Zelensky to meet with Pope Francis at Vatican in Rome visit

Pope Francis, who is eager for peace, last met with the Ukrainian leader in 2020. (Reuters)
  • Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky’s exact schedule is not being publicly announced because of security concerns
  • Vatican only confirmed a papal meeting shortly before the Ukrainian president’s expected arrival in Rome
ROME: Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky is making a trip to Rome and he will meet with Pope Francis and Italian leaders on Saturday, the Vatican said.
Zelensky will hold midday meetings with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, who staunchly backs military and other aid for Ukraine, and with President Sergio Mattarella.
Zelensky’s exact schedule wasn’t being publicly announced because of security concerns, and the Vatican only confirmed a papal meeting shortly before the Ukrainian president’s expected arrival in Rome.
Italian state television reported that as part of protective measures, a no-fly zone was ordered for Rome skies and police sharpshooters were strategically placed on high buildings.
Meloni met with Zelensky in Kyiv, shortly before the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.
Francis, who is eager for peace, last met with the Ukrainian leader in 2020.
The pontiff makes frequent impassioned pleas on behalf of Ukraine’s “martyred” people, in his words.
At the end of April, flying back to Rome from a trip to Hungary, Francis told reporters on the plane that the Vatican was involved in a behind-the-scene peace mission but gave no details. Neither Russia nor Ukraine has confirmed such an initiative.

‘No peace without accountability for aggression’: Russian invasion of Ukraine must lead to European security rethink

During a Lennart Meri Conference panel, academics and think-tank analysts joined Baltic prime ministers. (Screenshot/LMC)
During a Lennart Meri Conference panel, academics and think-tank analysts joined Baltic prime ministers. (Screenshot/LMC)
Updated 12 May 2023
Arab News

‘No peace without accountability for aggression’: Russian invasion of Ukraine must lead to European security rethink

During a Lennart Meri Conference panel, academics and think-tank analysts joined Baltic prime ministers. (Screenshot/LMC)
  • According to the panel, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has posed the biggest test of European unity since the end of the Cold War
Updated 12 May 2023
Arab News

TALLINN/LONDON: Experts agreed on Friday that the Russian invasion of Ukraine must lead to a Europe-wide rethink about how it approaches security and its transatlantic relationship with the US.

During a Lennart Meri Conference panel, academics and think-tank analysts joined Baltic prime ministers to discuss how the continent can best adapt and overcome ongoing economic and political crises in a unified manner.

According to the panel, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has posed the biggest test of European unity since the end of the Cold War, but also exposed the hollowness of its defensive capabilities and highlighted the need to bolster its defense industrial capacity.

Europe’s relationship with the US as a result of the conflict was also a key topic on the agenda.

The Prime Minister of Latvia Krisjanis Karins said the conflict in Ukraine and the growing influence of China had brought Europe and the US closer together, with Washington more engaged in European affairs than it was before.

He said: “I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about how we can make this relationship stronger, because I’m convinced from the European side it’s in our interest, but equally convinced it’s a big self-interest to the US side.

“We are all starting to come around to the realization that what we have is a full military dependence on the US through NATO; it’s there. The question is: What more can we do to make us a stronger partner for the US? Not to decouple, because we and the US face many challenges.”

Ingrida Simonyte, the prime minister of Lithuania, said the EU was, at its core, a peace project. She added that the conflict in Ukraine had forced the EU and its allies into considering the best ways to defend that hard-earned peace, even if through less-than-peaceful means.

She added: “I don’t want to say we have special (perspective) in the region; we just have a living memory of our past.

“Even for myself, I have (a memory) of 15 years of occupation of Lithuania by the Soviet Union and, for me, never again means never again. I just don’t want to see that happening again.”

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said it was vital that Europe and the wider West worked together toward holding those responsible for Russian “crimes of aggression” accountable for their actions.

She said: “Russia must be held accountable. There can be no impunity, no immunity.

“A year ago, it was thought unimaginable that (Vladimir) Putin would be issued an arrest warrant by the ICC (International Criminal Court). Just six months ago, most were not prepared to publicly support the idea of a special tribunal for crimes of aggression. Now we’re at the point of no return.”

Simonyte agreed, saying: “There will be no sustainable peace in Europe if Ukraine falls. Russia will regroup, rearm and come for someone next.

“To avoid this, Russia must be expelled from the territory of Ukraine, bear the costs of its recovery, and the perpetrators of war crimes must be brought to justice.”

Refugee camps in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar brace for Cyclone Mocha

Heavy rains lash a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar on July 25, 2018. (Reuters)
Heavy rains lash a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar on July 25, 2018. (Reuters)
Updated 13 May 2023

Refugee camps in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar brace for Cyclone Mocha

Heavy rains lash a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar on July 25, 2018. (Reuters)
  • Tidal waves forecast to reach 12 feet in disaster-prone coastal area
  • No immediate plans for mass evacuation of Rohingya refugees, says official
Updated 13 May 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Emergency preparations were underway at the world’s largest refugee settlement in southern Bangladesh on Friday as the area braced for a powerful cyclone with winds of up to 175 kph, posing a danger to the more than 1 million Rohingya housed in camps at the site.

Cyclone Mocha was picking up strength in the Bay of Bengal on course to hit Bangladesh’s coastal Cox’s Bazar district, which has hosted Rohingya Muslims who fled neighboring Myanmar during a military crackdown in 2017.

Most of the refugees live in the hilly area in makeshift bamboo and tarpaulin huts, which are vulnerable to rain, strong winds and landslides.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department director Azizur Rahman told Arab News that Cyclone Mocha on Friday morning turned into a “very severe cyclone” and was expected to make landfall in Cox’s Bazar at noon on Sunday.

“Cox’s Bazar is at a very vulnerable point ... during the landfall, the highest wind speed will reach up to 175 kph. In terms of intensity, Mocha is similar to Cyclone Sidr,” Rahman said.

FASTFACT

Most of the refugees live in the hilly area in makeshift bamboo and tarpaulin huts, w hich are vulnerable to rain, strong winds and landslides.

Sidr, which hit Bangladesh in November 2007, caused one of the country’s worst natural disasters. The Red Crescent Society has estimated that up to 15,000 people had been killed during its landfall.

Cyclone Mocha is beginning to resemble Sidr, and has also formed what is known as the “eye” of the storm, a central region characterized by lighter winds. Tropical cyclones are often observed to rapidly intensify with the formation of the eye area.

With the cyclone hitting the coast, another danger was posed by high tides, which the Met said could reach two meters, or even more if the cyclone coincides with normal waves.

“There are chances of higher tides up to 12 feet,” Rahman said.

“Normal tidal waves begin at 3 p.m., and in this case, Mocha will coincide with normal tidal waves.”

In Cox’s Bazar, there were no immediate plans for mass evacuation, but 3,400 volunteers have been mobilized for emergency response and regional schools and community halls have been turned into temporary emergency shelters, Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mizanur Rahman told Arab News.

“We have taken sufficient measures to save the Rohingya from Cyclone Mocha. Rohingya who are living in landslide-prone areas will be relocated to safer places, if needed. In each of the camps, there will be a control room to deal with emergency issues. Our mobile health teams are on standby,” he said.

“All health partners have made preparations and stored fuel to ensure alternative power supply in case of a disaster.”

 

 

Body of woman reported missing on April 30 is found in River Thames

Body of woman reported missing on April 30 is found in River Thames
Updated 12 May 2023
Arab News

Body of woman reported missing on April 30 is found in River Thames

Body of woman reported missing on April 30 is found in River Thames
  • Investigators recovered Suma Begum’s body on Wednesday after a member of the public called the Metropolitan Police
  • Woman’s husband, Aminan Rahman, 45, charged with murder this month
Updated 12 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The body of a 24-year-old woman, who was allegedly murdered by her husband and reported missing on April 30, has been recovered from the River Thames by detectives.
Murder investigators recovered Suma Begum’s body on Wednesday, shortly after a member of the public called the Metropolitan Police, the BBC reported on Friday.
Begum was reported to have gone missing from Orchard Place in Tower Hamlets, London.
Police confirmed that the body had been recovered in Thamesmead and a formal identification had been scheduled. However, police have updated the Begum family and a post-mortem is set to take place.
The woman’s husband, Aminan Rahman, 45, of Orchard Place, was charged with her murder on May 4.
Appearing via video link from HMP Pentonville, Rahman addressed a court through a Bengali translator on Tuesday.
The court judge ordered that Rahman be detained ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing on July 25.

Philippines seeks diplomatic solution, workers’ protection after Kuwait visa suspension

Philippines seeks diplomatic solution, workers’ protection after Kuwait visa suspension
Updated 12 May 2023
Ellie Aben

Philippines seeks diplomatic solution, workers’ protection after Kuwait visa suspension

Philippines seeks diplomatic solution, workers’ protection after Kuwait visa suspension
  • PEACEME estimates that thousands of Filipino workers will be affected
  • Kuwait suspension also applies to tourist, business and student visas
Updated 12 May 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippine government said on Friday it was looking for a diplomatic solution and “maximum protection” for its workers in Kuwait after a suspension of the issuance of visas for Filipinos.
Some 290,000 Filipinos, mostly women, work in Kuwait, which has recently been under the scrutiny of Philippine authorities following multiple abuse cases and the murder of a Filipino maid, which in February prompted Manila to suspend the deployment of first-time workers to the Gulf state.
The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement it was informed by the government of Kuwait that it had “suspended the issuance of new entry visas for PH nationals into Kuwait effective immediately until further notice.”
DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Eduardo De Vega told Arab News the government has yet to decide how to address the situation.
“Everything can be discussed and resolved diplomatically, in a manner that shall afford maximum protection and full access to justice for our nationals in Kuwait,” he said.
“Various government agencies will discuss the next steps to be taken.”
While the suspension on new visas overlaps the Philippine ban on first-time worker deployment to Kuwait, DFA Assistant Secretary Paul Cortes said the measure also applies to tourist, business and student visas.
“There is now a ban for those who will be entering Kuwait for the first time,” he told Arab News.
“At the same time the assurance is as long as you have the iqama (residence visa), you will be allowed entry to Kuwait.”
The reasons for the suspension were not immediately clear and a Philippine delegation was expected to soon visit the Gulf state.
“Hopefully in the next few weeks we are able to get to visit Kuwait. There were planned, scheduled talks with Kuwait not necessarily on this issue but on our bilateral labor agreement,” Cortes said.
“As always, whatever issue the Philippines has with any country on a bilateral basis, we try to settle and resolve it amicably. And this we have to do in the purview of protecting the interest of the Filipino nationals who are still there.”
The Philippine Employment Agencies and Associates for Corporate Employees in the Middle East, or PEACEME, estimates that thousands of them will be affected by the visa suspension.
“With the announcement, we can’t deploy in Kuwait anymore ... those who were already interviewed and selected by employers, we can no longer apply for visas for them,” PEACEME president Arnold Mamaclay told Arab News.
The organization will try to find employment for them in other Middle Eastern countries.
“If there will be available jobs for them in other markets, then we will have to endorse them. But there’s no guarantee,” Mamaclay said.
“At the end of the day it depends on our clients in other countries, other industry if the candidates will match with what they need.”
 

Ukrainian tanks join attacks along a 60-mile front, Russia says

Ukrainian tanks join attacks along a 60-mile front, Russia says
Updated 12 May 2023
Reuters

Ukrainian tanks join attacks along a 60-mile front, Russia says

Ukrainian tanks join attacks along a 60-mile front, Russia says
  • The Russian Defence Ministry said 26 attacks involving over a thousand troops and up to 40 tanks near Soledar on Thursday had been repulsed
  • An attack at Soledar, just north of Bakhmut, would appear to substantiate reports by Russia's Wagner private army that Kyiv was launching its offensive
Updated 12 May 2023
Reuters

KYIV: Russia said on Friday that Ukrainian forces had attacked Russian positions along almost 100 km (60 miles) of the front line near Soledar, a small mining town near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine that Moscow’s forces seized in January.
As anticipation grows of a Ukrainian counteroffensive aiming to drive Moscow’s forces out of the land they have seized in the last 15 months, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar confirmed earlier reports that Ukraine had made some gains near Bakhmut, but appeared to play down suggestions of a wider push.
The Russian Defense Ministry said 26 attacks involving over a thousand troops and up to 40 tanks near Soledar on Thursday had been repulsed. In one area, Russian forces had fallen back to “more favorable positions” near a reservoir northwest of Bakhmut.
Reuters was not able to verify the battlefield reports, and there was no immediate response from Kyiv, which during previous offensives has maintained strict silence about its operations while they were under way.
An attack at Soledar, just north of Bakhmut, would appear to substantiate reports by Russia’s Wagner private army that Kyiv was launching its offensive on the city’s north and south flanks, aiming to surround it. Earlier this week, a Ukrainian unit claimed to have routed a Russian brigade southwest of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s biggest advance for six months.
Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has said the flanks, guarded by regular troops, are crumbling, putting his group’s positions inside the city at risk. Russia’s defense ministry denied this.
Without giving details, Ukrainian deputy defense minister Maliar said Kyiv’s forces had advanced by about 2 km (1 mile) this week around Bakhmut without ceding any ground. A claim of such swift progress is rare in an attritional battle in which Russia has made incremental advances over the last 10 months without being able to claim the city.
But she seemed to imply this was not the start of the major, long-awaited assault: “This situation has actually been going on in the east for several months,” she wrote. “That’s it! Nothing more is happening.”
Moscow has been preparing since last autumn for an expected onslaught, and built lines of anti-tank fortifications along hundreds of miles of front.
It has also begun evacuating civilians who have been living near the conflict zone in Ukraine’s partially occupied Zaporizhzhia province to areas farther from the expected advance by Kyiv’s forces.
“We used to go out and watch (the shelling). Especially at night, you could see the flashes as they launch,” said Lyudmila, a 22-year-old from Kamianka-Dniprovska now in makeshift accommodation in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian port of Berdyansk.
“We’ve had shells land nearby and when it landed the entire sky was red,” she said.
In comments published on Friday, the commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet said its defenses were also being tightened amid a flurry of Ukrainian drone strikes targeting its home base, the Crimean port of Sevastopol.

Ukraine is stronger now says Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in a Telegram post that “our path ahead is not easy,” but said Ukraine was “much stronger now than last year or in any other year of this war for freedom and independence of our country.”
Western countries have sent hundreds of modern tanks and armored vehicles to Ukraine and trained thousands of its soldiers in anticipation of the offensive.
On Thursday Kyiv secured a promise from Britain of long-range cruise missiles, breaking one of the last big Western taboos over weaponry previously deemed to carry too great a risk of provoking Russia. In the past, other allies have quickly followed suit after Britain announced new types of weapons.
Russia for its part has tried to dodge Western sanctions to buy weapons, such as drones from Iran, where it can. Washington has warned countries that they could face sanctions for providing material support to Russia’s invasion.
In South Africa, which says it is neutral, a minister responsible for arms control said the government had not approved any weapons shipments to Russia late last year, after the US ambassador said a Russian ship had picked up arms there in December. President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced an inquiry.
The war between two major farm exporters has worsened a global food crisis and, while an agreement brokered by Turkiye and the UN last July safely reopened some Black Sea grain shipment channels, talks to extend it have been difficult.
Russia has threatened to quit the arrangement on May 18. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said parties to the pact were nearing a deal to extend it, but the Kremlin said there was nothing new to report.

