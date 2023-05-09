You are here

What We Are Reading Today: There Will Be Fire

Updated 09 May 2023
Updated 09 May 2023
Arab News

Author: Rory Carroll

What We Are Reading Today: There Will Be Fire
Updated 09 May 2023
Arab News

Author: Rory Carroll

Rory Carroll’s “There Will Be Fire” is the gripping story of how the IRA came astonishingly close to killing Margaret Thatcher and wiping out her party’s top leaders in Brighton, England on Oct. 12, 1984. 

Carroll reveals the birth of the Brighton plot, the hide-and-seek between the IRA and security services, the bomb, the manhunt — this is a drama with an eclectic cast, some famous, some still in shadows.

Carroll draws on his own interviews and original reporting, reveals new information, and weaves previously undetected threads to create a path-breaking narrative and to set the history straight.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Sonia Nimr’s ‘Thunderbird’ explores Palestine through magic

Sonia Nimr’s ‘Thunderbird’ explores Palestine through magic
Updated 09 May 2023
MANAL SHAKIR

Sonia Nimr’s ‘Thunderbird’ explores Palestine through magic

Sonia Nimr’s ‘Thunderbird’ explores Palestine through magic
Updated 09 May 2023
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: From award-winning Palestinian writer and academic Sonia Nimr comes “Thunderbird,” the first book in a middle-grade trilogy that pulls readers into Palestine’s past, present and future to stop the end of the world.

At the heart of the story, translated from Arabic into English by the founding editor of Arab Lit, M. Lynx Qualey, is Noor, an orphaned teenager whose world has been turned upside down with the loss of her parents.

Moving from a normal existence into one which brings with it magic and mythical creatures, Noor must balance her tragic reality with fantasy, where she faces a magical phoenix to prevent the end of mankind.

Noor’s future is bleak as she sits in her uncle’s home with only a grandmother to love her. Treated like a pariah by her aunt, Widad, and cousin, Wafaa, Noor’s overwhelming sadness begins to shape her life in ways she does not understand. Inexplicable fires ignite whenever she is around, for which she is blamed, causing more tension in the house. On top of that, since the death of her parents, their academic and anthropological work begins to haunt her through a ring her father left her, and her mother’s research files.

As Noor struggles to find her place in the world, she is pulled to the brink of her emotions. She does not understand who she is and the fate she now faces. But when she visits her aunt in Jericho, she befriends a cat who turns out to be a djinn, and finds peace in the company of her father’s best friend, Dr Samir. Learning more about her parents’ lives, of the research they were doing on the ancient Philistines and a mythical cryptid, Noor is forced to accept that the future is in her hands.

Nimr’s epic adventure takes readers from heartbreak into a fantastical world where the courage of a young girl is tested and pushed to the edge. Quickly, the story, steeped in magical realism, fades into fantasy, from the real-life occupation of Palestine to the tragedy of an orphan who is tasked with saving the world.

Skillfully rooted in history, geography, spirituality and adventure, Nimr’s narrative travels at magnificent speed into a journey that grows more curious with every page.

Topics: Thunderbird Sonia Nimr

What We Are Reading Today: The Indonesian Economy in Transition
Updated 08 May 2023

What We Are Reading Today: The Indonesian Economy in Transition
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

Author: Hal Hill

What We Are Reading Today: The Indonesian Economy in Transition
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

Author: Hal Hill

Experts believe that Indonesia, the fourth most populous nation on earth, is a development success story. Yet years after a deep economic and political crisis, it is still in some respects an economy in transition. The book offers an insight into this journey.

Today, Indonesia is embarking on its fifth round of credible national elections in the democratic era.

The country recovered from the 1997–98 crisis and navigated the path from authoritarian to democratic rule surprisingly quickly and smoothly.

It survived the 2008–09 global financial crisis and the end of the China-driven commodity super boom in 2014 with little difficulty.

It is in the process of graduating to the upper middle-income ranks. But, as the 25 contributors to this comprehensive and compelling volume document, Indonesia also faces many daunting challenges, including how to achieve stronger growth.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Insects of North America
Updated 07 May 2023

What We Are Reading Today: Insects of North America
Updated 07 May 2023
Arab News

Authors: John C. Abbott & Kendra K. Abbott

What We Are Reading Today: Insects of North America
Updated 07 May 2023
Arab News

Authors: John C. Abbott & Kendra K. Abbott

This amazing field guide enables you to identify all 783 families of insects currently recognized in the United States and Canada.

Richly illustrated with more than 3,700 stunning photos along with keys to families for many of the orders, “Insects of North America” features a comprehensive introduction that discusses classification and nomenclature, insect diversity, global threats, the latest collecting and curatorial techniques, and the many ways these remarkable organisms impact society. 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Love in The Time of Cholera’

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 07 May 2023
Ghadi Joudah

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Love in The Time of Cholera’

Photo/Supplied
Updated 07 May 2023
Ghadi Joudah

“Love in the Time of Cholera” is a novel by Nobel Prize-winning Colombian author Gabriel Garcia Marquez, first published in Spanish in 1985.

The story takes place in an unnamed Caribbean port town during the late 19th century, and follows the lives of three characters: Florentino Ariza, Fermina Daza, and Dr. Juvenal Urbino.

Florentino and Fermina fall in love in their youth, and try to pursue each other despite obstacles. However, Daza is eventually persuaded to marry the young, well-bred and educated Dr. Urbino instead.

For 51 years, nine months and four days, Florentino pines for Fermina, never quite forgetting his first love.

When Dr. Urbino suddenly dies after 50 years of marriage, Florentino grabs the opportunity and declares his lingering love, beginning a love affair. They travel together on a riverboat, yet Florentino remains haunted by Fermina’s long life spent with her late husband.

In the novel, which intertwines themes of love, illness and mortality, Marquez’s characters are complex and far from perfect.

“Love in the Time of Cholera” is a rich and complex tale that explores its ideas through lyrical prose, vivid descriptions and memorable characters, making it a beloved classic of Latin American literature.

Marquez was a renowned novelist, short-story writer, journalist, and screenwriter, widely regarded as one of the most significant and influential writers of the 20th century, and known for his use of magical realism, a literary style that blends fantastic and realistic elements.

His other notable works include “Chronicle of a Death Foretold,” “One Hundred Years of Solitude,” and “The Autumn of the Patriarch.”

He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1982 for his “novels and short stories, in which the fantastic and the realistic are combined in a richly composed world of imagination, reflecting a continent's life and conflicts.”

 

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today:

Review: Cartoon combat gets a reboot for the Nintendo Switch

Review: Cartoon combat gets a reboot for the Nintendo Switch
Updated 07 May 2023
James Denselow

Review: Cartoon combat gets a reboot for the Nintendo Switch

Review: Cartoon combat gets a reboot for the Nintendo Switch
  • Remake comes 22 years after original release
  • Cartoony facade masks game’s depth, complexity
Updated 07 May 2023
James Denselow

LONDON: Twenty-two years since its original release on the Gameboy Advance comes a remake of the legendary turn-based strategy game, “Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp.”

Filled with Japanese manga style characters, it is a story of bloodless war told through colorful but conservative graphics that do not really push the envelope of what the Switch is capable of. 

However, the cartoony and light-hearted presentation disguises the depth and complexity of the game itself, even if it takes time to fully reveal itself with a shallow learning curve and millions of offers of tutorials or extra advice along the way.

Too much handholding aside, you take the part of one of a series of commander officers (COs) of “Orange Star” army who have been attacked and invaded by their neighboring “Blue Moon” forces, complete with a leader called Olaf who sports a suspiciously Russian-looking attire including furry hat and a big beard. 

Other actors pop up as the campaign develops and grows steadily harder. The missions range from resource-management focused — capture towns, save money and build units — to also discovery-focused through revealing a fog of war or a tactical free-for-all with numerous routes to success or failure. Rarely does all-out assault do the job and instead tying up enemy forces whilst ambushing and seizing their headquarters seems to be an example of a route to success.

The cartoony and light-hearted presentation disguises the depth and complexity of the game itself, even if it takes time to fully reveal itself with a shallow learning curve and millions of offers of tutorials or extra advice along the way. (Nintendo)

A solid range of units means the player is not overwhelmed and can get to grips with what is strong against what. Players and their opponent also build up a power bar that allows that to unleash a special ability, although these vary enormously in quality; repairing a few units versus getting an entire second turn for instance. 

In addition to reacting to enemy tactics, players must keep an eye on levels of ammunition and fuel, as well as the impact of the weather on what their forces are able to do. The geography of the maps is likewise important, with forests, mountains and various water features encouraging players to consider their strategy patiently. An annoying feature that places the “do nothing” option next to the “attack” is mitigated somewhat by the “reset turn” option but is still something to be wary of. 

The updated game allows you to fast forward through cut sequences, which is welcome, and the banter between the opposing commanders does not add a huge amount to things. That said, just like the original, the core game is addictive fare, made more so by the addition of online challenges or the ability to play an opponent sharing the console.

For those who really want to get under the bonnet of the game, success earns coins which can buy more maps and even soundtracks to the game. 

The game, originally due to come out in April of last year but was delayed due to the war in Ukraine, now faces the challenge of being launched just ahead of the blockbuster “Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” game. This is a shame because it means newcomers to this excellent strategy game may be delayed in getting to it. 

Topics: Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Advance Wars Nintendo Switch

