host “hundreds of thousands” people 

KAFD adopting smart solutions as it prepares to host “hundreds of thousands” people 
Updated 09 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Financial District continues to upgrade its infrastructure with smart solutions as the Kingdom’s future city looks to host “hundreds of thousands” people in the coming years, according to its CEO.

With footfall continuing to increase each year, KAFD has undertaken a major project to develop a smart parking app that will allow people working or residing in the district to reserve a parking spot with a tap on their smartphones. 

“Today we get an average of 10,000 visitors a day. By the end of 2024, or early 2025, we expect hundreds of thousands of people living or working in KAFD,” said Gautam Sashittal during a panel discussion at the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh. 

KAFD, which is going to be a 24/7 district combining residential, commercial, entertainment, retail and hospitality, currently has over 50 ongoing projects. 

Smart mobility is a key component of the area, which allows towers in the district to stay connected using intelligent and smart building management solutions. 

Other mobility solutions available at KAFD include smart scooters, which offer a safe and efficient form of transportation, and shuttle buses within the district. 

KAFD is partnering with Google Maps to use z-axis vertical location technology to map the vertical parts of locations around buildings to ensure visitors have a better way of navigating through the district. 

Other technologies qualifying KAFD as a smart city include the “use of face recognition when entering buildings in KAFD, and the use of smart cameras and AI to predict crowd behavior,” said Sashittal.

However, he pointed out that the biggest challenge in keeping a city smart is maintaining and rebuilding its assets, and ensuring that “your assets look new, even 50 years down the road.”  

For a city to remain smart, he added, it needs to continue to improve and optimize its overall operation, asset management, and user experience, and this is why “KAFD set the standard for a smart city.” 

Topics: FAFD Smart city PIF

