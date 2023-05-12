You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi women play out 1-1 draw with Palestine in Jeddah friendly

Saudi women play out 1-1 draw with Palestine in Jeddah friendly

Saudi women play out 1-1 draw with Palestine in Jeddah friendly
Saudi players celebrate Leen Mohammed's goal against Palestine (Twittter/@saff_wfd)
Short Url

https://arab.news/peuq5

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi women play out 1-1 draw with Palestine in Jeddah friendly

Saudi women play out 1-1 draw with Palestine in Jeddah friendly
  • The two teams had met earlier in the week in match that ended in a goalless tie
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

The Saudi women’s national football team drew 1-1 with Palestine on Thursday night in match that took place as part of a training camp in Jeddah.

The two teams faced off at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal stadium last night in the second of two friendly matches, having also met on Monday for a game that ended 0-0.

 

 

Leen Mohammed put Saudi Arabia ahead on 18 minutes with header from Lana Abdulrazaq’s corner, and the Green Falcons managed to hold on to the lead until halftime. 

Despite the introduction of the team’s star forward Al-Bandary Mubarak for Fatima Mansour, Finnish coach Rosa Lappi-Seppala’s team could not add to their tally.

There were further second half Saudi substitutions with Layan Jouhari replacing Atha Al-Fahad, and Dalal Abdulatif coming on for Bayan Sadagah, but it was Palestine who managed to score next to tie the match on 68 minutes after a mix-up in the home defence.

The Saudi starting line up was made up of Sarah Khaled, Leen Mohammed, Tala Al-Ghamdi, Raghad Mukhaizen, Bayan Sadagah, Atha Al-Fahad, Sara Hamad, Lana Abdulrazaq, Noura Al-Ibrahim, Fatima Mansour and Al-Bandari Howsawi.

Topics: Saudi women football players

Related

Saudi Women’s U-17 national team captain aims to inspire Saudi girls video
Sport
Saudi Women’s U-17 national team captain aims to inspire Saudi girls
Saudi women’s national team were officially recognized by FIFA in their world rankings for the first time. (Supplied/SAFF) photos
Sport
FIFA ranking is start of something special for Saudi women’s football, says federation chief

Victories for Saudi Arabia, Morocco at the Arab Beach Soccer Championship

Victories for Saudi Arabia, Morocco at the Arab Beach Soccer Championship
Updated 12 May 2023
Arab News

Victories for Saudi Arabia, Morocco at the Arab Beach Soccer Championship

Victories for Saudi Arabia, Morocco at the Arab Beach Soccer Championship
Updated 12 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Hosts Saudi Arabia put seven past Mauritania in their opening match of the 2023 Arab Beach Soccer Championship. 
A hat trick from Faisal Al-Yami complemented by goals from Islam Siraj, Majid Shahmani and Bilal Bouda gave the Kingdom’s beach footballers all three point with a 7-3 victory. Mauritanian goals came through Sidi Al-Imam, Olayoun Zuwaid and Sheikh Belkhir.
The other Group A action saw Morocco win 9-5 against Lebanon. Suhail Bassak’s 5 goals help Morocco rise to the top of the table above Saudi Arabia.
The tournament is being played at Al-Hamra Corniche Stadium in Jeddah, on the Kingdom’s Red Sea coast, and the final will take place on May 20, 2023.

Topics: 2023 Arab Beach Soccer Championship

Al-Shabab see off Tishreen of Syria to reach King Salman Cup for Arab Clubs group stage

Al-Shabab see off Tishreen of Syria to reach King Salman Cup for Arab Clubs group stage
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

Al-Shabab see off Tishreen of Syria to reach King Salman Cup for Arab Clubs group stage

Al-Shabab see off Tishreen of Syria to reach King Salman Cup for Arab Clubs group stage
  • Al-Shabab’s victory came after a 1-1 draw on Sunday
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Shabab beat Tishreen FC of Syria 3-1 on Thursday in the second leg of round two of the King Salman Cup for Clubs 2023, organized by the Arab Football Association.

The goals for Al-Shabab were scored by Ahmed Jaber, who grabbed a brace, and Carlos Junior, while Tishreen’ consolation was scored by Ahmed Hatem.

Al-Shabab’s victory came after a 1-1 draw on Sunday, meaning they qualified for the main tournament with a 4-2 aggregate win.

The groups’ stage of the competition will be hosted in the cities of Abha, Taif, and Al-Baha in the summer.

Saudi club Al-Shabab join a group with Egypt’s Zamalek and Riyadh side Al-Nassr, along with the qualifier from the clash between Monastir of Tunisia and Bahrain’s Muharraq.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia King Salman Cup for Clubs 2023 Al-Shabab Football Club Arab Football Association

Related

Al-Shabab, Syria’s Tishreen face off in 2nd leg of King Salman’s Cup for Arab Clubs 2023
Sport
Al-Shabab, Syria’s Tishreen face off in 2nd leg of King Salman’s Cup for Arab Clubs 2023
UAFA announces King Salman Cup name for Arab Club Champions Cup
Sport
UAFA announces King Salman Cup name for Arab Club Champions Cup

Al-Shabab, Syria’s Tishreen face off in 2nd leg of King Salman’s Cup for Arab Clubs 2023

Al-Shabab, Syria’s Tishreen face off in 2nd leg of King Salman’s Cup for Arab Clubs 2023
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

Al-Shabab, Syria’s Tishreen face off in 2nd leg of King Salman’s Cup for Arab Clubs 2023

Al-Shabab, Syria’s Tishreen face off in 2nd leg of King Salman’s Cup for Arab Clubs 2023
  • Round 2 match to be played at Riyadh’s Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium
  • 1st game on Sunday ended in 1-1 draw
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Shabab will on Thursday evening face Tishreen FC of Syria in the second leg of round two of the King Salman Cup for Clubs 2023, organized by the Arab Football Association.
The match will be played in Riyadh at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium where the first leg on Sunday ended in a 1-1 draw.
Tishreen took the lead through Khaled Al-Mobayed before Al-Shabab’s Santiago Mina levelled the score.
Both teams are aiming to qualify for the groups’ stage of the competition which will be hosted in the cities of Abha, Taif, and Al-Baha in the summer.
The winner will join a group with Egypt’s Zamalek and Riyadh side Al-Nassr, along with the qualifier from the clash between Monastir of Tunisia and Bahrain’s Muharraq.

Topics: Al-Shabab Football Club Tishreen FC King Salman Cup for Clubs 2023 Arab Football Association

Related

Special Al-Shabab and Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya draw in first round of King Salman Cup for Clubs
Football
Al-Shabab and Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya draw in first round of King Salman Cup for Clubs
UAFA announces King Salman Cup name for Arab Club Champions Cup
Sport
UAFA announces King Salman Cup name for Arab Club Champions Cup

Tough group but Saudi Arabia have what it takes in Asian Cup

Tough group but Saudi Arabia have what it takes in Asian Cup
Updated 11 May 2023
John Duerden

Tough group but Saudi Arabia have what it takes in Asian Cup

Tough group but Saudi Arabia have what it takes in Asian Cup
  • The Group F favorites are still searching for a replacement for Herve Renard
Updated 11 May 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s name was last out of the hat in the draw for the Asian Cup on Thursday, which meant that even before it all finished, those watching in Doha and at home knew that the destination was Group F.

It is debatable whether Thailand, Kyrgyzstan and Oman equal the “Group of Death” but it is certain that the Green Falcons will need to be at their best next January as there will be no easy games.

The ultimate target is, of course, to win a first continental title since 1996, a wait that has been too long.

The best route is through winning the group — in 2019 Saudi Arabia finished second which meant an early meeting with Japan and early elimination. A good start is crucial, though the opener may be the toughest of the lot against Oman. At least there will be few surprises against a familiar opponent.

On the face of it, with Saudi Arabia finishing first in their final 2022 World Cup qualification group and Oman in fourth, there should not be too many nerves in Riyadh, especially as the gap in points between the two teams was nine.

Yet there is more to it than that. The Reds were competitive in all of their games, finishing just one point below Australia. Compact, well-organized and quick in the attack, Oman won in Japan, defeated China and Vietnam and also drew with the Socceroos.

Their twin games with Saudi Arabia were close-run affairs and were both 1-0 wins. However, Oman felt they should have gone home with a point after missing late chances in Jeddah last year, and the same was the case in the first game in September 2021. The words “hard fought” were used on several occasions to describe the two victories.

On the plus side, no one in Saudi Arabia will be taking their fellow Arab nation lightly, especially as Branko Ivankovic is still in charge. The Croatian will be well aware of Saudi Arabia’s qualities.

Frenchman Herve Renard, who led the Green Falcons to the World Cup, has returned home to take the women’s team to the World Cup in July. His replacement has yet to be announced.

Opening games in major tournaments are frequently cagey and low-scoring affairs, but whatever happens in the all-West Asian affair, the following clash against Kyrgyzstan will be seen as a must-win by whoever is in charge.

The Central Asians, ranked 96 in the world, made their continental debut last time around in the UAE and performed well in losing narrowly to China and South Korea before defeating the Philippines to make it to the knockout stage. They then took the UAE to extra-time before losing 3-2.

In qualification for the World Cup, they missed out on the final round, finishing third behind Japan and Tajikistan. Trying to establish themselves as a mid-ranking Asian power, Saudi Arabia should have enough for three points, provided they stay focused.

It all ends against Thailand. Saudi Arabia have a good record against Southeast Asian teams, especially in their own backyard. The War Elephants, ranked 114 in the world, have plenty of talent and were last seen winning the AFF Championships, their regional football festival, defeating Vietnam in the final.

However, Thailand have tended to struggle against the top teams in Asia and few of their most fervent fans will be expecting a win in the final game against the three-time champions. They will, though, be hoping to get through to the knockout stages and given that three of the four teams in the group can make it, there is every chance. 

One advantage that Saudi Arabia’s opponents have — though this could change over the coming months — is that they know who their boss will be. The Group F favorites are still searching for a replacement for Renard and there has been talk that he will be appointed in July, once the European season has finished and contracts end.

The first task of the new boss will be to prepare for the Asian Cup and it will come at the perfect time: six months after taking the reins and just as qualification starts for the 2026 World Cup.

The continental tournament is an opportunity for the new boss to get to know his team in a competitive environment and to get to grips with Asian football. More importantly, it is a chance to bring home a record-equaling fourth title after a gap of more than 25 years. 

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia 2023 AFC Asian Cup

Related

Saudi Arabia placed in Pot 1 as seedings confirmed for AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 draw
Sport
Saudi Arabia placed in Pot 1 as seedings confirmed for AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 draw
Dates and venues confirmed for AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023
Sport
Dates and venues confirmed for AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

WWE superstar match-ups take shape for Night of Champions with World Heavyweight title fight on the cards

Rhodes will be gunning for further glory after victory at WWE Backlash. supplied
Rhodes will be gunning for further glory after victory at WWE Backlash. supplied
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

WWE superstar match-ups take shape for Night of Champions with World Heavyweight title fight on the cards

Rhodes will be gunning for further glory after victory at WWE Backlash. supplied
  • Seth Rollins has confirmed his place with his opponent yet to be revealed  
  • Fans can look forward to rematch of Brock Lesnar against Cody Rhodes in Jeddah Superdome 
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The first match-ups inside the Kingdom’s Jeddah Superdome are being scheduled as WWE Night of Champions, on Saturday, May 27, edges closer.

Enigmatic superstar Seth Rollins has been confirmed as the first wrestler to battle for the coveted WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Rollins defeated Finn Balor on Monday Night Raw earlier this week to earn his spot in the title fight for the championship belt. 

His opponent will be an illustrious one of championship pedigree, with Rey Mysterio, Edge, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Sheamus and AJ Styles facing off on Friday Night SmackDown to determine the final slot in the championship fight.  

Elsewhere, the first official match for WWE Night of Champions has been confirmed after a record-breaking WWE Backlash concluded in San Juan, Puerto Rico. In a clash of the titans at the highest-viewed Backlash in event history, Cody Rhodes took down Brock Lesnar in a dramatic battle after recent run-ins following Lesnar’s return. 

The duo had been set to take on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match-up before Lesnar turned on Rhodes to shock the WWE universe. Following a redeeming victory at Backlash, an incensed reaction from “The Beast” triggered a rematch between the two with sparks set to fly in Jeddah.

Fans in the Middle East can secure their seat in Jeddah with tickets available at https://www.ticketmx.com.

Topics: World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wwe saudi arabia Cody Rhodes Seth Rollins

Related

WWE superstar Mustafa Ali enjoys Ramadan iftar in Jeddah
Sport
WWE superstar Mustafa Ali enjoys Ramadan iftar in Jeddah
WWE King and Queen of the Ring event to be staged at Jeddah Superdome
Saudi Sport
WWE King and Queen of the Ring event to be staged at Jeddah Superdome

follow us

Latest updates

Israel is ‘colonial power’ violating international law: UN special rapporteur
Israel is ‘colonial power’ violating international law: UN special rapporteur
Macron: Two French citizens released in Iran
Macron: Two French citizens released in Iran
Saudi SME growth critical for nation’s economy, say experts as bank pledges more than $26m funding
Saudi SME growth critical for nation’s economy, say experts as bank pledges more than $26m funding
Saudi women play out 1-1 draw with Palestine in Jeddah friendly
Saudi women play out 1-1 draw with Palestine in Jeddah friendly
Marine veteran who fatally choked NYC subway rider Jordan Neely to surrender on manslaughter charge
Marine veteran who fatally choked NYC subway rider Jordan Neely to surrender on manslaughter charge

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.